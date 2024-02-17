The Blacksmithing skill cap is raised to 225 in Phase 2 of WoW Classic Season of Discovery. Below ou will find all of the relevant recipes and how to level Blacksmithing efficiently.
Best Blacksmithing Recipes SoD Phase 2
Item
Recipe
Materials
Plans: Reflective Truesilver Braincage Sold by: Ziri “The Wrench” Littlesprocket in Gnomeregan
Mithril Bar x25 Low-Background Truesilver Plates x4 Hyperconductive Arcano-Filament x2 Polished Truesilver Gears x1
Plans: Temepered Interference-Negating Helmet Sold by: Ziri “The Wrench” Littlesprocket in Gnomeregan
Mithril Bar x25 Low-Background Truesilver Plates x4 Hyperconductive Arcano-Filament x1 Faintly Glowing Leather x2
Plans: Low-Background Truesilver Plates Sold by: Ziri “The Wrench” Littlesprocket in Gnomeregan
Drink a Elixir of Coalesced Regret, Talk to the Dead Twilight cultist at Zoram Strand in Ashenvale (17, 26)
Shining Silver Breastplate x1 Shard of the Void x1
Plans: Mantle of the Second War Reach Honored reputation with Supplies faction
Bronze Bar x20 Moss Agate x2 Lesser Moonstone x2 Iridescent Pearl x2 Silver Bar x4
Bengus Deepforge in Ironforge (Alliance) Saru Steelfury in Orgrimmar (Horde) Brikk Keencraft in Booty Bay
Green Leather Armor x1 Iron Bar x20 Jade x2 Moss Agate x2 Heavy Grinding Stone x4
Blacksmithing Trainers
Moss Agate x2 Lesser Moonstone x2 Bronze Bar x20 Silver Bar x4 Iridescent Pearl x2
Bengus Deepforge in Ironforge (Alliance) Saru Steelfury in Orgrimmar (Horde) Brikk Keencraft in Booty Bay
Blacksmithing Trainers
Blacksmithing Trainers
Solid Weightstone
Bengus Deepforge in Ironforge (Alliance) Saru Steelfury in Orgrimmar (Horde) Brikk Keencraft in Booty Bay
Silk Cloth x1 Solid Stone x1
Solid Sharpening Stone
Bengus Deepforge in Ironforge (Alliance) Saru Steelfury in Orgrimmar (Horde) Brikk Keencraft in Booty Bay
Solid Stone x1
Blackfathom Sharpening Stone
Plans: Blackfathom Sharpening Stone Looted in the cave behind Lady Sarevess in Blackfathom Deeps Raid
Coarse Sharpening Stone x1 Lesser Magic Essence x1
Steel Weapon Chain
Plans: Steel Weapon Chain World Drop
Heavy Grinding Stone x2 Steel Bar x8 Heavy Leather x4
Iron Counterweight
Plans: Iron Counterweight World Drop
Mithril Shield Spike
Plans: Mithril Shield Spike World Drop
Bengus Deepforge in Ironforge (Alliance) Saru Steelfury in Orgrimmar (Horde) Brikk Keencraft in Booty Bay
Blacksmithing Trainers
Gold Bar x1 Heavy Grinding Stone x1
Silver Skeleton Key
Blacksmithing Trainers
Leveling up Blacksmithing
Apprentice Blacksmithing
1 - 30
- 40x Rough Sharpening Stone - 40 Rough Stone
30 - 65
- 5x Rough Grinding Stone - 110 Rough Stone
65 - 75
- 25x Coarse Sharpening Stone - 25 Coarse Stone
Journeyman Blacksmithing
75 - 90
- 35x Coarse Grinding Stone - 70 Coarse Stone
90 - 100
- 10x Runed Copper Belt - 100 Copper Bar
100 - 105
- 5x Silver Rod - 5 Silver Bar
- 10 Rough Grinding Stone
105 - 110
- 5x Runed Copper Belt - 50 Copper Bar
110 - 125
- 15x Rough Bronze Leggings - 90 Bronze Bar
Expert Blacksmithing
Learned by Saru Steelfury in Orgrimmar (Horde) Bengus Deepforge in Ironforge (Alliance)
125 - 140
- 35x Heavy Grinding Stone - 105 Heavy Stone
140 - 150
- 10x Patterned Bronze Bracers - 50 Bronze Bar, 20 Coarse Grinding Stone
150 - 155
- 5x Golden Rod - 5 Gold Bar, 10 Coarse Grinding Stone
155 - 165
- 10x Green Iron Leggings - 80 Iron Bar, 10 Heavy Grinding Stone, 10 Green Dye
165 - 190
- 25x Green Iron Bracers - 150 Iron Bar, 25 Green Dye
190 - 200
- 10x Golden Scale Bracers - 50 Steel Bar, 20 Heavy Grinding Stone
200 - 210
- 30x Solid Grinding Stone - 120 Solid Stone
210 - 225
- 15x Heavy Mithril Gauntlet - 90 Mithril Bar, 60 Mageweave Cloth