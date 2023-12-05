Key Takeaways
- Runes in WoW Classic: Season of Discovery offer stronger and more varied playstyles.
- Players must discover rune locations before using them.
- This list will be updated as more information is gathered for complete accuracy.
Runes are a powerful new system in WoW Classic: Season of Discovery allowing stronger and more varied playstyles to the game we all know and love. Players will need to discover the locations of these runes before they can be used, however, and the tables below will reveal the locations of every rune as we also discover them. We will update this list to be complete and accurate as more information is gathered.
Druid Runes SoD Phase 2
|
Rune Guide
|
Lvl
|
Slot
|
Zone
|
Belt
|
TBD
|
Belt
|
TBD
|
Belt
|
TBD
|
Boots
|
TBD
|
Boots
|
TBD
|
Boots
|
TBD
|
Bracers
|
TBD
|
Bracers
|
TBD
|
Helm
|
TBD
|
Helm
|
TBD
|
Helm
|
TBD
Druid Runes SoD Phase 1
|
Rune Guide
|
Lvl
|
Slot
|
Zone
|
2
|
Chest
|
|
4
|
Chest
|
|
4
|
Gloves
|
|
7
|
Pants
|
|
10
|
Gloves
|
|
14
|
Chest
|
|
15
|
Gloves
|
|
15
|
Pants
|
|
16
|
Gloves
|
|
20
|
Pants
|
|
20
|
Pants
|
|
20
|
Chest
|