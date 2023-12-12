Quick Links
Welcome to Hardcore Gamer's Balance Druid DPS BIS Gear Guide for WoW Classic's Season of Discovery. In this guide we will go over the best choices for best in slot gear. In phase 2, the Gnomergan raid is released, and the level cap is increased to level 40. The Balance Druid BIS choices obviously change significantly, but there are still many items near-best-in-slot that are obtainable from BFD at level 25.
Balance Druids will continue valuing spell hit and spell damage as top priority in all phases of SOD. Increasing intellect will be the main primary stat you continue to search for beyond spell specific alterations and MP5.
The Phase 2 information given is updated as of 1/16/2024 and therefore shows all items we know of at this time. When Gnomergan is released, we will see new gear available and this guide will be updated as soon as that information is available.
Gear Stat Priority for Balance Druid
-
Spell Hit
- Reduce the chance of misses
-
Spell Damage
- Increases spell damage
-
Spell Crit
- Increases spell damage
-
Mp5
- Improves Mana Regeneration
-
Intellect
- Increase total Mana pool and Crit chance with Spells.
-
Stamina
- Increases total health pool for survivability.
-
Spirit
- Mana Regeneration outside of casting
There are also going to be a lot of World Drop Uncommon Items that have Random Affixes on them and their values change depending on the item level. These are Bind on Equip so you can often find them on the Auction House. Follow this priority for these affixes:
- of Arcane Wrath (+Arcane Spell Damage)
- of Intellect (+Intellect)
- of Concentration (+2 mana every 5 sec.)
- of the Eagle (+Intellect and +Stamina)
- of the Falcon (+Agility and +Intellect)
- of the Gorilla (+Intellect and +Strength)
- of the Owl (+Intellect and +Spirit)
Balance Druid Best in Slot Season of Discovery Phase 2
The table below shows the absolute very best equipment for each slot for Balance Druids. While we understand that obtaining every item on this list may be a lofty goal for many players, we’ve thoughtfully included alternative options beneath the table to accommodate various playstyles and preferences.
|
Slot
|
Item
|
Source
|
Head
|
Engineering
|
Neck
|
Boss Twilight Lord Kelris (Blackfathom Deeps)
|
Shoulders
|
Boss High Inquisitor Fairbanks (Scarlet Monastery)
|
Back
|
Quest - Confront Yeh'kinya (Zul'Gurub)
|
Chest
|
World Drop
|
Wrists
|
Illiyana Moonblaze (A) (Vendor in Ashenvale) Kelm Hargunth (H) (Vendor in The Barrens)
|
Hands
|
Tailoring
|
Belt
|
Tailoring
|
Legs
|
Tailoring
|
Feet
|
Tailoring
|
Ring 1
|
Illiyana Moonblaze (Vendor in Ashenvale)
|
Ring 2
|
Illiyana Moonblaze (Vendor in Ashenvale)
|
Trinket 1
|
Quest - The Heart of the Void (H) (Blackfathom Deeps) Quest - The Heart of the Void (A) (Blackfathom Deeps)
|
Trinket 2
|
Quest - Master Angler (Stranglethorn Vale)
|
Main-Hand
|
Boss Twilight Lord Kelris (Blackfathom Deeps)
|
Ranged Weapon
|
Boss Lorgus Jett (Blackfathom Deeps)
Best Gear Options For Balance Druid In SoD for Phase 2
Many of the top items are contested by other classes as they are also BIS for them too. If you're struggling to get the top piece of gear for each slot then it would also be wise to know what other options are available. Use the table below to quickly navigate to each equipment slot to find multiple other options. *It is worth noting that at the level 26-40 bracket, there are many options available that are basically equal to each other. In some of these sections you will see a note indicating if this is the case for the given slot.
