Protection warriors are powerful single target tanks in Phase 1 of Season of Discovery. Let's take a look at what gear options are available in the first phase of SOD in the level 25 bracket to provide you with some the best choices to maximize taking ability for both damage mitigation and threat generation.

General Notes on Hardcore Gamer's BIS Lists

While there are many choices of gear, you will find the best item is sometimes incredibly hard to obtain due to the level of content you need to complete to get a level 25 required item. For example, some items required level 25 to use, but you need to complete Razorfen Kraul (RFK) to obtain them; a 29-38 suggested level dungeon.

Due to these complexities in best-in-slot requirements for the Rogue tank, we will offer other choices that may be more reasonable to obtain.

Gear Stat Priority for Protection Warriors - Survivability

  • Stamina ->, Armor, Parry and Dodge %, Defense, Agility, Strength, Block %

Gear Stat Priority for Protection Warriors - Threat Generation

  • Weapon Stats - Weapon Skill, Hit %, Critical Strike %, Strength, Attack Power, Agility, Spirit, Intellect

Note: Weapon Skill has diminishing returns after 308, 6% hit is the cap against BFD Bosses, Critical Strike = 200% damage on a crit, 1 Strength = 2 AP, 14 Attack Power = 1 DPS gain, Agility increases critical strike chance.

Best in Slot (BIS) Gear - (Threat Generation) Protection Warrior in SoD

Slot

Item

Source

Head

Twilight Avenger's Helm

Gelihast or Lorgus Jett in Blackfathom Deeps

Neck

High Tide Choker

Baron Aquantis in Blackfathom Deeps

Shoulders

Sentry's Shoulderguards of the Tiger

BOE World Drop

Back

Sergeant's Cloak

Rank 3 PVP Reward

Chest

Twilight Avenger's Chain

Gelihast or Lorgus Jett in Blackfathom Deeps

Wrists

Pugilist Bracers

Trash Drop in Razorfen Kraul

Hands

Void-Touched Leather Gloves

Leatherworking Epic Quest

Belt

Cobrahn's Grasp

Lord Cobrahn in Wailing Caverns

Legs

Leggings of the Faithful

Lady Sarevess in Blackfathom Deeps

Feet

Twilight Avenger's Boots

Gelihast or Lorgus Jett in Blackfathom Deeps

Ring 1

Thunderbrow Ring

BOE World Drop

Ring 2

Band of the Iron Fist

Allegiance to the Old Gods quest in Blackfathom Deeps

Trinket 1

Avenger's Void Pearl

The Heart of the Void quest in Blackfathom Deeps

Trinket 2

Rune of Duty

Warsong Gulch Reputation - Friendly

Main Hand

Headsplitter

Trash Drop in Scarlet Monastery

Shield

Shell Plate Barrier

Ghamoo-ra in Blackfathom Deeps

Ranged

Bael Modan Blunderbuss

Aku'Mai boss in Blackfathom Deeps

Best Gear Options (Threat Generation) Protection Warrior in SoD

Best Head Options (Threat Generation) Protection Warrior in SoD

Item

Source

Sparkmetal Coif

Morbent Fel quest in Duskwood (Alliance)

Brutal Helm

Brutal Helm quest in Thunder Bluff (Horde)

Best Neck Options (Threat Generation) Protection Warrior in SoD

Item

Source

High Tide Choker

Baron Aquanis in Blackfathom Deeps

Best Shoulder Options (Threat Generation) Protection Warrior in SoD

Item

Source

Sentry's Shoulderguards of the Tiger

BOE World Drop

Elite Shoulders

Merchant

Best Back Options (Threat Generation) Protection Warrior in SoD

Item

Source

Banded Cloak of the Tiger

BOE World Drop

Shimmering Thresher Cape

Ghamoo-ra in Blackfathom Deeps

Best Chest Options (Threat Generation) Protection Warrior in SoD

Item

Source

Shining Silver Breastplate

Blacksmithing Recipe

Best Wrist Options (Threat Generation) Protection Warrior in SoD

Item

Source

Yorgen Bracers

BOE World Drop

Patterned Bronze Bracers

Blacksmithing

Best Hand Options (Threat Generation) Protection Warrior in SoD

Item

Source

Warsong Gauntlets

Warsong Supplies quest in Ashenvale (Horde Only)

Pathfinder Gloves of the Tiger

BOE World Drop

Best Waist Options (Threat Generation) Protection Warrior in SoD

Item

Source

Garneg's War Belt

Garneg Charskull in Wetlands

Wicked Chain Waistband of the Monkey

BOE World Drop

Belt of the Stars

Look To the Stars Quest (Alliance)

Best Leg Options (Threat Generation) Protection Warrior in SoD

Item

Source

Troll's Bane Leggings

BOE World Drop

Dreamsinger Legguards

BOE World Drop

Best Feet Options (Threat Generation) Protection Warrior in SoD

Item

Source

Battleforge Boots of the Tiger

BOE World Drop

Sentry's Slippers of the Tiger

BOE World Drop

Best Ring Options (Threat Generation) Protection Warrior in SoD

Item

Source

Silverlaine's Family Seal

Baron Silverlaine in Shadowfang Keep

Seal of Wrynn

An Audience with the King Quest (Alliance)

Best Trinket Options (Threat Generation) Protection Warrior in SoD

Item

Source

Minor Recombobulator

Engineering

Insignia of the Horde

PVP Rank 3 (Horde)

