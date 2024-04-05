How To Get The Decay Darkmoon Card
The Decay card is obtained by assembling a Plagues Deck . This card provides great leech for DPS classes and some extra damage output.
The Darkmoon Card: Decay Requires the following items to be combined:
- Ace of Plagues
- Two of Plagues
- Three of Plagues
- Four of Plagues
- Five of Plagues
- Six of Plagues
- Seven of Plagues
- Eight of Plagues
How To Get The Overgrowth Darkmoon Card
The Overgrowth Darkmoon Card is obtained by assembling a Wilds Deck . It is particularly good for healers as its proc is based on healing spells.
Darkmoon Card: Overgrowth Requires combining the following items:
- Ace of Wilds
- Two of Wilds
- Three of Wilds
- Four of Wilds
- Five of Wilds
- Six of Wilds
- Seven of Wilds
- Eight of Wilds
How To Get The Sandstorm Darkmoon Card
The Sandstorm Darkmoon Card is obtained by assembling a Dunes Deck . It is particularly good for dealing AOE damage, especially for tanks to help with AOE threat.
Darkmoon Card: Sandstorm Requires comining the dunes cards:
- Ace of Dunes
- Two of Dunes
- Three of Dunes
- Four of Dunes
- Five of Dunes
- Six of Dunes
- Seven of Dunes
- Eight of Dunes
How To Get The Torment Darkmoon Card
The Torment Darkmoon Card is obtained by assembling a Nightmares Deck . This card is meant to help with crowd control and is used mostly in PvP settings.
Darkmoon Card: Torment Requires combining the Nightmares cards: