Each of the Mage Runes in the tables below will have an in-depth guide on how to obtain them. Navigate to that page by clicking the name of the Rune in the first column of the table. In a recent interview, the developers indicated that there will be 6 to 7 new runes per class in Phase 2. This leads us to believe that only 2 new slots, Boots and Belt, will be the only runes available in this phase. Our research has uncovered runes from the PTR that may or may not be included in this Phase or later phases.

Runes are a powerful new system in WoW Classic: Season of Discovery allowing stronger and more varied playstyles to the game we all know and love. Players will need to discover the locations of these runes before they can be used, however, and the tables below will reveal the locations of every rune as we also discover them. We will update this list to be complete and accurate as more information is gathered.

Mage Runes SoD Phase 2

Rune Guide

Lvl

Slot

Zone

Spellfrost Bolt Rune

35

Belt

Spell Notes: PELFRB STOLLOTS drop from Skullsplitter Mystic near Zul'Gurub in Stranglethorn Vale (4,7 34). Skullsplitter mobs for it.

Frostfire Bolt Rune

Belt

TBD

Hot Streak Rune

Belt

TBD

Missile Barrage Rune

Belt

TBD

Spell Power Rune

Boots

TBD

Chronostatic Preservation Rune

Boots

TBD

Brain Freeze Rune

Boots

TBD

Balefire Bolt Rune

Bracers

TBD

Displacement Rune

Bracers

TBD

Molten Armor Rune

Bracers

TBD

Deep Freeze Rune

Helm

TBD

Temporal Anomaly Rune

Helm

TBD

Mage Runes SoD Phase 1

Rune Guide

Lvl

Slot

Zone

Ice Lance Rune

2

Gloves
  • Alliance: Dun Morogh, Elwynn Forest
  • Horde: Durotar, Tirisfal Glades

Enlightenment Rune

8

Chest
  • Alliance: Elwynn Forest
  • Horde: Tirisfal Glades

Living Flame Rune

8

Pants
  • Alliance: Dun Morogh, Elwynn Forest
  • Horde: Durotar, Tirisfal Glades

Burnout Rune

9

Chest
  • Alliance: Dun Morogh, Elwynn Forest
  • Horde: Durotar, Tirisfal Glades

Fingers of Frost Rune

10

Chest
  • Alliance: Dun Morogh, Elwynn Forest
  • Horde: Durotar, Tirisfal Glades

Living Bomb Rune

12

Gloves
  • Alliance: Loch Modan
  • Horde: Silverpine Forest

Arcane Blast Rune

14

Gloves
  • Both: Ashenvale

Arcane Surge Rune

15

Pants
  • Alliance: Rep (Friendly) - Azeroth Commerce Authority
  • Horde: Rep (Friendly) - Durotar Supply and Logistics

Regeneration Rune

15

Chest
  • Alliance: Loch Modan, Westfall
  • Horde: Barrens, Silverpine Forest

Icy Veins Rune

20

Pants
  • Both: Books in various zones

Rewind Time Rune

20

Gloves
  • Both: Purchased from Grizzby

Mass Regeneration Rune

25

Pants
  • Both: Duskwood