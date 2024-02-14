World of Warcraft Season of Discovery Phase 2 brings the Cooking skill cap to 225, offering new recipes that give temporary buffs.

Below you will find the relevant cooking recipes and how to level up your cooking skill.

Best Cooking Recipes: Phase 2 SoD

Best Cooking Recipes: Phase 1 SoD

Food Recipe Materials Smoked Sagefish Erika Tate - Elwynn Forest (Alliance)

Emrul Riknussun - Ironforge (Alliance)

Xen'to - Orgrimmar (Undercity) Raw Sagefish x1

Mild Spices x1 Savory Deviate Delight World Drop Deviate Fish x1

Mild Spices x1 Thistle Tea Reward Rogue Quests: Wow Alliance Klaven's Tower (Alliance)

Mission: Possible But Not Probable (Horde) Swiftthistle x1

Refreshing Spring Water x1 Heavy Crocolisk Stew Sold by Ogg'marr - The Barrens Tender Crocolisk Meat x1

Soothing Spices x1

Leveling up Cooking in Season of Discovery

Apprentice Cooking

1-50

Create 55x of one of the following - Charred Wolf Meat, Roasted Boar Meat, Brilliant Smallfish, Slitherskin Mackerel.

Journeyman Cooking

Be level 10

50-100

Make roughly 55x of one of the following - Smoked Bear Meat, Boiled Claims, Coyote Steak, Longjaw Mud Snapper, Rainbow Fin Albacore, Strider Stew

100-130

Make roughly 30-40 of one of the following - Crab Cake, Dry Pork Ribs, Bristle Whisker Catfish, Cooked Crab Claw

Expert Cooking

130-175

Be level 20

Make 50x Curiously Tasty Omelet

175-225