Welcome to Hardcore Gamer's Holy Paladin BIS Gear Guide for WoW Classic's Season of Discovery. In this guide we will go over the best choices for best in slot gear, including the latest offerings that are obtainable in the Blackfathom Deeps (BFD) 10-man raid at level 25.
General Notes on Hardcore Gamer's BIS Lists
While there are many choices of gear, you will find the best item is sometimes incredibly hard to obtain due to the level of content you need to complete to get a level 25 required item. For example, some items required level 25 to use, but you need to complete Razorfen Kraul (RFK) to obtain them; a 29-38 suggested level dungeon.
Due to these complexities in best-in-slot requirements for the Rogue class, we will offer other choices that may be more reasonable to obtain.
Gear Stat Priority for Holy Paladin
As a Holy Paladin in the role of a Healer, your objective is to support your comrades. With that in mind, you'll want to prioritize the stats that best aid you in that purpose. Setting Intellect and Mp/5 as your focus will allot you the mana and mana recovery necessary to get the job done. Then, of course, you'll want to bolster the effects of Healing Power. Below is the most ideal prioritization for the Holy Paladin.
- Intellect > Mp/5> Healing Power > Critical Chance > Stamina > Armor > Spirit
Holy Paladin Best in Slot Season of Discovery
The table below shows the absolute very best equipment for each slot for Holy Paladins. While we understand that obtaining every item on this list may be a lofty goal for many players, we’ve thoughtfully included alternative options beneath the table to accommodate various playstyles and preferences.
|
Slot
|
Item
|
Source
|
Head
|
Boss Gelihast (Blackfathom Deeps)
|
Neck
|
Boss Twilight Lord Kelris (Blackfathom Deeps)
|
Shoulders
|
Quest - Wolf Master Nandos (Shadowfang Keep)
|
Back
|
Boss Baron Aquanis (Blackfathom Deeps)
|
Chest
|
Boss Gelihast (Blackfathom Deeps) Boss Lorgus Jett (Blackfathom Deeps)
|
Wrists
|
Zone Drop (Shadowfang Keep)
|
Hands
|
Boss Twilight Lord Kelris (Blackfathom Deeps)
|
Belt
|
Boss Aku'mai (Blackfathom Deeps)
|
Legs
|
Boss Aku'mai (Blackfathom Deeps)
|
Feet
|
Tailoring
|
Ring 1
|
Gilnid (The Deadmines)
|
Ring 2
|
Illiyana Moonblaze (A) (Vendor in Ashenvale)
|
Trinket 1
|
Quest - The Heart of the Void (H) (Blackfathom Deeps) Quest - The Heart of the Void (A) (Blackfathom Deeps)
|
Trinket 2
|
Quest - Arena Grandmaster (Stranglethorn Vale)
|
Main-Hand
|
Boss Lady Sarevess (Blackfathom Deeps)
|
Off-Hand
|
Verdan the Everliving (Wailing Caverns)
Best Gear Options For Holy Paladin In SoD
Many of the top items are contested by other classes as they are also BIS for them too. If you're struggling to get the top piece of gear for each slot then it would also be wise to know what other options are available. Use the table below to quickly navigate to each equipment slot to find multiple other options. *It is worth noting that at the level 25 bracket, there are many options available that are basically equal to each other. In some of these sections you will see a note indicating if this is the case for the given slot.
