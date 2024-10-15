World of Warcraft has no shortage of armor sets to collect for each class: WIth ten expansions to its name, the game has regularly released armor sets over the past twenty years, oftentimes accompanying a new raid or event. For players that enjoy transmogrification, the amount of options out there in the world of Azeroth might seem endless.

Transmogrification makes it possible to give your character's current-expansion gear the look of armor sets from years past without sacrificing power. That means if your favorite armor set happens to be from Naxxramas (released more than ten years ago), you can make your character look like they just stepped out of that raid without losing all of your health and strength in the process. Take a look back at twenty years of armor sets and see what we've determined is the best of the best from each expansion.

This list does not currently include World of Warcraft's newest expansion, The War Within, as only one armor set has been released so far at the time of this article.

10 Classic WoW: Tier 2 Armor Set

Pieces drop from Blackwing Lair, Molten Core

The Tier 2 armor set is often considered an all-time favorite among World of Warcraft players, so much so in fact that Blizzard announced they will be rereleasing redesigned versions of the Tier 2 armor sets during its 20th anniversary event next month. The original Tier 2 sets come from Classic WoW raids: A majority of the pieces drop from bosses in Blackwing Lair (a raid released in 2005), with the helmet dropping from Onyxia's Lair (2004) and the legs dropping from Molten Core (2004).

Each Tier 2 set includes a helmet, legs, bracers, belt, boots, gloves, shoulders and a chest piece. The following classes have original Tier 2 sets available:

Druid Stormrage Raiment Hunter Dragonstalker Armor Mage Netherwind Regalia Paladin Judgement Armor Priest Vestments of Transcendence Rogue Bloodfang Armor Shaman The Ten Storms Warlock Nemesis Raiment Warrior Battlegear of Wrath

Blizzard has announced that for the World of Warcraft 20th anniversary event, all classes will receive freshly designed Tier 2 armor.

9 The Burning Crusade: Tier 5 Armor Set

Pieces drop from Serpentshrine Cavern and Tempest Keep

The Burning Crusade was World of Warcraft's first official expansion and it came with three armor sets, bringing us Tiers 4 through 6. The standout of these armor sets was Tier 5, which was obtained through defeating bosses in Serpentshrine Cavern (a raid released in 2007) and Tempest Keep (2007).

What makes the Tier 5 Armor Sets so special, in this author's opinion, is the attention to detail and how each class set feels distinctly different. The Priest Tier 5 set comes with a glowing white hood that darkens the face, while the Warlock Tier 5 set is dark with glowing red pieces and shoulders that are made up of spikes and skulls. Each Tier 5 armor set comes with a headpiece, pants, gloves, shoulders and a chest piece.

The following classes have Tier 5 sets available:

Druid Nordrassil Regalia, Nordrassil Harness, Nordrassil Raiment Hunter Rift Stalker Armor Mage Tirisfal Regalia Paladin Crystalforge Raiment, Crystalforge Armor, Crystalforge Battlegear Priest Avatar Raiment, Avatar Regalia Rogue Deathmantle Armor Shaman Cataclysm Regalia, Cataclysm Harness, Cataclysm Raiment Warlock Corruptor Raiment Warrior Destroyer Battlegear, Destroyer Armor

8 Wrath of the Lich King: Tier 7 Armor Set

Pieces drop from Naxxramas and The Obsidian Sanctum

The Tier 7 Armor Set is a throwback to Classic World of Warcraft, and as such, the first armor set that was released in Wrath of the Lich King served as a throwback to the original Naxxramas raid released at the end of classic's lifespan. It's only appropriate that a majority of the pieces for the Tier 7 Armor Set also come from a redesigned version of Naxxramas that was released during this expansion, with additional pieces dropping from the Obsidian Sanctum raid.

The armor sets are reminiscent of the original Naxxramas sets with changed colors and glowing effects, but come in two versions - Hero and Valorous - each with a different color scheme. Each Tier 7 set comes with shoulders, a chestpiece, pants, gloves and a headpiece.

The following classes have Tier 7 sets available:

