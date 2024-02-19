In Phase 2 of Season of Discovery, the profession skill cap is now 225 (Expert level). Artisan skills require level 41 and will be available in Phase 3

Below you will find the important Recipes in Phase 2 of SoD

Item

Recipe

Materials

Mildly Irradiated Rejuvenation Potion

Recipe: Mildly-Irradiated Rejuvenation Potion Sold by: Ziri “The Wrench” Littlesprocket in Gnomeregan

Crate of Tainted Gniodine Solution x1 Minor Rejuvenation Potion x1 Gnomeregan Fallout x3 Crystal Vial x5

Insulating Gniodine

Recipe: Insulating Gniodine Sold by: Ziri “The Wrench” Littlesprocket in Gnomeregan

Crate of Tainted Gniodine Solution x5 Leaded Vial x1

Superior Healing Potion

Taught by: Kylanna Windwhisper in Feralas Rogvar in Swamp of Sorrows

Sungrass x1 Khadgar's Whisker x1 Crystal Vial x1

Greater Mana Potion

Taught by: Kylanna Windwhisper in Feralas Rogvar in Swamp of Sorrows

Khadgar's Whisker x1 Goldthorn x1 Leaded Vial x1

Wildvine Potion

Recipe: Wildvine Potion Zone Drop: Arathi Highlands, Stranglethorn Vale, The Hinterlands, Westfall

Wildvine x1 Purple Lotus x1 Crystal Vial x1

Goblin Rocket Fuel

Taught by: Nixx Sprocketspring in Tanaris Vazario Linkgrease in The Barrens

Firebloom x1 Volatile Rum x1 Leaded Vial x1

Elixir of Coalesced Regret

Recipe: Elixir of Coalesced Regret Sold by: Kzixx in Duskwood Zixil in Hillsbrad Foothills

Stranglekelp x5 Grave Moss x5 Soul Dust x1 Leaded Vial x1

Elixir of Poison Resistance

Recipe: Elixir of Poison Resistance World Drop

Large Venom Sac x1 Bruiseweed x1 Leaded Vial x1

Great Rage Potion

Recipe: Great Rage Potion Sold by: Ulthir in Teldrassil Hagrus in Orgrimmar

Kingsblood x1 Large Fang x1 Leaded Vial x1

Swiftness Potion

Recipe: Swiftness Potion World Drop

Briarthorn x1 Swiftthistle x1 Empty Vial x1

Swim Speed Potion

Alchemy Trainer

Swiftthistle x1 Blackmouth Oil x1 Empty Vial x1

Lesser Stoneshield Potion

Lesser Stoneshield Potion Quest Reward from Liquid Stone

Mithril Ore x1 Goldthorn x1 Leaded Vial x1

Lesser Invisibility Potion

Taught by: Kylanna Windwhisper in Feralas Ainethil in Teldrassil Rogvar in Swamp of Sorrows Doctor Herbert Halsey in Undercity

Fadeleaf x1 Wild Steelbloom x1 Leaded Vial x1

Restorative Potion

Quest Reward from the following quest chain: Badlands Reagent Run

Elemental Earth x1 Goldthorn x1 Crystal Vial x1

Free Action Potion

Recipe: Free Action Potion Sold by:Soolie Berryfizz in Ironforge Ulthir in Teldrassil Kor'geld in Orgrimmar

Stranglekelp x1 Blackmouth Oil x2 Leaded Vial x1

Elixir of Giant Growth

Recipe: Elixir of Giant Growth World Drop

Deviate Fish x1 Earthroot x1 Empty Vial x1

Magic Resistance Potion

Recipe: Magic Resistance Potion World Drop

Khadgar's Whisker x1 Purple Lotus x1 Crystal Vial x1

Elixir of Greater Water Breathing

Recipe: Magic Resistance Potion Taught by:Kylanna Windwhisper in Feralas Rogvar in Swamp of Sorrows

Ichor of Undeath x1 Purple Lotus x2 Crystal Vial x1

Elixir of Water Breathing

Alchemy Trainer

Stranglekelp x1 Blackmouth Oil x2 Empty Vial x1

Elixir of Greater Defense

Taught by: Kylanna Windwhisper in Feralas Ainethil in Teldrassil Rogvar in Swamp of Sorrows Doctor Herbert Halsey in Undercity

Wild Steelbloom x1 Goldthorn x1 Leaded Vial x1

Elixir of Firepower

Alchemy Trainer

Kingsblood x1 Fire Oil x2 Leaded Vial x1

Elixir of Fortitude

Recipe: Elixir of Fortitude World Drop

Wild Steelbloom x1 Goldthorn x1 Leaded Vial x1

Elixir of Agility

Taught by Kylanna Windwhisper in Feralas Ainethil in Teldrassil Rogvar in Swamp of Sorrows Doctor Herbert Halsey in Undercity

