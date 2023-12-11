There are 6 new runes for Hunters to discover in SoD Phase 3; 3 for the Head slot and 3 for the Wrist slot. Each of the Runes in the tables below will have an in-depth guide on how to obtain them. Navigate to that page by clicking the name of the Rune in the first column of the table.
Runes are a powerful new system in WoW Classic: Season of Discovery allowing stronger and more varied playstyles to the game we all know and love. Players will need to discover the locations of these runes before they can be used, however, and the tables below will reveal the locations of every rune as we also discover them. We will update this list to be complete and accurate as more information is gathered.
Hunter Runes SoD Phase 3
|
Rune Guide
|
Lvl
|
Slot
|
Zone
|
Lock And Load
|
Head
|
TBD
|
Catlike Reflexes
|
Head
|
TBD
|
Rapid Killing
|
Head
|
TBD
|
Focus Fire
|
Wrist
|
TBD
|
T.N.T.
|
Wrist
|
TBD
|
Raptor Fury
|
Wrist
|
TBD
Hunter Runes SoD Phase 2
|
Rune Guide
|
Lvl
|
Slot
|
Zone
|
Belt
|
Arathi Highlands
|
Belt
|
Starts in Deadwind Pass
|
Belt
|
Badlands
|
Boots
|
Stranglethorn Vale
|
Boots
|
Desolace
|
Boots
|
Swamp on Sorrows
Hunter Runes SoD Phase 1
|
Rune Guide
|
Lvl
|
Slot
|
Zone
|
2
|
Gloves
|
|
5
|
Gloves
|
|
6
|
Chest
|
|
8
|
Pants
|
|
10
|
Gloves
|
|
15
|
Gloves
|
|
15
|
Pants
|
|
20
|
Pants
|
|
20
|
Chest
|
|
20
|
Pants
|
|
25
|
Chest
|
|
25
|
Chest
|