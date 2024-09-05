Battle pets: They're World of Warcraft's own little slice of Pokemon and, whether you love them or hate them, a new expansion means that there are plenty of these new little companions to collect.

The War Within, World of Warcraft's tenth and latest expansion, has brought with it dozens of new battle pets to collect. What exactly do you do with battle pets? You can train them and participate in turn-based fights against other players' pets, or just have them out as companions to follow your character around. Whether you choose to "battle" with your battle pet or not is ultimately up to you, and there are plenty of new critters throughout Khaz Algar to choose from.

As always, we recommend that you use an add-on like TomTom to easily travel to any of the provided coordinates in this list.

1 Lil' Moss Rosy

Help Lost Sheep Find Her Way Home

Pet Abilities Hoof (Level 1), Stone Shot (Level 2), Bleat (Level 4), Chew (Level 10), Soothe (Level 15), Stone Form (Level 20)

A sheep reminiscent of springtime, Lil' Moss Rosy is a reward from the treasure Mosswool Flower, something that can only be found through the help of a Lost Mosswool on the Isle of Dorn. Head north of Rambleshire (for those of you with TomTom, the coordinates for the Lost Mosswool are 59.62, 24.59) and look for a Lost Mosswool, who you'll find sitting atop a hill sitting on a pile of moss. Approach the Lost Mosswool and click on her. She will slowly begin to move south towards Rambleshire. Follow the Mosswool closely and each time she stops, click on her again.

After you've guided the Lost Mosswool back home (it takes three separate clicks), she will leave behind a Mosswool Flower for you, which will spawn at coordinates 59.72, 28.69. Collect the flower, and you'll be rewarded with Lil' Moss Rosy.

2 Dalaran Sewer Turtle

Hero In a Halfshell

Pet Abilities Bite (Level 1), Spiked Shell (Level 2), Headbutt (Level 4), Steady Snap (Level 10), Bubble (Level 15), Whirlpool (Level 20)

You'll find this little turtle hanging around just south of the flightmaster in Freywold Village, southwest of Dornogal on the Isle of Dorn. (For those of you with TomTom, those coordinates are 40.9, 73.81.) Make sure you come prepared because this little guy is hungry: Bring 5 Dornish Pike and 1 Goldengill Trout (you can either fish these up yourself or buy them from the Auction House). After you talk to the turtle and feed him, he'll say that he needs some time. Fly a little bit away from him, and then fly back and speak to him again. He'll tell you that he wants to reunite with his family, and if you fly away again, he'll disappear.

You can then reunite with the Dalaran Sewer Turtle in the courtyard of Stoneshaper's Atrium in Dornogal (TomTom coordinates 58.24, 30.26), where you'll see four turtles and a rat standing together. Talk to the turtle with the blue collar and you'll receive the Dalaran Sewer Turtle to add to your collection!

3 Guacamole

This Snuffling Loves Limes

Pet Abilities Scratch (Level 1), Flurry (Level 2), Poison Fang (Level 4), Comeback (Level 10), Burrow (Level 15), Stoneskin (Level 20)

OK, he may not be much to look at, but with a name like Guacamole, good luck trying to resist adding this one to your collection. Guacamole is a little more straightforward to get than some of the other battle pets on this list - he can be purchased once you reach Renown 17 with the new Ringing Deeps' faction, The Assembly of the Deeps.

Once you reach Renown 17 and have attained 6,500 Resonance Crystals (Guacamole isn't free!), visit Renown Quartermaster Waxmonger Squick in Gundargaz (who can be found at coordinates 47.2, 32.8) and purchase this pet from him.

4 Bop

Don't Buzz On By Without Saying Howdy!

Pet Abilities Barbed Stinger (Level 1), Swarm of Bees (Level 2), Swarm (Level 4), Confusing Sting (Level 10), Great Sting (Level 15), Missile (Level 20).

There's a secret to Bop that isn't obvious from looking at his preview: He's a cowboy bee("bop"). When you summon him, and only when you summon him, he'll come out with a little cowboy hat and outfit on (which sure explains the description "Woah there pardner. Were you really about to buzz by without saying howdy?")

