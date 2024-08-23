World of Warcraft's latest expansion, The War Within, is here and with it comes a new character system: Hero Talent Trees. Hero Talents are sub-specializations unique to every class. Depending on your specialization, you can pick between two different Hero Talents.

Related World of Warcraft: 6 New Features in The War Within Expansion Before diving into the world of Khaz Algar, here's what you should know about World of Warcraft's newest expansion.

You gain a talent point for your Hero Talent Tree from level 71 to 80, so by the time you hit max level, your Hero Tree is fully filled out. Each class Hero Tree introduces something fresh to your rotation, whether it's a new spell or an empowerment of an old spell. We've compiled a guide of all of new Hero talents available, separated by class, so you can be ready to take down any enemies that stand in your path in The War Within.

Death Knight

Death Knights have three Hero Talent Trees to choose from: Deathbringer (for Blood/Frost), Rider of the Apocalypse (for Frost/Unholy) and San'layn (for Unholy/Blood). Each tree begins with a distinct node, unlocked at level 71: Reaper's Mark, Rider's Champion and Vampiric Strike.

Reaper's Mark Inflict Shadowfrost damage on your enemy and apply Reaper's Mark. Each time you deal Shadow or Frost damage, Reaper's Mark stacks. After 12 seconds or reaching 40 stacks, Reaper's Mark explodes, dealing increased damage per stack. After 12 seconds or reaching 40 stacks, Reaper's Mark explodes, dealing increased damage per stack Reaper's Mark travels to an unmarked enemy nearby if the target dies, or explodes below 35% health when there are no enemies to travel to. Rider's Champion Spending Runes has a chance to call forth the aid of one of four Horsemen for 10 seconds. Mograine casts Death and Decay at his location that follows his position. Whitemane casts Undeath on your target, dealing stacking Shadowfrost damage. Trollbane casts Chains of Ice on your target, slowing their movement speed. When Nazgrim is active, you gain the Apocalyptic Conquest buff, increasing your strength. Your Death Coil and Death Strike have a 10% chance to make your next Heart Strike become Vampiric Strike. Vampiric Strike Vampiric Strike heals you for 1% of your maximum health and grants you Essence of the Blood Queen, increasing your Haste by 1%, up to 5%, for 20 seconds.

Each tree is finished off with a unique capstone talent which unlocks at level 80: Exterminate (Deathbringer), Apocalypse Now (Rider of the Apocalypse) and Gift of the San'layn (San'layn).

Capstone Talent

Exterminate After Reaper's Mark explodes, your next Marrowrend costs no runes and summons 2 scythes to strike your enemies. The first scythe strikes your target with Shadowfrost damage and has a 20% chance to apply Reaper's Mark, and the second scythe strikes all enemies around your target for Shadowfrost damage, applying Frost Fever. Scythes deal reduced damage beyond 8 targets. Apocalypse Now Army of the Dead and Frostwyrm's Fury call upon all 4 Horsemen to aid you for 20 seconds. Gift of the San'layn While Vampiric Blood or Dark Transformation is active, you gain the buff "Gift of the San'layn," which increases the effectiveness of your Essence of the Blood Queen by 150%, and Vampiric Strike also replaces your Heart Strike for the duration of the buff.

Demon Hunter

Demon Hunters have two Hero Talent Trees to choose from: Aldrachi Reaver (for Havoc/Vengeance) and Fel-Scarred (for Havoc/Vengeance). Each tree begins with a unique talent at level 71: Art of the Glaive and Demonsurge.

Art of the Glaive Consuming 6 Soul Fragments or casting The Hunt turns your next Throw Glaive into Reaver's Glaive. Reaver's Glaive deals increased physical damage and ricochets to two additional enemies, and strengthens your next Chaos Strike and Blade Dance. Demonsurge Metamorphosis now empowers Soul Cleave and Spirit Bomb. While demon form is active, the first cast of each empowered ability will induce a Demonsurge, causing you to explode with Fel energy and deal additional fire damage to nearby enemies.

Each tree is finished off with a unique capstone talent which unlocks at level 80: Thrill of the Fight (Aldrachi Reaver) and Demonic Intensity (Fel-Scarred).

