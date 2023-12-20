Table of contents

Introduction

World of Warcraft’s new "Season of Discovery" has rekindled the flames of nostalgia for avid players, and with it, the intense thrill of player versus player (PvP) combat has once again become a defining aspect of the game. Even if the rank and rewards are capped at rank 3… For Warriors, the frontline bruisers of Azeroth, PvP is a tough uphill battle especially with our kit limited to that of being 25. This guide will go over the best PVP strategies for a warrior in World of Warcraft: SOD phase 1.

Warriors are significantly underperforming because of their lack of key abilities, rage generation, and a hidden 25% damage reduction in battleground activities. However, if you like a challenge in your gaming, it can be rewarding when implemented well. In this guide, we will explore the essential strategies and tactics, talent choices (yes there’s more than one correct option), and gear that will transform you into a formidable force on the battlefield, ensuring that you top the killing blows on the scoreboard (hit execute) but also benefit your team (almost as much as a hunter pet).

Why Trust This Warrior PvP Guide?

As an avid warrior player, I have been playing WoW classic on various private servers such as Elysium, Light's Hope, and Turtle WoW as well as true Vanilla, Classic, and Season of Discovery for the past 19 years. I have rank 14 warriors in both original Vanilla, and Classic vanilla, as well as an additional rank 13 warrior during the final phase of classic to have a different factions perspective.

With this experience, I've learned many helpful tips to share to maximize your effectiveness in World PvP and battlegrounds.

Choosing the Right SoD Warrior Runes and Talents

In the realm of World of Warcraft Season of Discovery, Warriors have three primary talent trees: Arms, Fury, and Protection. While Protection is generally reserved for tanking in PvE, it sometimes has use for PvP with talents such as “Last Stand” to give your team an early advantage for fights such as a Blacksmith rush in Arathi Basin or a mid field charge in Warsong Gulch. The other two are Arms and Fury are the go-to specs for PvP for dealing damage and preventing being ignored and bypassed. In this guide, I will mostly be covering these choices.

Arms Talent Builds for PvP

The Arms spec in the later levels is synonymous with burst damage and crowd control. With powerful abilities like Mortal Strike and Improved Hamstring, Arms Warriors excel at disrupting healers and controlling the pace of the battle.

However, in Season of Discovery, we lose most of that power, and instead, we will be focusing on 2 key talents:

Improved Overpower

Raging Blow

Our kit in the early game severely lacks burst damage, and we can try to mitigate this as much as possible with rage pooling using “Consumed by Rage” and “Raging Blow” along with the crits from Improved Overpower. This will help us penetrate the bubbles of priests and get hunters and rogues into that juicy execute range. The extra rage from “Improved Charge” also helps us ensure that we have the rage to Hamstring or flex into a Bloodrage > Intimidating Shout if we find ourselves out of position. Because of our lack of the Warbringer rune in this build, we will rely on our Insignia or Gnome racial to break snares in order to trade for burst damage.

We can also adjust these runes to give us more rage if we are wanting to focus on executing (or stat-padding):

Also if you feel that you are succumbing to crowd control too much, you can switch to Warbringer. Remember that you can change runes at any time while out of combat. This includes after a rez in the middle of the battleground. Change your strategy if one isn't working for your specific game:

Fury Talent Build for PvP

The Fury spec emphasizes sustained damage output and relentless assault. Dual-wielding weapons, activating abilities like Bloodthirst and Rampage, Fury Warriors are a relentless force on the battlefield, overwhelming opponents with sheer aggression.

In this season, we focus on dual wielding and chase-down. Because of our lack of intercept, we should be saving our charge for moments where we need to escape, and those where we can guarantee an execute on a priority target such as a flag carrier or Healer. “Warbringer” helps us to break out of snares but only if we choose not to initiate with it. Therefore, it makes sense to walk toward your primary target, hamstring them, and save your charge for critical moments like that. (Yes I understand how bad this sounds…)

Key Abilities for Classic PvP Warriors

Overpower: This ability is a critical part of an Arms Warrior's burst damage rotation. Triggered by dodges, Overpower is a quick and devastating strike that can catch opponents off guard. This tool is especially good versus rogues and hunters because of their high dodge chance.

