Welcome to Hardcore Gamer's Tank Shaman Gear Guide for WoW Classic's Season of Discovery. In this guide we will go over the best choices for best in slot gear, including the latest offerings that are obtainable in the Blackfathom Deeps (BFD) 10-man raid at level 25.
General Notes on Hardcore Gamer's BIS Lists
While there are many choices of gear, you will find the best item is sometimes incredibly hard to obtain due to the level of content you need to complete to get a level 25 required item. For example, some items required level 25 to use, but you need to complete Razorfen Kraul (RFK) to obtain them; a 29-38 suggested level dungeon.
Due to these complexities in best-in-slot requirements for the Rogue class, we will offer other choices that may be more reasonable to obtain.
Gear Stat Priority for Tank Shaman
As a Tank, the Armor and Stamina are going to rank among your priorities in order to outlast enemies in battle. This will increase the amount of damage you can soak up in your role as Tank. But the defensive boosts offered with Agility and the added power behind Strength will might prove to be more valuable with the Tank Shaman. As a note, Taurens can further increase their total health by 5% with Endurance. Seek any opportunity to beef up your defense. The prioritization for Stats should be as follows:
- Strength > Agility > Stamina > Intellect > Armor
Tank Shaman Best in Slot Season of Discovery
The table below shows the absolute very best equipment for each slot for Tank Shamans. While we understand that obtaining every item on this list may be a lofty goal for many players, we’ve thoughtfully included alternative options beneath the table to accommodate various playstyles and preferences.
|
Slot
|
Item
|
Source
|
Head
|
Boss Gelihast (Blackfathom Deeps) Boss Lorgus Jett (Blackfathom Deeps) Boss Aku'mai (Blackfathom Deeps)
|
Neck
|
Boss Baron Aquanis (Blackfathom Deeps)
|
Shoulders
|
Boss Aku'mai (Blackfathom Deeps)
|
Back
|
Officer Areyn (A) (Vendor in Stormwind City)
|
Chest
|
Boss Gelihast (Blackfathom Deeps) Boss Lorgus Jett (Blackfathom Deeps)
|
Wrists
|
Boss Ghamoo-ra (Blackfathom Deeps)
|
Hands
|
Leatherworking
|
Belt
|
Quest - Bloodfury Bloodline (H) (Stonetalon Mountains)
|
Legs
|
Boss Aku'mai (Blackfathom Deeps)
|
Feet
|
Boss Gelihast (Blackfathom Deeps) Boss Lorgus Jett (Blackfathom Deeps)
|
Ring 1
|
Boss Lady Sarevess (Blackfathom Deeps)
|
Ring 2
|
World Drop
|
Trinket 1
|
Quest - The Heart of the Void (H) (Blackfathom Deeps) Quest - The Heart of the Void (A) (Blackfathom Deeps)
|
Trinket 2
|
Quest - Arena Grandmaster (Stranglethorn Vale)
|
Main-Hand
|
Boss Twilight Lord Kelris (Blackfathom Deeps)
|
Off-Hand
|
Quest - Blackfathom Villainy (H) (Blackfathom Deeps) Quest - Blackfathom Villainy (A) (Blackfathom Deeps)
Best Gear Options For Tank Shaman In SoD
Many of the top items are contested by other classes as they are also BIS for them too. If you're struggling to get the top piece of gear for each slot then it would also be wise to know what other options are available. Use the table below to quickly navigate to each equipment slot to find multiple other options. *It is worth noting that at the level 25 bracket, there are many options available that are basically equal to each other. In some of these sections you will see a note indicating if this is the case for the given slot.
