Each of the Paladin Runes in the tables below will have an in-depth guide on how to obtain them. Navigate to that page by clicking the name of the Rune in the first column of the table. In a recent interview, the developers indicated that there will be 6 to 7 new runes per class in Phase 2. This leads us to believe that only 2 new slots, Boots and Belt, will be the only runes available in this phase. Our research has uncovered runes from the PTR that may or may not be included in this Phase or later phases.

Runes are a powerful new system in WoW Classic: Season of Discovery allowing stronger and more varied playstyles to the game we all know and love. Players will need to discover the locations of these runes before they can be used, however, and the tables below will reveal the locations of every rune as we also discover them. We will update this list to be complete and accurate as more information is gathered.

Paladin Runes SoD Phase 2

Rune Guide

Lvl

Slot

Zone

Sheath of Light Rune

Belt

TBD

Enlightened Judgements Rune

Belt

TBD

Infusion of Light Rune

Belt

TBD

Sacred Shield Rune

Boots

TBD

The Art of War Rune

Boots

TBD

Guarded by the Light Rune

Boots

TBD

Improved Hammer of Wrath Rune

Bracers

TBD

Purifying Power Rune

Bracers

TBD

Wrath Rune

Helm

TBD

Improved Sanctuary Rune

Helm

TBD

Fanaticism Rune

Helm

TBD

Light's Grace Rune

Helm

TBD

Paladin Runes SoD Phase 1

Rune Guide

Lvl

Slot

Zone

Crusader Strike Rune

4

Gloves
  • Dun Morogh, Elwynn Forest

Inspiration Exemplar Rune

5

Pants
  • Dun Morogh, Elwynn Forest

Aegis Rune

8

Chest
  • Dun Morogh, Elwynn Forest

Rebuke Rune

8

Pants
  • Stormwind City

Horn of Lordaeron Rune

10

Chest
  • Loch Modan, Westfall

Seal of Martyrdom Rune

10

Chest
  • Stormwind City

Beacon of Light Rune

15

Gloves
  • Rep (Friendly) - Azeroth Commerce Authority

Hand of Reckoning Rune

15

Gloves
  • Loch Modan

Divine Sacrifice Rune

20

Pants
  • Purchased from Grizzby

Avenger's Shield Rune

23

Pants
  • Redridge Mountains

Exorcist Rune

24

Pants
  • Duskwood

Divine Storm Rune

25

Chest
  • Darkshore