Key Takeaways Wolfeye Studios is working on a first-person action RPG set in a retro sci-fi universe.

The game draws inspiration from the team's history at Arkane Studios, providing players with freedom.

The studio plans to involve the community by holding a limited private Alpha in 2025 for feedback and input.

Wolfeye Studios, the developers behind Weird West, today revealed the first details about their next project, a first-person action RPG.

Wolfeye Studios, headquartered in Austin, TX, made their grand debut in 2022. A studio co-built and co-led by Raf Colantonio, the founder of Arkane Studios and the co-creator of Dishonored and Prey, Wolfeye Studios made an initial name for itself with Weird West. The isometric 3rd person action RPG, first announced in 2019, received acclaim upon its release in 2022 and ended up nominated for Best RPG of the Year at the 26th D.I.C.E. Awards. Now, the studio is back with its second project, a more ambitious title than its first. The game is out of pre-production and is ready to move full steam ahead into production, but the developers are asking players for their help.

A first-person action RPG

Wolfeye isn't quite ready to unveil the title of the game, but they are prepared to share some initial details. The game is a first-person action RPG set in a retro sci-fi universe, which you can see in the screenshots. According to President and Creative Director, Raphael Colantonio, the game will pull heavily from his and his team's history at Arkane to build a rich and detailed world that provides players the freedom to interact with it as they want.

What makes this game unique, especially in the AAA space, is that the team is seeking direct input from the community. In 2025, the studio intends on holding a limited private Alpha where players can try out the game, provide feedback, and even influence the game's development.

“We are so happy to be able to officially confirm that our next game is actively in production and that it is a First Person Action RPG,” explained President and Creative Director, Raphael Colantonio. “Fans of the past games I have been involved with such as Dishonored and Prey will feel at home, as well as fans of RPGs in general. While we look for the right publishing partner, our sights are firmly set on getting our community involved with the game’s development with a limited private Alpha in 2025. We can not wait for fans to see what we are working on.”

If you'd like a chance to participate in the alpha, you can sign up here. Wolfeye Studios has not made announced what platforms this action RPG will release on,, nor have they provided a release window.