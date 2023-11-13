WoW Classic: Season of Discovery's rune system was introduced this season. With it, players can engrave their items with extremely powerful new abilities and buffs. Some of these runes enable active abilities like Crusader Strike for the Paladin, and others are neat new passive actions like Consumed By Rage for Warriors. Some runes even completely change what roles you can take on in a raid, such as a Rogue Tank or a Mage Healer.

These runes add additional interchangability of your specialization and your role in raid or PvP. With the ability to change them anytime you are out of combat, you are able to shift your approach to any combat scenario without having to pay for a talent specialization reset.

This guide reviews all runes that are available in Phase 1 of WoW Classic: SOD. You can use the purple jumplinks to quickly navigate to the class you are currently interested in. Each rune also has a button in the last column of it's table to take you directly to our post on how to obtain that rune.

We have deliberately included the button to bring you to how to get the runes for each class, so you can be sure that there are no spoilers on this page for where to get it. You can be sure to see all runes here if you want to find them for yourself, and if you need a little more help, you can click the button to see exactly how to obtain it.

All Druid Runes WoW Classic

To see all Druid Rune locations, click the following button:

All Druid Runes

Icon Rune Slot Description Living Seed Chest When you critically heal your target with any healing spell you plant a Living Seed on the target for 30% of the amount healed. The Living Seed will bloom when the target is next attacked. Lasts 15 sec Wild Strikes Chest While you are in Cat Form, Bear Form, or Dire Bear Form, party members within 20 yards gain increased combat ferocity. Each melee hit has a 20% chance of granting the attacker an extra attack with 20% additional Attack Power. No effect if the party member is already benefitting from Windfury Totem. Fury of the Stormrage Chest Reduces the mana cost of Wrath by 100% and each time you deal damage with Wrath you have a 12% chance for your next cast of Healing Touch within 15 sec to be instant. Survival of the Fittest Chest Reduces the chance you'll be critically hit by melee attacks by 6% and reduces all damage taken by 10%. Damage taken reduced by additional 10% while in Bear Form or Dire Bear Form. Sunfire Gloves Burns the enemy for 55 to 65 Nature damage and then an additonal 110 Nature damage over 12 sec.In addition, while in Bear Form, Cat Form, or Dire Bear Form, your Moonfire is replaced with Sunfire (Bear) or Sunfire (Cat). This spell benefits from and triggers all effects associated with Moonfire. Lacerate Gloves Lacerates the enemy target, making them bleed for 42 damage over 15 sec plus 20% weapon damage per existing application of Lacerate on the target. Causes a high amount of threat. This effect stacks up to 5 times on the same target. Wild Growth Gloves Heals all of target player's party members within 15 yards of target player for 156 over 7 sec. The amount healed is applied quickly at first, and slows down as Wild Growth reaches its full duration. Mangle Gloves Mangle the target for 160% normal damage and cause the target to take 30% additional damage from Bleed effects and Shred for 1 min. This ability benefits from and triggers all effects associated with Claw and Maul. Starsurge Legs Launch surging stellar energies that cause 57 to 70 Arcane damage.Starsurge benefits from and triggers most talents and effects that trigger or benefit from Wrath or Starfire. Lifebloom Legs Reduces the global cooldown on your Rejuvenation and Lifebloom abilities by 0.5 sec and you gain the Lifebloom ability --Lifebloom - Heals the target for 45 over 7 sec. When Lifebloom completes its duration or is dispelled, the target instantly heals for 91 and the Druid regains half the cost of the spell. This effect can stack up to 3 times on the same target. Skull Bash Legs Charge to a target within 13 yards and bash the target's skull, interrupting spellcasting and preventing any spell in that school from being cast for 2 sec. Savage Roar Legs Finishing move that increases physical damage done by 30% while in Cat Form. Lasts longer per combo point:- 1 point: 14 seconds- 2 points: 19 seconds- 3 points: 24 seconds- 4 points: 29 seconds- 5 points: 34 seconds

All Hunter Runes WoW Classic

To see all Hunter Rune locations, click the following button:

