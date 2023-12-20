Welcome to Hardcore Gamer's Holy Paladin BIS Gear Guide for WoW Classic's Season of Discovery. In this guide we will go over the best choices for best in slot gear, including the latest offerings that are obtainable in the Blackfathom Deeps (BFD) 10-man raid at level 25.

General Notes on Hardcore Gamer's BIS Lists

While there are many choices of gear, you will find the best item is sometimes incredibly hard to obtain due to the level of content you need to complete to get a level 25 required item. For example, some items required level 25 to use, but you need to complete Razorfen Kraul (RFK) to obtain them; a 29-38 suggested level dungeon.

Due to these complexities in best-in-slot requirements for the Rogue class, we will offer other choices that may be more reasonable to obtain.

Gear Stat Priority for Holy Paladin

As a Holy Paladin in the role of a Healer, your objective is to support your comrades. With that in mind, you'll want to prioritize the stats that best aid you in that purpose. Setting Intellect and Mp/5 as your focus will allot you the mana and mana recovery necessary to get the job done. Then, of course, you'll want to bolster the effects of Healing Power. Below is the most ideal prioritization for the Holy Paladin.

  • Intellect > Mp/5> Healing Power > Critical Chance > Stamina > Armor > Spirit

Holy Paladin Best in Slot Season of Discovery

The table below shows the absolute very best equipment for each slot for Holy Paladins. While we understand that obtaining every item on this list may be a lofty goal for many players, we’ve thoughtfully included alternative options beneath the table to accommodate various playstyles and preferences.

Slot

Item

Source

Head

Twilight Elementalist's Cowl

Boss Gelihast (Blackfathom Deeps)

Neck

Jagged Bone Necklace

Boss Twilight Lord Kelris (Blackfathom Deeps)

Shoulders

Feline Mantle

Quest - Wolf Master Nandos (Shadowfang Keep)

Back

Flowing Scarf

Boss Baron Aquanis (Blackfathom Deeps)

Chest

Twilight Elementalist's Robe

Boss Gelihast (Blackfathom Deeps) Boss Lorgus Jett (Blackfathom Deeps)

Wrists

Mindthrust Bracers

Zone Drop (Shadowfang Keep)

Hands

Slick Fingerless Gloves

Boss Twilight Lord Kelris (Blackfathom Deeps)

Belt

Ancient Moss Cinch

Boss Aku'mai (Blackfathom Deeps)

Legs

Soul Leech Pants

Boss Aku'mai (Blackfathom Deeps)

Feet

Extraplanar Spidersilk Boots

Tailoring

Ring 1

Lavishly Jeweled Ring

Gilnid (The Deadmines)

Ring 2

Lorekeeper's Ring

Illiyana Moonblaze (A) (Vendor in Ashenvale)

Trinket 1

Acolyte's Void Pearl

Quest - The Heart of the Void (H) (Blackfathom Deeps) Quest - The Heart of the Void (A) (Blackfathom Deeps)

Trinket 2

Arena Grand Master

Quest - Arena Grandmaster (Stranglethorn Vale)

Main-Hand

Strength of Purpose

Boss Lady Sarevess (Blackfathom Deeps)

Off-Hand

Seedcloud Buckler

Verdan the Everliving (Wailing Caverns)

Best Gear Options For Holy Paladin In SoD

Many of the top items are contested by other classes as they are also BIS for them too. If you're struggling to get the top piece of gear for each slot then it would also be wise to know what other options are available. Use the table below to quickly navigate to each equipment slot to find multiple other options. *It is worth noting that at the level 25 bracket, there are many options available that are basically equal to each other. In some of these sections you will see a note indicating if this is the case for the given slot.

Best Head Options For Holy Paladin In SoD

Item

Source

Twilight Elementalist's Cowl

Boss Gelihast (Blackfathom Deeps)

Spellpower Goggles Xtreme

Engineering

Sparkmetal Coif

Quest - Morbent Fel (A) (Duskwood)

Humbert's Helm

Dun Garok Rifleman (Hillsbrad Foothills)

Ringed Helm

Garneg Charskull (A) (Wetlands)

Best Neck Options For Holy Paladin In SoD

Item

Source

Jagged Bone Necklace

Boss Twilight Lord Kelris (Blackfathom Deeps)

Spectral Necklace

World Drop, Fishing

Glowing Green Talisman

World Drop, Fishing

Sentinel's Medallion

Illiyana Moonblaze (A) (Vendor in Ashenvale)

Best Shoulder Options For Holy Paladin In SoD

Item

Source

Feline Mantle

Quest - Wolf Master Nandos (Shadowfang Keep)

Magician's Mantle

World Drop

Fairywing Mantle

Quest - Quest - A Fine Mess (Gnomeregan)

Robust Shoulders

World Drop

Mantle of Honor

Quest - Bride of the Embalmer (A) (Duskwood)

Death Speaker Mantle

Death Speaker Jargba (Razorfen Kraul)

Best Back Options For Holy Paladin In SoD

Item

Source

Flowing Scarf

Boss Baron Aquanis (Blackfathom Deeps)