Capstone Talent

Thrill of the Fight After consuming both enhancements, gain Thrill of the Fight, increasing your attack speed, as well as your damage and healing, for a short time. Demonic Intensity Activating Metamorphosis empowers Fel Devastation, Immolation Aura and Sigil of Flame. Demonsurge damage is increased by 10% for each time it was previously triggered.

Druid

Druids have four Hero Talent Trees to choose from: Druid of the Claw (for Feral/Guardian), Elune's Chosen (for Balance/Guardian), Keeper of the Grove (for Restoration/Balance) and Wildstalker (for Feral/Restoration). Each tree begins with a unique talent at level 71: Ravage, Boundless Moonlight, Dream Surge and Thriving Growth.

Ravage Your auto-attacks have a chance to turn your next Ferocious Bite into a Ravage, which deals increased physical damage per combo point to your target and all other enemies in front of you. Boundless Moonlight Fury of Elune now ends with a flash of energy which blasts all nearby enemies for Astral damage. Full Moon now calls down 2 Minor Moons that deal Astral damage and generate 3 Astral Power. Dream Surge Grove Guardians cause your next targeted heal to create 2 Dream Petals near the target, healing nearby allies. This stacks up to 3 charges. Thriving Growth Rip and Rake damage has a chance to cause Bloodseeker Vines to grow on the victim, dealing bleed damage over 6 seconds. Wild Growth and Regrowth healing has a chance to cause Symbiotic Blooms on the target, providing additional healing over 6 seconds. These effects can overlap.

Each tree is finished off with a unique capstone talent which unlocks at level 80: Claw Rampage (Druid of the Claw), The Eternal Moon (Elune's Chosen), Harmony of the Grove (Keeper of the Grove) and Vigorous Creepers (Wildstalker).

Capstone Talent

Claw Rampage During Berserk, Shred, Swipe and Thrash have a chance to turn your next Ferocious Bite into a Ravage. The Eternal Moon Impacts Fury of Elune and Full Moon. Fury of Elune: The flash of energy now generates 6 Astral Power and its damage is increased. Full Moon: New Moon and Half Moon also call down 1 Minor Moon. Harmony of the Grove Each of your Grove Guardians increases your healing done by 5% while active. Vigorous Creepers Bloodseeker Vines increase the damage your abilities deal to affected enemies. Symbiotic Blooms increase the healing your spells do to affected targets.

Evoker

Evokers have three Hero Talent Trees to choose from: Chronowarden (for Preservation/Augmentation), Flameshaper (for Devastation/Preservation) and Scalecommander (for Augmentation/Devastation). Each tree begins with a unique talent at level 71: Chrono Flame, Engulf, and Mass Eruption.

Chrono Flame Enhances Living Flame, repeating 15% of the damage or healing you dealt to the target in the last 5 seconds. Engulf Engulf your target in flame, damaging an enemy or healing an ally. For each periodic effect on your target, effectiveness is increased by 50%. Mass Eruption Empower spells cause your next Eruption to strike up to 3 targets. If less than 3 targets are available, Eruption damage is increased by 15% for each missing target.

Each tree is finished off with a unique capstone talent which unlocks at level 80: Afterimage (Chronowarden), Consume Flame (Flameshaper) and Maneuverability (Scalecommander).

Capstone Talent

Afterimage Empower spells also send up to 3 Chrono Flames to your targets. Consume Flame Engulf consumes four seconds of Fire Breath from the target, detonating it and damaging all nearby targets. This effect is reduced beyond 5 targets. Maneuverability Deep Breath can now be steered in your desired direction. In addition, Deep Breath burns enemies for Volcanic damage over 12 seconds.

Hunter

Hunters have three Hero Talent Trees to choose from: Dark Ranger (for Beast Mastery/Marksmanship), Pack Leader (for Beast Mastery/Survival) and Sentinel (for Marksmanship/Survival). Each tree begins with a unique talent at level 71: Black Arrow, Vicious Hunt and Sentinel.

