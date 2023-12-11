This article is part of a directory: World of Warcraft Classic: Season of Discovery
Each of the Rogue Runes in the tables below will have an in-depth guide on how to obtain them. Navigate to that page by clicking the name of the Rune in the first column of the table. In a recent interview, the developers indicated that there will be 6 to 7 new runes per class in Phase 2. This leads us to believe that only 2 new slots, Boots and Belt, will be the only runes available in this phase. Our research has uncovered runes from the PTR that may or may not be included in this Phase or later phases.

Runes are a powerful new system in WoW Classic: Season of Discovery allowing stronger and more varied playstyles to the game we all know and love. Players will need to discover the locations of these runes before they can be used, however, and the tables below will reveal the locations of every rune as we also discover them. We will update this list to be complete and accurate as more information is gathered.

Rogue Runes SoD Phase 2

Rune Guide

Lvl

Slot

Zone

Shuriken Toss Rune

Belt

TBD

Poisoned Knife Rune

Belt

TBD

Shadowstep Rune

Belt

TBD

Rolling with the Punches Rune

Boots

TBD

Waylay Rune

Boots

TBD

Master of Subtlety Rune

Boots

TBD

Honor Among Thieves Rune

Helm

TBD

Focused Attacks Rune

Helm

TBD

Combat Potency Rune

Helm

TBD

Rogue Runes SoD Phase 1

Rune Guide

Lvl

Slot

Zone

Shadowstrike Rune

2

Gloves
  • Alliance: Dun Morogh, Elwynn Forest, Teldrassil
  • Horde: Durotar, Tirisfal Glades

Quick Draw Rune

8

Chest
  • Alliance: Dun Morogh, Elwynn Forest, Teldrassil
  • Horde: Durotar, Tirisfal Glades

Slaughter from the Shadows Rune

8

Chest
  • Alliance: Dun Morogh, Elwynn Forest, Teldrassil
  • Horde: Durotar, Tirisfal Glades

Between the Eyes Rune

10

Pants
  • Alliance: Ironforge, Stormwind, Teldrassil
  • Horde: Orgrimmar, Tirisfal Glades

Mutilate Rune

10

Gloves
  • Alliance: Dun Morogh, Elwynn Forest, Teldrassil
  • Horde: Durotar, Tirisfal Glades

Saber Slash Rune

10

Gloves
  • Alliance: Darkshore, Loch Modan, Westfall
  • Horde: The Barrens, Silverpine Forest

Blade Dance Rune

15

Pants
  • Alliance: Darkshore, Loch Modan, Westfall
  • Horde: The Barrens

Just a Flesh Wound Rune

15

Chest
  • Alliance: Rep (Friendly) - Azeroth Commerce Authority
  • Horde: Rep (Friendly) - Durotar Supply and Logistics

Deadly Brew Rune

20

Chest
  • Both: Silverpine Forest

Envenom Rune

20

Pants
  • Both: Hillsbrad Foothills

Main Gauche Rune

20

Gloves
  • Both: Purchased from Grizzby

Shiv Rune

25

Gloves
  • Both: Duskwood