This ability is a critical part of an Arms Warrior's burst damage rotation. Triggered by dodges, Overpower is a quick and devastating strike that can catch opponents off guard. This tool is especially good versus rogues and hunters because of their high dodge chance. Bloodrage: Warriors rely on rage pooling and generation. In battleground however, damage is reduced by 25% limiting our generation. This ability is essential for ensuring the extra damage from “Consumed by Rage” is proced early and often to allow us to use “Raging Blow”.

Warriors rely on rage pooling and generation. In battleground however, damage is reduced by 25% limiting our generation. This ability is essential for ensuring the extra damage from “Consumed by Rage” is proced early and often to allow us to use “Raging Blow”. Charge: Mobility is key in PvP, and Warriors have a distinct advantage with their Charge ability. Use it wisely to close the gap on ranged opponents or interrupt spellcasting. This has a fairly long cooldown at 15 seconds however, so make sure that you don't charge yourself out of position with no way to return.

Mobility is key in PvP, and Warriors have a distinct advantage with their Charge ability. Use it wisely to close the gap on ranged opponents or interrupt spellcasting. This has a fairly long cooldown at 15 seconds however, so make sure that you don't charge yourself out of position with no way to return. Hamstring: The ability to slow down your opponents is invaluable in PvP. Hamstring is a crucial tool for kiting enemies or preventing them from escaping your clutches. Spam this but dont limit yourself with low rage. This ability will allow for those out of position moments against your opponents that your team can capitalize on.

Positioning, Map Awareness, and Strategy

General Positioning: This is the most important and critical element in World of Warcraft PvP and SoD is no different. It can often be the deciding factor between victory and defeat more than any ability on a hotbar. Regardless of your chosen class or specialization, understanding how to leverage proper positioning will significantly enhance your effectiveness on the battlefield. For Warriors, in particular, mastering the art of positioning is essential for protecting your backline as well as yourself.

This is the most important and critical element in World of Warcraft PvP and SoD is no different. It can often be the deciding factor between victory and defeat more than any ability on a hotbar. Regardless of your chosen class or specialization, understanding how to leverage proper positioning will significantly enhance your effectiveness on the battlefield. For Warriors, in particular, mastering the art of positioning is essential for protecting your backline as well as yourself. Engagement Distance: As a Warrior, your primary strength lies in melee and your ability to have your enemies stay in your reach. It's crucial to be in close proximity to your target to maximize the impact of your abilities. Ensure that you are within striking distance, especially when using melee-centric skills like Hamstring or Raging Blow. If you need to, you can rely on ranged abilities like Intimidating Shout (10 yd range) or a Charge (25 yd range).

As a Warrior, your primary strength lies in melee and your ability to have your enemies stay in your reach. It's crucial to be in close proximity to your target to maximize the impact of your abilities. Ensure that you are within striking distance, especially when using melee-centric skills like Hamstring or Raging Blow. If you need to, you can rely on ranged abilities like Intimidating Shout (10 yd range) or a Charge (25 yd range). Avoiding Kiting: Warriors can be vulnerable to kiting, where opponents maintain a safe distance and continuously damage you without giving you a chance to retaliate. Anticipate kiting tactics and use Charge to close the gap quickly or away with Warbringer.

Warriors can be vulnerable to kiting, where opponents maintain a safe distance and continuously damage you without giving you a chance to retaliate. Anticipate kiting tactics and use Charge to close the gap quickly or away with Warbringer. Line of Sight: Use Cover Effectively: Take advantage of line-of-sight (LOS) obstacles like pillars, walls, or other structures. These can be used to block incoming spells, forcing casters to reposition or interrupt their casts. Be cautious though as many of the objects in WoW are not considered LOS such as hills or trees. Breaking LOS: Conversely, use LOS to your advantage when casting abilities. Duck behind cover to break the line of sight with your opponents and force them into melee.

Use Cover Effectively: Take advantage of line-of-sight (LOS) obstacles like pillars, walls, or other structures. These can be used to block incoming spells, forcing casters to reposition or interrupt their casts. Be cautious though as many of the objects in WoW are not considered LOS such as hills or trees. Objective-Based Positioning: In battlegrounds, always position yourself with the current objective in mind. If you're defending a flag or assaulting a base, consider the best location to achieve your goal while minimizing the risk of being overwhelmed. In Arathi Basin, being inside of a building instead of out in the open can maximize your LOS from hunters and casters until they are within charge range.