Black Arrow Fire a Black Arrow into your target, dealing Shadow damage over 18 seconds. Each time Black Arrow deals damage, you have a 10% chance to generate a charge of Aimed Shot and reduce its cast time. Vicious Hunt vKill Command prepares you to attack in coordination with your pet, dealing additional physical damage with your next Kill Command. Sentinel Your attacks have a chance to apply Sentinel on the target, stacking up to 10 times. When Sentinel stacks are higher than 3, applying Sentinel has a chance to trigger an implosion, causing arcane damage to your target.

Each tree is finished off with a unique capstone talent which unlocks at level 80: Withering Fire (Dark Ranger), Pack Assault (Pack Leader) and Lunar Storm (Sentinel).

Related 10 Open-World Games With The Best Exploration These are the best open worlds in video games that are just begging to be explored.

Capstone Talent

Withering Fire When Black Arrow resets the cooldown of Aimed Shot, a barrage of arrows will strike your target for Shadow damage. These arrows also increase the damage you and your pets deal for 6 seconds. Pack Assault Vicious Hunt and Pack Coordination now stack and apply twice, and are always active during Call of the Wild. Lunar Storm Every 15 seconds your Wildfire Bomb summons a celestial owl that conjures a Lunar Storm at the target's location. Enemies affected by Sentinel within your Lunar Storm take additional damage every 0.4 seconds. Any target struck by this effect takes 10% increased damage from you and your pet for 8 seconds.

Mage

Mages have three Hero Talent Trees to choose from: Frostfire (for Fire/Frost), Spellslinger (for Arcane/Frost) and Sunfury (for Arcane/Fire). Each tree begins with a unique talent at level 71: Frostfire Mastery, Splintering Sorcery and Spellfire Spheres.

Frostfire Mastery Your damaging Fire spells generate 1 stack of Fire Mastery and Frost spells generate 1 stack of Frost Mastery. Fire Mastery increases your haste by 1%, and Frost Mastery increases your mastery for 1% for 14 seconds. This stacks up to 6 times each. Splintering Sorcery When you consume Nether Precision, conjure 2 Arcane Splinters that attack your target. Arcane Splinters deal damage and embed themselves into the target, dealing additional Arcane damage over 18 seconds. Spellfire Spheres Every 6 times you consume Hot Streak, conjure a Spellfire Sphere. Spellfire Spheres increase your spell damage, stacking up to 3 times. When out of combat, you will slowly conjure Spellfire Spheres over time.

Each tree is finished off with a unique capstone talent which unlocks at level 80: Flash Freezeburn (Frostfire), Splinterstorm (Spellslinger) and Memory of Al'ar (Sunfury).

Capstone Talent

Flash Freezeburn Frostfire Empowerment grants you maximum benefit of Frostfire Mastery, and refreshes its duration. Activating Combustion or Icy Veins grants you Frostfire Empowerment. Splinterstorm Whenever you have 8 or more active Embedded Arcane Splinters, you automatically cast Splinterstorm at your target. Splinterstorm shatters all Embedded Arcane Splinters, dealing their remaining periodic damage instantly. Memory of Al'ar While under the effects of Combustion, you gain twice as many stacks of Mana Cascade. When your Arcane Phoenix expires, it empowers you, granting Hyperthemia for 2 seconds, plus an additional 0.5 seconds for each exceptional spell it had cast. During Hyperthermia, Pyroblast and Flamestrike have no cast time and are guaranteed to critical strike.

Monk

Monks have three Hero Talent Trees to choose from: Conduit of the Celestials (for Mistweaver/Windwalker), Master of Harmony (for Brewmaster/Mistweaver) and Shado-Pan (for Brewmaster/Windwalker). Each tree begins with a unique talent at level 71: Celestial Conduit, Aspect of Harmony and Flurry Strikes.

Celestial Conduit The August Celestials empower you, causing you to radiate healing onto up to 5 injured allies and Nature damage onto enemies within 20 yards over 4 seconds. Healing and damage increased by 6% per target, up to 30%. Aspect of Harmony Store vitality from 15% of your damage dealt and 7% of your healing. For 10 seconds after casting Celestial Brew*, your spells draw upon the stored vitality to deal 25% additional damage over 8 seconds. *Requires Celestial Brew talent. Flurry Strikes Damage you deal generates a Flurry Charge. For every 300 energy you spend, unleash all Flurry Charges, dealing Physical damage equal to 65% of your attack power per charge.

