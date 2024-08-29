World of Warcraft's latest expansion, The War Within, is here, and we get it: you're in a rush to get all of your characters to level 80 before the first season of raiding and Mythic+ begins (that's on September 10, by the way).

But don't forget to slow down in this big new world of Khaz Algar. The new continent has four beautiful zones to explore - Isle of Dorn, the Ringing Deeps, Azj-Kahet, and Hallowfall - and between them, a seemingly endless number of side quests. While many side quests you'll find award "the usual" - reputation with a faction, experience points, and gold - there are a few that are especially worth stopping and picking up in your leveling journey.

Coordinates are provided for each quest. To easily find the exact coordinates, we would suggest using an add-on like TomTom.

1 Rust And Redemption

Elevator Access for Fast Travel

Quest Giver Rusty Lever Location Pillarstone Spire in The Ringing Deeps (Coordinates 53.45, 44.6)

The "Rust and Redemption" quest is an easy one to miss. It's inconspicuous and hidden away in an old elevator shaft in The Ringing Deeps. The quest giver, Rusty Lever, says it all: the elevator is rusted into place, and the quest requires you to collect three Pure Crawler Extracts to get it working again. These can be gathered from nearby mobs, making the quest itself a quick and easy task.

Completion of this quest grants you access to the elevator, which switches above ground on the Isle of Dorn and below ground in The Ringing Deeps. There's no cooldown on the elevator, either, so it'll come in handy during those times when your hearthstone is on cooldown, and you need to get above or below ground, pronto.

2 Home Is Where The Candle Is

Now That is One Spicy Bee!

Quest Giver Skitter Location Gundargaz, The Ringing Deeps (Coordinates 47.1, 33.29)

This side quest only becomes available after completing the campaign quest "Back to Gundargaz" and, as you can see in the screenshot above, Skitter - the quest giver - is easy to find because he's standing right next to Moira, who will provide your next campaign quest. If you're in a hurry to carry on with the campaign and get to max level, it might be easy to skip Skitter's quest altogether, but this is a side quest worth picking up as completing the chain will grant you Cinderworld Sizzlestinger, a bee battle pet.

This is a bit of an involved quest chain. You'll be sent on an errand run, completing requests for a few different characters, as requested by Skitter. In the end, however, you'll be awarded with this buzzing fellow, who can learn the following abilities: Swarm of Bees, Barbed Stinger, Swarm, Confusing Sting, Cauterize and Great Sting.

3 Save Tomothy

Lend a Hand to Miral Murder-Mittens

Quest Giver Miral Murder-Mittens Location Hillhelm Stead, Hallowfall (Coordinates 61.14, 30.55)

"Save Tomothy" comes at the end of a chain of side quests that begins with "Seeds of Evil" from Aliya Hilhelm, the Harvest Overseer, at Hillhelm Stead. That first quest will have you collecting corrupted seeds from the harvest yard in the immediate area and, upon turning it in, the quest chain from Miral Murder-Mittens will begin. The first quest from the Loyal Farm Lynx, "Follow Miral," will involve following Miral to a variety of different clues. This involves simple clicking on each highlighted "clue." After you've gathered all of them, Miral will give you the "Save Tomothy" quest, a kill quest in which you have to fight an elite mob.

Once all is said and done, return to Miral one last time and be rewarded with Vanilla, a battle pet that looks an awful lot like a miniature Miral. Best of all is the flavor text that accompanies this pet, which any longtime World of Warcraft player will appreciate: "This treasured lynx is a firm supporter of no changes."

4 Return To The Sea

It All Starts with A Fish

Quest Giver Peculiar Fish Location Sunless Strand, Hallowfall (Coordinates 54.52 25.33)

While the quest giver for "Return to the Sea" is located at the above coordinates, the quest actually begins with a random item drop - Gasping Fish - which can be obtained from killing any mob in Hallowfall. That item, when looted, will have a usable action, instructing you to return the fish to the sea. To do that, go to any bottle of water and click on the fish in your bags. After you've successfully returned the Gasping Fish to the sea, a new quest giver will spawn - the Peculiar Fish, at the coordinates above.

The Peculiar Fish will have a short chain of quests for you to complete that involve mobs in the nearby area, starting with "Tidal Charms" and ending with "Return to the Sea" which, upon completion, will reward you with the Fathom Incher battle pet. This "completely normal" sea creature (the game's words, not ours) can learn six abilities: Slime, Spiked Skin, Slow and Steady, Absorb, Acidic Goo and Dive.

5 Delver's Dirigible

Fly in Style With New Mount

Quest Giver Brann Bronzebeard Location Dornogal, Isle of Dorn (Coordinates 47.6, 44.4)

Mount collectors rejoice: The War Within has no shortage of new mounts to collect and one of them, Delver's Dirigible, comes from a side quest that can be picked up at max level in Dornogal. The quest, "Ship It!," after meeting certain requirements, can be picked up at max level from Brann Bronzebeard. In return, you'll receive this new mount - one that also happens to have ride-along capability, so you can travel in style with your friend.

There is a catch, though. To gain access to the "Ship It!" quest, you'll first have to learn about Bountiful Delves. By completing special assignment world quests, world activities, or weekly quests, you'll be able to get your hands on a Restored Coffer Key, which can be used to unlock a chest within a Bountiful Delve. Bountiful Delves become available from the Delvers' Headquarters in Dornogal after completion of the campaign quest "Urban Odyssey," so get to questing!

6 Earthen Campaign Quests

Unlock The New Allied Race

Quest Giver Varies Location Varies

Don't forget, as you're questing through the campaign, many quests associated with the Earthen campaign will pop up, and since they appear as side quests, it's easy to miss them. While you can wait until you're done with the campaign to tackle Earthen side quests, it's good to know which quest lines are worth keeping an eye out for, since some of these quests can easily get lost in a sea of side quests on your map.

You'll want to complete a chain of quests in the Mourning Rise on the Isle of Dorn, starting with "Before I Depart" from Korgran at coordinates 57.4, 43 and ending with "The Weight of Duty" from Urtago at coordinates 69.8, 56.8. Next, you'll head to The Ringing Deeps to complete a series of quests from Machinist Kittrin, starting with "Discarded and Broken" at coordinates 48.2, 33.4 and ending with "Reforged Purpose" at coordinates 48.2, 33.4. Finally, you'll complete a series of quests in Dornogal, starting with "How Scandalous!" from Aldra at coordinates 62.6, 21.8 and ending with "Bad Business" from Steelvein at coordinates 55.6, 5.8.

7 And If You Want to Be A Loremaster...

You Have a Lot of Side Quests To Do

Quest Giver Varies Location Varies

Like every past expansion, The War Within comes with a new Loremaster achievement, so if achievements are more your style - and you really enjoy doing side quests - you'll have no shortage of side quests to complete to become the newest "Loremaster of Khaz Algar."

This achievement involves completing several small achievements from throughout Khaz Algar and with each achievement comes a storyline's worth of side quests. We won't list each one here, because that would cause things to derail into chaos, but it's safe to assume that if the Loremaster achievement is what you're after, you'd be wise to pick up every side quest you come across in your explorations.