Welcome to Hardcore Gamer's Holy Paladin BIS Gear Guide for WoW Classic's Season of Discovery. In this guide we will go over the best choices for best in slot gear, including the latest offerings that are obtainable in the Blackfathom Deeps (BFD) 10-man raid at level 25.

General Notes on Hardcore Gamer's BIS Lists

While there are many choices of gear, you will find the best item is sometimes incredibly hard to obtain due to the level of content you need to complete to get a level 25 required item. For example, some items required level 25 to use, but you need to complete Razorfen Kraul (RFK) to obtain them; a 29-38 suggested level dungeon. Due to these complexities in best-in-slot requirements for the Rogue class, we will offer other choices that may be more reasonable to obtain.

Gear Stat Priority for Holy Paladin

As a Holy Paladin in the role of a Healer, your objective is to support your comrades. With that in mind, you'll want to prioritize the stats that best aid you in that purpose. Setting Intellect and Mp/5 as your focus will allot you the mana and mana recovery necessary to get the job done. Then, of course, you'll want to bolster the effects of Healing Power. Below is the most ideal prioritization for the Holy Paladin.

Intellect > Mp/5> Healing Power > Critical Chance > Stamina > Armor > Spirit

Holy Paladin Best in Slot Season of Discovery

The table below shows the absolute very best equipment for each slot for Holy Paladins. While we understand that obtaining every item on this list may be a lofty goal for many players, we’ve thoughtfully included alternative options beneath the table to accommodate various playstyles and preferences.

Best Gear Options For Holy Paladin In SoD

Many of the top items are contested by other classes as they are also BIS for them too. If you're struggling to get the top piece of gear for each slot then it would also be wise to know what other options are available. Use the table below to quickly navigate to each equipment slot to find multiple other options. *It is worth noting that at the level 25 bracket, there are many options available that are basically equal to each other. In some of these sections you will see a note indicating if this is the case for the given slot.

Item Slot Navigation Menu

Best Head Options For Holy Paladin In SoD

Best Neck Options For Holy Paladin In SoD

Best Shoulder Options For Holy Paladin In SoD

Best Back Options For Holy Paladin In SoD

Best Chest Options For Holy Paladin In SoD

Best Wrist Options For Holy Paladin In SoD

Item Source Mindthrust Bracers Zone Drop (Shadowfang Keep) Banded Bracers World Drop, Fishing Fingerbone Bracers Forsaken Dark Stalker (Ashenvale) Silver-thread Cuffs World Drop Owl Bracers Kris Legace (Vendor in Hillsbrad Foothills) Antonio Perelli (Vendor in Duskwood) Bernard Brubaker (A) (Vendor in Redridge Mountains) Vexspindle (The Barrens)

Best Hand Options For Holy Paladin In SoD

Best Waist Options For Holy Paladin In SoD

Best Leg Options For Holy Paladin In SoD

Best Feet Options For Holy Paladin In SoD

Best Ring Options For Holy Paladin In SoD

Best Trinket Options For Holy Paladin In SoD

Item Source Acolyte's Void Pearl Quest - The Heart of the Void (H) (Blackfathom Deeps) Quest - The Heart of the Void (A) (Blackfathom Deeps) Arena Grand Master Quest - Arena Grandmaster (Stranglethorn Vale) Rune of Duty Kelm Hargunth (H) (Vendor in The Barrens) Illiyana Moonblaze (A) (Vendor in Ashenvale)

Best Weapon Options For Holy Paladin In SoD

Main-Hand Options

Best Off-Hand Options For Holy Paladin In SoD