Each tree is finished off with a unique capstone talent which unlocks at level 80: Unity Within (Conduit of the Celestials), Coalescence (Master of Harmony) and Wisdom of the Wall (Shado-Pan).

Capstone Talent

Unity Within Celestial Conduit can be recast once during its duration to call upon all of the August Celestials to assist you at 200% effectiveness. Unity Within is automatically cast when Celestial Conduit ends if not used before it expires. Coalescence When Aspect of Harmony deals damage, it has a chance to spread to a nearby enemy. When you directly attack an affected target, Aspect of Harmony has a chance to intensify. Enemies damaged and allies healed by your Aspect of Harmony take 10% increased damage or healing from you. Wisdom of the Wall Every 10 Flurry Strikes, become infused with the Wisdom of the Wall, gaining one of the following effects for 20 seconds: Critical strike damage increased by 30%. Dodge and critical strike chance increased by 25% of your versatility bonus. Flurry Strikes deal shadow damage to enemies within 6 yards. Effect of your mastery increased by 25%.

Paladin

Paladins have three Hero Talent Trees to choose from: Herald of the Sun (Holy/Retribution), Lightsmith (Holy/Protection) and Templar (Retrbituion/Protection). Each tree begins with a unique talent at level 71: Dawnlight, Holy Armaments and Light's Guidance.

Dawnlight Casting Holy Prism or Barrier of Faith causes your next 2 Holy Power spending abilities to apply Dawnlight on your target, dealing damage or healing over 8 seconds. 8% of Dawnlight's damage and healing is radiated to nearby allies or enemies, reduced beyond 5 targets. *Requires Holy Prism or Barrier of Faith talent. Holy Armaments Become manifest as a Holy Armament and wield a Holy Bulwark. While wielding Holy Bulwark, you gain an absorb shield for 15% of your max health, with an additional 2% every 2 seconds. Lasts 20 seconds. While wielding a Sacred Weapon, your spells and abilities have a chance to deal additional Holy damage or healing to nearby targets. Light's Guidance Wake of Ashes is replaced with Hammer of Light for 12 seconds after it is cast. During Hammer of Light, hammer down your enemy, dealing holy damage to that target and up to 4 enemies. Additionally, call down Empyrean Hammers from the sky to damage 3 nearby enemies. *Requires Eye of Tyr talent.

Each tree is finished off with a unique capstone talent which unlocks at level 80: Sun's Avatar (Herald of the Sun), Blessing of the Forge (Lightsmith) and Light's Deliverance (Templar).

Capstone Talent

Sun's Avatar During Avenging Wrath, you become linked to your Dawnlights, causing radiant damage to enemies or healing to allies that pass through the beams. This effect is reduced beyond 5 targets. Activating Avenging Wrath applies up to 4 Dawnlights onto nearby targets and increases its duration by 20%. Blessing of the Forge Avenging Wrath summons an additional Sacred Weapon, which casts spells on your target and echoes the effects of your holy abilities. Light's Deliverance You gain a stack of Light's Deliverance when you call down an Empyrean Hammer. While Wake of Ashes and Hammer of Light are unavailable, you consume 60 stacks of Light's Deliverance, empowering yourself to cast Hammer of Light for free

Priest

Priests have three Hero Talent Trees to choose from: Archon (Holy/Shadow), Oracle (Holy/Discipline) and Voidweaver (Shadow/Discipline). Each tree begins with a unique talent at level 71: Power Surge, Premonition and Entropic Rift.

Power Surge Casting Halo also causes you to create a Halo around you at 100% effectiveness for 10 seconds. Additionally, the radius of Halo is increased by 10 yards. *Requires Halo talent. Premonition Premonition rotates to the next spell when cast. Premonition of Insight: Reduces the cooldown of your next 3 spell casts by 7 seconds. Premonition of Piety: Increases your healing done by 15% and causes 70% of overhealing on players to be redistributed to up to 4 nearby allies for 15 seconds. Premonition of Solace: Your next single target healing spell grants your target a shield that reduces their damage taken by 15% for 15 seconds. Entropic Rift Void Torrent tears open an Entropic Rift that follows the enemy for 8 seconds. Enemies caught in its path suffer Shadow damage. *Requires Void Torrent talent.