In battlegrounds, always position yourself with the current objective in mind. If you're defending a flag or assaulting a base, consider the best location to achieve your goal while minimizing the risk of being overwhelmed. In Arathi Basin, being inside of a building instead of out in the open can maximize your LOS from hunters and casters until they are within charge range. Stay Close to Healers: If you have healers on your team, positioning yourself within their line of sight is crucial. This makes sure that you receive timely healing and protection, allowing you to stay in the fight longer.

If you have healers on your team, positioning yourself within their line of sight is crucial. This makes sure that you receive timely healing and protection, allowing you to stay in the fight longer. Focus Fire: Coordinate with your teammates to focus your attacks on a single target. Proper positioning to isolate and overwhelm specific opponents can quickly turn the tide of battle in your favor. As a warrior, you are often looked to as the shot caller for primary targets when using communication programs such as Discord.

Coordinate with your teammates to focus your attacks on a single target. Proper positioning to isolate and overwhelm specific opponents can quickly turn the tide of battle in your favor. As a warrior, you are often looked to as the shot caller for primary targets when using communication programs such as Discord. Adaptability: Be adaptable and ready to adjust your position based on the changing dynamics of the battle. React to the movements of your opponents and anticipate their actions to maintain a strategic advantage. Don't get caught out and force your team to spend mana while you get bursted down.

In summary, mastering positioning in World of Warcraft PvP is an ongoing process that involves awareness, adaptability, and strategic thinking. As a Warrior, your ability to close distances, control the engagement, and capitalize on favorable terrain will define your success on the battlefield. By integrating these principles into your gameplay, you can elevate your PvP performance and carve a path to victory..

PvP Stat Priority & Key Items

Stat Prioritization

Stamina: Survivability is paramount in PvP, making stamina a top priority. In SoD we dont have that much damage output, and we are attempting to act as a frontline tank. Armor: Reduces incoming physical damage, increasing your survivability. Strength and Attack Power: Enhance your damage output. This is by far secondary to survivability and better left to hunter pets, however, we can still do our part to help damage that backline priest or mage.

Trinkets and PvP Items

Medallion or Insignia: These trinkets can break immobilization, slows, and stuns, providing valuable crowd control mitigation. You can obtain these items at PvP Honor Rank 2 by visiting the PvP vendor in Stormwind (Alliance) or Orgrimmar (Horde).

Engineering Gadgets

Items like bombs can give you an edge in specific situations interrupting spell casting and giving your team an edge.

Consumables

Free Action Potion: Grants immunity to stuns and snares, allowing you to escape or engage more effectively. Health Potions and Bandages: Essential for sustaining in extended PvP encounters. There are specific bandages off the battleground vendors that are excellent to have you not running to the auction house constantly.

General Tips

Hit Cap:

In both PvE and PvP, hit gear is crucial to minimize the chance of your attacks missing. Nothing feels worse than an Overpower missing due to a lack of hit gear. The Twilight Avenger’s set out of the raid is a fantastic choice for accomplishing this.

Enchantments and Buffs:

Apply relevant enchantments to your gear, such as +3 Melee damage for weapons or various stat-boosting enchantments for armor pieces. The enchants I currently run are:

Hands / Legs / Feet: +24 Armor

Cloak: +1 Agility

Chest: +1 All Stats

Bracer: +3 strength

Melee: +3 Melee Damage

Another thing I recommend doing is queuing from Thunderbluff as the Boon of Blackfathom is applied often to players in the city, which increases crit chance and gives attack power. Most importantly, it gives a 20% movement speed buff which is paramount for gap closing, positioning, and chasedown in pvp.

Faction Reputation Gear:

Gear from Warsong Gulch faction reputation is essential to filling key gear slots in season of discovery. Arathi Basin currently only offers bandages at 25 and under, therefore I don't recommend the grind.

Final Thoughts on Warrior PvP Strategies

As a Warrior in World of Warcraft Classic, your prowess in PvP can become the stuff of legends. By mastering your chosen spec, honing key abilities, and developing a keen understanding of battleground dynamics, you can carve your path to dominance on the fields of Azeroth. Whether you're cleaving through enemies in the Arathi Basin and Warsong Gulch or engaging in epic duels in the open world, let the call of battle guide your blade and the spirit of the Warrior propel you to glory.