It's a big birthday party for World of Warcraft, and you're invited.

The game's 20th anniversary event - which brings with it new rewards and new content - is live. To get your hands on all the rewards (including the redesigned Eternal Tier 2 sets), however, you'll need Bronze Celebration Tokens. Bronze Celebration Tokens come from a variety of sources, some one-time-only quests and others from repeatable weekly quests and events.

The main hub for the 20th anniversary event is located outside the Caverns of Time in Tanaris. Alliance players can access the hub by taking the Caverns of Time portal in Stormwind, while Horde players can take the Caverns of Time portal in Orgrimmar.

One-Time Quests

When you first arrive in Tanaris, you'll be offered two introductory quests for the 20th anniversary event which will reward you with Bronze Celebration Tokens. Look for questgiver Yllana (located atop the center platform), who will give you the first quest, Meet and Greet. This quest is relatively straightforward and just involves talking to a few of the NPCs located around the event hub. Turning it in will yield you 3 Bronze Celebration Tokens. Her follow-up quest, Shopping Squee! (which again, involves speaking with the reward vendors), will reward you 5 Bronze Celebration Tokens.

Not an introductory quest, but an additional one-time quest - Truth of the Dark Irons - is offered by quest giver Moira Thaurissan. This is a one-time quest that can be completed on your first run of Return to Blackrock Depths, as it only requires killing Emperor Dagran Thaurissan. Turning the quest in will reward you 5 Bronze Celebration Tokens.

Repeatable Quests

There are multiple other quests you'll find throughout the 20th anniversary event hub that can be completed once a week for Bronze Celebration Tokens. Additionally, weekly quests and activities in Khaz Algar will also reward you with a few Bronze Celebration Tokens. All weekly quests count for your whole Warband, meaning they can only be completed once a week on one character.

Anniversary activities

All anniversary activities can be completed once a week. Quest givers are located in the 20th anniversary event hub in Tanaris.

Celebrate Good Fun! - To complete this quest, simply participate in anniversary activities until the progress bar fills up to 100%. Turning this in will reward 3 Bronze Celebration Tokens. (You can repeat this quest continuously for the experience gain buff, but it can only be done once a week for tokens.)

- To complete this quest, simply participate in anniversary activities until the progress bar fills up to 100%. Turning this in will reward 3 Bronze Celebration Tokens. (You can repeat this quest continuously for the experience gain buff, but it can only be done once a week for tokens.) Timely Gate Crashers - To complete this quest, you must defeat world bosses Doomwalker, Sha of Anger and Archavon the Stone Watcher in Tanaris. Turning this in will reward 3 Bronze Celebration Tokens.

- To complete this quest, you must defeat world bosses Doomwalker, Sha of Anger and Archavon the Stone Watcher in Tanaris. Turning this in will reward 3 Bronze Celebration Tokens. Chromie's Codex - To complete this quest, you must complete the "Chromie's Codex" scenario. Turning this in will reward 3 Bronze Celebration Tokens.

- To complete this quest, you must complete the "Chromie's Codex" scenario. Turning this in will reward 3 Bronze Celebration Tokens. An Original Path Through Time - To complete this quest, you must run 5 Classic Timewalking dungeons. Turning this in will reward 3 Bronze Celebration Tokens.

- To complete this quest, you must run 5 Classic Timewalking dungeons. Turning this in will reward 3 Bronze Celebration Tokens. Disturbance Detected: Blackrock Depths - To complete this quest, you must run the Return to Blackrock Depths raid and recover the Timewarped Ironforge Blueprints from Emperor Thaurissan. Turning this in will reward 3 Bronze Celebration Tokens.

- To complete this quest, you must run the Return to Blackrock Depths raid and recover the Timewarped Ironforge Blueprints from Emperor Thaurissan. Turning this in will reward 3 Bronze Celebration Tokens. Soldier of Time - To complete this quest, you must earn 500 honor in the Korrak's Revenge PvP event. Turning this in will reward 3 Bronze Celebration Tokens.

Khaz Algar activities

Many of the normal weekly activities that can be done in Khaz Algar will also reward you with a few Bronze Celebration Tokens during the 20th anniversary event, including:

The Theater Troupe - Completing the weekly Theater Troupe quest on the Isle of Dorn will reward you with 1 Bronze Celebration Token.

Completing the weekly Theater Troupe quest on the Isle of Dorn will reward you with 1 Bronze Celebration Token. Awakening the Machine - Completing the weekly Gearing Up for Trouble quest, which involves clearing 20 waves of the Awakening the Machine event, will reward 1 Bronze Celebration Token. This event is located in Gundargaz in The Ringing Deeps.

- Completing the weekly Gearing Up for Trouble quest, which involves clearing 20 waves of the Awakening the Machine event, will reward 1 Bronze Celebration Token. This event is located in Gundargaz in The Ringing Deeps. Wax Collection - Collecting 10 Odd Globs of Wax and completing the quest Rollin' Down in the Deeps in Gundargaz will reward 1 Bronze Celebration Token.

- Collecting 10 Odd Globs of Wax and completing the quest Rollin' Down in the Deeps in Gundargaz will reward 1 Bronze Celebration Token. Spreading the Light - Completing the Spreading the Light event in Hallowfall, which requires activating 4 Lesser Keyflames in the Light's Hope area, will reward 1 Bronze Celebration Token.

- Completing the Spreading the Light event in Hallowfall, which requires activating 4 Lesser Keyflames in the Light's Hope area, will reward 1 Bronze Celebration Token. Severed Threads - Completing a pact with the Blade of the General, Hand of the Vizier, or Eyes of the Weaver in Azj-Kahet will reward 1 Bronze Celebration Token.

- Completing a pact with the Blade of the General, Hand of the Vizier, or Eyes of the Weaver in Azj-Kahet will reward 1 Bronze Celebration Token. World Boss Kill - Killing the world boss of the week in Khaz Algar will reward 1 Bronze Celebration Token.

- Killing the world boss of the week in Khaz Algar will reward 1 Bronze Celebration Token. PvP Quests: Completing the weekly quests Preserving in Arenas and Preserving in Skirmishes will reward 1 Bronze Celebration Token each. These quests can be picked up in Dornogal. (You can earn an additional 1 Bronze Celebration Token by completing the Warmode PvP event "Sparks of War: Hallowfall.")

Completing the weekly quests Preserving in Arenas and Preserving in Skirmishes will reward 1 Bronze Celebration Token each. These quests can be picked up in Dornogal. (You can earn an additional 1 Bronze Celebration Token by completing the Warmode PvP event "Sparks of War: Hallowfall.") Khaz Algar Weekly Quest - Completing the weekly quest available in Dornogal will reward 2 Bronze Celebration Tokens.

- Completing the weekly quest available in Dornogal will reward 2 Bronze Celebration Tokens. Queen Ansurek - Killing Queen Ansurek in Nerub-ar Palace on Looking For Raid (LFR) difficulty or higher will reward 3 Bronze Celebration Tokens per week.

Additional Sources

After you earn your first 100 Bronze Celebration Tokens by completing the activities listed above, you will be able to unlock even more tokens by completing the following 20th anniversary activities:

Killing raid bosses in the Return to Blackrock Depths

Killing World Bosses

Queuing for Classic Timewalking dungeons

Queuing for Codex of Chromie scenario

Completing daily quests in Korrak's Revenge

