Each of the Rogue Runes in the tables below will have an in-depth guide on how to obtain them. Navigate to that page by clicking the name of the Rune in the first column of the table. In a recent interview, the developers indicated that there will be 6 to 7 new runes per class in Phase 2. This leads us to believe that only 2 new slots, Boots and Belt, will be the only runes available in this phase. Our research has uncovered runes from the PTR that may or may not be included in this Phase or later phases.

Runes are a powerful new system in WoW Classic: Season of Discovery allowing stronger and more varied playstyles to the game we all know and love. Players will need to discover the locations of these runes before they can be used, however, and the tables below will reveal the locations of every rune as we also discover them. We will update this list to be complete and accurate as more information is gathered.

Rogue Runes SoD Phase 2

Rogue Runes SoD Phase 1