Insignia of the Alliance

PVP Rank 3 (Alliance)

Best Main Hand Weapon Options (Threat Generation) Protection Warrior in SoD

Item

Source

Legionnaire's Sword

Warsong Gulch Revered

Beazel's Basher

BOE World Drop

Best Ranged Weapon Options (Threat Generation) Protection Warrior in SoD

Item

Source

Naga Heartrender

Lady Sarevess in Blackfathom Deeps

Ironhide Arbalest

Ghamoo-ra in Blackfathom Deeps

Ranger Bow

Ranger Bow

Best Shield Options (Threat Generation) Protection Warrior in SoD

Item

Source

Ancient Arctic Buckler

Blackfathom Villainy in Blackfathom Deeps

Shield of Thorsen

BOE World Drop

Best in Slot (BIS) Gear - (Survivability) Protection Warrior in SoD

Slot

Item

Source

Head

Mask of Scorn

Lady Sarevess in Blackfathom Deeps

Neck

Voidwalker Brooch

Twilight Lord Kelris in Blackfathom Deeps

Shoulders

Sentinel Pauldrons

Aku'Mai in Blackfathom Deeps

Back

Sergeant's Cloak

PvP Rank 3

Chest

Shifting Silver Breastplate

Blacksmithing

Wrists

Hydraxian Bangles

Baron Aquanis in Blackfathom Deeps

Hands

Wolfclaw Gloves

World drop bind on equip

Belt

Twilight Defender's Girdle

Twilight Lord Kelris in Blackfathom Deeps

Legs

Leggings of the Faithful

Blackfathom Deeps

Feet

Twilight Slayer's Footpads

Gelihast or Lorgus Jett in Blackfathom Deeps

Ring 1

Ring of Defense

BOE World Drop

Ring 2

Plains Ring

Trash Drop in RFK

Trinket 1

Avenger's Void Pearl

The Heart of the Void quest in Blackfathom Deeps

Trinket 2

Rune of Duty

Warsong Gulch Friendly

Main Hand

Scout's Blade

Warsong Gulch Revered

Shield

Ancient Arctic Buckler

Blackfathom Villainy in Blackfathom Deeps

Best Gear Options (Survivability) Protection Warrior in SoD

Best Head Options (Survivability) Protection Warrior in SoD

Item

Source

Brutal Helm

Brutal Helm quest in Thunder Bluff (Horde Only)

Humbert's Helm

BOE Drop from Dun Garok Rifleman in Hillbrad

Best Neck Options (Survivability) Protection Warrior in SoD

Item

Source

Scout's Medallion

Warsong Gulch Honored

Droplet Choker

Baron Aquanis in Blackfathm Deeps

Best Shoulder Options (Survivability) Protection Warrior in SoD

Item

Source

Sparkleshell Mantle

BOE World Drop

Shoulderguards of Crushing Depths

Baron Aquanis in Blackfathom Deeps

Sentry's Shoulderguards of the Monkey

World Drop

Best Back Options (Survivability) Protection Warrior in SoD

Item

Source

Sentry Cloak

BOE World Drop

Cape of the Brotherhood

Edwin VanCleef in Deadmines

Best Chest Options (Survivability) Protection Warrior in SoD

Item

Source

Double Link Tunic

BOE World Drop

Adamantine Tortoise Armor

Ghamoo-ra

Best Wrist Options (Survivability) Protection Warrior in SoD

Item

Source

Hydraxian Bangles

Baron Aquanis in Blackfathom Deeps

Chittering Beetle Clasps

Researching the Corruption (Alliance)

Best Hand Options (Survivability) Protection Warrior in SoD

Item

Source

Brutal Gauntlets

Brutal Gauntlets quest in Durotar (Horde only)

Algae Gauntlets

Gelihast

Best Waist Options (Survivability) Protection Warrior in SoD

Item

Source

Wicked Chain Waistband of the Monkey

BOE World Drop

Cord of Aquanis

Baron Aquanis

Best Leg Options (Survivability) Protection Warrior in SoD

Item

Source

Dreamsinger Legguards

BOE World Drop

Sentry's Leggings of the Monkey

BOE World Drop

Best Feet Options (Survivability) Protection Warrior in SoD

Item

Source

Warsong Boots

Warsong Quest Supplies in Ashenvale

Dragonmaw Chain Boots

BOE Drop from Dragonmaw Swamprunner in the Wetlands

Best Ring Options (Survivability) Protection Warrior in SoD

Item

Source

Legionnaire's Band

Kelm Hargunth

Protector's Band

Illiyana Moonblaze

Best Trinket Options (Survivability) Protection Warrior in SoD

Item

Source

Minor Recombobulator

Engineering

Best Main Hand Weapon Options (Survivability) Protection Warrior in SoD

Item

Source

Best Ranged Weapon Options (Survivability) Protection Warrior in SoD

Item

Source

Prison Shank

Stockade Dungeon

Headsplitter

SM Trash Drop

Best Shield Options (Survivability) Protection Warrior in SoD

Item

Source

Deadskull Shield

Battle of Hillsbrad Quest (HordE)

Crest of Darkshire

Bride of the Embalmer Quest (Alliance)

Best Ranged Options (Survivability) Protection Warrior in SoD

Item

Source

Naga Heartrender

Lady Sarevess

Ironhide Arbalest

Ghamoo-ra

Ranger Bow

BOE World Drop