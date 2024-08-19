Key Takeaways Make sure you're ready for WoW's new expansions with add-ons that enhance your gameplay experience.

With World of Warcraft's newest expansion, The War Within, launching on Aug. 26, there's only one thing left to do to make sure you're well-prepared – okay, make that two things if you haven't yet cleaned up your character's bank and bags.

We're talking, of course, about add-ons. They've been around since the early days of vanilla and now, there are add-ons for everything from UI improvements to bag management. In fact, CurseForge (which this author would highly recommend as your go-to add-on management application) boasts a collection of more than 9,900 add-ons. If you're coming back for The War Within after a break from the game – or if you're just hoping to start a new expansion as prepared as you can possibly be – then we've put together a list of some of the most versatile add-ons available.

1 Deadly Boss Mods (DBM)

Deadly Boss Mods is your guidebook for every dungeon and raid you'll encounter in World of Warcraft. This add-on is a must for everyone, from the newbie to the mythic raid veteran. You'll get important warnings and alerts – like when the boss is about to use a spell and you need to take cover, when a spell is being cast that you can interrupt, or when it's time to dispel the tank. Best of all: this add-on is role and class-specific, so you won't get alerts for things you can't do anything about.

DBM offers voice packs in multiple languages, including English, Spanish, German and Chinese, among countless other options. There are also modifications that are just "for fun," like Arnold Schwarzenegger and Eminem voicepacks.

2 Details! Damage Meter

Details has been around since the earliest days of World of Warcraft and continues to be updated going into the game's tenth expansion. Details does just what its name promises – tracks your damage (and healing, as you can see above), as well as the damage and healing of the other players in your party or raid. You can hover over someone's name for better details (get it?) on what they're doing: See their most-used spells, the damage and healing output of those spells, and more.

Simply put: Details offers a wealth of knowledge that is invaluable in any group activity. It's a great way to track your own progress, as well as see how you're doing compared to another player of your class. It's also completely customizable. You can decide how big or how small to make the meter, you can choose to track just damage or healing, or both, and you can choose to track overall numbers or fight-specific numbers.

3 WeakAuras

Consider WeakAuras to be a gateway. This add-on provides you with an in-game interface to manage and use various user-created notification mods. On the WeakAuras website, you'll find hundreds of these mods, categorized by class, class specialization and role. Need an alert when a certain spell is off cooldown? There's a WeakAura for that. Need an alert when you're casting a channeled spell and shouldn't move, as seen above? There's a WeakAura for that. Need an alert when it's time to reapply a certain buff? Yep, there's a WeakAura for that.

There's also a plethora of general WeakAuras, meaning they're not class or specialization-specific. Take this WeakAura for example, which conveniently lists your character's stats (such as intellect, strength and stamina) right on your screen, or this mod that shows you a real-time timeline of upcoming spells in a boss fight, so you always know when it's time to pop a defensive spell or get ready to pump out big heals.

4 TomTom

TomTom is, in essence, a built-in GPS for all of your World of Warcraft travels. You can mark waypoints on the map – or copy and paste coordinates from any source – and you'll have an arrow indicator on your screen directing you where to go and how far away your destination is. You can set waypoints via a quick command, "/way," in the in-game chat window, or by clicking on your map. Best of all: You can set multiple waypoints at a time, so you can easily travel from one destination to the next without having to stop and look up the coordinates for your next location.

The arrow indicator which directs you where to go is also fully customizable: you can click and drag on it to move the arrow wherever you like it best on your screen.

5 All The Things

Whether you're a seasoned World of Warcraft veteran or a new player trying to catch up on things you've missed, All The Things is an invaluable tool for any collector's arsenal. Track everything you could possibly hope to track for each zone and dungeon you're in: mounts, appearances, battle pets, toys and more. With just over 70,000 "things" to collect in total, having a way to organize it all is crucial.

Much like other add-ons on this list, All The Things is fully customizable. The collection windows are moveable and resizable, and under its option, All The Things offers additional filters to help tweak the interface to your liking.

6 GTFO

Just like its name suggests, the GTFO add-on is here to tell you when it's time to "GTFO" of something, whether it's lava or a bad spell puddle on the ground. It doesn't matter whether it's a new raid or dungeon you're entering for the first time, or an instance you've done a dozen times before, we're all guilty of standing in "bad puddles" from time to time. GTFO makes it easier to avoid killing yourself to something that was as avoidable as moving your character a few feet away.

While GTFO works primarily via audio notifications, there are WeakAuras you can download to implement a visual cue as well. There is also an option you can select to ignore trivial content, so you don't have alarms going off on you when you're running through old raids just trying to farm a mount.

7 RareScanner

Every World of Warcraft player has been there: you're waiting and waiting for a certain rare to respawn, flying around the map over and over again, only for the rare in question to spawn and be killed before you've made your rounds back to its spawn point. RareScanner is the solution to all your rare-hunting needs.

RareScanner tracks all rare spawns within a zone and, when they appear, the add-on will announce it with a noise notification and a visual indicator. As an added bonus, if it's a rare you want to go after, you can click on the visual indicator and the add-on will track the rare for you on your map. You can then set a custom waypoint to the marker using the aforementioned TomTom add-on, and from there, go directly for the kill.

8 Plater Nameplates

Plater is a way to enhance and customize the nameplates of friendly players and enemies because, let's face it, after all of these years, Blizzard's default nameplate system is still not the best. Plater comes with more than 500 settings for customizing nameplates, from buff and debuff tracking to different colors depending on threat levels and more. One look at the add-on's UI will show you just how many different customization options are available - there's so many, in fact, that it might seem overwhelming at first glance.

Don't worry. Much like WeakAuras, there are hundreds of different customizable Plater profiles, created by other users, available to download from the same website. These profiles are ready to go and can be imported and used without much guesswork.

9 Auctionator

Auctionator is your all-in-one auction management system. Run a full scan of the auction house when you first install the add-on – and turn on the option for Auctionator to do an automatic scan every time you visit the auction house after that – for a wealth of information that will help guide you in pricing and selling items.

This add-on enables you to easily check price history and post all of your items from one convenient screen and also tracks all of your auctions and purchases, as well as enabling you to cancel an auction with an easy one-click system. What makes Auctionator even better is that auction price information will always be displayed on an item's tooltip, so you can check the current auction price of something on the go right from your bags.

10 CursorTrail

All too underrated, CursorTrail is a highly customizable add-on that helps you keep better track of your character on screen. In the midst of a dungeon run, and especially in raids where there are more players in the instance with you, it can sometimes be difficult to separate your character from all the chaos.

Plus, CursorTrail is just plain fun. You can choose from dozens of different options, with plenty of cursor shapes (circles, rings, stars and swirls) and color patterns to choose from.