All Hunter Runes

Rune Slot Description Expose Weakness Chest Your ranged criticals increase your attack power by 40% of your current Agility for 7 sec. Master Marksman Chest Increases your critical strike chance by 5%, and reduces the Mana cost of all your shot abilities by 25%. Lone Wolf Chest You deal 25% increased damage with all attacks while you do not have an active pet. Cobra Strikes Chest Your critical hits with Shot abilities cause your pet's next 2 special attacks to critically hit. Beast Mastery Gloves Your pet's damage and health are increased by 30% and its Focus regeneration by 80%. In addition, your pet's Growl now also Taunts the target to attack it for 3 sec. Chimera Shot Gloves You deal 125% weapon damage, refreshing the current sting on your target and triggering an effect:Serpent Sting - Instantly deals 40% of the damage done by your Serpent Sting.Viper Sting - Instantly restores mana to you equal to 60% of the total amount drained by Viper Sting.Scorpid Sting - Attempts to Disarm the target for 10 sec. This effect cannot occur more than once per 1 minute. Explosive Shot Gloves You fire an explosive charge into the enemy target, dealing 74-91 Fire damage. The charge will blast the target every second for an additional 2 sec. Cooldown shared with Arcane Shot Carve Gloves A sweeping attack that strikes all enemies in front of you for 50% weapon damage. Kill Command Legs Give the command to kill, increasing your pet's damage done from special attacks by 60% for 30 sec. Each special attack done by the pet reduces the damage bonus by 20%. Sniper Training Legs Your Shot abilities gain 30% increased critical strike chance while you have not moved for the last 6 sec. Serpent Spread Legs Targets hit by your Multi-Shot are also afflicted by your Serpent Sting for 6 sec. Flanking Strike Legs You and your pet deal simultaneous instant 100% melee damage. Afterward, your Mongoose Bite and Raptor Strike deal 10% increased damage for 10 sec, stacking up to 3 times. Raptor Strike has a 20% chance to reset the cooldown on Flanking Strike.

All Mage Runes WoW Classic

To see all Mage Rune locations, click the following button: All Mage Runes

Rune Slot Description Burnout Chest Increases your spell critical strike chance with all spells by 15%, but your non-periodic spell critical strikes now have an additional mana cost of 1% of your base mana. Fingers of Frost Chest Gives your Chill effects a 15% chance to grant you the Fingers of Frost effect, which treats your next 2 spells cast as if the target were Frozen. Lasts 15 sec Regeneration Chest Heals the target for 485 health over 3 sec and applies Temporal Beacon for 30 sec.Records the subject's space-time position. 100% of all Arcane damage done by the caster will be converted to chronomantic healing and divided among the caster's current Temporal Beacon targets. Enlightenment Chest You deal 10% more damage while you have more than 70% mana. While below 30% mana 10% of your mana regeneration continues while casting. Rewind Time Gloves Your current target with your Temporal beacon instantly heals all damage taken over the last 5 seconds. Ineffective on targets that did not have a Temporal beacon 5 seconds ago. Living Bomb Gloves The target becomes a Living Bomb, taking 142 Fire damage over 12 sec. After 12 sec or when the spell is dispelled, the target explodes dealing 72 Fire damage to all enemies within 10 yards Arcane Blast Gloves Blasts the target with energy, dealing 190 to 221 Arcane damage. Each time you cast Arcane Blast, the damage and healing of all other Arcane spells is increased by 15% and mana cost of Arcane Blast is increased by 175%. Effect stacks up to 4 times and lasts 6 sec or until any other Arcane damage or healing spell is cast. Ice Lance Gloves Deals 23 to 27 Frost damage to an enemy target. Causes triple damage against Frozen targets. Icy Veins Legs Hastens your spellcasting, increasing spell casting speed by 20% and reduces the pushback suffered from damaging attacks while casting by 100%. Lasts 20 sec Arcane Surge Legs Unleash all of your remaining mana in a surge of energy focused at the target dealing 95 to 111 Arcane damage, increased by up to 300% based on your mana remaining. Afterward, your normal mana regeneration is activated and increased by 300% for 8 sec Mass Regeneration Legs Heals all of target player's party members within 15 yards of target player for 262 health over 3 sec and applies Temporal beacon to each target for 15 sec.Records the subject's space-time position. 100% of all Arcane damage done by the caster will be converted to chronomantic healing and divided among the caster's current Temporal Beacon targets. Living Flame Legs Summons a spellfire flame that moves toward the target, leaving a trail of spellfire. This trail deals 42 Spellfire damage every second to nearby enemies. Lasts 20 sec

