Welcome to Hardcore Gamer's Mage DPS BIS Gear Guide for WoW Classic's Season of Discovery. In this guide we will go over the best choices for best in slot gear which includes the latest Blackfathom Deeps (BFD) 10-man raid at level 25 as consideration.

General Notes on Hardcore Gamer's BIS Lists

While there are many choices of gear, you will find the best item is sometimes incredibly hard to obtain due to the level of content you need to complete to get a level 25 required item. For example, some items required level 25 to use, but you need to complete Razorfen Kraul (RFK) to obtain them; a 29-38 suggested level dungeon. Due to these complexities in best-in-slot requirements for the Rogue class, we will offer other choices that may be more reasonable to obtain.

Gear Stat Priority for DPS Mage

With Mages, Spell Hits will always remain the top priority. But this may not be possible to achieve in Phase 1. The next best course of action is to bolster Intellect as this will boost your mana. This will also increase your opportunities for Critical Strikes. But of course, Spell Power and Critical Strike boosts will ultimately increase the impact of those attacks. Below is the best stat prioritization.

Spell Hit > Intellect > Spell Power > Critical Strike > Spirit > Stamina

DPS Mage Best in Slot Season of Discovery

The table below shows the absolute very best equipment for each slot for DPS Mages. While we understand that obtaining every item on this list may be a lofty goal for many players, we’ve thoughtfully included alternative options beneath the table to accommodate various playstyles and preferences.

Best Gear Options For DPS Mage In SoD

Many of the top items are contested by other classes as they are also BIS for them too. If you're struggling to get the top piece of gear for each slot then it would also be wise to know what other options are available. Use the table below to quickly navigate to each equipment slot to find multiple other options. *It is worth noting that at the level 25 bracket, there are many options available that are basically equal to each other. In some of these sections you will see a note indicating if this is the case for the given slot.

Item Slot Navigation Menu

Best Head Options For DPS Mage In SoD

Best Neck Options For DPS Mage In SoD

Best Shoulder Options For DPS Mage In SoD

Best Back Options For DPS Mage In SoD

Best Chest Options For DPS Mage In SoD

Best Wrist Options For DPS Mage In SoD

Item Source Mindthrust Bracers Zone Drop (Shadowfang Keep) Durable Bracers World Drop Featherbead Bracers Quest - Returning the Lost Satchel (H) (Ragefire Chasm) Crystalline Cuffs Taragaman the Hungerer (Ragefire Chasm)

Best Hand Options For DPS Mage In SoD

Best Waist Options For DPS Mage In SoD

Item Source Belt of Arugal Archmage Arugal (Shadowfang Keep) Durable Belt World Drop Warsong Sash Quest - Warsong Supplies (H) (Ashenvale) Wizard's Belt Charys Yserian (A) (Vendor in Stormwind City) Zixil (Vendor in Hillsbrad Foothills) Kzixx (Vendor in Duskwood) Wenna Silkbeard (A) (Vendor in Wetlands) Nizzik (Vendor in Stonetalon Mountains) Jennabink Powerseam (A) (Vendor in Wetlands) Keller's Girdle World Drop

Best Leg Options For DPS Mage In SoD

Best Feet Options For DPS Mage In SoD

Best Ring Options For DPS Mage In SoD

Best Trinket Options For DPS Mage In SoD

Item Source Rune of Perfection Kelm Hargunth (H) (Vendor in The Barrens) Illiyana Moonblaze (A) (Vendor in Ashenvale) Arena Grand Master Quest - Arena Grandmaster (Stranglethorn Vale)

Best Weapon Options For DPS Mage In SoD

Main-Hand Options

Best Off-Hand Options For DPS Mage In SoD

Best Ranged Weapon Options For DPS Mage In SoD