World of Warcraft's 20th anniversary event is here, and like any good party, presents are part of the festivities. The presents in this case are the event's rewards, which include redesigned Tier 2 armor sets, pets, toys and new titles to collect.

You'll need to exchange Bronze Celebration Tokens for a majority of these rewards, a limited-time currency that can be earned by completing weekly activities. But if you're wondering just what rewards you can get, and how many Bronze Celebration Tokens you'll need to earn to get everything you want, then we have you covered.

Eternal Tier 2 Ensemble Sets

Redesigned armor sets for each class

Perhaps the most highly-anticipated rewards available with the anniversary event are the Eternal Tier 2 armor sets, which are redesigned transmog sets based on the original Tier 2 armor released during the game's Classic era. Fan-favorite armor sets, like the Paladin's Judgment Armor and the Druid's Stormrage Armor, have been redesigned with fresh colors and updated graphics. For classes that did not exist during the Classic era, like Death Knights and Monks, brand new Eternal Tier 2 armor sets were designed for this event. Each Eternal tier set is sold as an ensemble, so you only have to purchase one item to get the entire set.

All Eternal Tier 2 ensembles can be purchased from the vendor Traeya at the event hub in Tanaris. Your first Tier 2 Armor Ensemble will cost 60 Bronze Celebration Tokens. Armor ensembles are usable by your whole Warband, so they only need to be purchased once.

After you purchase your first Tier 2 Armor Ensemble, you will receive the achievement Upgraded Apparel. Your second purchase will give you the achievement Classy Dresser. Each of these achievements will further lower the cost of future ensemble purchases.

Mounts and Pets

Returning collectibles from old times

Blizzard assets

A variety of mounts and pets can be purchased from Storekeeper Reginald, a vendor found at the event hub in Tanaris. Mounts cost 20 Bronze Celebration Tokens, and pets are 10 Bronze Celebration Tokens each. Both mounts and pets, again, apply to your entire Warband collection, so they only need to be purchased one time.

Mounts available for purchase during this event include:

Core Hound Chain , a ground mount originally released during the 2014 anniversary event

, a ground mount originally released during the 2014 anniversary event Obsidian Worldbreaker, a flying mount originally released during the 2019 anniversary event

Pets available for purchase during this event include:

Baby Blizzard Bear , originally released during the 2008 anniversary event

, originally released during the 2008 anniversary event Onyxian Whelpling , originally released during the 2009 anniversary event

, originally released during the 2009 anniversary event Molten Corgi , originally released during the 2014 anniversary event

, originally released during the 2014 anniversary event Hatespark the Tiny, originally released during the 2014 anniversary event

originally released during the 2014 anniversary event Lil' Nefarian, originally released during the 2019 anniversary event

Enthusiast Titles

Plus new Timewalking rewards

There are several Enthusiast Titles available for purchase from Notary Grably, a vendor found at the event hub in Tanaris. These are exclusive to the 20th anniversary event, but unlike other rewards listed here, these require a different currency: Timewarped Badges. Timewarped Badges are a currency specific to the game's Timewalking event, and you may already have a stash of them if you've participated in past Timewalking events. If not, however, you can queue for Classic Timewalking Dungeons to quickly earn Timewarped Badges.

Each Enthusiast Title costs 100 Timewarped Badges each. They can be used by all characters on your account, so they only have to be purchased once. The following titles are available for purchase:

Classic Enthusiast

Outland Enthusiast

Northrend Enthusiast

Cataclysm Enthusiast

Pandaria Enthusiast

Draenor Enthusiast

Broken Isles Enthusiast

Zuldazar Enthusiast

Kul Tiras Enthusiast

Shadowlands Enthusiast

Dragon Isles Enthusiast

Plaguelands Survivor

Grizzly Hills Hiker

Karazhan Graduate

Molten Core Prospector

A variety of other new items have been added to the Timewalking vendor for Classic Timewalking. These items cost Timewarped Badges and will also be available during future Classic Timewalking weeks, so there is no immediate rush to get the following items:

Reins of the Frayfeather Hippogryph, Flying Mount: 5,000 Timewarped Badges

5,000 Timewarped Badges Craggles, Pet: 2,200 Timewarped Badges

2,200 Timewarped Badges Misty, Pet: 2,200 Timewarped Badges

2,200 Timewarped Badges Practice Ravager, Toy: 200 Timewarped Badges

200 Timewarped Badges Claymore of the Knight's Pledge: 2,500 Timewarped Badges

2,500 Timewarped Badges Doomwail Reaper: 2,500 Timewarped Badges

2,500 Timewarped Badges Doomreaper's Scythe: 2,500 Timewarped Badges

2,500 Timewarped Badges Kirin Tor Adept's Stave : 2,500 Timewarped Badges

: 2,500 Timewarped Badges Tusked Branch of War: 2,500 Timewarped Badges

2,500 Timewarped Badges Bearded Branch of Lore: 2,500 Timewarped Badges

2,500 Timewarped Badges Gilded Dakecrest Shield : 2,000 Timewarped Badges

: 2,000 Timewarped Badges Emberswirl Bulwark: 2,000 Timewarped Badges

2,000 Timewarped Badges Sermons of the Naaru: 1,500 Timewarped Badges

1,500 Timewarped Badges Runed-Ice Dirk: 1,500 Timewarped Badges

1,500 Timewarped Badges Farstrider's Huntsblade: 1,500 Timewarped Badges