All Paladin Runes WoW Classic

To see all Paladin Rune locations, click the following button: All Paladin Runes

Rune Slot Description Seal of Martyrdom Chest Fills you with holy spirit for 30 sec, causing each of your melee attacks to deal 30% weapon damage to up to 3 nearby targets, but you lose health equal to 10% of the damage inflicted. While this seal is active, your party members within 40 yards each gain mana equal to all damge you take.Unleashing the seal's energy will judge an enemy, instantly causing 70% weapon damage at the cost of health equal to 10% damage inflicted. Divine Storm Chest An instant weapon attack that causes 110% of weapon damage to up to 4 enemies within 8 yards. The Divine Storm heals up to 3 party or raid members totaling 25% of the damage caused. Horn of Lordaeron Chest The Paladin blows the Horn of Lordaeron, which increases total Strength and Agility of all party members within 30 yards by 17. Lasts 2 min. Exclusive with Blessing of Might Aegis Chest Increase your block value by 30% and damaging melee and ranged attacks against you have a 10% chance to increase your chance to block by 30%. Lasts 10 sec or 5 blocks. Effect not cumulative with Redoubt. Beacon of Light Gloves The target becomes a Beacon of Light to all members of your party or raid within a 60 yard radius. Any heals you cast on party or raid members will also heal the Beacon of Light for 100% amount healed. Only one target can be the Beacon of Light at a time. Lasts 1 min. Crusader Strike Gloves An instant strike that causes 75% weapon damage and regenerates 2% of your maximum mana. Hand of Reckoning Gloves Taunts the target to attack you, but has no effect if the target is already attacking you.While you know this ability, the threat bonus from Righteous Fury is increased to 80% and Righteous Fury causes you gain mana when healed by others equal to 25% of the amount healed. Additionally, while Righteous Fury is active, damage which takes you below 35% health is reduced by 20%. Righteous Fury will remain active until cancelled. Divine Sacrifice Legs 30% of all damage taken by party members within 30 yards is redirected to the Paladin for 10 sec. Damage which reduces the Paladin below 20% health will break the effect and grant the paladin 10% increased damage and healing done over 10 sec. Inspiration Exemplar Legs Your inspiring presence periodically dispels fear and sleep effects on nearby party members. Avenger's Shield Legs Hurls a holy shield at the enemy, dealing 165 to 197 Holy damage. Dazing them and then jumping to additional nearby enemies. Affects 3 total targets. Lasts 10 sec. Exorcist Legs Exorcism can now be cast on any target and has 100% increased critical strike chance against Undead and Demons. Rebuke Legs Interrupts spellcasting and prevents any spell in that school from being cast for 2 sec.

All Priest Runes WoW Classic

To see all Priest Rune locations, click the following button:​​​​​​​ All Priest Runes

Rune Slot Description Void Plague Chest Afflicts the target with a disease that causes 116 Shadow damage over 18 sec Serendipity Chest Healing with Flash Heal reduces the cast time of your next Lesser Heal, Heal, Greater Heal, or Prayer of healing by 20% for 20 sec, stacking up to 3 times. Strength of Soul Chest Lesser Heal, Heal, Greater Heal, and Flash Heal reduce the remaining duration of Weakened Soul on targets they heal by 4 sec. Twisted Faith Chest Mind Flay and Mind Blast deal 20% increased damage to targets afflicted with your Shadow Word: Pain. Penance Gloves Launches a volley of holy light at the target, causing 64 Holy damage to an enemy, or 171 healing to an ally, instantly and every 1 sec for 2 sec. Mind Sear Gloves Causes an explosion of shadow magic around the enemy target, causing 35 to 39 Shadow damage every 1 sec for 5 sec to all enemies within 10 yards around the target. Circle of Healing Gloves Heals all of target player's party members within 15 yards of target player for 82 to 92. Shadow Word: Death Gloves A word of dark binding that inflicts 130 to 152 Shadow damage to the target. If the target is not killed by a Shadow Word: Death, the caster takes damage equal to the damage inflicted upon the target. Power Word: Barrier Legs Summons a holy barrier to protect all party members at the target location for 10 sec, reducing all damage taken by 25% and preventing damage from delaying spellcasting. Shared Pain Legs Your Shadow Word: Pain now also afflicts up to 2 additional nearby targets within 15 yards. Homunculi Legs Break off splinters of your soul to animated 3 miniature copies of yourself that attempt to attack your current target with a mace, sword, and axe, reducing the attack speed, attack power, and armor respectively of any target they hit. Prayer of Mending Legs Places a spell on the target that heals them for 150 the next time they take damage or receive healing. When the heal occurs, Prayer of mending jumps to a party member or raid member within 20 yards. Jumps up to 5 times and lasts 30 sec after each jump. This spell can only be placed on one target at a time.