Each tree is finished off with a unique capstone talent which unlocks at level 80: Divine Halo (Archon), Clairvoyance (Oracle) and Collapsing Void (Voidweaver).

Capstone Talent

Divine Halo Halo now centers around you and returns to you after it reaches its maximum distance, healing allies and damaging enemies each time it passes through them. Clairvoyance Casting Premonition of Solace invokes Clairvoyance, which gives you the Premonition of Clairvoyance buff. Premonition of Clarivoyance grants Premonition of Insight, Piety and Solace at 100% effectiveness. Collapsing Void Each time you cast Devouring Plague, Entropic Rift is empowered, increasing its damage and size by 20%. When Entropic Rift ends it collapses, dealing Shadow damage split amongst enemies within 15 yards.

Rogue

Rogues have three Hero Talent Trees to choose from: Deathstalker (Assassination/Subtlety), Fatebound (Assassination/Outlaw) and Trickster (Outlaw/Subtlety). Each tree begins with a unique talent at level 71: Deathstalker's Mark, Hand of Fate and Unseen Blade.

Deathstalker's Mark Ambush from Stealth applies 3 stacks of Deathstalker's Mark to your target. When you spend 5 or more combo points on attacking a marked target, you consume a Deathstalker's Mark, dealing plague damage to your target and increasing the damage of your next Ambush or Mutilate by 50%. Only one target can be marked at a time. Hand of Fate Flip a Fatebound Coin each time a finishing move consumes 5 or more combo points. . Heads increases the damage of your attacks by 10%. Tails deals additional cosmic damage to your target. For each time the same face is flipped in a row, Heads increases damage by an additional 2% and Tails increases its damage by 10%. Unseen Blade Backstab and Shadowstrike now also strike with an Unseen Blade, dealing additional damage and fazing your targets for 10 seconds. Fazed enemies take additional damage and cannot parry your attacks. This effect may occur once every 20 seconds.

Each tree is finished off with a unique capstone talent which unlocks at level 80: Darkest Night (Deathstalker), Fateful Ending (Fatebound) and Coup de Grace (Trickster).

Capstone Talent

Darkest Night When you consume the final Deathstalker's Mark from your target or the target dies, gain 40 energy. Your next Envenom cast with maximum combo points is guaranteed to critically strike, deal 60% additional damage and apply 3 stacks of Deathstalker's Mark. Fateful Ending When your Fatebound Coin flips the same face 7 times in a row, keep the lucky coin and gain 7% agility until you leave combat for 10 seconds. If you already have a lucky coin, it instead deals additional cosmic damage to your target. Coup de Grace After 4 strikes with Unseen Blade, your next Eviscerate will be performed as a Coup de Grace, functioning as if it had consumed 5 additional combo points.

Shaman

Shamans have three Hero Talent Trees to choose from: Farseer (Elemental/Restoration), Stormbringer (Elemental/Enhancement) and Totemic (Enhancement/Restoration). Each tree begins with a unique talent at level 71: Call of the Ancestors, Tempest and Surging Totem.

Call of the Ancestors Primordial Wave calls an ancestor to your side for 6 seconds. When you cast a healing or damaging spell, the ancestor will cast a similar spell. *Requires Undulation talent or Unleash Life talent. Tempest Every 40 Maelstrom Weapon stacks spent replaces your next Lightning Bolt with Tempest. Tempest deals increased nature damage to your target, and nature damage to other enemies within 8 yards of your target. Surging Totem Summons a totem at the target location that maintains a Healing Rain for 24 seconds, healing 30% more than a normal Healing Rain.

Each tree is finished off with a unique capstone talent which unlocks at level 80: Ancestral Swiftness (Farseer), Awakening Storms (Stormbringer) and Whirling Elements (Totemic).

Capstone Talent

Ancestral Swiftness Your next healing or damaging spell is instant, costs no mana and deals 10% increased damage and healing. If you know Nature's Swiftness, it is replaced by this spell and causes Ancestral Swiftness to also call on an ancestor for 6 seconds. Awakening Storms Stormstrike, Lightning Bolt and Chain Lightning have a chance to strike your target for additional nature damage. Every 3 times this occurs, your next Lightning Bolt is replaced by Tempest. Whirling Elements Elemental motes surround your Surging Totem, empowering your damage and healing spells depending on your specialization and the element.