Item Slot Navigation Menu
Best Head Options For Balance Druid In SoD
|
Item
|
Source
|
Engineering
|
Engineering
|
Boss Lady Sarevess (Blackfathom Deeps)
|
Nether Sorceress (Desolace)
|
Boss Gelihast (Blackfathom Deeps)
|
Boss Gelihast (Blackfathom Deeps) Boss Lorgus Jett (Blackfathom Deeps)
Best Neck Options For Balance Druid In SoD
|
Item
|
Source
|
Boss Twilight Lord Kelris (Blackfathom Deeps)
|
Quest - Shadowshard Fragments (H) (Maraudon) Quest - Shadowshard Fragments (A) (Maraudon)
|
High Inquisitor Whitemane (Scarlet Monastery)
|
World Drop
|
Quest - Tremors of the Earth (A) (Badlands) Quest - Broken Alliances (H) (Badlands)
|
Boss Mordresh Fire Eye (Razorfen Downs)
Best Shoulder Options For Balance Druid In SoD
|
Item
|
Source
|
Boss High Inquisitor Fairbanks (Scarlet Monastery)
|
Tailoring
|
World Drop
|
Quest - Allegiance to the Old Gods (H) (Blackfathom Deeps)
|
World Drop
|
World Drop
Best Back Options For Balance Druid In SoD
|
Item
|
Source
|
Quest - Confront Yeh'kinya (Zul'Gurub)
|
World Drop
|
World Drop
|
Lord Malathrom (Duskwood)
|
World Drop
|
Boss Baron Aquanis (Blackfathom Deeps)
Best Chest Options For Balance Druid In SoD
|
Item
|
Source
|
World Drop
|
World Drop
|
Tailoring
|
Tailoring
|
Boss Gelihast (Blackfathom Deeps) Boss Lorgus Jett (Blackfathom Deeps)
|
Boss Gelihast (Blackfathom Deeps) Boss Lorgus Jett (Blackfathom Deeps)
Best Wrist Options For Balance Druid In SoD
|
Item
|
Source
|
Illiyana Moonblaze (A) (Vendor in Ashenvale) Kelm Hargunth (H) (Vendor in The Barrens)
|
Boss Lorgus Jett (Blackfathom Deeps)
|
Quest - Doling Justice (A) (Feralas)
|
Quest - The Captain's Chest (Stranglethorn Vale)
|
World Drop
|
Zone World Drop (Shadowfang Keep)
Best Hand Options For Balance Druid In SoD
|
Item
|
Source
|
Tailoring
|
Tailoring
|
Tailoring
|
Leatherworking
|
Leatherworking
|
Boss Twilight Lord Kelris (Blackfathom Deeps)
Best Waist Options For Balance Druid In SoD
|
Item
|
Source
|
Tailoring
|
Boss Aku'mai (Blackfathom Deeps)
|
Tailoring
|
Samuel Hawke (A) (Vendor in Arathi Highlands)
|
Boss Mordresh Fire Eye (Razorfen Downs)
|
Quest - Safety First (Thousand Needles)
Best Leg Options For Balance Druid In SoD
|
Item
|
Source
|
Tailoring
|
Boss Aku'mai (Blackfathom Deeps)
|
Boss Twilight Lord Kelris (Blackfathom Deeps)
|
World Drop
|
World Drop
|
World Drop
Best Feet Options For Balance Druid In SoD
|
Item
|
Source
|
Tailoring
|
Quest - Southsea Shakedown (Tanaris)
|
Viscous Fallout (Gnomeregan)
|
World Drop
|
Quest - Kodo Roundup (Desolace)
|
Boss Lorgus Jett (Blackfathom Deeps)
Best Ring Options For Balance Druid In SoD
|
Item
|
Source
|
Illiyana Moonblaze (Vendor in Ashenvale)
|
Illiyana Moonblaze (Vendor in Ashenvale)
|
Boss Twilight Lord Kelris (Blackfathom Deeps)
|
Illiyana Moonblaze (A) (Vendor in Ashenvale)
|
Bloodscalp Witch Doctor (Stranglethorn Vale)
|
World Drop
Best Trinket Options For Balance Druid In SoD
|
Item
|
Source
|
Quest - The Heart of the Void (H) (Blackfathom Deeps) Quest - The Heart of the Void (A) (Blackfathom Deeps)
|
Quest - Master Angler (Stranglethorn Vale)
|
Quest - Arena Grandmaster (Stranglethorn Vale)
|
Engineering
|
Engineering
|
Engineering
Best Weapon Options For Balance Druid In SoD
|
Item
|
Source
|
Boss Twilight Lord Kelris (Blackfathom Deeps)
|
World Drop
|
Venture Co. Surveyor (Stranglethorn Vale)
|
Zone Drop (Scarlet Monastery)
|
Boss Aku'mai (Blackfathom Deeps)
|
Arcanist Doan (Scarlet Monastery)
Best Ranged Weapon Options For Balance Druid In SoD
|
Item
|
Source
|
Boss Lorgus Jett (Blackfathom Deeps)
Balance Druid Best in Slot Season of Discovery Phase 1
The table below shows the absolute very best equipment for each slot for Balance Druids. While we understand that obtaining every item on this list may be a lofty goal for many players, we’ve thoughtfully included alternative options beneath the table to accommodate various playstyles and preferences.
