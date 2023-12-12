This article is part of a directory: World of Warcraft Classic: Season of Discovery
Table of contents

Welcome to Hardcore Gamer's Balance Druid DPS BIS Gear Guide for WoW Classic's Season of Discovery. In this guide we will go over the best choices for best in slot gear. In phase 2, the Gnomergan raid is released, and the level cap is increased to level 40. The Balance Druid BIS choices obviously change significantly, but there are still many items near-best-in-slot that are obtainable from BFD at level 25.

Balance Druids will continue valuing spell hit and spell damage as top priority in all phases of SOD. Increasing intellect will be the main primary stat you continue to search for beyond spell specific alterations and MP5.

The Phase 2 information given is updated as of 1/16/2024 and therefore shows all items we know of at this time. When Gnomergan is released, we will see new gear available and this guide will be updated as soon as that information is available.

Gear Stat Priority for Balance Druid

  1. Spell Hit
    • Reduce the chance of misses

  2. Spell Damage
    • Increases spell damage

  3. Spell Crit
    • Increases spell damage

  4. Mp5
    • Improves Mana Regeneration

  5. Intellect
    • Increase total Mana pool and Crit chance with Spells.

  6. Stamina
    • Increases total health pool for survivability.

  7. Spirit
    • Mana Regeneration outside of casting

There are also going to be a lot of World Drop Uncommon Items that have Random Affixes on them and their values change depending on the item level. These are Bind on Equip so you can often find them on the Auction House. Follow this priority for these affixes:

  1. of Arcane Wrath (+Arcane Spell Damage)
  2. of Intellect (+Intellect)
  3. of Concentration (+2 mana every 5 sec.)
  4. of the Eagle (+Intellect and +Stamina)
  5. of the Falcon (+Agility and +Intellect)
  6. of the Gorilla (+Intellect and +Strength)
  7. of the Owl (+Intellect and +Spirit)

Balance Druid Best in Slot Season of Discovery Phase 2

The table below shows the absolute very best equipment for each slot for Balance Druids. While we understand that obtaining every item on this list may be a lofty goal for many players, we’ve thoughtfully included alternative options beneath the table to accommodate various playstyles and preferences.

Slot

Item

Source

Head

Spellpower Goggles Xtreme Plus

Engineering

Neck

Jagged Bone Necklace

Boss Twilight Lord Kelris (Blackfathom Deeps)

Shoulders

Inquisitor's Shawl

Boss High Inquisitor Fairbanks (Scarlet Monastery)

Back

Faded Hakkari Cloak

Quest - Confront Yeh'kinya (Zul'Gurub)

Chest

Robe of the Magi

World Drop

Wrists

Dryad's Wrist Bindings

Illiyana Moonblaze (A) (Vendor in Ashenvale) Kelm Hargunth (H) (Vendor in The Barrens)

Hands

Dreamweave Gloves

Tailoring

Belt

Star Belt

Tailoring

Legs

Red Mageweave Pants

Tailoring

Feet

Extraplanar Spidersilk Boots

Tailoring

Ring 1

Lorekeeper's Ring (Item Level 43)

Illiyana Moonblaze (Vendor in Ashenvale)

Ring 2

Lorekeeper's Ring (Item Level 33)

Illiyana Moonblaze (Vendor in Ashenvale)

Trinket 1

Invoker's Void Pearl

Quest - The Heart of the Void (H) (Blackfathom Deeps) Quest - The Heart of the Void (A) (Blackfathom Deeps)

Trinket 2

Hook of the Master Angler

Quest - Master Angler (Stranglethorn Vale)

Main-Hand

Rod of the Ancient Sleepwalker

Boss Twilight Lord Kelris (Blackfathom Deeps)

Ranged Weapon

Mind-Expanding Mushroom

Boss Lorgus Jett (Blackfathom Deeps)

Best Gear Options For Balance Druid In SoD for Phase 2

Many of the top items are contested by other classes as they are also BIS for them too. If you're struggling to get the top piece of gear for each slot then it would also be wise to know what other options are available. Use the table below to quickly navigate to each equipment slot to find multiple other options. *It is worth noting that at the level 26-40 bracket, there are many options available that are basically equal to each other. In some of these sections you will see a note indicating if this is the case for the given slot.

