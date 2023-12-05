This article is part of a directory: World of Warcraft Classic: Season of Discovery
  • Runes in WoW Classic: Season of Discovery offer stronger and more varied playstyles.
  • Players must discover rune locations before using them.
  • This list will be updated as more information is gathered for complete accuracy.

Runes are a powerful new system in WoW Classic: Season of Discovery allowing stronger and more varied playstyles to the game we all know and love. Players will need to discover the locations of these runes before they can be used, however, and the tables below will reveal the locations of every rune as we also discover them. We will update this list to be complete and accurate as more information is gathered.

Druid Runes SoD Phase 2

Rune Guide

Lvl

Slot

Zone

Berserk Rune

Belt

TBD

Nourish Rune

Belt

TBD

Eclipse Rune

Belt

TBD

Dreamstate Rune

Boots

TBD

King of the Jungle Rune

Boots

TBD

Survival Instincts Rune

Boots

TBD

Efflorescence Rune

Bracers

TBD

Improved Frenzied Regeneration Rune

Bracers

TBD

Gale Winds Rune

Helm

TBD

Improved Barkskin Rune

Helm

TBD

Gore Rune

Helm

TBD

Druid Runes SoD Phase 1

Rune Guide

Lvl

Slot

Zone

Living Seed Rune

2

Chest
  • Alliance: Teldrassil
  • Horde: Mulgore

Fury of Stormrage Rune

4

Chest
  • Alliance: Teldrassil
  • Horde: Mulgore

Sunfire Rune

4

Gloves
  • Alliance: Teldrassil
  • Horde: Mulgore

Lifebloom Rune

7

Pants
  • Alliance: Teldrassil
  • Horde: Mulgore

Mangle Rune

10

Gloves
  • Alliance: Teldrassil
  • Horde: Mulgore

Wild Strikes Rune

14

Chest
  • Both: Stonetalon Mountains

Lacerate Rune

15

Gloves
  • Alliance: Loch Modan, Darkshore
  • Horde: Barrens

Skull Bash Rune

15

Pants
  • Alliance: Rep (Friendly) - Azeroth Commerce Authority
  • Horde: Rep (Friendly) - Durotar Supply and Logistics

Wild Growth Rune

16

Gloves
  • Both: Moonglade

Savage Roar Rune

20

Pants
  • Alliance: Darkshore, Loch Modan, Westfall
  • Horde: The Barrens

Starsurge Rune

20

Pants
  • Both: Wetlands

Survival of the Fittest Rune

20

Chest
  • Both: Purchased from Grizzby