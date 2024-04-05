How To Get The Decay Darkmoon Card

Darkmoon Card: Decay Item Level 55 Binds when picked up Unique Trinket Requires Level 50 Equip: Spells and attacks sometimes leech 0 health from the target, and apply a stack of Decay. When decay reaches 5 stacks, the target takes 0 damage. 10

The Decay card is obtained by assembling a Plagues Deck . This card provides great leech for DPS classes and some extra damage output.

The Darkmoon Card: Decay Requires the following items to be combined:

How To Get The Overgrowth Darkmoon Card

Darkmoon Card: Overgrowth Item Level 55 Binds when picked up Unique Trinket Requires Level 50 Equip: Chance on successful heal to restore 8 Energy, 1% Mana, or 4 Rage. (Proc chance: 5%) 10

The Overgrowth Darkmoon Card is obtained by assembling a Wilds Deck . It is particularly good for healers as its proc is based on healing spells.

Darkmoon Card: Overgrowth Requires combining the following items:

How To Get The Sandstorm Darkmoon Card

Darkmoon Card: Sandstorm Item Level 55 Binds when picked up Unique Trinket Requires Level 50 Equip: Chance on spells and attacks to summon a sandstorm that circles you, dealing 0 Nature damage to targets it passes through. 10

The Sandstorm Darkmoon Card is obtained by assembling a Dunes Deck . It is particularly good for dealing AOE damage, especially for tanks to help with AOE threat.

Darkmoon Card: Sandstorm Requires comining the dunes cards:

How To Get The Torment Darkmoon Card

Darkmoon Card: Torment Item Level 55 Binds when picked up Unique Trinket Requires Level 50 Equip: Gives the wearer a chance on attack and spell cast to Torment their target, causing them to wander in suffering for 3 sec. 10

The Torment Darkmoon Card is obtained by assembling a Nightmares Deck . This card is meant to help with crowd control and is used mostly in PvP settings.

Darkmoon Card: Torment Requires combining the Nightmares cards: