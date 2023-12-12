This article is part of a directory: World of Warcraft Classic: Season of Discovery

Table of contents

Welcome to Hardcore Gamer's Balance Druid DPS BIS Gear Guide for WoW Classic's Season of Discovery. In this guide we will go over the best choices for best in slot gear. In phase 2, the Gnomergan raid is released, and the level cap is increased to level 40. The Balance Druid BIS choices obviously change significantly, but there are still many items near-best-in-slot that are obtainable from BFD at level 25.

Balance Druids will continue valuing spell hit and spell damage as top priority in all phases of SOD. Increasing intellect will be the main primary stat you continue to search for beyond spell specific alterations and MP5.

The Phase 2 information given is updated as of 1/16/2024 and therefore shows all items we know of at this time. When Gnomergan is released, we will see new gear available and this guide will be updated as soon as that information is available.

Gear Stat Priority for Balance Druid

Spell Hit Reduce the chance of misses Spell Damage Increases spell damage Spell Crit Increases spell damage Mp5 Improves Mana Regeneration Intellect Increase total Mana pool and Crit chance with Spells. Stamina Increases total health pool for survivability. Spirit Mana Regeneration outside of casting

There are also going to be a lot of World Drop Uncommon Items that have Random Affixes on them and their values change depending on the item level. These are Bind on Equip so you can often find them on the Auction House. Follow this priority for these affixes:

of Arcane Wrath (+Arcane Spell Damage) of Intellect (+Intellect) of Concentration (+2 mana every 5 sec.) of the Eagle (+Intellect and +Stamina) of the Falcon (+Agility and +Intellect) of the Gorilla (+Intellect and +Strength) of the Owl (+Intellect and +Spirit)

Balance Druid Best in Slot Season of Discovery Phase 2

The table below shows the absolute very best equipment for each slot for Balance Druids. While we understand that obtaining every item on this list may be a lofty goal for many players, we’ve thoughtfully included alternative options beneath the table to accommodate various playstyles and preferences.

Best Gear Options For Balance Druid In SoD for Phase 2

Many of the top items are contested by other classes as they are also BIS for them too. If you're struggling to get the top piece of gear for each slot then it would also be wise to know what other options are available. Use the table below to quickly navigate to each equipment slot to find multiple other options. *It is worth noting that at the level 26-40 bracket, there are many options available that are basically equal to each other. In some of these sections you will see a note indicating if this is the case for the given slot.

Best Ranged Weapon Options For Balance Druid In SoD

Item Source Mind-Expanding Mushroom Boss Lorgus Jett (Blackfathom Deeps)

Balance Druid Best in Slot Season of Discovery Phase 1

The table below shows the absolute very best equipment for each slot for Balance Druids. While we understand that obtaining every item on this list may be a lofty goal for many players, we’ve thoughtfully included alternative options beneath the table to accommodate various playstyles and preferences.

Best Gear Options For Balance Druid In SoD Phase 1

Many of the top items are contested by other classes as they are also BIS for them too. If you're struggling to get the top piece of gear for each slot then it would also be wise to know what other options are available. Use the table below to quickly navigate to each equipment slot to find multiple other options.

*It is worth noting that at the level 25 bracket, there are many options available that are basically equal to each other. In some of these sections you will see a note indicating if this is the case for the given slot.

Best Neck Options For Balance Druid In SoD Phase 1

Item Source Jagged Bone Necklace Boss Twilight Lord Kelris (Blackfathom Deeps) Spectral Necklace World Drop, Fishing Sentinel's Medallion Illiyana Moonblaze (A) (Vendor in Ashenvale)

Best Trinket Options For Balance Druid In SoD Phase 1

Item Source Invoker's Void Pearl Quest - The Heart of the Void (H) (Blackfathom Deeps) Quest - The Heart of the Void (A) (Blackfathom Deeps) Arena Grand Master Quest - Arena Grandmaster (Stranglethorn Vale) Rune of Perfection Kelm Hargunth (H) (Vendor in The Barrens) Illiyana Moonblaze (A) (Vendor in Ashenvale) Minor Recombobulator Engineering

