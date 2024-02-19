In Phase 2 of Season of Discovery, the profession skill cap is now 225 (Expert level). Artisan skills require level 41 and will be available in Phase 3
Below you will find the important Recipes in Phase 2 of SoD
|
Item
|
Recipe
|
Materials
|
Recipe: Mildly-Irradiated Rejuvenation Potion Sold by: Ziri “The Wrench” Littlesprocket in Gnomeregan
|
Crate of Tainted Gniodine Solution x1 Minor Rejuvenation Potion x1 Gnomeregan Fallout x3 Crystal Vial x5
|
Recipe: Insulating Gniodine Sold by: Ziri “The Wrench” Littlesprocket in Gnomeregan
|
Superior Healing Potion
|
Taught by: Kylanna Windwhisper in Feralas Rogvar in Swamp of Sorrows
|
Sungrass x1 Khadgar's Whisker x1 Crystal Vial x1
|
Greater Mana Potion
|
Taught by: Kylanna Windwhisper in Feralas Rogvar in Swamp of Sorrows
|
Khadgar's Whisker x1 Goldthorn x1 Leaded Vial x1
|
Wildvine Potion
|
Recipe: Wildvine Potion Zone Drop: Arathi Highlands, Stranglethorn Vale, The Hinterlands, Westfall
|
Wildvine x1 Purple Lotus x1 Crystal Vial x1
|
Goblin Rocket Fuel
|
Taught by: Nixx Sprocketspring in Tanaris Vazario Linkgrease in The Barrens
|
Firebloom x1 Volatile Rum x1 Leaded Vial x1
|
Elixir of Coalesced Regret
|
Recipe: Elixir of Coalesced Regret Sold by: Kzixx in Duskwood Zixil in Hillsbrad Foothills
|
Stranglekelp x5 Grave Moss x5 Soul Dust x1 Leaded Vial x1
|
Elixir of Poison Resistance
|
Recipe: Elixir of Poison Resistance World Drop
|
Large Venom Sac x1 Bruiseweed x1 Leaded Vial x1
|
Great Rage Potion
|
Recipe: Great Rage Potion Sold by: Ulthir in Teldrassil Hagrus in Orgrimmar
|
Kingsblood x1 Large Fang x1 Leaded Vial x1
|
Swiftness Potion
|
Recipe: Swiftness Potion World Drop
|
Briarthorn x1 Swiftthistle x1 Empty Vial x1
|
Swim Speed Potion
|
Alchemy Trainer
|
Swiftthistle x1 Blackmouth Oil x1 Empty Vial x1
|
Lesser Stoneshield Potion
|
Lesser Stoneshield Potion Quest Reward from Liquid Stone
|
Mithril Ore x1 Goldthorn x1 Leaded Vial x1
|
Lesser Invisibility Potion
|
Taught by: Kylanna Windwhisper in Feralas Ainethil in Teldrassil Rogvar in Swamp of Sorrows Doctor Herbert Halsey in Undercity
|
Fadeleaf x1 Wild Steelbloom x1 Leaded Vial x1
|
Restorative Potion
|
Quest Reward from the following quest chain: Badlands Reagent Run
|
Elemental Earth x1 Goldthorn x1 Crystal Vial x1
|
Free Action Potion
|
Recipe: Free Action Potion Sold by:Soolie Berryfizz in Ironforge Ulthir in Teldrassil Kor'geld in Orgrimmar
|
Stranglekelp x1 Blackmouth Oil x2 Leaded Vial x1
|
Elixir of Giant Growth
|
Recipe: Elixir of Giant Growth World Drop
|
Deviate Fish x1 Earthroot x1 Empty Vial x1
|
Magic Resistance Potion
|
Recipe: Magic Resistance Potion World Drop
|
Khadgar's Whisker x1 Purple Lotus x1 Crystal Vial x1
|
Elixir of Greater Water Breathing
|
Recipe: Magic Resistance Potion Taught by:Kylanna Windwhisper in Feralas Rogvar in Swamp of Sorrows
|
Ichor of Undeath x1 Purple Lotus x2 Crystal Vial x1
|
Elixir of Water Breathing
|
Alchemy Trainer
|
Stranglekelp x1 Blackmouth Oil x2 Empty Vial x1
|
Elixir of Greater Defense
|
Taught by: Kylanna Windwhisper in Feralas Ainethil in Teldrassil Rogvar in Swamp of Sorrows Doctor Herbert Halsey in Undercity
|
Wild Steelbloom x1 Goldthorn x1 Leaded Vial x1
|
Elixir of Firepower
|
Alchemy Trainer
|
Kingsblood x1 Fire Oil x2 Leaded Vial x1
|
Elixir of Fortitude
|
