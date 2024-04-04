WoW Classic: Season of Discovery Phase 3 introduces loads of neat new content, including PvP sets, quests rewards, the Sunken Temple dungeon raid, and more. Among other things, players can also look forward to a new open world event known as Emerald Incursions along with a tie-in faction called the Emerald Wardens.

Players who take part in the event are tasked with delving into pockets of the Emerald Nightmare via the four Emerald Dream portals scattered across Azeroth. These portals can be found in Ashenvale, Feralas, Duskwood, and The Hinterlands, and are finally accessible for the first time in the game’s long and storied history.

If you decide to step through one of the portals, you’ll be greeted by a variety of corrupted creatures twisted by the Emerald Nightmare. Defeating these creatures will increase your reputation with the Emerald Wardens, who will reward you handsomely for your efforts. Keep reading to learn more about these rewards and the event itself.

Emerald Incursions Event Overview

The basic gist of the event is pretty simple: use one of the portals to access the nightmare realm, complete an objective while you’re inside, and hopefully get out in one piece. To start participating in the event, go to one of the four portals and talk to the Field Captain NPC overseeing the operation. The NPC will give you a basic starter quest as a warm-up before sending you on your first proper mission.

Missions are randomized so there’s a certain level of RNG involved, but your objective will generally be to either kill a certain number of corrupted enemies, gather a certain amount of resources, or defeat a boss. While you can solo some of these missions, others will require you to be in a party, especially the ones involving bosses.

It’s worth noting that the four zones are tuned for a specific level range. While you can enter any of the portals at any time, it wouldn’t be a good idea to try to punch above your weight because the enemies you’ll find inside the portals are quite powerful. That goes double if you’re planning to solo most missions. The maps below will help you quickly locate the portals.

Emerald Incursions Reputation Rewards

Raising your reputation with the Emerald Wardens will unlock increasingly better rewards. Similar to other factions in WoW Classic: Season of Discovery, the Emerald Wardens will begin rewarding players with a variety of useful items at Friendly standing. You can then expect even better rewards once you reach Honored, Revered, and Exalted, respectively. Interestingly enough, most of these rewards are PvP sets, and there’s at least one set for every class in the game. All the sets are designed for level 50 players, but there are plenty of other good rewards for lower-level players as well.

As per usual, you won’t be able to get the rewards for free regardless of how good your standing is. Unfortunately, we don’t know much about the currency needed to buy these items just yet. We’ll make sure to update this page as soon as we learn more about it, so check back later. In the meantime, take a look at the tables below for all the rewards you can earn from the Emerald Wardens.

