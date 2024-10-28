It's not Halloween in World of Warcraft without the chance to get your hands on the Headless Horseman mount, and Hallow's End, the game's annual limited-time event, is here to give you that opportunity.

Hallow's End, an event in which you can also go trick-or-treating and bob for apples at inns in major cities, allows you to queue in the group finder for The Headless Horseman, a limited-time, one-boss dungeon that drops an epic Loot-Filled Pumpkin. No tricks here: That's the treat you want for your chance at this perfectly eerie Halloween mount.

Queueing for The Headless Horseman

You can queue for The Headless Horseman on any character once a day from the Group Finder. However, only characters level 60 and higher will be awarded an epic Loot-Filled Pumpkin for completing the dungeon, so if it's the mount you're after, you'll want to keep that in mind.

You can only get a Loot-Filled Pumpkin once a day on each character, but you can queue for The Headless Horseman every day while the event is active, getting a new Loot-Filled Pumpkin each day. This year, the Hallow's End event ends on Nov. 8.

Fighting The Headless Horseman

The one-boss fight begins after you summon the Headless Horseman from the Scarlet Monastary graveyard. One person must interact with a glowing pumpkin in the cemetery to call forth the horseman. Once the Headless Horseman appears, the tank should immediately taunt him to prevent him from targeting other players. The fight itself is relatively straight-forward, though there are a few spells that players should be mindful of: Most notably his Pumpkin Breath, which spews a fiery Pumpkin Breath in two random directions twice in a row; and Insidious Cackle, which causes players to suffer shadow damage and run away in fear if they are too close to each other.

A complete list of The Headless Horseman's base abilities can be found below:

Pumpkin Breath The Headless Horseman commands pumpkin soldiers to spew a fiery Pumpkin Breath in a cone in two random directions. This spell repeats twice in a row, with the directions changing each time. Players who stand in the cone of the Pumpkin Breath will take fire damage. Vine March The Headless Horseman summons pumpkin soldiers to fight alongside him. This is an add phase; pumpkin soldiers can quickly be burned down by any form of AOE damage. Insidious Cackle The Headless Horseman lets loose an insidious cackle, causing shadow damage and affecting all players with a purple circle. Players need to spread apart so that their circles are not overlapping; if players' circles overlap, they will be forced to flee in fear for 6 seconds. Hot Head Flaming pumpkins ignite the ground, inflicting fire damage to players caught standing in the flames.

Also available is an optional hard mode for The Headless Horseman encounter. You will get the same reward, an epic Loot-Filled Pumpkin, but it will have a higher chance at containing the Headless Horseman mount or one of the other rare rewards. The hard mode can be turned on by each person individually by interacting with the five Wicker Men at the dungeon's entrance and accepting each of their "curses." Each curse will enhance one of the Headless Horseman's abilities and will apply the Wicker Man's Shadow debuff, which will decrease your health by a stacking 10% throughout the encounter.

A complete list of The Headless Horseman's enhanced abilities (exclusive to hard mode) can be found below:

Ember Curse Players emit Shadowflame around themselves periodically. You'll want to be mindful of your surroundings and try to avoid being hit by the Shadowflame, because getting hit will add a stack of the Wicker Man's Shadow debuff, decreasing your health. Cursed Hot Head Cursed players manifest hallucinations in front of their location. Moving to the hallucination makes it disappear. Ignoring the hallucination will inflict two stacks of the Wicker Man's Shadow debuff. Shadow Curse Insidious Cackle shackles the souls of players and slowly moves them towards fire. Souls that reach the flames before their shackles are destroyed will inflict wo stacks of the Wicker Man's Shadow debuff. Thorny Surprise Piercing thorns erupt under cursed players periodically, and any players hit by the thorns will receive a stack of the Wicker Man's Shadow debuff.

You do not need to kill The Headless Horseman on hard mode for a chance at the mount, but completing the event on hard mode (with all curses active) will give you the achievement Kickin’ With the Wick.

Loot-Filled Pumpkin Rewards

The most sought-after reward in the Loot-Filled Pumpkin is, of course, the Headless Horseman mount, but the drop rate is very low, and some players have been chasing after this mount for decades. A complete list of the possible rewards you can get from the Loot-Filled Pumpkin is below:

The Horseman's Reins

Patched Harvest Golem transmog set

Magic Broom

Hallowed Helm

Sinister Squashling

Arfus

The Horseman's Horrific Hood

The Horseman's Sinister Slicer

The Horseman's Ring

Seal of Ghoulish Glee

Band of the Petrified Pumpkin

Wicked Witch's Signet