Recipe: Elixir of Fortitude World Drop
|
Wild Steelbloom x1 Goldthorn x1 Leaded Vial x1
|
Elixir of Agility
|
Taught by Kylanna Windwhisper in Feralas Ainethil in Teldrassil Rogvar in Swamp of Sorrows Doctor Herbert Halsey in Undercity
|
Stranglekelp x1 Goldthorn x1 Leaded Vial x1
|
Elixir of Ogre's Strength
|
Recipe: Elixir of Ogre's Strength World Drop
|
Earthroot x1 Kingsblood x1 Leaded Vial x1
|
Elixir of Wisdom
|
Alchemy Trainer
|
Briarthorn x2 Mageroyal x1 Empty Vial x1
|
Mighty Troll's Blood Potion
|
Recipe: Mighty Troll's Blood Potion World Drop
|
Liferoot x1 Bruiseweed x1 Leaded Vial x1
|
Nature Protection Potion
|
Recipe: Nature Protection Potion Sold by: Logannas in Feralas Bronk in Feralas Alchemist Pestlezugg in Tanaris Glyx Brewright in Stranglethorn Vale
|
Liferoot x1 Stranglekelp x1 Leaded Vial x1
|
Frost Protection Potion
|
Recipe: Frost Protection Potion Sold by: Drovnar Strongbrew in Arathi Highlands Glyx Brewright in Stranglethorn Vale
|
Wintersbite x1 Goldthorn x1 Leaded Vial x1
|
Fire Protection Potion
|
Recipe: Fire Protection Potion Sold by Nandar Branson in Hillsbrad Foothills Jeeda in Stonetalon Mountains
|
Small Flame Sac x1 Fire Oil x1 Leaded Vial x1
|
Holy Protection Potion
|
Recipe: Holy Protection Potion Sold by: Xandar Goodbeard in Loch Modan Kzixx in Duskwood Hula'mahi in The Barrens
|
Swiftthistle x1 Bruiseweed x1 Empty Vial x1
|
Shadow Protection Potion
|
Recipe: Shadow Protection Potion Sold by: Harklan Moongrove in Ashenvale Christoph Jeffcoat in Alterac Mountains
|
Kingsblood x1 Grave Moss x1 Leaded Vial x1
|
Oil of Immolation
|
Taught by: Kylanna Windwhisper in Feralas Rogvar in Swamp of Sorrows
|
Firebloom x1 Goldthorn x1 Crystal Vial x1
|
Frost Oil
|
Recipe: Frost Oil Sold by: Bro'kin in Alterac Mountains
|
Khadgar's Whisker x4 Wintersbite x2 Leaded Vial x1
|
Shadow Oil
|
Recipe: Shadow Oil Sold by: Montarr in Thousand Needles Bliztik in Duskwood
|
Grave Moss x1 Fadeleaf x4 Leaded Vial x1
|
Blackmouth Oil
|
Alchemy Trainer
|
Oily Blackmouth x2 Empty Vial x1
|
Fire Oil
|
Alchemy Trainer
|
Firefin Snapper x2 Empty Vial x1
|
Transmute: Mithril to Truesilver
|
Recipe: Transmute Mithril to Truesilver Sold by: Alchemist Pestlezugg in Tanaris
|
Mithril Bar x1
|
Transmute: Iron to Gold
|
Recipe: Transmute Iron to Gold Sold by: Alchemist Pestlezugg in Tanaris
|
Iron Bar x1
|
Philosopher's Stone
|
Philosopher's Stone Sold by: Alchemist Pestlezugg in Tanaris
|
Iron Bar x4 Black Vitriol x1 Purple Lotus x4 Firebloom x4
Leveling Alchemy in Season of Discovery
Below you will find the suggested crafting progression to reach Max level Alchemy in Phase 2 of SoD.
Apprentice
1-60
- 65 x Minor Healing Potion - 65 Peacebloom, 65 Sliverleaf, 65 Empty Vial
60-110
- 65 x Lesser Healing Potion - 65 Minor Healing Potion, 65 Briarthorn
110 - 140
- 35 x Healing Potion - 35 Bruiseweed, 35 Briarthorn, 35 Leaded Vial
Expert
- Be level 20
- Doctor Herbert Halsey in Undercity (Horde).
- Ainethil in Darnassus (Alliance)
140-155
- 20 x Lesser Mana Potion - 20 Mageroyal, 20 Stranglekelp, 20 Empty Vial
155-185
- 35 x Greater Healing Potion - 35 Liferoot, 35 Kingsblood, 35 Leaded Vial
185-210
- 30 x Elixir of Agility - 30 Stranglekelp, 30 Goldthorn, 30 Leaded Vial
210-225
- 5 x Elixir of Greater Defense - 5 Steelbloom, 5 Goldthorn, 5 Leaded Vial
- 15 x Superior Healing Potion - 15 Sungrass, 15 Khadgar's Whisker, 15 Crystal Vial