All Rogue Runes WoW Classic

To see all Rogue Rune locations, click the following button:​​​​​​​ All Rogue Runes

Rune Slot Description Deadly Brew Chest When you inflict any other poison on a target, you also inflict Deadly Poison. Just a Flesh Wound Chest You take 20% reduced Physical damage while Blade Dance is Active. Additionally, you have 6% reduced chance to be Critically Hit by melee attacks, the threat generated by all your actions is massively increased, and your Feint abilities is replaced with Tease, which taunts the target to attack you.Tease - Taunts the target to attack you, but has no effect if the target is already attacking you. Quick Draw Chest Draw your ranged weapon and fire a quick shot at an enemy, causing normal ranged weapon damage and reducing the target's movement speed by 50% for 6 sec. Awards 1 combo point.Quick Draw benefits from all talents and effects that trigger from or modify Sinister Strike. Slaughter from the Shadows Chest Reduces the Energy cost of your Backstab and Ambush abilities by 20. Does not apply to Mutilate. Mutilate Gloves Instantly attacks with both weapons for 100% weapon damage plus an additional 20 with each weapon. Damage is increased by 20% against Poisoned targets. Awards 2 combo points.Mutilate benefits from all talents and effects that trigger from or modify Backstab unless otherwise specified. Shadowstrike Gloves Teleport behind your target and strike, causing 150% weapon damage to the target. Must be stealthed. Awards 1 combo point. Saber Slash Gloves Viciously slash an enemy for 130% weapon damage, and cause the target to bleed for 11 damage every 2 sec for 12 sec, stacking up to 3 times. Awards 1 combo point.Saber Slash benefits from all talents and effects that trigger from or modify Sinister Strike. Shiv Gloves Instantly attack with your off-hand weapon to deal normal off-hand weapon damage with a 100% chance to apply the poison from your off-hand weapon to the target. Slower weapons require more energy. Awards 1 combo point.Shiv benefits from all talents and effects that trigger from or modify Sinister Strike. Main Gauche Gloves Instantly strike with your off-hand weapon for normal off-hand weapon damage and increase your chance to parry by 10% for 10 sec.Main Gauche benefits from all talents and effects that trigger or modify Sinister Strike. Between the Eyes Legs Ranged Finishing move that causes damage per combo point, increased by Attack Power, and stuns the target:- 1 point: 27 to 41 damage, 1 sec Stun- 2 points: 43 to 66 damage, 2 sec Stun- 3 points: 59 to 91 damage, 3 sec Stun- 4 points: 76 to 116 damage, 4 sec Stun- 5 points: 92 to 141 damage, 5 sec Stun Blade Dance Legs Finishing move that increases your Parry chance. Lasts longer and grants more parry chance per combo point:- 1 point: 14 seconds, 6% Parry- 2 points: 18 seconds, 7% Parry- 3 points: 22 seconds, 8% Parry- 4 points: 26 seconds, 9% Parry- 5 points: 30 seconds, 10% Parry Envenom Legs Finishing move that deals instant poison damage based on your Deadly Poison doses on the target. Following the Envenom attack you have a 75% increased frequency of applying Instant Poison for 1 sec plus an additional 1 sec per combo point. One dose is activated per combo pont:- 1 point: 40 damage- 2 points: 80 damage- 3 points: 120 damage- 4 points: 160 damage- 5 points: 200 damage

All Shaman Runes WoW Classic

To see all Shaman Rune locations, click the following button:​​​​​​​ All Shaman Runes