Item Slot Navigation Menu
Best Head Options For Holy Paladin In SoD
|
Item
|
Source
|
Boss Gelihast (Blackfathom Deeps)
|
Engineering
|
Quest - Morbent Fel (A) (Duskwood)
|
Dun Garok Rifleman (Hillsbrad Foothills)
|
Garneg Charskull (A) (Wetlands)
Best Neck Options For Holy Paladin In SoD
|
Item
|
Source
|
Boss Twilight Lord Kelris (Blackfathom Deeps)
|
World Drop, Fishing
|
World Drop, Fishing
|
Illiyana Moonblaze (A) (Vendor in Ashenvale)
Best Shoulder Options For Holy Paladin In SoD
|
Item
|
Source
|
Quest - Wolf Master Nandos (Shadowfang Keep)
|
World Drop
|
Quest - Quest - A Fine Mess (Gnomeregan)
|
World Drop
|
Quest - Bride of the Embalmer (A) (Duskwood)
|
Death Speaker Jargba (Razorfen Kraul)
Best Back Options For Holy Paladin In SoD
|
Item
|
Source
|
Boss Baron Aquanis (Blackfathom Deeps)
|
World Drop
|
Illiyana Moonblaze (A) (Vendor in Ashenvale)
|
World Drop
|
Tailoring
|
Quest - Gerenzo Wrenchwhistle (Stonetalon Mountains)
Best Chest Options For Holy Paladin In SoD
|
Item
|
Source
|
Boss Gelihast (Blackfathom Deeps) Boss Lorgus Jett (Blackfathom Deeps)
|
World Drop
|
Zone Drop (Shadowfang Keep)
|
World Drop, Fishing
|
Zone Drop (Blackfathom Deeps)
|
Tailoring
Best Wrist Options For Holy Paladin In SoD
|
Item
|
Source
|
Zone Drop (Shadowfang Keep)
|
World Drop, Fishing
|
Forsaken Dark Stalker (Ashenvale)
|
World Drop
|
Kris Legace (Vendor in Hillsbrad Foothills) Antonio Perelli (Vendor in Duskwood) Bernard Brubaker (A) (Vendor in Redridge Mountains) Vexspindle (The Barrens)
Best Hand Options For Holy Paladin In SoD
|
Item
|
Source
|
Boss Twilight Lord Kelris (Blackfathom Deeps)
|
Tailoring
|
World Drop
|
Quest - Gyrodrillmatic Excavationators (A) (Gnomeregan)
|
Mosshide Mistweaver (Wetlands)
|
Quest - Look To The Stars (A) (Duskwood)
Best Waist Options For Holy Paladin In SoD
|
Item
|
Source
|
Boss Aku'mai (Blackfathom Deeps)
|
World Drop
|
Archmage Arugal (Shadowfang Keep)
|
World Drop
|
Charys Yserian (A) (Vendor in Stormwind City) Zixil (Vendor in Hillsbrad Foothills) Kzixx (Vendor in Duskwood) Wenna Silkbeard (A) (Vendor in Wetlands) Nizzik (Vendor in Stonetalon Mountains) Jennabink Powerseam (A) (Vendor in Wetlands)
|
World Drop
Best Leg Options For Holy Paladin In SoD
|
Item
|
Source
|
Boss Aku'mai (Blackfathom Deeps)
|
World Drop
|
Quest - Morbent Fel (A) (Duskwood)
|
World Drop
|
World Drop
|
Tailoring
Best Feet Options For Holy Paladin In SoD
|
Item
|
Source
|
Tailoring
|
World Drop
|
World Drop
|
Tailoring
|
Quest - Return to Kristoff (A) (Stormwind City)
Best Ring Options For Holy Paladin In SoD
|
Item
|
Source
|
Gilnid (The Deadmines)
|
Illiyana Moonblaze (A) (Vendor in Ashenvale)
|
Leech Widow (Wetlands)
|
Quest - Willix the Importer (Razorfen Kraul)
|
World Drop
|
Gilnid (The Deadmines)
Best Trinket Options For Holy Paladin In SoD
|
Item
|
Source
|
Quest - The Heart of the Void (H) (Blackfathom Deeps) Quest - The Heart of the Void (A) (Blackfathom Deeps)
|
Quest - Arena Grandmaster (Stranglethorn Vale)
|
Kelm Hargunth (H) (Vendor in The Barrens) Illiyana Moonblaze (A) (Vendor in Ashenvale)
Best Weapon Options For Holy Paladin In SoD
Main-Hand Options
|
Item
|
Source
|
Boss Lady Sarevess (Blackfathom Deeps)
|
World Drop
|
Quest - The Test of Righteousness (A)
|
Quest - The Legend of Stalvan (A) (Duskwood)
|
Quest - Defeat Nek'rosh (A) (Wetlands)
|
Quest - The Legend of Stalvan (A) (Duskwood)
Best Off-Hand Options For Holy Paladin In SoD
|
Item
|
Source
|
Verdan the Everliving (Wailing Caverns)
|
Quest - Cleansing the Eye (A) (Wetlands)
|
World Drop
|
World Drop
|
Quest - For Love Eternal (A) (Darkshore)