Death Knight Heroes' Scourgeborne Plate; Heroes' Scourgeborne Battlegear; Valorous Scourgeborne Plate; Valorous Scorgeborne Battlegear Druid Heroes' Dreamwalker Garb; Heroes' Dreamwalker Battlegear; Heroes' Dreamwalker Regalia; Valorous Dreamwalker Garb; Valorous Dreamwalker Battlegear; Valorous Dreamwalker Regalia Hunter Heroes' Crypstalker Battlegear; Valorous Crypstalker Battlegear Mage Heroes' Frostfire Garb; Valorous Frostfire Garb Paladin Heroes' Redemption Regalia; Heroes' Redemption Plate; Heroes' Redemption Battlegear; Valorous Redemption Regalia; Valorous Redemption Plate; Valorous Redemption Battlegear Priest Heroes' Regalia of Faith; Heroes' Garb of Faith; Valorous Regalia of Faith; Valorous Garb of Faith Rogue Heroes' Bonescythe Battlegear; Valorous Bonescythe Battlegear Shaman Heroes' Earthshatter Garb; Heroes' Earthshatter Battlegear; Heroes' Earthshatter Regalia; Valorous Earthshatter Garb; Valorous Earthshatter Battlegear; Valorous Earthshatter Regalia Warlock Heroes' Plagueheart Garb; Valorous Plagueheart Garb Warrior Heroes' Dreadnaught Battlegear; Heroes' Dreadnaught Plate; Valorous Dreadnaught Battlegear; Valorous Dreadnaught Plate

7 Cataclysm: Tier 12 Armor Set

Pieces drop from Firelands (Normal and Heroic)

Cataclysm brought us three armor sets -- Tiers 11 through 13 -- but the sets that stand out from the rest are the ones that are associated with perhaps the most well-known Cataclysm raid: Firelands. The 25-man raid dropped two differently-colored armor sets for normal and heroic modes. Stand-out sets include the Death Knight's Elementium Deathplate, which pairs maroon armor with glowing purple fire coming off the shoulders; and the Shaman's Volcanic set, which involves even more fire and chains wrapped around the body.

Each Tier 12 Armor Set comes with a headpiece, shoulders, chestpiece, gloves and pants.

The following classes have Tier 12 sets available:

Death Knight Elementium Deathplate Battlearmor, Elementium Deathplate Battlegear Druid Obsidian Arborweave Vestments, Obsidian Arborweave Battlgarb, Obsidian Arborweave Regalia Hunter Flamewalker's Battlegear Mage Firehawk Robes of Conflagration Paladin Regalia of Imolation, Battlearmor of Immolation, Battleplate of Immolation Priest Regalia of the Cleansing Flame, Vestments of the Cleansing Flame Rogue Vestments of the Dark Phoenix Shaman Volcanic Vestments, Volcanic Battlegear, Volcanic Regalia Warlock Balespider's Burning Vestments Warrior Molten Giant Warplate, Molten Giant Battleplate

6 Mists of Pandaria: Tier 16 Armor Set

Pieces drop from Siege of Orgrimmar

There were three raid armor sets released in Mists of Pandaria, and unlike in past expansions, those armor sets now started to come in four color schemes: Raid Finder, Normal, Heroic and Mythic. That made this decision a lot more difficult, but it ultimately came down to the attention to detail on the Tier 16 Raid Sets. Standouts from this lineup include the Monk's Seven Sacred Seals, which features glowing shoulders and a glowing necklace with a face covering; and the Shaman's Celestial Harmony, which features shoulder pieces that not only glow, but give off different colored artifacts for each color scheme.

Each Tier 16 Armor Set comes with a headpiece, shoulders, chestpiece, gloves and pants.

The following classes have Tier 16 sets available:

Death Knight Battleplate of Cyclopean Dread, Plate of Cyclopean Dread Druid Vestments of the Shattered Vale, Battlegear of the Shattered Vale, Armor of the Shattered Vale, Regalia of the Shattered Vale Hunter Battlegear of the Unblinking Vigil Mage Chronomancer Regalia Monk Vestments of Seven Sacred Seals, Armor of Seven Sacred Seals, Battlegear of Seven Sacred Seals Paladin Vestments of Winged Triumph, Plate of Winged Triumph, Battlegear of Winged Triumph Priest Regalia of Ternion Glory, Vestments of Ternion Glory Rogue Barbed Assassin Battlegear Shaman Celestial Harmony Vestment, Celestial Harmony Battlegear, Celestial Harmony Regalia Warlock Regalia of the Horned Nightmare Warrior Battleplate of the Prehistoric Marauder, Plate of the Prehistoric Marauder

5 Warlords of Draenor: Tier 17 Armor Set

Pieces drop from Blackrock Foundry

Warlords of Draenor slowed things down after Mists of Pandaria, with only two raid tier sets -- Tier 17 and 18 -- being released. And between the two sets, the Tier 17 armor set is the clear winner for this author. Unique color schemes and details for each class set range from fluttering bug wings for the Druid's Mythic Living Wood set and the Warlock's seemingly Gul'dan-inspired Shadow Council set (the Mythic version of which features glowing green shoulders adorned with skulls and fel horns).

Each Tier 17 Armor Set comes with a headpiece, shoulders, chestpiece, gloves and pants.

