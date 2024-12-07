The world of Azeroth might not seem as impossibly big in Classic World of Warcraft as it is today: there are only two continents, the Eastern Kingdoms and Kalimdor. But when you realize that you'll spend the vast majority of your leveling experience walking, suddenly it becomes a lot more apparent that you need a game plan while leveling so you're not wandering aimlessly across the land.

Another thing to mention is that Horde and Alliance players are, for the most part, leveling in separate zones until late levels. Keeping that in mind, we've compiled a list of the best zones for leveling in Classic Fresh - whether they're the most efficient or simply the most interesting - and have separated the zones into two factions. Below, you'll find four of the best leveling zones for Alliance players and four of the best leveling zones for Horde players, as well as two zones for both factions.

1 Alliance: Elwynn Forest

Level 1-10 Zone

This might seem like a no-brainer, as it's the first zone human characters will come across on their journey, but Elwynn Forest is even worth the journey for characters that start in other zones (except for Night Elves, as it's on a completely different continent). Elwynn Forest is mostly a flat zone, with only a few small bodies of water, making traveling from one side of the map to the other an easy and quick journey. Important quests associated with the forest's two mines will reward items to help you in the early part of your journey, including Glowing Wax Stick (decreases the armor of an enemy target) and Bag of Marbles (decreases the enemy's chance to hit).

And Elwynn Forest couldn't be on this list without mentioning Hogger, an elite Gnoll enemy found on the western side of the forest. The associated quest, Wanted: "Hogger", will reward you with possibly your very first green armor piece, with options including a leather chest piece, mail leggings and a staff. Be careful, though. He hits hard and fast, and most people will want to group up for this challenge.

2 Horde: Durotar

Level 1-10 Zone

While Durotar is not as easy to navigate as Elwynn Forest (there are a lot more mountains and winding paths than in Elwynn, as you can see on the map above), it gets a mention here for "best Horde leveling zone." Its proximity to Orgrimmar makes things like learning professions, accessing the auction house and taking the zeppelin to Tirisfal Glades easy to access early on in your leveling experience.

Orgrimmar is also home to the first instanced content, Ragefire Chasm. While this dungeon is intended to be completed at level 14-15, most people will enter it even earlier, so after leveling in the surrounding Durotar quest zones, you should make your way up north to Orgrimmar and see if you can join a group heading into the dungeon. Durotar zone quests are worth a mention here, too. Carry Your Weight, a quest in Razor Hill, rewards a Handmade Leather Bag (possibly your first bag, depending on your luck) and A Solvent Spirit, a quest in Sen'jin Village, rewards Really Sticky Glue (which renders targets immobile for a short period of time).

3 Alliance: Westfall

Level 10-20 Zone

Westfall is home to perhaps the most iconic Classic WoW questline - The Defias Brotherhood. In infiltrating Defias hideouts and thinning their ranks, there is no shortage of quests that reward different weapons and armor pieces that are more likely than not to be an upgrade for you. (Just be careful - Defias Pillagers are notoriously difficult and have claimed the lives of many hardcore players). Along the way, there are plenty of other quests to keep you busy at the farms and along the shoreline, and with most of the terrain being flat and open, the journey from the shore to Sentinel Hill is an easy one.

The pinnacle of the Westfall experience is Deadmines, a dungeon in which you ultimately defeat the leader of the Defias Brotherhood, Edwin VanCleef. Deadmines is where you can also pick up major upgrades such as Smite's Mighty Hammer, Cookie's Stirring Rod, Emberstone Staff and Cruel Barb. (Horde players can also make the journey to Westfall to run through dungeon, but they will not be able to pick up the associated quests.)

4 Horde: The Barrens

Level 10-30+

The Barrens is a wide open plain with multiple questing zones and, to make traveling between the northern and southern Barrens easier, there are flight paths located in The Crossroads (center), Ratchet (at the shore) and Camp Taurajo (down south). What makes this zone such a standout is that it has access to a whopping three dungeons, though not all of them can be completed at the same time due to level discrepancies. Those dungeons include Wailing Caverns (level 18+), located southwest of The Crossroads, and Razorfen Kraul (level 28+) and Razorfen Downs (level 36+), which are located south near the Great Lift.

Note that while Alliance players can't level in The Barrens, they can group up to complete the three dungeons listed above. Just keep in mind that The Barrens is a long journey away for most Alliance players, and any quests associated with the dungeons won't be able to be picked up or completed by Alliance players.

5 Alliance: Duskwood

Level 20-30+

Duskwood is located south of Elwynn Forest, below the river that runs across the bottom of the map. Once you cross the river, you'll be in Duskwood, a zone for those at levels 20 and higher. Most of the questlines begin and end in Darkshire, the main town located at the top right of the map, and that's also where the only flight path in the zone is located. The questlines here are also actually interesting if you pay attention to them, especially The Legend of Stalvan (which upon completion rewards a ring) and The Night Watch (which upon completion rewards an ammo pouch for hunters, or for nonhunters, a 10-slot bag).

