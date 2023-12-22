As the Season of Discovery unfolds in World of Warcraft Classic, anglers can set their sights on obtaining the revered Big Iron Fishing Pole. This guide will outline the steps to farm this prized fishing pole in Desolace, while also highlighting the benefits it brings to seasoned fishermen in the ongoing Season of Discovery.

Currently, the Big Iron Fishing Pole is the best fishing rod in the game and helps you to save gold on bait while fishing in Hillsbrad or being able to fish in Tanaris for Mithril Bound Trunks. Adding an extra 20 points of fishing skill will allow you to never worry about your fishing skill in this phase as well as in giving you a leg up in the next phase.

The farm for this rod is a tough and time-consuming grind that will pit you against high-level enemies and quite a few death runs, but well worth the time spent.

Where to find the Big Iron Fishing Pole

Located around [21, 77] in Desolace (just south of the Horde flight master), you will find monsters leveled around the mid 30s guarding fishing cages just off the coast. Having stealth or a hunter pet to distract mobs will be a great boon in your journey to find the Big Iron Fishing Pole. Currently, the fishing pole has an abysmal 1.2% drop chance from the cages. Be cautious, as the cages also have a chance to spawn enemies. All the chances are listed in the table below:

Picture Name % Chance Shellfish 71% Makura 15% Random Boots ~10% Big Iron Fishing Pole 1.2%

Tips and Items to Bring

Potions of Water Breathing Healing Potions Extra food for your pet as it may die a lot while farming

Making some gold

Currently, auction listings are going for 14-16 gold so if you are wanting to add a little spice to your gold farming adventures, the Big Iron Fishing Pole farm might be your new favorite. The distance from the horde flight master also makes this easy to setup and solo farm for.

Farming for the Big Iron Fishing Pole in Desolace during the WoW Classic Season of Discovery is a journey worth undertaking for avid anglers. Equip this prized fishing pole, enhance your fishing proficiency, and dive into the bountiful waters of Azeroth with confidence. May your catches be plentiful, and your Season of Discovery fishing adventures be filled with success!