The following classes have Tier 17 sets available:

Death Knight Ogreskull Boneplate Battlegear Druid Living Wood Battlegear Hunter Rylakstalker's Battlegear Mage Arcanoshatter Regalia Monk Battlegear of the Somber Gaze Paladin Battlegear of Guiding Light Priest Soul Priest's Raiment Rogue Poisoner's Battlegear Shaman Windspeaker's Regalia Warlock Shadow Council's Garb Warrior Blackhand's Battlegear

4 Legion: Tier 19 Armor Set

Pieces drop from The Nighthold

Legion stepped up the game in the armor design department that this author personally felt was lacking in Warlords of Draenor, and the payoff is clear with the Tier 19 Armor Set. Eye-catching color schemes and unique details create garbs like the Druid's Astral Warden set, which features beautifully-intricate shoulder pieces adorned with crescent moons and the Rogue's Doomblade set, which comes with a blacked-out hood and fog billowing from the shoulders. Additionally, Tier 19 was the first set since Tier 6 (way back in The Burning Crusade) to come with 6 pieces instead of the standard 5-piece.

Each Tier 19 Armor Set comes with a headpiece, shoulders, back, chestpiece, gloves and pants.

The following classes have Tier 19 sets available:

Death Knight Dreadwyrm Battleplate Demon Hunter Vestment of Second Sight Druid Garb of the Astral Warden Hunter Eagletalon Battlegear Mage Regalia of Everburning Knowledge Monk Vestments of Enveloped Dissonance Paladin Battleplate of the Highlord Priest Vestments of the Purifier Rogue Doomblade Battlegear Shaman Regalia of Bound Elements Warlock Legacy of Azj'Aqir Warrior Warplate of the Obsidian Aspect

3 Battle for Azeroth: Dazar'alor Armor Set

Pieces drop from Battle of Dazar'alor

Battle for Azeroth changed the way tier sets were designed. In this expansion, armor sets were no longer class-specific, but instead were designed to match the theme of the raid itself. A different set was made for cloth, leather, mail and plate wearers, with different color schemes and visual effects for Normal, Heroic and Mythic raid difficulties. The standouts here are the Mythic plate raid armor set, which features a one-shoulder design with striking white armor and a blue glowing effect, and the Mythic cloth armor set, which similarly features white armor -- this time adorned with bones and skulls -- and a blue glow.

There are 4 Battle of Dazar'alor armor sets, each with 9 pieces: a headpiece, shoulders, back, chestpiece, wrists, gloves, belt, pants and shoes.

Soul Reaper's Raiment Cloth Boneblade Battlegear Leather Death-Devourer Vestments Mail Gravelord's Direplate Plate

2 Shadowlands: Castle Nathria Armor Set

Pieces drop from Castle Nathria

Similar to the armor sets in Battle for Azeroth, the armor sets in Shadowlands were not made to be unique to each class -- instead, there were four sets (for cloth, leather, plate and mail wearers) designed to match the theme of each raid. As was the same in past expansions, the raid sets in Shadowlands came with four variations for each raid difficulty level: Raid Finder, Normal, Heroic and Mythic. The standout set here is the Mythic cloth armor set, which features a glowing plague mask.

There are 4 Castle Nathria armor sets, each with 9 pieces: a headpiece, shoulders, back, chestpiece, wrists, gloves, belt, pants and shoes.

Depraved Beguiler's Visage Cloth Sin Slayer's Leathers Leather Inexorable Castigator's Guise Mail Grand Sentinel's Greatplate Plate

1 Dragonflight: Aberrus Armor Set

Pieces drop from Aberrus, the Shadowed Crucible

Class-specific tier sets made a return in Dragonflight, much to everyone's delight. There were three sets of raid armor for each class in Dragonflight to accompany the expansion's three raids, and the standout sets here come from the Aberrus, the Shadowed Crucible raid. Like in past expansions, each tier set has four variations for Raid Finder, Normal, Heroic and Mythic difficulty levels. All of the sets are visually gorgeous and it's nice to see each class being unique again, but the sets that truly wow this author are the Mage's Underlight Conjurer's Brilliance and the Druid's Strands of the Autumn Blaze. Each Aberrus raid set comes with a headpiece, shoulders, back, chestpiece, wrists, gloves, belt, pants and shoes.

The following classes have Aberrus sets available:

Death Knight Lingering Phantom's Encasement Demon Hunter Kinslayer's Burdens Druid Strands of the Autumn Blaze Evoker Legacy of Obsidian Secrets Hunter Ashen Predator's Scaleform Mage Underlight Conjurer's Brilliance Monk Fangs of Forged Vermillion Paladin Heartfire Sentinel's Authority Priest The Furnace Seraph's Verdict Rogue Lurking Specter's Shadeweave Shaman Runes of the Cinderwolf Warlock Sinister Savant's Cursethreads Warrior Irons of the Onyx Crucible