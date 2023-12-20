Quick Links
Protection warriors are powerful single target tanks in Phase 1 of Season of Discovery. Let's take a look at what gear options are available in the first phase of SOD in the level 25 bracket to provide you with some the best choices to maximize taking ability for both damage mitigation and threat generation.
General Notes on Hardcore Gamer's BIS Lists
While there are many choices of gear, you will find the best item is sometimes incredibly hard to obtain due to the level of content you need to complete to get a level 25 required item. For example, some items required level 25 to use, but you need to complete Razorfen Kraul (RFK) to obtain them; a 29-38 suggested level dungeon.
Due to these complexities in best-in-slot requirements for the Rogue tank, we will offer other choices that may be more reasonable to obtain.
BIS Threat Gear Options Head Neck Shoulder Back Chest Wrist Hands Waist Legs Feet Ring Trinket Main Hand Ranged Shield
Gear Stat Priority for Protection Warriors - Survivability
- Stamina ->, Armor, Parry and Dodge %, Defense, Agility, Strength, Block %
Gear Stat Priority for Protection Warriors - Threat Generation
- Weapon Stats - Weapon Skill, Hit %, Critical Strike %, Strength, Attack Power, Agility, Spirit, Intellect
Note: Weapon Skill has diminishing returns after 308, 6% hit is the cap against BFD Bosses, Critical Strike = 200% damage on a crit, 1 Strength = 2 AP, 14 Attack Power = 1 DPS gain, Agility increases critical strike chance.
Best in Slot (BIS) Gear - (Threat Generation) Protection Warrior in SoD
|
Slot
|
Item
|
Source
|
Head
|
Gelihast or Lorgus Jett in Blackfathom Deeps
|
Neck
|
Baron Aquantis in Blackfathom Deeps
|
Shoulders
|
Sentry's Shoulderguards of the Tiger
|
BOE World Drop
|
Back
|
Rank 3 PVP Reward
|
Chest
|
Gelihast or Lorgus Jett in Blackfathom Deeps
|
Wrists
|
Trash Drop in Razorfen Kraul
|
Hands
|
Leatherworking Epic Quest
|
Belt
|
Lord Cobrahn in Wailing Caverns
|
Legs
|
Lady Sarevess in Blackfathom Deeps
|
Feet
|
Gelihast or Lorgus Jett in Blackfathom Deeps
|
Ring 1
|
BOE World Drop
|
Ring 2
|
Allegiance to the Old Gods quest in Blackfathom Deeps
|
Trinket 1
|
The Heart of the Void quest in Blackfathom Deeps
|
Trinket 2
|
Warsong Gulch Reputation - Friendly
|
Main Hand
|
Trash Drop in Scarlet Monastery
|
Shield
|
Ghamoo-ra in Blackfathom Deeps
|
Ranged
|
Aku'Mai boss in Blackfathom Deeps
Best Gear Options (Threat Generation) Protection Warrior in SoD
Best Head Options (Threat Generation) Protection Warrior in SoD
|
Item
|
Source
|
Morbent Fel quest in Duskwood (Alliance)
|
Brutal Helm quest in Thunder Bluff (Horde)
Best Neck Options (Threat Generation) Protection Warrior in SoD
|
Item
|
Source
|
Baron Aquanis in Blackfathom Deeps
Best Shoulder Options (Threat Generation) Protection Warrior in SoD
|
Item
|
Source
|
Sentry's Shoulderguards of the Tiger
|
BOE World Drop
|
Merchant
Best Back Options (Threat Generation) Protection Warrior in SoD
|
Item
|
Source
|
Banded Cloak of the Tiger
|
BOE World Drop
|
Ghamoo-ra in Blackfathom Deeps
Best Chest Options (Threat Generation) Protection Warrior in SoD
|
Item
|
Source
|
Blacksmithing Recipe
Best Wrist Options (Threat Generation) Protection Warrior in SoD
|
Item
|
Source
|
BOE World Drop
|
Blacksmithing
Best Hand Options (Threat Generation) Protection Warrior in SoD
|
Item
|
Source
|
Warsong Supplies quest in Ashenvale (Horde Only)
|
Pathfinder Gloves of the Tiger
|
BOE World Drop
Best Waist Options (Threat Generation) Protection Warrior in SoD
|
Item
|
Source
|
Garneg Charskull in Wetlands
|
BOE World Drop
|
Look To the Stars Quest (Alliance)
Best Leg Options (Threat Generation) Protection Warrior in SoD
|
Item
|
Source
|
BOE World Drop
|
BOE World Drop
