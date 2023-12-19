Table of contents

Welcome to Hardcore Gamer's hub for all things World of Warcraft Classic: Season of Discovery. Here you will find our class guides for each class including best in slot, rune locations, and more. Don't forget to also check out our additional guides on other aspects of the WoW SOD, such as the DPS Tier List, Tanking Tier List, Healing Tier List, and Waylaid Supplies Reputation guide!

Mage DPS DPS Guide Best in Slot Runes Healer Healing Mage Guide Best in Slot Runes

Paladin Retribution Ret DPS Guide Best in Slot Runes Protection Tank Guide Best in Slot Runes Holy Healer Guide Best in Slot Runes

Priest Holy Healing Guide Best in Slot Runes Shadow DPS Guide Best in Slot Runes