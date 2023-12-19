Quick Links
Welcome to Hardcore Gamer's hub for all things World of Warcraft Classic: Season of Discovery. Here you will find our class guides for each class including best in slot, rune locations, and more. Don't forget to also check out our additional guides on other aspects of the WoW SOD, such as the DPS Tier List, Tanking Tier List, Healing Tier List, and Waylaid Supplies Reputation guide!
Warrior
DPS
Protection
Best in Slot
Rogue
DPS
Tank
Druid
Restoration
Restoration Guide
Feral DPS
Feral DPS Guide
Best in Slot
Balance
Balance DPS Guide
Feral Tank
Feral Tank Guide
Hunter
Hunter DPS
Mage
DPS
DPS Guide
Best in Slot
Healer
Best in Slot
Paladin
Retribution
Ret DPS Guide
Best in Slot
Protection
Tank Guide
Best in Slot
Holy
Healer Guide
Best in Slot
Shaman
Elemental DPS
DPS Guide
Restoration
Healing Guide
Tank
Warlock
DPS
DPS Guide
Best in Slot
Tank
Best in Slot
