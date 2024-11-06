Key Takeaways Diablo Immortal and World of Warcraft crossover event "Eternal War" offers players legendary weapon skins, new gem, and Murloc Familiar skin.

Diablo Immortal has gained its own dedicated fan base despite initial criticism, profit strategies, and being looked down by Diablo fans.

Players can take on the Lich King, earn unique loot, and unlock cosmetic items in both Diablo Immortal and World of Warcraft during the event.

The World of Warcraft 20th Anniversary Celebration events aren't restricted to only one game, as Blizzard revealed Diablo Immortal , the mobile game spin-off of the hit action-RPG series, is going to host a major crossover event. Dubbed Eternal War, the event will run from November 13 to December 11, giving players the chance to earn weapon skins from World of Warcraft, a Murloc Familiar Skin, fight for the Alliance or the Horde in Cuthtroat Basin, inspired by the classic Arathi Basin battleground, and even earn a new gem. In order to earn those Legendary Weapon Cosmetics, players will have to venture into the Fallen Citadel and take on the Lich King.

World of Warcraft was a genre-defining hit when it first debuted in 2004 and established the template for all MMORPGs that followed, while on the other hand, Diablo Immortal was announced to boos and jeers at BlizzCon 2018. Looked down upon by Diablo fans as a cheap mobile cash-in, Diablo Immortal has managed to carve out its own dedicated fan base, despite ongoing criticism about monetization. The Eternal War event may not change anyone's mind, but it's a sign that even under the ownership of Microsoft, the mobile title is sticking around. And with the recent $90 World of Warcraft 20th Anniversery mount making more money in a few days than entire gaming franchises, it's clear that the current monetization strategy is creating a massive profit.

Related $90 World Of Warcraft Mount is So Popular it's Crashing the Economy The World of Warcraft 20th Anniversary mount is so popular the in-game economy is getting out of control.

The Lich King Invades Sanctuary

Close

Diablo Immortal players, no matter their class, will be able to defeat the Lich King in the Fallen Citadel and earn the following Legendary Weapon skins:

Shadowmourne–Necromancer

Gorehowl–Barbarian

Thori’dal, the Stars’ Fury–Demon Hunter

Truthguard–Crusader

Atiesh, Greatstaff of the Guardian–Wizard

Thunderfury, Blessed Blade of the Windseeker–Tempest

Remornia-Blood Knight

Fist of the Heavens-Monk

Aiding the Lich King in battle will be feral ghouls and ravenous abominations, while players will be able to take advantage of two new random skill orbs: Healing Circle and Tranquilizing Shot. Getting to the Fallen Citadel will involve collecting Fallen Citadel Gates from rare monster drops, daily log-in rewards and from clearing standard dungeons. It will be a challenge to collect the Legendary Weapon Skins, but that's only one part of the World of Warcraft 20th Anniversary Celebration.

The Eternal War event will only be available from November 11 through December 13, so if you want to take down the Lich King and unlock unique loot, make sure you don't forget and miss out.

By logging in, everyone can unlock the Mournskull Legendary Gem, which increases your damage based on the amount of nearby enemies, and can even trigger to send vengeful spirits after your foes. The Murloc Familiar skin can also be claimed during the Eternal War event, and not only will it turn your familiar into either a regular murloc or the harder to acquire Tidelurker variant, but it gives your Familiar the Master Angler skill and a chance to double your fishing results. Players can also test their luck with the Phantom Market in the hope of drawing the Betrayer's Bonds Cosmetic set, which will turn your hero into Illadan the Betrayer.

World of Warcraft players aren't left out either, though they can already unlock a mind-blowing amount of rewards and cosmetics. During the Eternal War event, anyone with a level 10 account in Diablo Immortal can log into World of Warcraft and unlock the Treasure Nabbin Bag cosmetic item. The Eternal War event will only be available from November 11 through December 13, so if you want to take down the Lich King and unlock unique loot, make sure you don't forget and miss out.