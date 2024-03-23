Quick Links How To Earn XP Fast In WoW Plunderstorm

Key Takeaways Plunderstorm introduces a new PvP game mode in WoW featuring a battle royal style with new abilities and factions.

Gain experience early in the match to increase health pool and withstand more hits from opponents.

Focus on eliminating mobs and elites early on to level up fast and obtain spells and gold in Plunderstorm.

World of Warcraft has been steadily improving its output of content since Dragonflight was released, and they've now gone ahead and released a brand new game mode players to check out.

This comes via Plunderstorm, the brand new PvP game mode where players will duke it out in a battle royal fashion, and you're going to need to gain some experience while doing so.

We're going to run over some of the best ways players will be able to earn XP fast in Plunderstorm.

Blizzard has once again shocked the gaming world with a brand new limited-time mode introduced during the recent 10.26 update in World of Warcraft. A 60-player BR is something we would've never expected to come to WoW, and now there's an entire system filled with new abilities and a brand-new faction for players to grind away at.

One of Plunderstorm's main features is gaining experience when the match first starts. This will increase your total health pool and allow you to withstand more hits from opponents.

Below are some of the main methods we've been using to level up fast early on within Plunderstorm, and hopefully these will help you progress smoothly throughout the early game.

Eliminate Mobs Early On

This comes as a no brainer honestly, but you'd be surprised with how much experience you'll gain early on if you land near a lot of NPC enemies. These will be rather easy to take down, and will only need a few hits, but will quickly level you up, and even drop some spells you can use if other players ar close by.

Focus Elites

This goes hand in hand with the previous tip, but Elites are marked with a special symbol next to their name in Plunderstorm, and more often than not, they're going to be rather large in scale, and have increased health. These will commonly drop some incredible spells for you to equip, alongside some additional gold to bolster your plunder.

We'll be sure to keep this page updated, as Plunderstorm evolves we're bound to see more methods to earn some fast XP.