World of Warcraft Season of Discovery Phase 2 brings the Cooking skill cap to 225, offering new recipes that give temporary buffs.
Below you will find the relevant cooking recipes and how to level up your cooking skill.
Best Cooking Recipes: Phase 2 SoD
|
Food
|
Recipe
|
Materials
|
Sagefish Delight
|
|
Thistle Tea
|
Reward from Rogue quests
|
|
Dragonbreath Chili
|
|
|
Tender Wolf Steak
|
Sold by:
|
Spiced Chili Crab
|
|
|
Spider Sausage
|
Most Cooking Trainers
|
Monster Omelet
|
|
|
Heavy Kodo Stew
|
|
Best Cooking Recipes: Phase 1 SoD
|
Food
|
Recipe
|
Materials
|
Smoked Sagefish
|
|
|
Savory Deviate Delight
|
World Drop
|
|
Thistle Tea
|
Reward Rogue Quests:
|
|
Heavy Crocolisk Stew
|
Sold by Ogg'marr - The Barrens
Leveling up Cooking in Season of Discovery
Apprentice Cooking
1-50
- Create 55x of one of the following - Charred Wolf Meat, Roasted Boar Meat, Brilliant Smallfish, Slitherskin Mackerel.
Journeyman Cooking
- Be level 10
50-100
- Make roughly 55x of one of the following - Smoked Bear Meat, Boiled Claims, Coyote Steak, Longjaw Mud Snapper, Rainbow Fin Albacore, Strider Stew
100-130
- Make roughly 30-40 of one of the following - Crab Cake, Dry Pork Ribs, Bristle Whisker Catfish, Cooked Crab Claw
Expert Cooking
130-175
- Be level 20
- Make 50x Curiously Tasty Omelet
175-225
- Make 50x Roast Raptor