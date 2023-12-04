This article is part of a directory: World of Warcraft Classic: Season of Discovery
Table of contents

There are 7 new runes for Warriors to discover in SoD Phase 3; 4 for the Head slot, 2 for the Wrist, and 1 for the Boots slot. Each of the Runes in the tables below will have an in-depth guide on how to obtain them. Navigate to that page by clicking the name of the Rune in the first column of the table.

Runes are a powerful new system in WoW Classic: Season of Discovery allowing stronger and more varied playstyles to the game we all know and love. Players will need to discover the locations of these runes before they can be used, however, and the tables below will reveal the locations of every rune as we also discover them. We will update this list to be complete and accurate as more information is gathered.

Warrior Runes SoD Phase 3

Rune Guide

Lvl

Slot

Zone

Shield Mastery

Head

TBD

Taste for Blood

Head

TBD

Vigilance

Head

TBD

Wrecking Crew

Head

TBD

Rampage

Wrist

TBD

Sword and Board

Wrist

TBD

Gladiator Stance

Boots

TBD

Warrior Runes SoD Phase 2

Rune Guide

Lvl

Slot

Zone

Blood Surge Rune

Belt

  1. Arathi Highlands
  2. Hinterlands, Hillsbrad Foothills, Arathi Highlands, Badlands, Swamp of Sorrows

Precise Timing Rune

Belt

Starts in Deadwind Pass

Focused Rage Rune

Belt

Arathi Highlands

Enraged Regeneration Rune

Boots

Desolace

Intervene Rune

Boots

Thousand Needles

Rallying Cry Rune

Boots

Badlands

Warrior Runes SoD Phase 1

Rune Guide

Lvl

Slot

Zone

Victory Rush Rune

2

Gloves

  • Alliance: Dun Morogh, Elwynn Forest, Teldrassil
  • Horde: Durotar, Mulgore, Tirisfal Glades

Blood Frenzy Rune

7

Chest

  • Alliance: Dun Morogh, Elwynn Forest, Teldrassil
  • Horde: Durotar, Mulgore, Tirisfal Glades

Furious Thunder Rune

7

Pants

  • Alliance: Dun Morogh, Elwynn Forest, Teldrassil
  • Horde: Durotar, Mulgore, Tirisfal Glades

Devastate Rune

8

Gloves

  • Alliance: Dun Morogh, Stormwind, Darnassus
  • Horde: Durotar, Mulgore, Undercity

Frenzied Assault Rune

10

Pants

  • Alliance: Ironforge, Stormwind, Teldrassil
  • Horde: Orgrimmar, Thunder Bluff, Tirisfal Glades

Single-Minded Fury Rune

15

Gloves

  • Alliance: Rep (Friendly) - Azeroth Commerce Authority
  • Horde: Rep (Friendly) - Durotar Supply and Logistics

Endless Rage Rune

20

Gloves

  • Alliance: Darkshore, Loch Modan, Westfall
  • Horde: The Barrens, Silverpine Forest

Quick Strike Rune

20

Gloves

  • Alliance: Darkshore, Loch Modan, Westfall
  • Horde: The Barrens, Silverpine Forest

Warbringer Rune

20

Chest

  • Both: Purchased from Grizzby

Consumed By Rage Rune

25

Pants

  • Both: Wetlands

Flagellation Rune

25

Chest

  • Both: Duskwood

Raging Blow Rune

25

Chest

  • Both: Ashenvale