World of Warcraft's 20th anniversary celebration is in full swing, and while the bulk of the festivities are taking place outside the Caverns of Time, the November trading post is also getting into the spirit. Cosmetic appearances this month celebrate both 20 years of World of Warcraft and 30 years of Warcraft.

Related World of Warcraft 20th Anniversary Event: How to get Bronze Celebration Tokens Bronze Celebration Tokens come from a variety of sources, some one-time-only quests and others from repeatable weekly quests and events.

Everything you see here will cost you Trader's Tender, a currency exclusive to the monthly trading post. Trader's Tender can be earned by completing activities in the Traveler's Log page of your Adventure Guide. This month, you'll be able to earn an extra 500 Trader's Tender, which will allow you to buy even more items from the trading post.

Trading Posts are set up just outside the Mage District in Stormwind for Alliance and next to Grommash Hold in Orgrimmar for Horde. New for The War Within, all players can also visit the Trading Post in the Khaz Algar capitol city of Dornogal.

Bonus Reward: Crests of the Kingdom

Blizzard Assets

The bonus reward this month for earning enough trader's tender is Arsenal: Crests of the Kingdom. Designed to celebrate Warcraft's 30th anniversary, the arsenal - once earned - rewards four back pieces: Night Elf Crest, Orc Crest, Human Crest and Scourge Crest.

To earn this bonus reward, you'll have to earn enough travel points by completing activities in your Traveler's Log to unlock it. While a complete list of activities can be found in your Traveler's Log, some of the ways to earn travel points this month include: participating in Korrak's Revenge, completing the Codex of Chromie scenario, completing the Blackrock Depths raid, defeating anniversary world bosses, and completing Classic Timewalking dungeons.

Armor Transmog Appearances

Close

There's no shortage of iconic World of Warcraft looks to buy this month at the trading post. Sets like the Dark Ranger General's Kit and High Scholar Arcana's ensemble, for example, both come with a complete look for 850 Trader's Tender each.

A complete list of armor transmogs available at the Trading Post this month:

Ensemble: Gladiator's Battered Armor 850 Trader's Tender Ensemble: Dark Ranger General’s Kit 850 Trader's Tender High Scholar's Arcana 850 Trader's Tender Ancestral Stonehoof Totem (Back) 250 Trader's Tender Feathered Cowl of the Guardian (Head) 225 Trader's Tender Ensemble: Prowler’s Violet Headgear 100 Trader's Tender Ensemble: Prowler’s Sunny Headgear 100 Trader's Tender Ensemble: Prowler’s Crimson Headgear 100 Trader's Tender Ensemble: Prowler’s Azure Headgear 100 Trader's Tender Feathered Drape of the Guardian (Back) 100 Trader's Tender Prowler’s Violet Shoulder Cape 75 Trader's Tender Prowler’s Sunny Shoulder Cape 75 Trader's Tender Prowler’s Crimson Shoulder Cape 75 Trader's Tender Prowler’s Azure Shoulder Cape 75 Trader's Tender

Weapon Transmog Appearances

Close

There are many iconic weapon appearances available on the Trading Post this month, including the High Scholar's Grand Staff (500 Trader's Tender) and Ancient Amani Longbow (100 Trader's Tender).

A complete list of weapon transmogs available at the Trading Post this month:

Bronzebeard Battle Mace 100 Trader's Tender Ancient Amani Longbow 100 Trader's Tender Gladiator’s Battered Greatsword 275 Trader's Tender Arsenal: Stormrider’s Stormhammers 400 Trader's Tender Witch Doctor’s Fetish Guard 400 Trader's Tender Witch Doctor's Fetish Frame 500 Trader's Tender High Scholar’s Grand Staff 500 Trader's Tender Standard of the Guardian 650 Trader's Tender Fury of the Firelord 750 Trader's Tender Battle-tested Obsidian Warhammer 100 Trader's Tender

Class Armor, Weapon Sets

Class restrictions on armor and weapon usage have been lifted, and this month at the trading post, you can purchase the following class gear to be used on any of your characters of the same armor type, regardless of class:

Death Knight