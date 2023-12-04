This article is part of a directory: World of Warcraft Classic: Season of Discovery
Each of the Warlock Runes in the tables below will have an in-depth guide on how to obtain them. Navigate to that page by clicking the name of the Rune in the first column of the table. In a recent interview, the developers indicated that there will be 6 to 7 new runes per class in Phase 2. This leads us to believe that only 2 new slots, Boots and Belt, will be the only runes available in this phase. Our research has uncovered runes from the PTR that may or may not be included in this Phase or later phases.

Runes are a powerful new system in WoW Classic: Season of Discovery allowing stronger and more varied playstyles to the game we all know and love. Players will need to discover the locations of these runes before they can be used, however, and the tables below will reveal the locations of every rune as we also discover them. We will update this list to be complete and accurate as more information is gathered.

Warlock Runes SoD Phase 2

Rune Guide

Lvl

Slot

Zone

Shadow and Flame Rune

Belt

TBD

Grimoire of Synergy Rune

Belt

TBD

Invocation Rune

Belt

TBD

Shadowflame Rune

Boots

TBD

Demonic Knowledge Rune

Boots

TBD

Dance of the Wicked Rune

Boots

TBD

Immolation Aura Rune

Bracers

TBD

Summon Felguard Rune

Bracers

TBD

Unstable Affliction Rune

Bracers

TBD

Pandemic Rune

Helm

TBD

Backdraft Rune

Helm

TBD

Warlock Runes SoD Phase 1

Haunt Rune

2

Gloves
  • Alliance: Dun Morogh, Elwynn Forest
  • Horde: Durotar, Tirisfal Glades

Chaos Bolt Rune

6

Gloves
  • Alliance: Dun Morogh, Elwynn Forest
  • Horde: Durotar, Tirisfal Glades

Demonic Grace Rune

8

Pants
  • Alliance: Dun Morogh, Elwynn Forest
  • Horde: Durotar, Tirisfal Glades

Demonic Tactics Rune

8

Chest
  • Alliance: Elwynn Forest
  • Horde: Tirisfal Glades

Soul Siphon Rune

10

Chest
  • Alliance: Dun Morogh, Elwynn Forest
  • Horde: Durotar, Tirisfal Glades

Master Channeler Rune

12

Chest
  • Alliance: Loch Modan, Westfall
  • Horde: The Barrens, Silverpine Forest

Everlasting Affliction Rune

15

Pants
  • Alliance: Rep (Friendly) - Azeroth Commerce Authority
  • Horde: Rep (Friendly) - Durotar Supply and Logistics

Shadow Bolt Volley Rune

18

Gloves
  • Alliance: Darkshore, Loch Modan, Westfall
  • Horde: The Barrens, Silverpine Forest

Demonic Pact Rune

20

Pants
  • Both: Purchased from Grizzby

Lake of Fire Rune

20

Chest
  • Both: Hillsbrad Foothills

Metamorphosis Rune

20

Gloves
  • Both: Barrens, Blackfathom Deeps

Incinerate Rune

23

Pants
  • Both: Redridge Mountains