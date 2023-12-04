This article is part of a directory: World of Warcraft Classic: Season of Discovery
Table of contents

Each of the Shaman Runes in the tables below will have an in-depth guide on how to obtain them. Navigate to that page by clicking the name of the Rune in the first column of the table. In a recent interview, the developers indicated that there will be 6 to 7 new runes per class in Phase 2. This leads us to believe that only 2 new slots, Boots and Belt, will be the only runes available in this phase. Our research has uncovered runes from the PTR that may or may not be included in this Phase or later phases.

Runes are a powerful new system in WoW Classic: Season of Discovery allowing stronger and more varied playstyles to the game we all know and love. Players will need to discover the locations of these runes before they can be used, however, and the tables below will reveal the locations of every rune as we also discover them. We will update this list to be complete and accurate as more information is gathered.

Shaman Runes SoD Phase 2

Rune Guide

Lvl

Slot

Zone

Power Surge Rune

Belt

TBD

Fire Nova Rune

Belt

TBD

Maelstrom Weapon Rune

Belt

TBD

Decoy Totem Rune

Boots

TBD

Spirit of the Alpha Rune

Boots

TBD

Ancestral Awakening Rune

Boots

TBD

Two-Handed Mastery Rune

Chest

TBD

Shaman Runes SoD Phase 1

Rune Guide

Lvl

Slot

Zone

Overload Rune

2

Chest
  • Durotar, Mulgore

Lava Lash Rune

4

Gloves
  • Thunder Bluff

Molten Blast Rune

4

Gloves
  • Durotar, Mulgore

Shield Mastery Rune

6

Chest
  • Durotar, Mulgore

Ancestral Guidance Rune

7

Pants
  • Durotar, Mulgore

Way of Earth Rune

12

Pants
  • Barrens, Silverpine Forest

Healing Rain Rune

15

Chest
  • Rep (Friendly) - Durotar Supply and Logistics

Dual Wield Specialization Rune (Shaman)

20

Chest
  • Purchased from Grizzby

Water Shield Rune

20

Gloves
  • The Barrens, Silverpine Forest

Earth Shield Rune

25

Pants
  • Blackfathom Deeps

Lava Burst Rune

25

Gloves
  • Hillsbrad Foothills

Shamanistic Rage Rune

25

Pants
  • Stonetalon Mountains