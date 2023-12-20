Welcome to Hardcore Gamer's Tank Shaman Gear Guide for WoW Classic's Season of Discovery. In this guide we will go over the best choices for best in slot gear, including the latest offerings that are obtainable in the Blackfathom Deeps (BFD) 10-man raid at level 25.

General Notes on Hardcore Gamer's BIS Lists

While there are many choices of gear, you will find the best item is sometimes incredibly hard to obtain due to the level of content you need to complete to get a level 25 required item. For example, some items required level 25 to use, but you need to complete Razorfen Kraul (RFK) to obtain them; a 29-38 suggested level dungeon.

Due to these complexities in best-in-slot requirements for the Rogue class, we will offer other choices that may be more reasonable to obtain.Gear Stat Priority for Holy Priest

Gear Stat Priority for Tank Shaman

As a Tank, the Armor and Stamina are going to rank among your priorities in order to outlast enemies in battle. This will increase the amount of damage you can soak up in your role as Tank. But the defensive boosts offered with Agility and the added power behind Strength will might prove to be more valuable with the Tank Shaman. As a note, Taurens can further increase their total health by 5% with Endurance. Seek any opportunity to beef up your defense. The prioritization for Stats should be as follows:

  • Strength > Agility > Stamina > Intellect > Armor

Tank Shaman Best in Slot Season of Discovery

The table below shows the absolute very best equipment for each slot for Tank Shamans. While we understand that obtaining every item on this list may be a lofty goal for many players, we’ve thoughtfully included alternative options beneath the table to accommodate various playstyles and preferences.

Slot

Item

Source

Head

Twilight Slayer's Cowl

Boss Gelihast (Blackfathom Deeps) Boss Lorgus Jett (Blackfathom Deeps) Boss Aku'mai (Blackfathom Deeps)

Neck

High Tide Choker

Boss Baron Aquanis (Blackfathom Deeps)

Shoulders

Sentinel Pauldrons

Boss Aku'mai (Blackfathom Deeps)

Back

Sergeant's Cloak

Officer Areyn (A) (Vendor in Stormwind City)

Chest

Twilight Slayer's Tunic

Boss Gelihast (Blackfathom Deeps) Boss Lorgus Jett (Blackfathom Deeps)

Wrists

Bindings of Serra'kis

Boss Ghamoo-ra (Blackfathom Deeps)

Hands

Void-Touched Leather Gloves

Leatherworking

Belt

Screecher Belt

Quest - Bloodfury Bloodline (H) (Stonetalon Mountains)

Legs

Soul Leech Pants

Boss Aku'mai (Blackfathom Deeps)

Feet

Twilight Slayer's Footpads

Boss Gelihast (Blackfathom Deeps) Boss Lorgus Jett (Blackfathom Deeps)

Ring 1

Band of Deep Places

Boss Lady Sarevess (Blackfathom Deeps)

Ring 2

Thunderbrow Ring

World Drop

Trinket 1

Avenger's Void Pearl

Quest - The Heart of the Void (H) (Blackfathom Deeps) Quest - The Heart of the Void (A) (Blackfathom Deeps)

Trinket 2

Arena Grand Master

Quest - Arena Grandmaster (Stranglethorn Vale)

Main-Hand

Blackfathom Ritual Dagger

Boss Twilight Lord Kelris (Blackfathom Deeps)

Off-Hand

Ancient Arctic Buckler

Quest - Blackfathom Villainy (H) (Blackfathom Deeps) Quest - Blackfathom Villainy (A) (Blackfathom Deeps)

Best Gear Options For Tank Shaman In SoD

Many of the top items are contested by other classes as they are also BIS for them too. If you're struggling to get the top piece of gear for each slot then it would also be wise to know what other options are available. Use the table below to quickly navigate to each equipment slot to find multiple other options. *It is worth noting that at the level 25 bracket, there are many options available that are basically equal to each other. In some of these sections you will see a note indicating if this is the case for the given slot.

Item Slot Navigation Menu

Head

Neck

Shoulder

Back

Chest

Wrist

Hand

Waist

Leg

Feet

Ring

Trinket

Weapon

Best Head Options For Tank Shaman In SoD

Item

Source

Twilight Slayer's Cowl

Boss Gelihast (Blackfathom Deeps) Boss Lorgus Jett (Blackfathom Deeps) Boss Aku'mai (Blackfathom Deeps)

Gnomish Goggles

Engineering

Humbert's Helm

Dun Garok Rifleman (Hillsbrad Foothills)

Ringed Helm

Garneg Charskull (A) (Wetlands)

Best Neck Options For Tank Shaman In SoD

Item

Source

High Tide Choker

Boss Baron Aquanis (Blackfathom Deeps)

Spectral Necklace

World Drop, Fishing

Scout's Medallion

Kelm Hargunth (H) (Vendor in The Barrens)

Best Shoulder Options For Tank Shaman In SoD

Item

Source

Sentinel Pauldrons

Boss Aku'mai (Blackfathom Deeps)

Bristlebark Amice

World Drop

Robust Shoulders

World Drop

Mantle of Thieves

Zone Drop (Razorfen Kraul)

Dark Leather Shoulders

Leatherworking

Feline Mantle

Quest - Wolf Master Nandos (Shadowfang Keep)

Best Back Options For Tank Shaman In SoD

Item

Source

Sergeant's Cloak

Officer Areyn (A) (Vendor in Stormwind City)