Many of the quest chains in Duskwood are lengthy, and require a fair bit of footwork traveling from one side of the map to the other and back again, but the solid XP gain and useful quest rewards make the journey worth it. While you're questing, keep an eye out for two elites: Stitches, who travels along the main road to Darkshire, and Mor'Ladim, who can be found patrolling northwest in the Raven Hill cemetery.

Level 20-30+

Horde players levels 20 and higher will find no shortage of quests available at Tarren Mill, the faction hub located in northern Hillsbrad Foothills. There are several questlines to complete in this zone, with notable ones being Souvenirs of Death, which rewards a Skull Ring, and Dangerous!, which rewards a bow, shield, or wand in addition to a white cloth headpiece - Hooded Cowl, which might very well be your first head slot armor.

Keep in mind that Alliance players can also quest in this zone and have a faction hub down south at Southshore, so if you are on a PvP server, the chance of PvP encounters increases dramatically around this level. Overall, the zone is easy to traverse, with most of it being flat terrain except for the yeti cave at the center of the map, which can be dangerous for lower-level characters to enter due to how many mobs there are and how quickly they respawn.

7 Alliance: Wetlands

Level 20-30+

Wetlands is a leveling zone for Alliance players starting at around level 20. The main quest hub is in Menethil Harbor, which is also where the zone's only flight path is located. As its name suggests, the harbor is also where two boats enter and leave from. You can get on either boat to travel to Darkshore or Theramore Isle, so it's good to unlock the Wetlands flight path early for when you want to travel to Kalimdor at a later time.

Much like Duskwood, there can be quite a bit of footwork involved here due to there only being one flightpath. Quests, which reward everything from a staff that boosts frost damage (Icicle Rod) to a two-handed sword (Ancient War Sword), will require traversing a great deal of the Wetlands map. At lower levels, you should stick to the path as much as possible, as high-level enemies lurk nearby the farther to the right of the zone you go.

8 Horde: Ashenvale

Level 19-30+

Horde players have two flight paths in Ashenvale, a zone intended for players level 19 and higher. Zoram'gar Outpost, a hub on the far left of the map, and Splintertree Post, a hub on the far right, make traveling through the zone relatively easy. Keep in mind that the Alliance faction hub is located in the center of the map at Astranaar, so if you want to avoid PvP encounters, you'll want to steer clear of that zone as much as possible. There is no shortage of quests, including Warsong Supplies, which rewards a blue-level cloth belt, leather boots or mail gloves.

Ashenvale is also home to yet another dungeon: Blackfathom Deeps, intended for level 24+, can be found at the top left of the map along the shore, and offers rewards such as Naga Heartpiercer (a bow), Reef Axe, Rod of the Sleepwalker (a staff) and Strike of the Hydra (a two-handed sword).

9 Both: Stranglethorn Vale

Level 30-45+

For possibly the first time in the game, you'll find yourself sharing a hub with players of the opposing faction. Stranglethorn Vale is a hotbed for PvP action among players of the two factions, but if you need a break from it all, things are neutral down south at Booty Bay (where both Alliance and Horde players have a flight path). Booty Bay is also home to a boat that travels to Ratchet in The Barrens, which players of both factions will often go to in order to access the dungeons mentioned previously in this list.

There's a lot of walking involved in this zone, since the only flight path is at the very south of the map and some quests will send you up to the northernmost part of it, and it might feel even longer at times if you end up in a PvP brawl with other players along the way. However, this zone is iconic for a good reason: There are a ton of quests, and many of them are kill quests, meaning they can be completed relatively easily - as long as you can get your tag on the mobs before another player does. Many of these quests reward a variety of green armor upgrades, and, if you complete The Green Hills of Stranglethorn, you'll also be rewarded with helpful items like Superior Healing Potions and Thick Armor Kits.

10 Both: Tanaris

Level 40-50+

Tanaris is a level 40+ cross-faction zone where both Horde and Alliance players will share a main hub in Gadgetzan. Plenty of quests will award various armor and weapon upgrades, and since Tanaris is primarily a desert, it's easy to traverse - especially if you have a mount at this point. Both factions also share access to the most popular dungeon for this level range, Zul'Farrak, located in the northwest part of the zone. Players will be after big upgrades in this dungeon, including Embrace of the Lycan, Big Bad Pauldrons and Bad Mojo Mask, just to name a few. Completing a quest that involves killing Gahz'rilla in Zul'Farrak will award the highly sought after Carrot on a Stick, increasing your mount speed.

But while that's all fine and good, let's talk about the best part of leveling in Tanaris: Easy access to Noggenfogger Elixir, a consumable that can turn you into a skeleton or make you tiny (or turn you into a tiny skeleton), which can be purchased from Marin Noggenfogger in Gadgetzan.

