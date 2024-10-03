Quick Links

The October Trading Post is live in World of Warcraft, and the theme is Light vs. Dark. All the items available this month - from the Hand of Reshkigaal mount to the Wanderer's Faded Trappings cosmetic set take on hues of black and white, as well as varying shades of gray.

World of Warcraft purple-haired elf in a cinematic still from The War Within
And don't worry: Blizzard didn't forget that it's Halloween month. The perfectly spooky Ensemble: Ragged Harvest Golem is also available this month, which will transform you into a scarecrow from head to toe. Here's a look at everything available this month.

Trading Posts are set up just outside the Mage District in Stormwind for Alliance and next to Grommash Hold in Orgrimmar for Horde. New for The War Within, all players can also visit the Trading Post in the Khaz Algar capitol city of Dornogal.

Bonus Reward: Depthstalker Mount

World of Warcraft Depthstalker mount October 2024 trading post The War Within
Blizzard Assets

To top off the October theme of Light vs. Dark, the reward for earning 1,000 Travel Points this month is the Depthstalker mount, originally released during Shadowlands. To obtain this pale aurelid, you need to complete activities throughout the world of Khaz Algar and beyond to earn Travel Points. A complete list of activities to complete can be found by accessing the Traveler's Log in your Adventure Guide.

Some of the activities you can complete this month to fill up your Traveler's Log are: Defeating a Khaz Algar World Boss; Earning Reputation Throughout Khaz Algar; Completing a Delve; Defeating 25 Dungeon Bosses; and Obtaining Valorstones.

Mounts, Companions and Toys

World of Warcraft October 2024 Trading Post
Blizzard Assets

Two of the most impressive things to buy on the Trading Post this month are the elusive Hand of Reshkigaal mount, originally released during Shadowlands, for 750 Trader's Tender, and the Soot-Stained Shalewing pet for 200 Trader's Tender.

A complete list of mounts, companions and toys available at the Trading Post this month includes:

Hand of Reshkigaal (mount)

750 Trader's Tender

Swift Zhevra (mount)

550 Trader's Tender

Soot-Stained Shalewing (pet)

200 Trader's Tender

Delicate Ebony Parasol (toy)

200 Trader's Tender

Delicate Silk Parasol (toy)

200 Trader's Tender

Cosmetic Appearances

World of Warcraft October 2024 Trading Post
Blizzard Assets

The rest of the Trading Post fills out this month with transmog appearances, including new-to-the-Trading-Post sets and returning favorites. Most notable this month is the Ensemble: Ragged Harvest Golem, which gives you a cosmetic set including Head, Shoulder, Chest, Waist, Legs, Feet, Hands and Back (Cloak) for 800 Trader's Tender. It comes just in time for Halloween!

If you don't have enough Trader's Tender to purchase everything you want this month at the Trading Post, you can "freeze" one item to prevent it from disappearing at the end of the month.

A complete list of cosmetic appearances available at the Trading Post this month includes:

Ensemble: Ragged Harvest Golem

800 Trader's Tender

Granny's Old Hat (Head)

175 Trader's Tender

Trader’s Snowy Sarong (Legs)

100 Trader's Tender

Trader's Midnight Sarong (Legs)

100 Trader's Tender

Gloves of the Midnight Soiree (Hands)

100 Trader's Tender

Fine White Evening Gloves (Hands)

100 Trader's Tender

Ensemble: Wanderer’s Faded Trappings (Head and Back)

100 Trader's Tender

Ensemble: Vagabond’s Faded Threads (Head and Back)

100 Trader's Tender

Classic Faded Tabard

100 Trader's Tender

Gloves of the Morning Mist (Hands)

100 Trader's Tender

Dueler’s Midnight Shoulder Cape (Shoulder)

75 Trader's Tender

Dueler’s Snowy Shoulder Cape (Shoulder)

75 Trader's Tender

Dueler’s Faded Shoulder Cape (Shoulder)

75 Trader's Tender

Ugly White Boots (Feet)

40 Trader's Tender

Ugly Black Boots (Feet)

40 Trader's Tender

Weapon transmog appearances on the Trading Post this month include:

Harvester’s Claw (Fist Weapon)

250 Trader's Tender

Caged Eye of the Watcher (Off-Hand)

225 Trader's Tender

Ashen Executioner (Polearm)

150 Trader's Tender

Aerie Battle Mace (One-Hand Mace)

100 Trader's Tender

Battle-tested Obsidian Warhammer (Two-Hand Mace)

100 Trader's Tender

Battle-tested Warhammer (Two-Hand Mace)

100 Trader's Tender

Dark Iron Battle Mace (One-Hand Mace)

100 Trader's Tender

Feathered Bow of the Fallen (Bow)

100 Trader's Tender

Feathered Bow of the Night (Bow)

100 Trader's Tender

Krokul Battlescythe (One-Hand Axe)

85 Trader's Tender

Gentle Glow of the Naaru (Off-Hand)

75 Trader's Tender

Wand of the Bright Shadow (Wand)

50 Trader's Tender

Simple Ebony Wand (Wand)

50 Trader's Tender
