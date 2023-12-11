This article is part of a directory: World of Warcraft Classic: Season of Discovery
There are 6 new runes for Hunters to discover in SoD Phase 3; 3 for the Head slot and 3 for the Wrist slot. Each of the Runes in the tables below will have an in-depth guide on how to obtain them. Navigate to that page by clicking the name of the Rune in the first column of the table.

Runes are a powerful new system in WoW Classic: Season of Discovery allowing stronger and more varied playstyles to the game we all know and love. Players will need to discover the locations of these runes before they can be used, however, and the tables below will reveal the locations of every rune as we also discover them. We will update this list to be complete and accurate as more information is gathered.

Hunter Runes SoD Phase 3

Rune Guide

Lvl

Slot

Zone

Lock And Load

Head

TBD

Catlike Reflexes

Head

TBD

Rapid Killing

Head

TBD

Focus Fire

Wrist

TBD

T.N.T.

Wrist

TBD

Raptor Fury

Wrist

TBD

Hunter Runes SoD Phase 2

Rune Guide

Lvl

Slot

Zone

Steady Shot Rune

Belt

Arathi Highlands

Melee Specialist Rune

Belt

Starts in Deadwind Pass

Expose Weakness Rune

Belt

Badlands

Dual Wield Specialization Rune

Boots

Stranglethorn Vale

Trap Launcher Rune

Boots

Desolace

Invigoration Rune

Boots

Swamp on Sorrows

Hunter Runes SoD Phase 1

Rune Guide

Lvl

Slot

Zone

Chimera Shot Rune

2

Gloves

  • Alliance: Dun Morogh, Teldrassil
  • Horde: Durotar, Mulgore

Explosive Shot Rune

5

Gloves

  • Alliance: Dun Morogh, Teldrassil
  • Horde: Durotar, Mulgore

Master Marksman Rune

6

Chest

  • Alliance: Dun Morogh, Teldrassil
  • Horde: Durotar, Mulgore

Flanking Strike Rune

8

Pants

  • Alliance: Dun Morogh, Teldrassil
  • Horde: Durotar, Mulgore

Carve Rune

10

Gloves

  • Alliance: Dun Morogh, Teldrassil
  • Horde: Durotar, Mulgore

Beast Mastery Rune

15

Gloves

  • Alliance: Darkshore, Loch Modan, Westfall
  • Horde: Silverpine Forest, The Barrens

Serpent Spread Rune

15

Pants

  • Alliance: Rep (Friendly) - Azeroth Commerce Authority
  • Horde: Rep (Friendly) - Durotar Supply and Logistics

Kill Command Rune

20

Pants

  • Both: Stonetalon Mountains

Lone Wolf Rune

20

Chest

  • Both: Purchased from Grizzby

Sniper Training Rune

20

Pants

  • Alliance: Darkshore, Westfall, Loch Modan
  • Horde: The Barrens

Cobra Strikes Rune

25

Chest

  • Both: Hillsbrad Foothills

Heart of the Lion Rune

25

Chest

  • Both: Wetlands