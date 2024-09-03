World of Warcraft's tenth expansion, The War Within, has brought with it 37 new mounts to add to your collection - everything from lynxes to birds and bees and, as is the theme in this expansion, spiders.

These mounts come from a variety of sources. Many come from raising your renown with the four new factions - Council of Dornogal, The Assembly of the Deeps, Hallowfall Arathi and The Severed Threads - while others come from defeating rare mobs or completing certain achievements. Whether you want to soar in the skies on Alunira or float along with the Reins of the Soaring Meaderbee, there's bound to be a new mount you'll want to add to your collection.

1 Swarmite Skyhunter

It's Not Much, But It's Honest (Glyph) Work

If you don't like spiders, the appearance of the Swarmite Skyhunter might be enough to send a chill down your spine, but it's first up on this list for one very, very good reason: It's easy to get your hands on. The Swarmite Skyhunter is a reward for completing the "Khaz Algar Glyph Hunter" achievement. It's a time-consuming process but relatively straightforward: collect all of the skyriding glyphs across Khaz Algar, from the Isle of Dorn to Hallowfall.

To speed up the process, you can use an add-on like TomTom to easily travel from one glyph to the next.

2 Alunira

Pierce The Shield for This Magnificent Bird

Alunira can be found in the southwest corner of the Isle of Dorn, flying above the highest mountain peak. It's not as simple as just finding her and killing her to obtain her mount, however. Alunira is protected by a storm shield that can only be broken with a Storm Vessel, an item that must be created by first collecting 10 Crackling Shards.

The good news is that you can obtain Crackling Shards by killing any mob on the Isle of Dorn. The not-so-good news is that the drop rate is low, with some people reporting that collecting 10 shards took more than 9,000 kills. You should also know that as of this article, only the person who breaks Alunira's shield will be able to loot the mount.

3 Siesbarg

Operation: Kill 'The Queen's Sweetie'

Siesbarg is a mount rewarded at the end of a lengthy quest-chain, one that begins with killing Tka'kath, a rare mob in Azj-Kahet. Tka'Ktath can be found in the southeast corner of Azj-Kahet, atop a big platform (for those of you with TomTom, the coordinates 63, 66 will take you to his spawn). Be warned, however: Tka'kath has a long respawn timer, so it might be worth keeping an eye on the custom group finder if you don't feel like camping the spawn by yourself.

Once you kill Tka'kath, you have a high chance at receiving Vial of Tka'ktath's Blood, which will begin the quest-chain. The quest-chain is three parts long and involves grinding 1,500 Nerubian Chitin, 1,000 Nerubian Venom and 500 Nerubian Blood.

4 Dauntless Imperial Lynx

This Mount Will Help You 'Spread The Light'

This very imperial-looking cat is a reward from the new Spreading The Light event, which takes place in Hallowfall. This event is always available, so long as you have a level 80 character and are at least Renown 3 with the Hallowfall Arathi faction. It's simple: Fly to Light's Blooming, located in the northeast part of Hallowfall (for those of you with TomTom, those coordinates are again at 65.27, 28.15).

You'll kill enemies, which have a chance to drop Radiant Remnant fragments. Those remnants can be used to light any of the keyflames located throughout Light's Blooming. Lesser keyflames unlock repeatable quests, while major keyflames unlock bonus objectives and rare elites. Many of the objectives you'll complete within this area will reward you with a Lamplighter Supply Satchel, which has a small chance at containing the Dauntless Imperial Lynx. Happy hunting.

5 Reins Of The Soaring Meaderbee

You'll Need a Lot of Pollen to Attract This Bee

Reins of the Soaring Meaderbee is another mount that will take you several good hours to grind for. This time, you'll be charged with collecting 900 Sizzling Cinderpollen, a currency that drops from elite bees on the Isle of Dorn. These bees can be found near the Cinderbrew Meadery, located on the isle to the far east. For those of you with TomTom, those coordinates can be found at 74, 38.4.

Keep in mind: the bees you'll be killing are elite mobs, which means they'll pack a punch (or a sting in this case). You'll want to join a bee farming group or make sure you're at max level to start killing them. When you've collected 900 pieces of pollen, you can turn that into Cendvin, a vendor located near the Cinderbrew Meadery (coordinates 74.4, 45.2) in exchange for the Soaring Meaderbee.

6 Raging Cinderbee

War Mode Engaged

Here's another bee, this time for those of you that enjoy PvP. To get your hands on the fiery Raging Cinderbee, you'll have to complete the Ruffious's Bid achievement, which includes several World PvP feats. You'll have to complete a "Tour of Duty" in each zone within Khaz Algar - that means earning 1,000 honor each in the Isle of Dorn, Hallowfall, The Ringing Deeps and Azj-Kahet.

In total, there are seven world PvP feats you'll have to accomplish for this achievement, and when you've completed them all, you'll be able to soar the skies on the Raging Cinderbee, so turn on war mode and get to honor farming.

7 Machine Defense Unit 1-11

Can You Survive 20 Waves of Enemies?

The Machine Defense Unit 1-11 is a possible reward from a new event, Awakening the Machine, which can be found in Gudargaz in the Ringing Deeps. Once you're in Gudargaz, look for Speaker Kuldas (for TomTom users, he is located at coordinates 47.4, 32.0) to start the event. Once the event starts, you'll be attacked by mobs in waves that increase in size and difficulty. Your job is to protect Speaker Kuldas while also keeping yourself alive. There are a maximum of 20 waves, and you can take a break every 5 waves to rest and heal up.

Once you've completed the event, you'll receive an Awakened Cache, which is a once-a-week reward. In that cache there will be a number of possible rewards, with one being the Machine Defense Unit 1-11 mount.

8 Beledar's Spawn

A Kill Mount with a Low Drop Chance

This mount has a chance to drop from Beledar's Spawn, a rare elite that can be found in Hallowfall. He won't be easy to find or kill, however. Beledar's Spawn respawns once every three hours and has 20 possible spawn points throughout Hallowfall. Keep your eye on the group finder and Hallowfall chat for any news of Beledar's Spawn popping up.

The drop chance is extremely low, but you can participate in killing Beledar's Spawn once a day on each character, and characters do not have to be level 80 for a chance at the mount to drop. Good luck.