The Blacksmithing skill cap is raised to 225 in Phase 2 of WoW Classic Season of Discovery. Below ou will find all of the relevant recipes and how to level Blacksmithing efficiently.

Best Blacksmithing Recipes SoD Phase 2

Leveling up Blacksmithing

Apprentice Blacksmithing

1 - 30

40x Rough Sharpening Stone - 40 Rough Stone

30 - 65

5x Rough Grinding Stone - 110 Rough Stone

65 - 75

25x Coarse Sharpening Stone - 25 Coarse Stone

Journeyman Blacksmithing

75 - 90

35x Coarse Grinding Stone - 70 Coarse Stone

90 - 100

10x Runed Copper Belt - 100 Copper Bar

100 - 105

5x Silver Rod - 5 Silver Bar

10 Rough Grinding Stone

105 - 110

5x Runed Copper Belt - 50 Copper Bar

110 - 125

15x Rough Bronze Leggings - 90 Bronze Bar

Expert Blacksmithing

Learned by Saru Steelfury in Orgrimmar (Horde) Bengus Deepforge in Ironforge (Alliance)

125 - 140

35x Heavy Grinding Stone - 105 Heavy Stone

140 - 150

10x Patterned Bronze Bracers - 50 Bronze Bar, 20 Coarse Grinding Stone

150 - 155

5x Golden Rod - 5 Gold Bar, 10 Coarse Grinding Stone

155 - 165

10x Green Iron Leggings - 80 Iron Bar, 10 Heavy Grinding Stone, 10 Green Dye

165 - 190

25x Green Iron Bracers - 150 Iron Bar, 25 Green Dye

190 - 200

10x Golden Scale Bracers - 50 Steel Bar, 20 Heavy Grinding Stone

200 - 210

30x Solid Grinding Stone - 120 Solid Stone

210 - 225