Item Slot Navigation Menu

Head

Neck

Shoulder

Back

Chest

Wrist

Hand

Waist

Leg

Feet

Ring

Trinket

Weapon

Best Head Options For Balance Druid In SoD

Item

Source

Spellpower Goggles Xtreme Plus

Engineering

Spellpower Goggles Xtreme

Engineering

Rakkamar's Tattered Thinking Cap

Boss Lady Sarevess (Blackfathom Deeps)

Augural Shroud

Nether Sorceress (Desolace)

Twilight Elementalist's Cowl

Boss Gelihast (Blackfathom Deeps)

Twilight Invoker's Shawl

Boss Gelihast (Blackfathom Deeps) Boss Lorgus Jett (Blackfathom Deeps)

Best Neck Options For Balance Druid In SoD

Item

Source

Jagged Bone Necklace

Boss Twilight Lord Kelris (Blackfathom Deeps)

Prodigious Shadowshard Pendant

Quest - Shadowshard Fragments (H) (Maraudon) Quest - Shadowshard Fragments (A) (Maraudon)

Triune Amulet

High Inquisitor Whitemane (Scarlet Monastery)

Necklace of Calisea

World Drop

Mindburst Medallion

Quest - Tremors of the Earth (A) (Badlands) Quest - Broken Alliances (H) (Badlands)

Glowing Eye of Mordresh

Boss Mordresh Fire Eye (Razorfen Downs)

Best Shoulder Options For Balance Druid In SoD

Item

Source

Inquisitor's Shawl

Boss High Inquisitor Fairbanks (Scarlet Monastery)

Invoker's Mantle

Tailoring

Magician's Mantle

World Drop

Frayed Chestnut Mantle

Quest - Allegiance to the Old Gods (H) (Blackfathom Deeps)

Sheepshear Mantle

World Drop

Windchaser Amice

World Drop

Best Back Options For Balance Druid In SoD

Item

Source

Faded Hakkari Cloak

Quest - Confront Yeh'kinya (Zul'Gurub)

Blackforge Cape

World Drop

Glyphed Cloak

World Drop

Cloak of Rot

Lord Malathrom (Duskwood)

Windchaser Cloak

World Drop

Flowing Scarf

Boss Baron Aquanis (Blackfathom Deeps)

Best Chest Options For Balance Druid In SoD

Item

Source

Robe of the Magi

World Drop

Elemental Raiment

World Drop

Dreamweave Vest

Tailoring

Robe of Power

Tailoring

Twilight Invoker's Robes

Boss Gelihast (Blackfathom Deeps) Boss Lorgus Jett (Blackfathom Deeps)

Twilight Elementalist's Robe

Boss Gelihast (Blackfathom Deeps) Boss Lorgus Jett (Blackfathom Deeps)

Best Wrist Options For Balance Druid In SoD

Item

Source

Dryad's Wrist Bindings

Illiyana Moonblaze (A) (Vendor in Ashenvale) Kelm Hargunth (H) (Vendor in The Barrens)

Glowing Leather Bands

Boss Lorgus Jett (Blackfathom Deeps)

Firwillow Wristbands

Quest - Doling Justice (A) (Feralas)

Bloodband Bracers

Quest - The Captain's Chest (Stranglethorn Vale)

Windchaser Cuffs

World Drop

Mindthrust Bracers

Zone World Drop (Shadowfang Keep)

Best Hand Options For Balance Druid In SoD

Item

Source

Dreamweave Gloves

Tailoring

Black Mageweave Gloves

Tailoring

Red Mageweave Gloves

Tailoring

Void-Touched Leather Gauntlets

Leatherworking

Void-Touched Leather Gloves

Leatherworking

Black Fingerless Gloves

Boss Twilight Lord Kelris (Blackfathom Deeps)

