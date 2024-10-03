The October Trading Post is live in World of Warcraft, and the theme is Light vs. Dark. All the items available this month - from the Hand of Reshkigaal mount to the Wanderer's Faded Trappings cosmetic set take on hues of black and white, as well as varying shades of gray.

And don't worry: Blizzard didn't forget that it's Halloween month. The perfectly spooky Ensemble: Ragged Harvest Golem is also available this month, which will transform you into a scarecrow from head to toe. Here's a look at everything available this month.

Trading Posts are set up just outside the Mage District in Stormwind for Alliance and next to Grommash Hold in Orgrimmar for Horde. New for The War Within, all players can also visit the Trading Post in the Khaz Algar capitol city of Dornogal.

Bonus Reward: Depthstalker Mount

To top off the October theme of Light vs. Dark, the reward for earning 1,000 Travel Points this month is the Depthstalker mount, originally released during Shadowlands. To obtain this pale aurelid, you need to complete activities throughout the world of Khaz Algar and beyond to earn Travel Points. A complete list of activities to complete can be found by accessing the Traveler's Log in your Adventure Guide.

Some of the activities you can complete this month to fill up your Traveler's Log are: Defeating a Khaz Algar World Boss; Earning Reputation Throughout Khaz Algar; Completing a Delve; Defeating 25 Dungeon Bosses; and Obtaining Valorstones.

Mounts, Companions and Toys

Two of the most impressive things to buy on the Trading Post this month are the elusive Hand of Reshkigaal mount, originally released during Shadowlands, for 750 Trader's Tender, and the Soot-Stained Shalewing pet for 200 Trader's Tender.

A complete list of mounts, companions and toys available at the Trading Post this month includes:

Hand of Reshkigaal (mount) 750 Trader's Tender Swift Zhevra (mount) 550 Trader's Tender Soot-Stained Shalewing (pet) 200 Trader's Tender Delicate Ebony Parasol (toy) 200 Trader's Tender Delicate Silk Parasol (toy) 200 Trader's Tender

Cosmetic Appearances

The rest of the Trading Post fills out this month with transmog appearances, including new-to-the-Trading-Post sets and returning favorites. Most notable this month is the Ensemble: Ragged Harvest Golem, which gives you a cosmetic set including Head, Shoulder, Chest, Waist, Legs, Feet, Hands and Back (Cloak) for 800 Trader's Tender. It comes just in time for Halloween!

If you don't have enough Trader's Tender to purchase everything you want this month at the Trading Post, you can "freeze" one item to prevent it from disappearing at the end of the month.

A complete list of cosmetic appearances available at the Trading Post this month includes:

Ensemble: Ragged Harvest Golem 800 Trader's Tender Granny's Old Hat (Head) 175 Trader's Tender Trader’s Snowy Sarong (Legs) 100 Trader's Tender Trader's Midnight Sarong (Legs) 100 Trader's Tender Gloves of the Midnight Soiree (Hands) 100 Trader's Tender Fine White Evening Gloves (Hands) 100 Trader's Tender Ensemble: Wanderer’s Faded Trappings (Head and Back) 100 Trader's Tender Ensemble: Vagabond’s Faded Threads (Head and Back) 100 Trader's Tender Classic Faded Tabard 100 Trader's Tender Gloves of the Morning Mist (Hands) 100 Trader's Tender Dueler’s Midnight Shoulder Cape (Shoulder) 75 Trader's Tender Dueler’s Snowy Shoulder Cape (Shoulder) 75 Trader's Tender Dueler’s Faded Shoulder Cape (Shoulder) 75 Trader's Tender Ugly White Boots (Feet) 40 Trader's Tender Ugly Black Boots (Feet) 40 Trader's Tender

Weapon transmog appearances on the Trading Post this month include:

Harvester’s Claw (Fist Weapon) 250 Trader's Tender Caged Eye of the Watcher (Off-Hand) 225 Trader's Tender Ashen Executioner (Polearm) 150 Trader's Tender Aerie Battle Mace (One-Hand Mace) 100 Trader's Tender Battle-tested Obsidian Warhammer (Two-Hand Mace) 100 Trader's Tender Battle-tested Warhammer (Two-Hand Mace) 100 Trader's Tender Dark Iron Battle Mace (One-Hand Mace) 100 Trader's Tender Feathered Bow of the Fallen (Bow) 100 Trader's Tender Feathered Bow of the Night (Bow) 100 Trader's Tender Krokul Battlescythe (One-Hand Axe) 85 Trader's Tender Gentle Glow of the Naaru (Off-Hand) 75 Trader's Tender Wand of the Bright Shadow (Wand) 50 Trader's Tender Simple Ebony Wand (Wand) 50 Trader's Tender