Phalanx Cloak

World Drop

Parachute Cloak

Engineering

Slayer's Cape

World Drop

Lambent Scale Cloak

World Drop

Cape of the Brotherhood

Edwin VanCleef (The Deadmines)

Best Chest Options For Tank Shaman In SoD

Item

Source

Twilight Slayer's Tunic

Boss Gelihast (Blackfathom Deeps) Boss Lorgus Jett (Blackfathom Deeps)

Dervish Tunic

World Drop, Fishing

Nightwalker Armor

Nightbane Tainted One (Duskwood)

Panther Armor

Quest - The Den (H) (Stonetalon Mountains)

Black Whelp Tunic

Leatherworking

Blackened Defias Armor

Edwin VanCleef (The Deadmines)

Best Wrist Options For Tank Shaman In SoD

Item

Source

Bindings of Serra'kis

Boss Ghamoo-ra (Blackfathom Deeps)

Headhunter's Bands

World Drop

Jurassic Wristguards

Razormaw Matriarch (Wetlands)

Bristlebark Bindings

World Drop

Madwolf Bracers

Nightbane Vile Fang (Duskwood)

Loamflake Bracers

Quest - Protect Kanati Greycloud (H) (Thousand Needles)

Best Hand Options For Tank Shaman In SoD

Item

Source

Void-Touched Leather Gloves

Leatherworking

Pathfinder Gloves

World Drop

Wolfclaw Gloves

Zone Drop (Razorfen Kraul)

Heavy Earthen Gloves

Leatherworking

Brawler Gloves

World Drop

Bristlebark Gloves

World Drop

Best Waist Options For Tank Shaman In SoD

Item

Source

Screecher Belt

Quest - Bloodfury Bloodline (H) (Stonetalon Mountains)

Scaled Leather Belt

World Drop

Deftkin Belt

Quest - Je'neu of the Earthen Ring (H) (Ashenvale)

Emblazoned Belt

World Drop, Fishing

Windsong Cinch

Quest - Free at Last (H) (Thousand Needles)

Ruffian Belt

Rot Hide Bruiser (Silverpine Forest)

Best Leg Options For Tank Shaman In SoD

Item

Source

Soul Leech Pants

Boss Aku'mai (Blackfathom Deeps)

Triprunner Dungarees

Quest - Rig Wars (H) (Gnomeregan) Quest - The Grand Betrayal (A) (Gnomeregan)

Dervish Leggings

World Drop

Leggings of the Fang

Lord Cobrahn (Wailing Caverns)

Troll's Bane Leggings

World Drop

Blackened Defias Leggings

Zone Drop (The Deadmines)

Best Feet Options For Tank Shaman In SoD

Item

Source

Twilight Slayer's Footpads

Boss Gelihast (Blackfathom Deeps) Boss Lorgus Jett (Blackfathom Deeps)

Pathfinder Footpads

World Drop

Feet of the Lynx

World Drop

Stomping Boots

Quest - Elixir of Pain (H) (Hillsbrad Foothills)

Draftsman Boots

Quest - Gerenzo Wrenchwhistle (Stonetalon Mountains)

Vorrel's Boots

Quest - Vorrel's Revenge (H) (Scarlet Monastery)

Best Ring Options For Tank Shaman In SoD

Item

Source

Band of Deep Places

Boss Lady Sarevess (Blackfathom Deeps)

Thunderbrow Ring

World Drop

Silverlaine's Family Seal

Baron Silverlaine (Shadowfang Keep)

Savannah Ring

World Drop, Fishing

Tiger Band

Quest - Willix the Importer (Razorfen Kraul)

Demon Band

World Drop

Best Trinket Options For Tank Shaman In SoD

Item

Source

Avenger's Void Pearl

Quest - The Heart of the Void (H) (Blackfathom Deeps) Quest - The Heart of the Void (A) (Blackfathom Deeps)

Arena Grand Master

Quest - Arena Grandmaster (Stranglethorn Vale)

Rune of Perfection

Kelm Hargunth (H) (Vendor in The Barrens) Illiyana Moonblaze (A) (Vendor in Ashenvale)

Insignia of the Horde

Sergeant Ba'sha (H) (Vendor in Orgrimmar)

Best Weapon Options For Tank Shaman In SoD

Main-Hand Options

Item

Source

Blackfathom Ritual Dagger

Boss Twilight Lord Kelris (Blackfathom Deeps)

Slaghammer

Zone Drop (Razorfen Kraul)

Brutal War Axe

World Drop, Fishing

Smite's Mighty Hammer

Mr. Smite (The Deadmines)

Windstorm Hammer

Quest - Final Passage (H) (Thousand Needles)

Beazel's Basher

World Drop

Best Off-Hand Options For Tank Shaman In SoD

Item

Source

Ancient Arctic Buckler

Quest - Blackfathom Villainy (H) (Blackfathom Deeps) Quest - Blackfathom Villainy (A) (Blackfathom Deeps)

Basalt Buckler

Quest - The Corrupter (H) (Desolace)

Shield of Thorsen

World Drop

Commander's Crest

Commander Springvale (Shadowfang Keep)

Kresh's Back

Kresh (Wailing Caverns)

Deadskull Shield

Quest - Battle of Hillsbrad (H) (Hillsbrad Foothills)