Item Slot Navigation Menu
Best Head Options For Tank Shaman In SoD
|
Item
|
Source
|
Boss Gelihast (Blackfathom Deeps) Boss Lorgus Jett (Blackfathom Deeps) Boss Aku'mai (Blackfathom Deeps)
|
Engineering
|
Dun Garok Rifleman (Hillsbrad Foothills)
|
Garneg Charskull (A) (Wetlands)
Best Neck Options For Tank Shaman In SoD
|
Item
|
Source
|
Boss Baron Aquanis (Blackfathom Deeps)
|
World Drop, Fishing
|
Kelm Hargunth (H) (Vendor in The Barrens)
Best Shoulder Options For Tank Shaman In SoD
|
Item
|
Source
|
Boss Aku'mai (Blackfathom Deeps)
|
World Drop
|
World Drop
|
Zone Drop (Razorfen Kraul)
|
Leatherworking
|
Quest - Wolf Master Nandos (Shadowfang Keep)
Best Back Options For Tank Shaman In SoD
|
Item
|
Source
|
Officer Areyn (A) (Vendor in Stormwind City)
|
World Drop
|
Engineering
|
World Drop
|
World Drop
|
Edwin VanCleef (The Deadmines)
Best Chest Options For Tank Shaman In SoD
|
Item
|
Source
|
Boss Gelihast (Blackfathom Deeps) Boss Lorgus Jett (Blackfathom Deeps)
|
World Drop, Fishing
|
Nightbane Tainted One (Duskwood)
|
Quest - The Den (H) (Stonetalon Mountains)
|
Leatherworking
|
Edwin VanCleef (The Deadmines)
Best Wrist Options For Tank Shaman In SoD
|
Item
|
Source
|
Boss Ghamoo-ra (Blackfathom Deeps)
|
World Drop
|
Razormaw Matriarch (Wetlands)
|
World Drop
|
Nightbane Vile Fang (Duskwood)
|
Quest - Protect Kanati Greycloud (H) (Thousand Needles)
Best Hand Options For Tank Shaman In SoD
|
Item
|
Source
|
Leatherworking
|
World Drop
|
Zone Drop (Razorfen Kraul)
|
Leatherworking
|
World Drop
|
World Drop
Best Waist Options For Tank Shaman In SoD
|
Item
|
Source
|
Quest - Bloodfury Bloodline (H) (Stonetalon Mountains)
|
World Drop
|
Quest - Je'neu of the Earthen Ring (H) (Ashenvale)
|
World Drop, Fishing
|
Quest - Free at Last (H) (Thousand Needles)
|
Rot Hide Bruiser (Silverpine Forest)
Best Leg Options For Tank Shaman In SoD
|
Item
|
Source
|
Boss Aku'mai (Blackfathom Deeps)
|
Quest - Rig Wars (H) (Gnomeregan) Quest - The Grand Betrayal (A) (Gnomeregan)
|
World Drop
|
Lord Cobrahn (Wailing Caverns)
|
World Drop
|
Zone Drop (The Deadmines)
Best Feet Options For Tank Shaman In SoD
|
Item
|
Source
|
Boss Gelihast (Blackfathom Deeps) Boss Lorgus Jett (Blackfathom Deeps)
|
World Drop
|
World Drop
|
Quest - Elixir of Pain (H) (Hillsbrad Foothills)
|
Quest - Gerenzo Wrenchwhistle (Stonetalon Mountains)
|
Quest - Vorrel's Revenge (H) (Scarlet Monastery)
Best Ring Options For Tank Shaman In SoD
|
Item
|
Source
|
Boss Lady Sarevess (Blackfathom Deeps)
|
World Drop
|
Baron Silverlaine (Shadowfang Keep)
|
World Drop, Fishing
|
Quest - Willix the Importer (Razorfen Kraul)
|
World Drop
Best Trinket Options For Tank Shaman In SoD
|
Item
|
Source
|
Quest - The Heart of the Void (H) (Blackfathom Deeps) Quest - The Heart of the Void (A) (Blackfathom Deeps)
|
Quest - Arena Grandmaster (Stranglethorn Vale)
|
Kelm Hargunth (H) (Vendor in The Barrens) Illiyana Moonblaze (A) (Vendor in Ashenvale)
|
Sergeant Ba'sha (H) (Vendor in Orgrimmar)
Best Weapon Options For Tank Shaman In SoD
Main-Hand Options
|
Item
|
Source
|
Boss Twilight Lord Kelris (Blackfathom Deeps)
|
Zone Drop (Razorfen Kraul)
|
World Drop, Fishing
|
Mr. Smite (The Deadmines)
|
Quest - Final Passage (H) (Thousand Needles)
|
World Drop
Best Off-Hand Options For Tank Shaman In SoD
|
Item
|
Source
|
Quest - Blackfathom Villainy (H) (Blackfathom Deeps) Quest - Blackfathom Villainy (A) (Blackfathom Deeps)
|
Quest - The Corrupter (H) (Desolace)
|
World Drop
|
Commander Springvale (Shadowfang Keep)
|
Kresh (Wailing Caverns)
|
Quest - Battle of Hillsbrad (H) (Hillsbrad Foothills)