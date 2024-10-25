Quick Links Achievement Requirements

World of Warcraft's 20th anniversary event has no shortage of new rewards to earn. While most of the rewards require some type of in-game currency - Bronze Celebration Tokens or Time-Warped Badges - there is a brand-new mount to collect that requires neither of those things. The Coldflame Tempest, a blue phoenix mount, is rewarded upon completion of a limited-time meta achievement, A Cool Twenty Years.

Achievement Requirements

Completing the meta achievement A Cool Twenty Years is no easy feat. It is a multipart achievement that involves taking part in all the anniversary event activities. ​​​​​​To get started, you'll want to head to the Caverns of Time in Tanaris​, where the anniversary event hub is located. From there, you'll be able to make your rounds to visit all the event-specific activities and questgivers.

For easy travel to the anniversary event hub, Alliance players can take the Caverns of Time portal from the Stormwind portal room. Horde players can take the Caverns of Time portal in Orgrimmar.

To complete A Cool Twenty Years, you'll need to complete all the following single achievements:

"I Have That One!" - Match 1 mount during the Mount Mania event.

- Match 1 mount during the Mount Mania event. "Fashion Critic" - Cast 1 vote during the Fashion Frenzy event.

- Cast 1 vote during the Fashion Frenzy event. Pet Mischief - Use the pet disguiser to look like your pet and explore the area.

- Use the pet disguiser to look like your pet and explore the area. Balloonist - Ride one of the celebration balloons in the anniversary hub area.

- Ride one of the celebration balloons in the anniversary hub area. Peanut Gallery - React to Lorewalker Cho's stories 50 times.

- React to Lorewalker Cho's stories 50 times. An Original - Defeat at least one of the following world bosses during the anniversary event: Azuregos, Lord Kazzak, Lethon, Emeriss, Taerar, Ysondre.

- Defeat at least one of the following world bosses during the anniversary event: Azuregos, Lord Kazzak, Lethon, Emeriss, Taerar, Ysondre. A Gatecrasher - Defeat at least one of the following world bosses during the anniversary event: Doomwalker, Sha of Anger, Archavon the Stonewatcher.

- Defeat at least one of the following world bosses during the anniversary event: Doomwalker, Sha of Anger, Archavon the Stonewatcher. Codex Editor: Ahn'Qiraj - Complete the scenario "The Codex of Chromie."

Many of the anniversary event activities are on a timer, so there can be quite a bit of waiting around between completing achievements.