Stranglekelp x1 Goldthorn x1 Leaded Vial x1

Elixir of Ogre's Strength

Recipe: Elixir of Ogre's Strength World Drop

Earthroot x1 Kingsblood x1 Leaded Vial x1

Elixir of Wisdom

Alchemy Trainer

Briarthorn x2 Mageroyal x1 Empty Vial x1

Mighty Troll's Blood Potion

Recipe: Mighty Troll's Blood Potion World Drop

Liferoot x1 Bruiseweed x1 Leaded Vial x1

Nature Protection Potion

Recipe: Nature Protection Potion Sold by: Logannas in Feralas Bronk in Feralas Alchemist Pestlezugg in Tanaris Glyx Brewright in Stranglethorn Vale

Liferoot x1 Stranglekelp x1 Leaded Vial x1

Frost Protection Potion

Recipe: Frost Protection Potion Sold by: Drovnar Strongbrew in Arathi Highlands Glyx Brewright in Stranglethorn Vale

Wintersbite x1 Goldthorn x1 Leaded Vial x1

Fire Protection Potion

Recipe: Fire Protection Potion Sold by Nandar Branson in Hillsbrad Foothills Jeeda in Stonetalon Mountains

Small Flame Sac x1 Fire Oil x1 Leaded Vial x1

Holy Protection Potion

Recipe: Holy Protection Potion Sold by: Xandar Goodbeard in Loch Modan Kzixx in Duskwood Hula'mahi in The Barrens

Swiftthistle x1 Bruiseweed x1 Empty Vial x1

Shadow Protection Potion

Recipe: Shadow Protection Potion Sold by: Harklan Moongrove in Ashenvale Christoph Jeffcoat in Alterac Mountains

Kingsblood x1 Grave Moss x1 Leaded Vial x1

Oil of Immolation

Taught by: Kylanna Windwhisper in Feralas Rogvar in Swamp of Sorrows

Firebloom x1 Goldthorn x1 Crystal Vial x1

Frost Oil

Recipe: Frost Oil Sold by: Bro'kin in Alterac Mountains

Khadgar's Whisker x4 Wintersbite x2 Leaded Vial x1

Shadow Oil

Recipe: Shadow Oil Sold by: Montarr in Thousand Needles Bliztik in Duskwood

Grave Moss x1 Fadeleaf x4 Leaded Vial x1

Blackmouth Oil

Alchemy Trainer

Oily Blackmouth x2 Empty Vial x1

Fire Oil

Alchemy Trainer

Firefin Snapper x2 Empty Vial x1

Transmute: Mithril to Truesilver

Recipe: Transmute Mithril to Truesilver Sold by: Alchemist Pestlezugg in Tanaris

Mithril Bar x1

Transmute: Iron to Gold

Recipe: Transmute Iron to Gold Sold by: Alchemist Pestlezugg in Tanaris

Iron Bar x1

Philosopher's Stone

Philosopher's Stone Sold by: Alchemist Pestlezugg in Tanaris

Iron Bar x4 Black Vitriol x1 Purple Lotus x4 Firebloom x4

Leveling Alchemy in Season of Discovery

Below you will find the suggested crafting progression to reach Max level Alchemy in Phase 2 of SoD.

Apprentice

1-60

  • 65 x Minor Healing Potion - 65 Peacebloom, 65 Sliverleaf, 65 Empty Vial

60-110

  • 65 x Lesser Healing Potion - 65 Minor Healing Potion, 65 Briarthorn

110 - 140

  • 35 x Healing Potion - 35 Bruiseweed, 35 Briarthorn, 35 Leaded Vial

Expert

  • Be level 20
  • Doctor Herbert Halsey in Undercity (Horde).
  • Ainethil in Darnassus (Alliance)

140-155

  • 20 x Lesser Mana Potion - 20 Mageroyal, 20 Stranglekelp, 20 Empty Vial

155-185

  • 35 x Greater Healing Potion - 35 Liferoot, 35 Kingsblood, 35 Leaded Vial

185-210

  • 30 x Elixir of Agility - 30 Stranglekelp, 30 Goldthorn, 30 Leaded Vial

210-225

  • 5 x Elixir of Greater Defense - 5 Steelbloom, 5 Goldthorn, 5 Leaded Vial
  • 15 x Superior Healing Potion - 15 Sungrass, 15 Khadgar's Whisker, 15 Crystal Vial