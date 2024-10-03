The October Trading Post is live in World of Warcraft, and the theme is Light vs. Dark. All the items available this month - from the Hand of Reshkigaal mount to the Wanderer's Faded Trappings cosmetic set take on hues of black and white, as well as varying shades of gray.
And don't worry: Blizzard didn't forget that it's Halloween month. The perfectly spooky Ensemble: Ragged Harvest Golem is also available this month, which will transform you into a scarecrow from head to toe. Here's a look at everything available this month.
Trading Posts are set up just outside the Mage District in Stormwind for Alliance and next to Grommash Hold in Orgrimmar for Horde. New for The War Within, all players can also visit the Trading Post in the Khaz Algar capitol city of Dornogal.
Bonus Reward: Depthstalker Mount
To top off the October theme of Light vs. Dark, the reward for earning 1,000 Travel Points this month is the Depthstalker mount, originally released during Shadowlands. To obtain this pale aurelid, you need to complete activities throughout the world of Khaz Algar and beyond to earn Travel Points. A complete list of activities to complete can be found by accessing the Traveler's Log in your Adventure Guide.
Some of the activities you can complete this month to fill up your Traveler's Log are: Defeating a Khaz Algar World Boss; Earning Reputation Throughout Khaz Algar; Completing a Delve; Defeating 25 Dungeon Bosses; and Obtaining Valorstones.
Mounts, Companions and Toys
Two of the most impressive things to buy on the Trading Post this month are the elusive Hand of Reshkigaal mount, originally released during Shadowlands, for 750 Trader's Tender, and the Soot-Stained Shalewing pet for 200 Trader's Tender.
A complete list of mounts, companions and toys available at the Trading Post this month includes:
|
Hand of Reshkigaal (mount)
|
750 Trader's Tender
|
Swift Zhevra (mount)
|
550 Trader's Tender
|
Soot-Stained Shalewing (pet)
|
200 Trader's Tender
|
Delicate Ebony Parasol (toy)
|
200 Trader's Tender
|
Delicate Silk Parasol (toy)
|
200 Trader's Tender
Cosmetic Appearances
The rest of the Trading Post fills out this month with transmog appearances, including new-to-the-Trading-Post sets and returning favorites. Most notable this month is the Ensemble: Ragged Harvest Golem, which gives you a cosmetic set including Head, Shoulder, Chest, Waist, Legs, Feet, Hands and Back (Cloak) for 800 Trader's Tender. It comes just in time for Halloween!
If you don't have enough Trader's Tender to purchase everything you want this month at the Trading Post, you can "freeze" one item to prevent it from disappearing at the end of the month.
A complete list of cosmetic appearances available at the Trading Post this month includes:
|
Ensemble: Ragged Harvest Golem
|
800 Trader's Tender
|
Granny's Old Hat (Head)
|
175 Trader's Tender
|
Trader’s Snowy Sarong (Legs)
|
100 Trader's Tender
|
Trader's Midnight Sarong (Legs)
|
100 Trader's Tender
|
Gloves of the Midnight Soiree (Hands)
|
100 Trader's Tender
|
Fine White Evening Gloves (Hands)
|
100 Trader's Tender
|
Ensemble: Wanderer’s Faded Trappings (Head and Back)
|
100 Trader's Tender
|
Ensemble: Vagabond’s Faded Threads (Head and Back)
|
100 Trader's Tender
|
Classic Faded Tabard
|
100 Trader's Tender
|
Gloves of the Morning Mist (Hands)
|
100 Trader's Tender
|
Dueler’s Midnight Shoulder Cape (Shoulder)
|
75 Trader's Tender
|
Dueler’s Snowy Shoulder Cape (Shoulder)
|
75 Trader's Tender
|
Dueler’s Faded Shoulder Cape (Shoulder)
|
75 Trader's Tender
|
Ugly White Boots (Feet)
|
40 Trader's Tender
|
Ugly Black Boots (Feet)
|
40 Trader's Tender
Weapon transmog appearances on the Trading Post this month include:
|
Harvester’s Claw (Fist Weapon)
|
250 Trader's Tender
|
Caged Eye of the Watcher (Off-Hand)
|
225 Trader's Tender
|
Ashen Executioner (Polearm)
|
150 Trader's Tender
|
Aerie Battle Mace (One-Hand Mace)
|
100 Trader's Tender
|
Battle-tested Obsidian Warhammer (Two-Hand Mace)
|
100 Trader's Tender
|
Battle-tested Warhammer (Two-Hand Mace)
|
100 Trader's Tender
|
Dark Iron Battle Mace (One-Hand Mace)
|
100 Trader's Tender
|
Feathered Bow of the Fallen (Bow)
|
100 Trader's Tender
|
Feathered Bow of the Night (Bow)
|
100 Trader's Tender
|
Krokul Battlescythe (One-Hand Axe)
|
85 Trader's Tender
|
Gentle Glow of the Naaru (Off-Hand)
|
75 Trader's Tender
|
Wand of the Bright Shadow (Wand)
|
50 Trader's Tender
|
Simple Ebony Wand (Wand)
|
50 Trader's Tender
