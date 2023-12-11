This article is part of a directory: World of Warcraft Classic: Season of Discovery
Each of the Priest Runes in the tables below will have an in-depth guide on how to obtain them. Navigate to that page by clicking the name of the Rune in the first column of the table. In a recent interview, the developers indicated that there will be 6 to 7 new runes per class in Phase 2. This leads us to believe that only 2 new slots, Boots and Belt, will be the only runes available in this phase. Our research has uncovered runes from the PTR that may or may not be included in this Phase or later phases.

Runes are a powerful new system in WoW Classic: Season of Discovery allowing stronger and more varied playstyles to the game we all know and love. Players will need to discover the locations of these runes before they can be used, however, and the tables below will reveal the locations of every rune as we also discover them. We will update this list to be complete and accurate as more information is gathered.

Priest Runes SoD Phase 2

Rune Guide

Lvl

Slot

Zone

Mind Spike Rune

Belt

TBD

Empowered Renew Rune

Belt

TBD

Renewed Hope Rune

Belt

TBD

Spirit of the Redeemer Rune

Boots

TBD

Dispersion Rune

Boots

TBD

Pain Suppression Rune

Boots

TBD

Void Zone Rune

Bracers

TBD

Despair Rune

Bracers

TBD

Surge of Light Rune

Bracers

TBD

Divine Aegis Rune

Helm

TBD

Shadowfiend Rune

Pants

TBD

Priest Runes SoD Phase 1

Rune Guide

Lvl

Slot

Zone

Penance Rune

2

Gloves
  • Alliance: Dun Morogh, Elwynn Forest, Teldrassil
  • Horde: Durotar, Tirisfal Glades

Prayer of Mending Rune

7

Pants
  • Alliance: Dun Morogh, Elwynn Forest, Teldrassil
  • Horde: Durotar, Tirisfal Glades

Void Plague Rune

7

Chest
  • Alliance: Dun Morogh, Elwynn Forest, Teldrassil
  • Horde: Durotar, Tirisfal Glades

Homunculi Rune

8

Pants
  • Alliance: Dun Morogh, Elwynn Forest, Teldrassil
  • Horde: Durotar, Tirisfal Glades

Shared Pain Rune

8

Pants
  • Alliance: Dun Morogh, Elwynn Forest, Teldrassil
  • Horde: Durotar, Tirisfal Glades

Mind Sear Rune

15

Gloves
  • Alliance: Rep (Friendly) - Azeroth Commerce Authority
  • Horde: Rep (Friendly) - Durotar Supply and Logistics

Twisted Faith Rune

15

Chest
  • Alliance: Darkshore, Loch Modan, Westfall
  • Horde: The Barrens, Silverpine Forest

Serendipity Rune

20

Chest
  • Both: Purchased from Grizzby

Shadow Word: Death Rune

20

Gloves
  • Alliance: Darkshore, Loch Modan, Westfall
  • Horde: The Barrens, Silverpine Forest

Power Word: Barrier Rune

23

Pants
  • Both: Redridge Mountains

Strength of Soul Rune

23

Chest
  • Both: Ashenvale

Circle of Healing Rune

25

Gloves
  • Both: Duskwood