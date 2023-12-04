Table of contents

There are 7 new runes for Warriors to discover in SoD Phase 3; 4 for the Head slot, 2 for the Wrist, and 1 for the Boots slot. Each of the Runes in the tables below will have an in-depth guide on how to obtain them. Navigate to that page by clicking the name of the Rune in the first column of the table.

Runes are a powerful new system in WoW Classic: Season of Discovery allowing stronger and more varied playstyles to the game we all know and love. Players will need to discover the locations of these runes before they can be used, however, and the tables below will reveal the locations of every rune as we also discover them. We will update this list to be complete and accurate as more information is gathered.

Warrior Runes SoD Phase 3

Rune Guide Lvl Slot Zone Shield Mastery Head TBD Taste for Blood Head TBD Vigilance Head TBD Wrecking Crew Head TBD Rampage Wrist TBD Sword and Board Wrist TBD Gladiator Stance Boots TBD

Warrior Runes SoD Phase 2

Warrior Runes SoD Phase 1