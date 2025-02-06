Love is in the Air in World of Warcraft. That's the name of the game's seasonal Valentine's event, running through February 17. As its name implies, players have a chance to earn a number of romantic rewards from holiday vendors, including the Heartseeker Moth pet, Heartseeker Mana Ray mount and the Exquisite Love Boat Toy.

The most elusive reward of them all, however, is the X-45 Heartbreaker mount, which was first released during the Wrath of the Lich King expansion in 2009, more than 10 years ago. Some players have been chasing after it since then, making it quite the elusive reward. The X-45 Heartbreaker mount can only be obtained during the limited-time Love is in the Air event, so if you want a chance at earning this mount - as well as the new-this-year Love Witch's Sweeper Mount - read below to learn more about how to participate in this event and try your luck at earning these rewards.

Related How Much Mountain Dew You’ll Need to Drink to Get All Rewards Available in World of Warcraft Rewards - which include a new mount, tabards, pets and the epic edition of The War Within - can be redeemed through January 2025.

Love is in the Air event hubs can be found outside Orgrimmar, for Horde players, and outside Stormwind, for Alliance players, with portals to the event located in Azeroth's major cities.

Love is in the Air Mount Rewards

Close

There are two rare mount rewards that can only be obtained during the Love is in The Air event, currently ongoing through Feb. 17. The X-45 Heartbreaker Mount, a pink flying rocket, and new this year, the Love Witch's Sweeper Mount, a rideable pink broom. Both mounts have a low chance to drop from a Heart-Shaped Box, which can be earned after completing the limited-time Love is in the Air boss encounter against Apothecary Hummel and his minions on a level 60 character.

Note that while you can queue for the battle against Apothecary Hummel with any character level 10 and higher, only characters level 60 and higher will receive the epic quality Heart-Shaped Box required for the chance at a mount to drop. Additionally, in response to player feedback, Blizzard has buffed the drop rate for the X-45 Heartbreaker on your first epic Heart-Shaped Box of the day. Subsequent attempts will retain the original drop rate. This applies to all characters on your Warband. Epic quality Heart-Shaped Box will also reward Love Tokens, an event-specific currency, as well as other event rewards and cosmetic items.

The World of Warcraft "day" resets at 11 a.m. EST. Your first epic quality Heart-Shaped Box obtained after 11 a.m. will be the one that offers an increased drop rate chance.

Fighting Apothecary Hummel

The fight against Apothecary Hummel and his minions - Baxter and Frye - looks a lot more confusing than it really is if it's your first time here. The fight, which can be queued for via the dungeon finder on any character level 10 or higher, takes place in Shadowfang Keep, a dungeon from World of Warcraft's classic era. But don't worry - you don't need to know the ins and outs of Shadowfang Keep participating in this event.

Once you queue in Shadowfang Keep, you'll find yourself outdoors. On a nearby table, you'll find Perfume Neutralizer, which nullifies damage from Apothecary Hummel's Alluring Perfume Spray, and Cologne Neutralizer, which nullifies damage from Apothecary Baxter's Irresistible Cologne. It doesn't really matter which one you pick up, just keep in mind the color of each ability. The Alluring Perfume Spray creates purple clouds on the ground, and the Irresistible Cologne creates green clouds on the ground. Avoid the opposite color and, ideally, whoever picks up the Perfume Neutralizer should hard target Apothecary Hummel, while whoever picks up the Cologne Neutralizer should hard focus Apothecary Baxter.

The third Apothecary, Frye, runs around throwing bottles of concoctions everywhere, leaving behind clouds on the ground that will damage players caught in them. All in all, the fight is relatively easy and straightforward, and any group of high or max-level characters can whittle the bosses down so quickly that any "mechanics" don't necessarily matter. After downing the three Apothecaries (in any order), you'll be able to loot a Heart-Shaped Box from Hummel's body. And, at that point, it all comes down to luck.