Best Waist Options For Balance Druid In SoD

Item

Source

Star Belt

Tailoring

Ancient Moss Cinch

Boss Aku'mai (Blackfathom Deeps)

Invoker's Cord

Tailoring

Highlander's Lizardhide Girdle (Item Level 43)

Samuel Hawke (A) (Vendor in Arathi Highlands)

Deathmage Sash

Boss Mordresh Fire Eye (Razorfen Downs)

Razzeric's Customized Seatbelt

Quest - Safety First (Thousand Needles)

Best Leg Options For Balance Druid In SoD

Item

Source

Red Mageweave Pants

Tailoring

Soul Leech Pants

Boss Aku'mai (Blackfathom Deeps)

Gaze Dreamer Leggings

Boss Twilight Lord Kelris (Blackfathom Deeps)

Warden's Woolies

World Drop

Aurora Pants

World Drop

Necromancer Leggings

World Drop

Best Feet Options For Balance Druid In SoD

Item

Source

Extraplanar Spidersilk Boots

Tailoring

Southsea Mojo Boots

Quest - Southsea Shakedown (Tanaris)

Acidic Walkers

Viscous Fallout (Gnomeregan)

Briar Tredders

World Drop

Kodo Rustler Boots

Quest - Kodo Roundup (Desolace)

Twilight Invoker's Shoes

Boss Lorgus Jett (Blackfathom Deeps)

Best Ring Options For Balance Druid In SoD

Item

Source

Lorekeeper's Ring (Item Level 43)

Illiyana Moonblaze (Vendor in Ashenvale)

Lorekeeper's Ring (Item Level 33)

Illiyana Moonblaze (Vendor in Ashenvale)

Signet of the Twilight Lord

Boss Twilight Lord Kelris (Blackfathom Deeps)

Lorekeeper's Ring (Item Level 23)

Illiyana Moonblaze (A) (Vendor in Ashenvale)

Voodoo Band

Bloodscalp Witch Doctor (Stranglethorn Vale)

Mindbender Loop

World Drop

Best Trinket Options For Balance Druid In SoD

Item

Source

Invoker's Void Pearl

Quest - The Heart of the Void (H) (Blackfathom Deeps) Quest - The Heart of the Void (A) (Blackfathom Deeps)

Hook of the Master Angler

Quest - Master Angler (Stranglethorn Vale)

Arena Grand Master

Quest - Arena Grandmaster (Stranglethorn Vale)

Dimensional Ripper - Everlook

Engineering

Major Recombobulator

Engineering

Ultrasafe Transporter: Gadgetzan

Engineering

Best Weapon Options For Balance Druid In SoD

Item

Source

Rod of the Ancient Sleepwalker

Boss Twilight Lord Kelris (Blackfathom Deeps)

Staff of Jordan

World Drop

Spellforce Rod

Venture Co. Surveyor (Stranglethorn Vale)

Windweaver Staff

Zone Drop (Scarlet Monastery)

Dagger of Willing Sacrifice

Boss Aku'mai (Blackfathom Deeps)

Hypnotic Blade

Arcanist Doan (Scarlet Monastery)

Best Ranged Weapon Options For Balance Druid In SoD

Item

Source

Mind-Expanding Mushroom

Boss Lorgus Jett (Blackfathom Deeps)

Balance Druid Best in Slot Season of Discovery Phase 1

The table below shows the absolute very best equipment for each slot for Balance Druids. While we understand that obtaining every item on this list may be a lofty goal for many players, we’ve thoughtfully included alternative options beneath the table to accommodate various playstyles and preferences.

