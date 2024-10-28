Timewalking is one of the weekly events on rotation in World of Warcraft, in which players are able to queue for dungeons from a past expansion and earn Timewarped Badges for special rewards. The Timewalking event has already featured expansions like The Burning Crusade and Wrath of the Lich King, and now, the game's 20th anniversary event has introduced Classic Timewalking.

As the name implies, Classic Timewalking returns players to dungeons from the base ("classic") game and offers new rewards from World of Warcraft's early days. While Classic Timewalking will be active for the duration of the 20th anniversary event, it will later join the rotation for future Timewalking weeks.

Classic Timewalking Dungeons

There are six dungeons on the Classic Timewalking roster. Characters level 10 or higher can queue for dungeons via the Group Finder. The following dungeons are available during the Classic Timewalking event:

The Deadmines

Dire Maul East

Dire Maul West

Stratholme Living

Stratholme Undead

Zul'Farrak

Classic Timewalking bosses drop 10 Timewarped Badges each, and the final boss of each Classic Timewalking dungeon drops 20 Timewarped Badges.

Timewalking dungeons now scale enemies to your level as opposed to scaling you to the level of the dungeon.

Classic Timewalking Vendor

The Classic Timewalking Vendor, Bobadormu, sells a variety of rewards in exchange for Timewarped Badges. He is located outside the Caverns of Time in Tanaris for the duration of the event.

Classic Timewalking Rewards

Classic Timewalking offers the following rewards:

Mount

There is one new mount available for Classic Timewalking: Reins of the Frayfeather Hippogryph, which costs 5,000 Timewarped Badges. Most notably, this mount uses the old Vanilla hippogryph model.

Pets

The following pets are available as rewards for Classic TImewalking:

Craggles : 2,200 Timewarped Badges

: 2,200 Timewarped Badges Misty: 2,200 Timewarped Badges

Toys

The following toy is available as a reward for Classic TImewalking:

Practice Ravager: 200 Timewarped Badges

Consumables

The following consumables are available as rewards for Classic Timewalking:

Savory Deviate Delight: 10 Timewarped Badges

10 Timewarped Badges Noggenfogger Elixir (x5): 10 Timewarped Badges

10 Timewarped Badges Mohawk Grenade (x25): 200 Timewarped Badges

200 Timewarped Badges Deviate Fish: 2 Timewarped Badges

2 Timewarped Badges Kreeg's Hardy Draught: 25 Timewarped Badges

Cosmetic/Transmog Items

The following cosmetic appearances are available as rewards for Classic Timewalking:

Gilded Drakecrest Shield: 2,000 Timewarped Badges

2,000 Timewarped Badges Emberswirl Bulwark: 2,000 Timewarped Badges

2,000 Timewarped Badges Claymore of the Knight's Pledge: 2,500 Timewarped Badges

2,500 Timewarped Badges Doomwail Reaper: 2,500 Timewarped Badges

2,500 Timewarped Badges Kirin Tor Adept's Stave: 2,500 Timewarped Badges

2,500 Timewarped Badges Tusked Branch of War: 2,500 Timewarped Badges

2,500 Timewarped Badges Bearded Branch of Lore : 2,500 Timewarped Badges

: 2,500 Timewarped Badges Runed-Ice Dirk: 1,500 Timewarped Badges

1,500 Timewarped Badges Farstrider's Huntsblade: 1,500 Timewarped Badges

1,500 Timewarped Badges Sermons of the Naaru: 1,500 Timewarped Badges

Reputation Badges

The following reputation tokens are available as rewards for Classic Timewalking. Each token costs 50 Timewarped Badges and increases your reputation with the given faction by 500.

Commendation of the Thorium Brotherhood

Commendation of the Zandalar Tribe

Commendation of the Argent Dawn

Commendation of the Timbermaw Hold

Commendation of the Wintersaber Trainers

Commendation of the Hydraxian Waterlords

Commendation of the Ravasaur Trainers

Commendation of the Brood of Nozdormu

