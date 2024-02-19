In Phase 2 of Season of Discovery, the profession skill cap is now 225 (Expert level). Artisan skills require level 41 and will be available in Phase 3

Below you will find the important Recipes in Phase 2 of SoD

Leveling Alchemy in Season of Discovery

Below you will find the suggested crafting progression to reach Max level Alchemy in Phase 2 of SoD.

Apprentice

1-60

65 x Minor Healing Potion - 65 Peacebloom, 65 Sliverleaf, 65 Empty Vial

60-110

65 x Lesser Healing Potion - 65 Minor Healing Potion, 65 Briarthorn

110 - 140

35 x Healing Potion - 35 Bruiseweed, 35 Briarthorn, 35 Leaded Vial

Expert

Be level 20

Doctor Herbert Halsey in Undercity (Horde).

Ainethil in Darnassus (Alliance)

140-155

20 x Lesser Mana Potion - 20 Mageroyal, 20 Stranglekelp, 20 Empty Vial

155-185

35 x Greater Healing Potion - 35 Liferoot, 35 Kingsblood, 35 Leaded Vial

185-210

30 x Elixir of Agility - 30 Stranglekelp, 30 Goldthorn, 30 Leaded Vial

210-225