Slot

Item

Source

Head

Twilight Elementalist's Cowl

Boss Gelihast (Blackfathom Deeps)

Neck

Jagged Bone Necklace

Boss Twilight Lord Kelris (Blackfathom Deeps)

Shoulders

Magician's Mantle

World Drop

Back

Flowing Scarf

Boss Baron Aquanis (Blackfathom Deeps)

Chest

Twilight Elementalist's Robe

Boss Gelihast (Blackfathom Deeps) Boss Lorgus Jett (Blackfathom Deeps)

Wrists

Glowing Leather Bands

Boss Lorgus Jett (Blackfathom Deeps)

Hands

Void-Touched Leather Gauntlets

Leatherworking

Belt

Ancient Moss Cinch

Boss Aku'mai (Blackfathom Deeps)

Legs

Soul Leech Pants

Boss Aku'mai (Blackfathom Deeps)

Feet

Twilight Elementalist's Footpads

Boss Gelihast (Blackfathom Deeps) Boss Lorgus Jett (Blackfathom Deeps)

Ring 1

Lorekeeper's Ring

Illiyana Moonblaze (A) (Vendor in Ashenvale)

Ring 2

Lorekeeper's Ring

Illiyana Moonblaze (A) (Vendor in Ashenvale)

Trinket 1

Invoker's Void Pearl

Quest - The Heart of the Void (H) (Blackfathom Deeps) Quest - The Heart of the Void (A) (Blackfathom Deeps)

Trinket 2

Arena Grand Master

Quest - Arena Grandmaster (Stranglethorn Vale)

Main-Hand

Rod of the Ancient Sleepwalker

Boss Twilight Lord Kelris (Blackfathom Deeps)

Off-Hand

Tome of Cavern Lore

Boss Gelihast (Blackfathom Deeps)

Best Gear Options For Balance Druid In SoD Phase 1

Many of the top items are contested by other classes as they are also BIS for them too. If you're struggling to get the top piece of gear for each slot then it would also be wise to know what other options are available. Use the table below to quickly navigate to each equipment slot to find multiple other options.

*It is worth noting that at the level 25 bracket, there are many options available that are basically equal to each other. In some of these sections you will see a note indicating if this is the case for the given slot.

Best Head Options For Balance Druid In SoD Phase 1

Item

Source

Twilight Elementalist's Cowl

Boss Gelihast (Blackfathom Deeps)

Spellpower Goggles Xtreme

Engineering

Humbert's Helm

Dun Garok Rifleman (Hillsbrad Foothills)

Rakkamar's Tattered Thinking Cap

Boss Lady Sarevess (Blackfathom Deeps)

Best Neck Options For Balance Druid In SoD Phase 1

Item

Source

Jagged Bone Necklace

Boss Twilight Lord Kelris (Blackfathom Deeps)

Spectral Necklace

World Drop, Fishing

Sentinel's Medallion

Illiyana Moonblaze (A) (Vendor in Ashenvale)

Best Shoulder Options For Balance Druid In SoD Phase 1

Item

Source

Magician's Mantle

World Drop

Sage's Mantle

World Drop

Magician's Mantle

World Drop

Feline Mantle

Quest - Wolf Master Nandos (Shadowfang Keep)

Best Back Options For Balance Druid In SoD Phase 1

Item

Source

Flowing Scarf

Boss Baron Aquanis (Blackfathom Deeps)

Sage's Cloak

World Drop, Fishing

Pearl-clasped Cloak

Tailoring

Engineer's Cloak

Quest - Gerenzo Wrenchwhistle (Stonetalon Mountains)

Best Chest Options For Balance Druid In SoD Phase 1

Item

Source

Twilight Elementalist's Robe

Boss Gelihast (Blackfathom Deeps) Boss Lorgus Jett (Blackfathom Deeps)

Watcher's Jerkin

World Drop

Robes of Arcana

Tailoring

Robes of Arugal

Archmage Arugal (Shadowfang Keep)

Best Wrist Options For Balance Druid In SoD Phase 1

Item

Source

Glowing Leather Bands

Boss Lorgus Jett (Blackfathom Deeps)

Headhunter's Bands

World Drop

Mindthrust Bracers

Zone Drop (Shadowfang Keep)

Owl Bracers

Kris Legace (Vendor in Hillsbrad Foothills) Antonio Perelli (Vendor in Duskwood) Bernard Brubaker (A) (Vendor in Redridge Mountains) Vexspindle (The Barrens)

Crystalline Cuffs

Taragaman the Hungerer (Ragefire Chasm)

