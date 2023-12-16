World of Warcraft Franchise: Array Platform(s): Array Released: 2004-11-23 Developer(s): Array Publisher(s): Array Genre(s): Array Multiplayer: Array Engine: Unreal Engine ESRB: T for Teen: Blood and Gore, Crude Humor, Mild Language, Suggestive Themes, Use of Alcohol, Violence (online interactions not rated) Expansions: Array

The holiday season is officially in swing and World of Warcraft Classic: Season of Discovery has brought back the festive quest “Grand-father Winter is Here!”. This guide will show you how to complete the quest, improve your cooking skill, and earn a profit from those too lazy to farm!

How To Start the Holiday Quest in WOW: SOD

To start the quest you will want to speak with Great-Father Winter in Orgrimmar or Ironforge, depending on your faction.

Best Farming Routes For Small Egs

The next step is to go out and farm Small Eggs. Be sure to empty your bags before venturing out. One of the best places to farm them is in Darkshore, east of Auberdine. The Moonkin there have a high drop rate of eggs.

The Fleshrippers in Westfall also drop plenty of eggs. They also drop talons which are good to vendor.

You can gather about 200 eggs in an hour in these locations. (As of the time of writing this guide, eggs are selling for 6 silver per).

Once you have the eggs check the market and see what is selling for more. If the cookies are selling for more, cook them, or if the eggs sell for more, go ahead and sell them.

The prices will go down quickly so hurry before time runs out!

To get here as Horde: fly to Zoram Strand and run north

To get here as Horde: take the Orgrimmar Zeppelin to Grom’gol and jump into the water upon zone-in. Then swim north to Westfall.