|
Slot
|
Item
|
Source
|
Head
|
Boss Gelihast (Blackfathom Deeps)
|
Neck
|
Boss Twilight Lord Kelris (Blackfathom Deeps)
|
Shoulders
|
World Drop
|
Back
|
Boss Baron Aquanis (Blackfathom Deeps)
|
Chest
|
Boss Gelihast (Blackfathom Deeps) Boss Lorgus Jett (Blackfathom Deeps)
|
Wrists
|
Boss Lorgus Jett (Blackfathom Deeps)
|
Hands
|
Leatherworking
|
Belt
|
Boss Aku'mai (Blackfathom Deeps)
|
Legs
|
Boss Aku'mai (Blackfathom Deeps)
|
Feet
|
Boss Gelihast (Blackfathom Deeps) Boss Lorgus Jett (Blackfathom Deeps)
|
Ring 1
|
Illiyana Moonblaze (A) (Vendor in Ashenvale)
|
Ring 2
|
Illiyana Moonblaze (A) (Vendor in Ashenvale)
|
Trinket 1
|
Quest - The Heart of the Void (H) (Blackfathom Deeps) Quest - The Heart of the Void (A) (Blackfathom Deeps)
|
Trinket 2
|
Quest - Arena Grandmaster (Stranglethorn Vale)
|
Main-Hand
|
Boss Twilight Lord Kelris (Blackfathom Deeps)
|
Off-Hand
|
Boss Gelihast (Blackfathom Deeps)
Best Gear Options For Balance Druid In SoD Phase 1
Many of the top items are contested by other classes as they are also BIS for them too. If you're struggling to get the top piece of gear for each slot then it would also be wise to know what other options are available. Use the table below to quickly navigate to each equipment slot to find multiple other options.
*It is worth noting that at the level 25 bracket, there are many options available that are basically equal to each other. In some of these sections you will see a note indicating if this is the case for the given slot.