Best Hand Options For Balance Druid In SoD Phase 1

Item

Source

Void-Touched Leather Gauntlets

Leatherworking

Pathfinder Gloves

World Drop

Gnoll Casting Gloves

Mosshide Mistweaver (Wetlands)

Magefist Gloves

World Drop

Zodiac Gloves

Quest - Look To The Stars (A) (Duskwood)

Best Waist Options For Balance Druid In SoD Phase 1

Item

Source

Ancient Moss Cinch

Boss Aku'mai (Blackfathom Deeps)

Scaled Leather Belt

World Drop

Belt of Arugal

Archmage Arugal (Shadowfang Keep)

Silver-lined Belt

World Drop

Wizard's Belt

Charys Yserian (A) (Vendor in Stormwind City) Zixil (Vendor in Hillsbrad Foothills) Kzixx (Vendor in Duskwood) Wenna Silkbeard (A) (Vendor in Wetlands) Nizzik (Vendor in Stonetalon Mountains) Jennabink Powerseam (A) (Vendor in Wetlands)

Best Leg Options For Balance Druid In SoD Phase 1

Item

Source

Soul Leech Pants

Boss Aku'mai (Blackfathom Deeps)

Dervish Leggings

World Drop

Night Watch Pantaloons

Quest - Morbent Fel (A) (Duskwood)

Silver-thread Pants

World Drop

Gaze Dreamer Pants

Twilight Lord Kelris (Blackfathom Deeps)

Best Feet Options For Balance Druid In SoD Phase 1

Item

Source

Twilight Elementalist's Footpads

Boss Gelihast (Blackfathom Deeps) Boss Lorgus Jett (Blackfathom Deeps)

Raincaller Boots

World Drop

Spidersilk Boots

Tailoring

Wandering Boots

Quest - Return to Kristoff (A) (Stormwind City)

Walking Boots

Marisa du'Paige

Best Ring Options For Balance Druid In SoD Phase 1

Item

Source

Lorekeeper's Ring

Illiyana Moonblaze (A) (Vendor in Ashenvale)

Lorekeeper's Ring

Illiyana Moonblaze (A) (Vendor in Ashenvale)

Black Widow Band

Leech Widow (Wetlands)

Snake Hoop

Quest - Willix the Importer (Razorfen Kraul)

Lavishly Jeweled Ring

Gilnid (The Deadmines)

Seal of Wrynn

Quest - An Audience with the King (A) (Stormwind City)

Best Trinket Options For Balance Druid In SoD Phase 1

Item

Source

Invoker's Void Pearl

Quest - The Heart of the Void (H) (Blackfathom Deeps) Quest - The Heart of the Void (A) (Blackfathom Deeps)

Arena Grand Master

Quest - Arena Grandmaster (Stranglethorn Vale)

Rune of Perfection

Kelm Hargunth (H) (Vendor in The Barrens) Illiyana Moonblaze (A) (Vendor in Ashenvale)

Minor Recombobulator

Engineering

Best Weapon Options For Balance Druid In SoD Phase 1

Main-Hand Options Phase 1

Item

Source

Rod of the Ancient Sleepwalker

Boss Twilight Lord Kelris (Blackfathom Deeps)

Magician Staff

World Drop

Twisted Chanter's Staff

World Drop

Emberstone Staff

Captain Greenskin (The Deadmines)

Channeler's Staff

Dalaran Spellscribe (Silverpine Forest)

Staff of Westfall

Quest - The Defias Brotherhood (A) (The Deadmines)

Best Off-Hand Options For Balance Druid In SoD Phase 1

Item

Source

Tome of Cavern Lore

Boss Gelihast (Blackfathom Deeps)

Watcher's Star

World Drop

Tear of Grief

Quest - For Love Eternal (A) (Darkshore)

Bright Sphere

World Drop

Orb of Power

Zixil (Vendor in Hillsbrad Foothills) Kzixx (Vendor in Duskwood) Veenix (Vendor in Stonetalon Mountains)

Veildust Medicine Bag

Quest - Curing the Sick (The Barrens)