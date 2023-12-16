Key Takeaways The Darkmoon Faire has made a surprise appearance in Elwynn Forest during WoW Classic Season of Discovery, offering players a unique experience.

Alliance players can now participate in the Darkmoon Faire and earn coveted rewards, including the 14-slot Darkmoon Storage Box.

The Darkmoon Faire in Classic WoW is a recurring event that provides a range of activities and rewards, such as games, quests, trinkets, and buffs from the fortune teller Sayge. Enjoy the chaos of Season of Discovery!

The Darkmoon Faire has made a surprising off schedule appearance in Elwynn Forest during Phase 1 of WoW Classic Season of Discovery! In a departure from its regular routine, players noticed the Faire being set up, when it should not be,

This fan favorite World of Warcraft Classic event kicked off in Mulgore from December 4th to 10th, offering players a distinctive experience for this season.

The next scheduled appearance was slated for January 8th to 14th in Elwynn Forest. However, – it appears the Darkmoon Faire is now going to kick off in Elwynn Forest on December 18th (next Monday). Alliance players can now secure coveted rewards from DMF, including the 14-slot Darkmoon Storage Box.

The news was confirmed by Josh Greenfield, the Senior Game Producer on WoW Classic Season of Discovery.

What is the Darkmoon Faire in Classic WoW?

The Darkmoon Faire in Classic WoW is a recurring in-game event that offers players a diverse range of activities and rewards. This carnival, rotating between Mulgore and Elwynn Forest, provides both Horde and Alliance adventurers with opportunities to earn Prize Tickets through engaging games and quests. These tickets can be exchanged for a variety of rewards.

Additionally, players can collect Darkmoon Cards scattered across Azeroth, forming decks that can be traded for trinkets. The fortune teller, Sayge, adds an element of unpredictability by offering powerful buffs based on players' responses to questions.

Activities like the Humanoid Cannonball and Tank Battle Simulator provide additional entertainment, while vendors offer consumables and exotic goods. With its dynamic offerings, the Darkmoon Faire serves as a fun event in the Classic WoW experience.

Related How to Complete the Christmas Event in WoW Classic: SOD Great Father Winter is here! Time to get the Treats for Great Father Winter

Here is the projected schedule according to Warcraft Tavern

Week 1: Mulgore

Monday: Mulgore

Tuesday: Mulgore

Wednesday: Mulgore

Thursday: Mulgore

Friday: Mulgore

Saturday: Mulgore

Sunday: Mulgore

Week 2: No Faire

Monday: No Faire

Tuesday: No Faire

Wednesday: No Faire

Thursday: No Faire

Friday: No Faire

Saturday: No Faire

Sunday: No Faire

Week 3: Elwynn Forest

Monday: Elwynn Forest

Tuesday: Elwynn Forest

Wednesday: Elwynn Forest

Thursday: Elwynn Forest

Friday: Elwynn Forest

Saturday: Elwynn Forest

Sunday: Elwynn Forest

Week 4: No Faire

Monday: No Faire

Tuesday: No Faire

Wednesday: No Faire

Thursday: No Faire

Friday: No Faire

Saturday: No Faire

Sunday: No Faire

Enjoy the faire, embrace the chaos of Season of Discovery, and I'll see you in Azeroth on the battlefield!