Rune Slot Description Dual Wield Specialization Chest Increases your chance to hit with both spells and melee attacks by 5% while dual wielding and your Stormstrike ability now hits with both weapons while dual wielding. Shield Mastery Chest Each time you block, you regenerate mana equal to 4% of your maximum mana and you gain Armor equal to 30% of your shield's armor value, stacking up to 5 times. You also always gain 10% increased chance to block and 15% increased block value. Overload Chest Gives your Lightning Bolt, Chain Lightning, Chain heal, healing Wave, and lava Burst spells a 33% chance to cast a second, similar spell on the same target at no additional cost that causes half the damage or healing and no threat. Healing Rain Chest Selects the area 15 yards around target player, and heals all of target player's party members within that area for 20 sec. Water Shield Gloves The caster is surrounded by 3 globes of water, granting 1% of your maximum mana per 5 sec. When a spell, melee, or ranged attack hits the caster, 4% of maximum mana is restored to the caster. This expends on water globe. Only one glove will be activated every few seconds, lasts 10 min. Only one elemental shield can be active on the Shaman at any time. Lava Burst Gloves You hurl molten lava at the target, dealing 198 to 256 Fire damage. If your Flame Shock is on the target, Lava Burst will deal a critical strike. Lava Lash Gloves You charge your off-hand weapon with lava, instantly dealing 100% off-hand Weapon damage. Damage is increased by 20% if your off-hand weapon is enchanted with Flametongue. Molten Blast Gloves Blast enemies in a cone in front of you for 39 to 54 Fire damage. This ability generated a high amount of threat. Flame Shock periodic damage has a 10% chance to reset the cooldown on Molten Blast. Ancestral Guidance Legs For the next 10 sec, 25% of your damage is converted to healing on up to 3 nearby party, and 100% of your healing is converted to damage on your most recent Flame Shock target. Earth Shield Legs Protects the target with an earthen shield, reducing casting or channeling time lost when damaged by 30%, and causing attacks to heal the shielded target by 100. This effect can only occur once every few seconds. 3 charges, lasts 10 min. Earth Shield can only be placed on one target at a time and only one Elemental Shield can be active on a target at a time. Way of Earth Legs While Rockbiter Weapon is active on your main hand weapon, you deal 100% increased threat, gain 30% increased health, take 10% reduced damage, gain 6% reduced chance to be critically hit by melee attacks, and Earth Shock taunts targets to attack you and has a separate cooldown from other Shock spells but has its range reduced to melee range. Shamanistic Rage Legs Reduces all damage you take by 20% and you regenerate mana every second for 15 sec. Mana regenerated per second is equal to 15% of your Attack Power, 10% of your Spell Power, or 6% of your healing power, whichever value is greatest.

All Warlock Runes WoW Classic

To see all Warlock Rune locations, click the following button:​​​​​​​ All Warlock Runes

Rune Slot Description Lake of Fire Chest Rain of Fire also leaves a Lake of Fire on the ground that increases all Fire damage you deal and your Demon pet deals to affected enemies by 40% for 15 sec. Master Channeler Chest Your Drain Life is no longer channeled, lasts 15 sec with a 15 sec cooldown, costs 100% more mana, and heals you for 50% more each time it deals damage. Soul Siphon Chest Increases the amount drained by your Drain Life and Drain Soul spells by an additional 6% for each of your Warlock Shadow effects afflicting the target, up to a maximum of 18% additional effect. Demonic Tactics Chest Increase the melee and spell critical strike chance of you and your pet by 10%. Metamorphosis Gloves Transform into a Demon, increasing Armor by 500%, reducing the chance you will be critically hit by 6%, increasing your threat by 100%, increasing mana gained from Life Tap by 100%, transforming the functionality of some of your abilities:Searing Pain: Now instant.Shadow Bolt: Becomes Shadow Cleave, a Shadow melee attack that hits up to 3 nearby enemies, but has a 6 sec cooldown.Curse of Recklessness: Now also taunts your target to attack you for 3 sec, but gains 10 sec cooldown and range is reduced to melee.Demon Charge: Charge an enemy and stun it for 1 sec. Cannot be used in combat.Demonic Howl: Forces all nearby enemies to focus attacks on you for 6 sec. Shadow Bolt Volley Gloves Your Shadow Bolt now strikes up to 5 targets within a chain distance of 10 yards, but for 20 reduced damage. Chaos Bolt Gloves Sends a bolt of chaotic fire at the enemy, dealing 225 to 286 Fire damage. Chaos Bolt always hits, cannot be resisted, and its knowledge causes all your Fire spells to pierce through absorption effects. Haunt Gloves Unleash a ghostly soul on an enemy, dealing 108 to 127 damage, and increasing all Shadow damage over time you deal to that target by 20%. When the Haunt ends or is dispelled, you will be healed for all the damage it dealt to your target. Everlasting Affliction Legs Drain Life, Drain Soul, Shadowbolt, Shadow Cleave, Searing Pain, Incinerate, and Haunt refresh the duration of your Corruption on the target back to its maximum duration. Incinerate Legs Burn your enemy for 96 to 111 damage and increase all Fire damage you deal by 25% for the next 15 sec Demonic Grace Legs Surge with fel energy, increasing your pet's and your own dodge chance by 30%, and your chance to critically strike with all attacks by 305. Lasts 6 sec Demonic Pact Legs Your pet's critical strikes apply the Demonic Pact effect to your party members for 45 sec. Demonic Pact increases spell damage and healing by 10% of your spell damage or 13, whichever is higher. Does not work on Subjugated demons.

All Warrior Runes WoW Classic

To see all Warrior Rune locations, click the following button: All Warrior Runes