Warlock

Warlocks have three Hero Talent Trees to choose from: Diabolist (Demonology/Destruction), Hellcaller (Affliction/Destruction) and Soul Harvester (Affliction/Demonology). Each tree begins with a unique talent at level 71: Diabolic Ritual, Wither and Demonic Soul.

Diabolic Ritual Spending a Soul Shard on a damaging spell grants Diabolic Ritual for 20 seconds. During Diabolic Ritual, each Soul Shard spent on a damaging spell reduces its duration by 1 second. When Diabolic Ritual expires, you gain Demonic Art, causing your next Hand of Gul'dan to summon an Overlord, Mother of Chaos or Pit Lord that attacks your enemies. Wither Damages the target for immediate damage and additional shadowflame damage over 18 seconds. Periodic damage generates 1 Soul Shard fragment and has a 50% chance to generate an additional Soul Shard on critical strikes. Demonic Soul A demonic entity now inhabits your soul, enabling you to detect if a Soul Shard has a Succulent Soul when its generated. A Succulent Soul empowers your next Malefic Rapture, increasing its damage dealt and dealing additional shadow damage.

Each tree is finished off with a unique capstone talent which unlocks at level 80: Ruination (Diabolist), Malevolence (Hellcaller) and Shadow of Death (Soul Harvester).

Capstone Talent

Ruination Summoning a Pit Lord causes your next Hand of Gul'dan to become Ruination. During Ruination, you call down a demon-infested meteor, dealing chaos damage on impact to all enemies within 8 yards of the target. Also summons 3 Wild Imps. Damage is reduced beyond 8 targets. Malevolence Your soul is corrupted for 20 seconds, causing enemies suffering from your Wither to take additional shadowflame damage and increase its stack count by 6. While corrupted, your haste is increased, and spending Soul Shards on damaging spells grants an additional stack of Wither. Shadow of Death Your Soul Rot spell is empowered by a demonic entity, causing it to grant 3 Soul Shards that each contain a Succulent Soul.

Warrior

Warriors have three Hero Talent Trees to choose from: Colossus (Arms/Protection), Mountain Thane (Fury/Protection) and Slayer (Arms/Fury). Each tree begins with a unique talent at level 71: Demolish, Lightning Strikes and Slayer's Dominance.

Demolish Unleash a series of precise and powerful strikes against an enemy, dealing increased damage to your target and enemies within 8 yards of it. While channeling Demolish, you take 10% less damage and are immune to stuns, knockbacks and forced movement effects. Lightning Strikes Damaging enemies with Thunder Clap, Revenge or Execute has a 25% chance to also strike one with a lightning bolt, dealing additional nature damage. Lightning Strikes occur 30% more often during Avatar. Slayer's Dominance Attacks against your primary target have a high chance to trigger Slayer's Strike, dealing additional damage and applying Marked for Execution. Marked for Execution increases the damage enemies take from your next Execute by 15%, stacking 3 times.

Each tree is finished off with a unique capstone talent which unlocks at level 80: Dominance of the Colossus (Colossus), Avatar of the Storm (Mountain Thane) and Unrelenting Onslaught (Slayer).

Capstone Talent

Dominance of the Colossus Colossal Might now stacks up to 10 times. If you would gain a stack of Colossal Might and cannot gain anymore, the cooldown of Demolish is reduced. Enemies affected by Demolish take up to 10% more damage from you and deal up to 5% less damage to you depending on the number of stacks of Colossal Might consumed by Demolish. Avatar of the Storm Casting Avatar grants you 2 charges of Thunder Blast and resets the cooldown of Thunder Clap. When Avatar is not active, Lightning Strikes have a 10% chance to grant Avatar for 4 seconds. Unrelenting Onslaught When you execute a target that has been Marked for Execution, you reduce the cooldown of Bladestorm by 5 seconds. You also apply 2 stacks of Overwhelmed to the target per stack of Marked for Execution consumed.