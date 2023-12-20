Welcome to Hardcore Gamer's Tank Shaman Gear Guide for WoW Classic's Season of Discovery. In this guide we will go over the best choices for best in slot gear, including the latest offerings that are obtainable in the Blackfathom Deeps (BFD) 10-man raid at level 25.

General Notes on Hardcore Gamer's BIS Lists

While there are many choices of gear, you will find the best item is sometimes incredibly hard to obtain due to the level of content you need to complete to get a level 25 required item. For example, some items required level 25 to use, but you need to complete Razorfen Kraul (RFK) to obtain them; a 29-38 suggested level dungeon. Due to these complexities in best-in-slot requirements for the Rogue class, we will offer other choices that may be more reasonable to obtain.Gear Stat Priority for Holy Priest

Gear Stat Priority for Tank Shaman

As a Tank, the Armor and Stamina are going to rank among your priorities in order to outlast enemies in battle. This will increase the amount of damage you can soak up in your role as Tank. But the defensive boosts offered with Agility and the added power behind Strength will might prove to be more valuable with the Tank Shaman. As a note, Taurens can further increase their total health by 5% with Endurance. Seek any opportunity to beef up your defense. The prioritization for Stats should be as follows:

Strength > Agility > Stamina > Intellect > Armor

Tank Shaman Best in Slot Season of Discovery

The table below shows the absolute very best equipment for each slot for Tank Shamans. While we understand that obtaining every item on this list may be a lofty goal for many players, we’ve thoughtfully included alternative options beneath the table to accommodate various playstyles and preferences.

Best Gear Options For Tank Shaman In SoD

Many of the top items are contested by other classes as they are also BIS for them too. If you're struggling to get the top piece of gear for each slot then it would also be wise to know what other options are available. Use the table below to quickly navigate to each equipment slot to find multiple other options. *It is worth noting that at the level 25 bracket, there are many options available that are basically equal to each other. In some of these sections you will see a note indicating if this is the case for the given slot.

Item Slot Navigation Menu

Best Head Options For Tank Shaman In SoD

Best Neck Options For Tank Shaman In SoD

Item Source High Tide Choker Boss Baron Aquanis (Blackfathom Deeps) Spectral Necklace World Drop, Fishing Scout's Medallion Kelm Hargunth (H) (Vendor in The Barrens)

Best Shoulder Options For Tank Shaman In SoD

Best Back Options For Tank Shaman In SoD

Best Chest Options For Tank Shaman In SoD

Best Wrist Options For Tank Shaman In SoD

Best Hand Options For Tank Shaman In SoD

Best Waist Options For Tank Shaman In SoD

Best Leg Options For Tank Shaman In SoD

Best Feet Options For Tank Shaman In SoD

Best Ring Options For Tank Shaman In SoD

Best Trinket Options For Tank Shaman In SoD

Best Weapon Options For Tank Shaman In SoD

Main-Hand Options

Best Off-Hand Options For Tank Shaman In SoD