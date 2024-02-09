Phase 2 of World of Warcraft Classic: Season of Discovery brought some interesting new items called Skill Books that players can find in the game. These Skill Books provide awesome buffs that provide quality of life improvements to the game. The majority of them are reduced mana cost for party buffs, but there are also some excellent much needed features for other classes that were really annoying, totem management for Shamans being a big one.

All Skill Books SoD

Here's a list of all the skill books and their effects:

Druid Enhanced Restoration Your Rejuvenation and Regrowth spells can now be active on targets affected by another Druid's Rejuvenation or Regrowth. Druid Revive Brings a dead player back to life with 15% of their health and mana. Cannot be used when in combat. Druid Deeper Wilds Decreases the mana cost of Mark of the Wild by 50% and increases its duration by 50%. Hunter Aspect of the Viper The hunter takes on the aspect of the viper, causing your ranged and melee auto attacks to regenerate mana but reducing your total damage done by 10%. In addition, you gain 10% of maximum mana every 3 sec. Mana gained is based on the speed of your weapon. Only one Aspect can be active at a time. Mage Expanded Intellect Decreases the mana cost of Arcane Intellect by 50% and increases its duration by 50%. Paladin Enhanced Blessings Increases the duration of your Blessing of Might, Wisdom, Salvation, Sanctuary, Light, and Kings by 100% and reduces their mana cost by 50%. Priest Shadowfiend Creates a shadowy fiend to attack the target. Caster receives 5% mana when the Shadowfiend attacks. Lasts 15 sec. Priest Increased Fortitude Decreases the mana cost of Power Word: Fortitude by 50% and increases its duration by 50%. Rogue Redirect Removes all your existing combo points from your target and stores them for up to 15 sec. These stored combat points will be transferred to the next non-player enemy you hit with a melee or ranged ability. Shaman Totemic Projection Relocates your active totems to the specified location. Warlock Portal of Summoning Begins a ritual that creates a summoning portal. The summoning portal can be used by 2 party or raid members to summon a targeted party or raid member. The ritual portal requires the caster and 2 additional party or raid members to complete. In order to participate, all players must be out of combat and right-click the portal and not move until the ritual is complete. Warlock Soul Harvesting You have a chance every time Drain Soul deals damage to gain an additional soul shard. This chance rises each time you do not gain a soul shard. Warrior Commanding Shout The warrior shouts, increasing the Stamina of all party members within 30 yards by 2. Lasts 2 min.

Where To Get Skill Books SoD

All the new Skill Books seem to be found as drops from mobs in the dungeon Scarlet Monestary. The entrance to this dungeon is located in the northeastern corner of Tirisfal Glades in the Eastern Kingdoms.