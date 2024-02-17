The Blacksmithing skill cap is raised to 225 in Phase 2 of WoW Classic Season of Discovery. Below ou will find all of the relevant recipes and how to level Blacksmithing efficiently.

Best Blacksmithing Recipes SoD Phase 2

Item

Recipe

Materials

Reflective Truesilver Braincage

Plans: Reflective Truesilver Braincage Sold by: Ziri “The Wrench” Littlesprocket in Gnomeregan

Mithril Bar x25 Low-Background Truesilver Plates x4 Hyperconductive Arcano-Filament x2 Polished Truesilver Gears x1

Tempered Interference-Negating Helmet

Plans: Temepered Interference-Negating Helmet Sold by: Ziri “The Wrench” Littlesprocket in Gnomeregan

Mithril Bar x25 Low-Background Truesilver Plates x4 Hyperconductive Arcano-Filament x1 Faintly Glowing Leather x2

Low-Background Truesilver Plates

Plans: Low-Background Truesilver Plates Sold by: Ziri “The Wrench” Littlesprocket in Gnomeregan

Truesilver Bar x1 Reflective Scrapmetal x5

Shifting Silver Breastplate

Drink a Elixir of Coalesced Regret, Talk to the Dead Twilight cultist at Zoram Strand in Ashenvale (17, 26)

Shining Silver Breastplate x1 Shard of the Void x1

Mantle of the Second War

Plans: Mantle of the Second War Reach Honored reputation with Supplies faction

Bronze Bar x20 Moss Agate x2 Lesser Moonstone x2 Iridescent Pearl x2 Silver Bar x4

Green Iron Hauberk

Bengus Deepforge in Ironforge (Alliance) Saru Steelfury in Orgrimmar (Horde) Brikk Keencraft in Booty Bay

Green Leather Armor x1 Iron Bar x20 Jade x2 Moss Agate x2 Heavy Grinding Stone x4

Shining Silver Breastplate

Blacksmithing Trainers

Moss Agate x2 Lesser Moonstone x2 Bronze Bar x20 Silver Bar x4 Iridescent Pearl x2

Truesilver Rod

Bengus Deepforge in Ironforge (Alliance) Saru Steelfury in Orgrimmar (Horde) Brikk Keencraft in Booty Bay

Heavy Grinding Stone x1 Truesilver Bar x1

Golden Rod

Blacksmithing Trainers

Coarse Grinding Stone x1 Gold Bar x1

Silver Rod

Blacksmithing Trainers

Rough Grinding Stone x2 Silver Bar x1

Solid Weightstone

Bengus Deepforge in Ironforge (Alliance) Saru Steelfury in Orgrimmar (Horde) Brikk Keencraft in Booty Bay

Silk Cloth x1 Solid Stone x1

Solid Sharpening Stone

Bengus Deepforge in Ironforge (Alliance) Saru Steelfury in Orgrimmar (Horde) Brikk Keencraft in Booty Bay

Solid Stone x1

Blackfathom Sharpening Stone

Plans: Blackfathom Sharpening Stone Looted in the cave behind Lady Sarevess in Blackfathom Deeps Raid

Coarse Sharpening Stone x1 Lesser Magic Essence x1

Steel Weapon Chain

Plans: Steel Weapon Chain World Drop

Heavy Grinding Stone x2 Steel Bar x8 Heavy Leather x4

Iron Counterweight

Plans: Iron Counterweight World Drop

Lesser Moonstone x1 Coarse Grinding Stone x1 Iron Bar x4

Mithril Shield Spike

Plans: Mithril Shield Spike World Drop

Mithril Bar x4 Truesilver Bar x2 Solid Grinding Stone x4

Truesilver Skeleton Key

Bengus Deepforge in Ironforge (Alliance) Saru Steelfury in Orgrimmar (Horde) Brikk Keencraft in Booty Bay

Truesilver Bar x1 Solid Grinding Stone x1

Golden Skeleton Key

Blacksmithing Trainers

Gold Bar x1 Heavy Grinding Stone x1

Silver Skeleton Key

Blacksmithing Trainers

Silver Bar x1 Rough Grinding Stone x1

Leveling up Blacksmithing

Apprentice Blacksmithing

1 - 30

  • 40x Rough Sharpening Stone - 40 Rough Stone

30 - 65

  • 5x Rough Grinding Stone - 110 Rough Stone

65 - 75

  • 25x Coarse Sharpening Stone - 25 Coarse Stone

Journeyman Blacksmithing

75 - 90

  • 35x Coarse Grinding Stone - 70 Coarse Stone

90 - 100

  • 10x Runed Copper Belt - 100 Copper Bar

100 - 105

  • 5x Silver Rod - 5 Silver Bar
  • 10 Rough Grinding Stone

105 - 110

  • 5x Runed Copper Belt - 50 Copper Bar

110 - 125

  • 15x Rough Bronze Leggings - 90 Bronze Bar

Expert Blacksmithing

Learned by Saru Steelfury in Orgrimmar (Horde) Bengus Deepforge in Ironforge (Alliance)

125 - 140

  • 35x Heavy Grinding Stone - 105 Heavy Stone

140 - 150

  • 10x Patterned Bronze Bracers - 50 Bronze Bar, 20 Coarse Grinding Stone

150 - 155

  • 5x Golden Rod - 5 Gold Bar, 10 Coarse Grinding Stone

155 - 165

  • 10x Green Iron Leggings - 80 Iron Bar, 10 Heavy Grinding Stone, 10 Green Dye

165 - 190

  • 25x Green Iron Bracers - 150 Iron Bar, 25 Green Dye

190 - 200

  • 10x Golden Scale Bracers - 50 Steel Bar, 20 Heavy Grinding Stone

200 - 210

  • 30x Solid Grinding Stone - 120 Solid Stone

210 - 225

  • 15x Heavy Mithril Gauntlet - 90 Mithril Bar, 60 Mageweave Cloth