Best Feet Options (Threat Generation) Protection Warrior in SoD
|
Item
|
Source
|
Battleforge Boots of the Tiger
|
BOE World Drop
|
Sentry's Slippers of the Tiger
|
BOE World Drop
Best Ring Options (Threat Generation) Protection Warrior in SoD
|
Item
|
Source
|
Baron Silverlaine in Shadowfang Keep
|
An Audience with the King Quest (Alliance)
Best Trinket Options (Threat Generation) Protection Warrior in SoD
|
Item
|
Source
|
Engineering
|
PVP Rank 3 (Horde)
|
PVP Rank 3 (Alliance)
Best Main Hand Weapon Options (Threat Generation) Protection Warrior in SoD
|
Item
|
Source
|
Warsong Gulch Revered
|
BOE World Drop
Best Ranged Weapon Options (Threat Generation) Protection Warrior in SoD
|
Item
|
Source
|
Lady Sarevess in Blackfathom Deeps
|
Ghamoo-ra in Blackfathom Deeps
|
Ranger Bow
Best Shield Options (Threat Generation) Protection Warrior in SoD
|
Item
|
Source
|
Blackfathom Villainy in Blackfathom Deeps
|
BOE World Drop
Best in Slot (BIS) Gear - (Survivability) Protection Warrior in SoD
BIS Survivability Gear Options Neck Shoulder Back Chest Hands Legs Feet Rings Trinkets Main Hand Ranged Shield
|
Slot
|
Item
|
Source
|
Head
|
Lady Sarevess in Blackfathom Deeps
|
Neck
|
Twilight Lord Kelris in Blackfathom Deeps
|
Shoulders
|
Aku'Mai in Blackfathom Deeps
|
Back
|
PvP Rank 3
|
Chest
|
Blacksmithing
|
Wrists
|
Baron Aquanis in Blackfathom Deeps
|
Hands
|
World drop bind on equip
|
Belt
|
Twilight Lord Kelris in Blackfathom Deeps
|
Legs
|
Blackfathom Deeps
|
Feet
|
Gelihast or Lorgus Jett in Blackfathom Deeps
|
Ring 1
|
BOE World Drop
|
Ring 2
|
Trash Drop in RFK
|
Trinket 1
|
The Heart of the Void quest in Blackfathom Deeps
|
Trinket 2
|
Warsong Gulch Friendly
|
Main Hand
|
Warsong Gulch Revered
|
Shield
|
Blackfathom Villainy in Blackfathom Deeps
Best Gear Options (Survivability) Protection Warrior in SoD
Best Head Options (Survivability) Protection Warrior in SoD
|
Item
|
Source
|
Brutal Helm quest in Thunder Bluff (Horde Only)
|
BOE Drop from Dun Garok Rifleman in Hillbrad
Best Neck Options (Survivability) Protection Warrior in SoD
|
Item
|
Source
|
Warsong Gulch Honored
|
Baron Aquanis in Blackfathm Deeps
Best Shoulder Options (Survivability) Protection Warrior in SoD
|
Item
|
Source
|
BOE World Drop
|
Baron Aquanis in Blackfathom Deeps
|
World Drop
Best Back Options (Survivability) Protection Warrior in SoD
|
Item
|
Source
|
BOE World Drop
|
Edwin VanCleef in Deadmines
Best Chest Options (Survivability) Protection Warrior in SoD
|
Item
|
Source
|
BOE World Drop
|
Ghamoo-ra
Best Wrist Options (Survivability) Protection Warrior in SoD
|
Item
|
Source
|
Baron Aquanis in Blackfathom Deeps
|
Researching the Corruption (Alliance)
Best Hand Options (Survivability) Protection Warrior in SoD
|
Item
|
Source
|
Brutal Gauntlets quest in Durotar (Horde only)
|
Gelihast
Best Waist Options (Survivability) Protection Warrior in SoD
|
Item
|
Source
|
BOE World Drop
|
Baron Aquanis
Best Leg Options (Survivability) Protection Warrior in SoD
|
Item
|
Source
|
BOE World Drop
|
BOE World Drop
Best Feet Options (Survivability) Protection Warrior in SoD
|
Item
|
Source
|
Warsong Quest Supplies in Ashenvale
|
BOE Drop from Dragonmaw Swamprunner in the Wetlands
Best Ring Options (Survivability) Protection Warrior in SoD
|
Item
|
Source
|
Kelm Hargunth
|
Illiyana Moonblaze
Best Trinket Options (Survivability) Protection Warrior in SoD
|
Item
|
Source
|
Engineering
Best Main Hand Weapon Options (Survivability) Protection Warrior in SoD
|
Item
|
Source
Best Ranged Weapon Options (Survivability) Protection Warrior in SoD
|
Item
|
Source
|
Stockade Dungeon
|
SM Trash Drop
Best Shield Options (Survivability) Protection Warrior in SoD
|
Item
|
Source
|
Battle of Hillsbrad Quest (HordE)
|
Bride of the Embalmer Quest (Alliance)
Best Ranged Options (Survivability) Protection Warrior in SoD
|
Item
|
Source
|
Lady Sarevess
|
Ghamoo-ra
|
BOE World Drop