Bop has a chance to drop from Goldie Baronbottom, the final boss of the new dungeon, Cinderbrew Meadery, on any difficulty level. But, as most things go with item drops in dungeons, the chance at receiving Bop is both low (about 5%) and random. This means you'll likely be killing Goldie more than once for your shot at this "pardner."

5 Granite Ramolith

... And Other Rams Nearby

Pet Abilities Horn Gore (Level 1), Tough n' Cuddly (Level 2), Stampede (Level 4), Trample (Level 10), Bleat (level 15), Stoneskin (Level 20)

The Granite Ramolith can only be captured through a pet battle, which means you need to find one out in the wild, weaken it with one of your own battle pets, and capture it when its health is low enough. The good news is that this ram is fairly common, and can be found all throughout the grassy lands on the Isle of Dorn. We've included it on this list because of its close proximity to battle pets of the same family.

We'd suggest heading north of Dornogal, to about coordinates 44.38, 34.37, and searching the hills in that area for a Granite Ramolith. A similar battle pet, the Cobalt Ramolith, can spawn in this immediate area, and a little further north towards the snowy mountain region (around coordinates 48.0 27.6) are where the Alabaster Stonecharger can spawn. If you get lucky enough, you can collect all three in one visit.

6 Oop'lajax

Be Careful... He's a Little Jumpy

Pet Abilities Tentacle Slap (Level 1), Rain Dance (Level 2), Whirlpool (Level 4), Tentacle Stab (Level 10), Squeeze (Level 15), Dive (Level 20)

This little guy is another treasure reward, this time out of The Ringing Deeps, but don't worry - it doesn't involve guiding a lost octopus home. You'll want to look for a Scary Dark Chest that spawns at around coordinates 58.93, 30.26.

If the chest is locked, you'll have to light the candles nearby, but if it's unlocked, you'll be able to loot it without any trouble and receive Oop'lajax. As an added bonus: When you have this pet summoned, it will occasionally jump on your head with the buff "Face Grab." It's not often we get a battle pet that interacts with our characters in such a way, so even if he's not the most cuddly creature, Oop'lajax is well worth adding to your collection.

7 Jump Jump

He Jumps... It's What He Does

Pet Abilities Strike (Level 1), Sticky Web (Level 2), Leech Life (Level 4), Poison Spit (Level 10), Wish (Level 15), Spiderling Swarm (Level 20)

We couldn't have a "best battle pets" of an expansion all about spiders without including a spider pet, and while there are several of them, Jump Jump "jumped" out at us for this list. Not just because he's adorable by spider standards, but because he's also fairly easy to get your hands on. Jump Jump requires Renown 15 with The Severed Threads, a new faction based in Azj-Kahet.

Once you've reached Renown 15, travel to the Weavers' Lair in Azj-Kahet and speak with Lady Vinazian, the Severed Threads Quartermaster (coordinates 55.2 41.2). For 2,250 Kej (the Severed Threads-specific currency), which you'll need to exchange for this pet, you can bring Jump Jump back to Dornogal with you.

8 Shadowbog Hopper

A Cute Frog Friend

Pet Abilities Pump (Level 1), Healing Wave (Level 2), Frog Kiss (Level 4), Tongue Lash (Level 10), Cleansing Rain (Level 15), Toxic Skin (Level 20)

Capturing a Shadowbog Hopper will bring you all the way to Hallowfall, where you'll travel to the Light's Blooming area. First things first, you'll need to find Chef Dinaire, who can be found nearby one of the Lesser Keyflames in that area - specifically, at coordinates 64.4, 31.0. If the keyflame is not already lit, you must first gather Radiant Remnants from nearby mobs and light the keyflame. Once its lit, you'll be able to see and talk to Chef Dinaire, whom you can buy a pair of Darkroot Grippers from. These grippers will allow you to pull Shadowrooted Vines out of the ground and, as the item states, those vines can be found in the surrounding fungal field and keyflame areas.

After you've equipped the gloves, the search for the Shadowbog Hopper can begin. Fly around and every time you see a Shadowrooted Vine, make sure to pull it out of the ground. It's random when you'll actually receive this battle pet - it could be five vines, or twenty - but sooner or later you'll be the proud owner of a Shadowbog Hopper.