Best Head Options For Balance Druid In SoD Phase 1
|
Item
|
Source
|
Boss Gelihast (Blackfathom Deeps)
|
Engineering
|
Dun Garok Rifleman (Hillsbrad Foothills)
|
Boss Lady Sarevess (Blackfathom Deeps)
Best Neck Options For Balance Druid In SoD Phase 1
|
Item
|
Source
|
Boss Twilight Lord Kelris (Blackfathom Deeps)
|
World Drop, Fishing
|
Illiyana Moonblaze (A) (Vendor in Ashenvale)
Best Shoulder Options For Balance Druid In SoD Phase 1
|
Item
|
Source
|
World Drop
|
World Drop
|
World Drop
|
Quest - Wolf Master Nandos (Shadowfang Keep)
Best Back Options For Balance Druid In SoD Phase 1
|
Item
|
Source
|
Boss Baron Aquanis (Blackfathom Deeps)
|
World Drop, Fishing
|
Tailoring
|
Quest - Gerenzo Wrenchwhistle (Stonetalon Mountains)
Best Chest Options For Balance Druid In SoD Phase 1
|
Item
|
Source
|
Boss Gelihast (Blackfathom Deeps) Boss Lorgus Jett (Blackfathom Deeps)
|
World Drop
|
Tailoring
|
Archmage Arugal (Shadowfang Keep)
Best Wrist Options For Balance Druid In SoD Phase 1
|
Item
|
Source
|
Boss Lorgus Jett (Blackfathom Deeps)
|
World Drop
|
Zone Drop (Shadowfang Keep)
|
Kris Legace (Vendor in Hillsbrad Foothills) Antonio Perelli (Vendor in Duskwood) Bernard Brubaker (A) (Vendor in Redridge Mountains) Vexspindle (The Barrens)
|
Taragaman the Hungerer (Ragefire Chasm)
Best Hand Options For Balance Druid In SoD Phase 1
|
Item
|
Source
|
Leatherworking
|
World Drop
|
Mosshide Mistweaver (Wetlands)
|
World Drop
|
Quest - Look To The Stars (A) (Duskwood)
Best Waist Options For Balance Druid In SoD Phase 1
|
Item
|
Source
|
Boss Aku'mai (Blackfathom Deeps)
|
World Drop
|
Archmage Arugal (Shadowfang Keep)
|
World Drop
|
Charys Yserian (A) (Vendor in Stormwind City) Zixil (Vendor in Hillsbrad Foothills) Kzixx (Vendor in Duskwood) Wenna Silkbeard (A) (Vendor in Wetlands) Nizzik (Vendor in Stonetalon Mountains) Jennabink Powerseam (A) (Vendor in Wetlands)
Best Leg Options For Balance Druid In SoD Phase 1
|
Item
|
Source
|
Boss Aku'mai (Blackfathom Deeps)
|
World Drop
|
Quest - Morbent Fel (A) (Duskwood)
|
World Drop
|
Twilight Lord Kelris (Blackfathom Deeps)
Best Feet Options For Balance Druid In SoD Phase 1
|
Item
|
Source
|
Boss Gelihast (Blackfathom Deeps) Boss Lorgus Jett (Blackfathom Deeps)
|
World Drop
|
Tailoring
|
Quest - Return to Kristoff (A) (Stormwind City)
|
Marisa du'Paige
Best Ring Options For Balance Druid In SoD Phase 1
|
Item
|
Source
|
Illiyana Moonblaze (A) (Vendor in Ashenvale)
|
Illiyana Moonblaze (A) (Vendor in Ashenvale)
|
Leech Widow (Wetlands)
|
Quest - Willix the Importer (Razorfen Kraul)
|
Gilnid (The Deadmines)
|
Quest - An Audience with the King (A) (Stormwind City)
Best Trinket Options For Balance Druid In SoD Phase 1
|
Item
|
Source
|
Quest - The Heart of the Void (H) (Blackfathom Deeps) Quest - The Heart of the Void (A) (Blackfathom Deeps)
|
Quest - Arena Grandmaster (Stranglethorn Vale)
|
Kelm Hargunth (H) (Vendor in The Barrens) Illiyana Moonblaze (A) (Vendor in Ashenvale)
|
Engineering
Best Weapon Options For Balance Druid In SoD Phase 1
Main-Hand Options Phase 1
|
Item
|
Source
|
Boss Twilight Lord Kelris (Blackfathom Deeps)
|
World Drop
|
World Drop
|
Captain Greenskin (The Deadmines)
|
Dalaran Spellscribe (Silverpine Forest)
|
Quest - The Defias Brotherhood (A) (The Deadmines)
Best Off-Hand Options For Balance Druid In SoD Phase 1
|
Item
|
Source
|
Boss Gelihast (Blackfathom Deeps)
|
World Drop
|
Quest - For Love Eternal (A) (Darkshore)
|
World Drop
|
Zixil (Vendor in Hillsbrad Foothills) Kzixx (Vendor in Duskwood) Veenix (Vendor in Stonetalon Mountains)
|
Quest - Curing the Sick (The Barrens)