Cutthroat's Cape

World Drop

Caretaker's Cape

Illiyana Moonblaze (A) (Vendor in Ashenvale)

Resilient Cape

World Drop

Pearl-clasped Cloak

Tailoring

Engineer's Cloak

Quest - Gerenzo Wrenchwhistle (Stonetalon Mountains)

Best Chest Options For Holy Paladin In SoD

Item

Source

Twilight Elementalist's Robe

Boss Gelihast (Blackfathom Deeps) Boss Lorgus Jett (Blackfathom Deeps)

Black Velvet Robes

World Drop

Necrology Robes

Zone Drop (Shadowfang Keep)

Dervish Tunic

World Drop, Fishing

Tree Bark Jacket

Zone Drop (Blackfathom Deeps)

Azure Silk Vest

Tailoring

Best Wrist Options For Holy Paladin In SoD

Item

Source

Mindthrust Bracers

Zone Drop (Shadowfang Keep)

Banded Bracers

World Drop, Fishing

Fingerbone Bracers

Forsaken Dark Stalker (Ashenvale)

Silver-thread Cuffs

World Drop

Owl Bracers

Kris Legace (Vendor in Hillsbrad Foothills) Antonio Perelli (Vendor in Duskwood) Bernard Brubaker (A) (Vendor in Redridge Mountains) Vexspindle (The Barrens)

Best Hand Options For Holy Paladin In SoD

Item

Source

Slick Fingerless Gloves

Boss Twilight Lord Kelris (Blackfathom Deeps)

Truefaith Gloves

Tailoring

Wicked Chain Gauntlets

World Drop

Shilly Mitts

Quest - Gyrodrillmatic Excavationators (A) (Gnomeregan)

Gnoll Casting Gloves

Mosshide Mistweaver (Wetlands)

Zodiac Gloves

Quest - Look To The Stars (A) (Duskwood)

Best Waist Options For Holy Paladin In SoD

Item

Source

Ancient Moss Cinch

Boss Aku'mai (Blackfathom Deeps)

Wicked Chain Waistband

World Drop

Belt of Arugal

Archmage Arugal (Shadowfang Keep)

Silver-lined Belt

World Drop

Wizard's Belt

Charys Yserian (A) (Vendor in Stormwind City) Zixil (Vendor in Hillsbrad Foothills) Kzixx (Vendor in Duskwood) Wenna Silkbeard (A) (Vendor in Wetlands) Nizzik (Vendor in Stonetalon Mountains) Jennabink Powerseam (A) (Vendor in Wetlands)

Keller's Girdle

World Drop

Best Leg Options For Holy Paladin In SoD

Item

Source

Soul Leech Pants

Boss Aku'mai (Blackfathom Deeps)

Sentry's Leggings

World Drop

Night Watch Pantaloons

Quest - Morbent Fel (A) (Duskwood)

Silver-thread Pants

World Drop

Darkweave Breeches

World Drop

Azure Silk Pants

Tailoring

Best Feet Options For Holy Paladin In SoD

Item

Source

Extraplanar Spidersilk Boots

Tailoring

Battleforge Boots

World Drop

Silver-thread Boots

World Drop

Spidersilk Boots

Tailoring

Wandering Boots

Quest - Return to Kristoff (A) (Stormwind City)

Best Ring Options For Holy Paladin In SoD

Item

Source

Lavishly Jeweled Ring

Gilnid (The Deadmines)

Lorekeeper's Ring

Illiyana Moonblaze (A) (Vendor in Ashenvale)

Black Widow Band

Leech Widow (Wetlands)

Snake Hoop

Quest - Willix the Importer (Razorfen Kraul)

Cobalt Ring

World Drop

Lavishly Jeweled Ring

Gilnid (The Deadmines)

Best Trinket Options For Holy Paladin In SoD

Item

Source

Acolyte's Void Pearl

Quest - The Heart of the Void (H) (Blackfathom Deeps) Quest - The Heart of the Void (A) (Blackfathom Deeps)

Arena Grand Master

Quest - Arena Grandmaster (Stranglethorn Vale)

Rune of Duty

Kelm Hargunth (H) (Vendor in The Barrens) Illiyana Moonblaze (A) (Vendor in Ashenvale)

Best Weapon Options For Holy Paladin In SoD

Main-Hand Options

Item

Source

Strength of Purpose

Boss Lady Sarevess (Blackfathom Deeps)

Battlesmasher

World Drop

Verigan's Fist

Quest - The Test of Righteousness (A)

Crescent of Forlorn Spirits

Quest - The Legend of Stalvan (A) (Duskwood)

Ancient War Sword

Quest - Defeat Nek'rosh (A) (Wetlands)

Crescent of Forlorn Spirits

Quest - The Legend of Stalvan (A) (Duskwood)

Best Off-Hand Options For Holy Paladin In SoD

Item

Source

Seedcloud Buckler

Verdan the Everliving (Wailing Caverns)

Eye of Paleth

Quest - Cleansing the Eye (A) (Wetlands)

Pathfinder Guard

World Drop

Orb of Mistmantle

World Drop

Tear of Grief

Quest - For Love Eternal (A) (Darkshore)