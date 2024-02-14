World of Warcraft Season of Discovery Phase 2 brings the Cooking skill cap to 225, offering new recipes that give temporary buffs.

Below you will find the relevant cooking recipes and how to level up your cooking skill.

Best Cooking Recipes: Phase 2 SoD

Food

Recipe

Materials

Sagefish Delight
  • Emrul Riknussun - Ironforge (Alliance)
  • Xen'to - Orgrimmar (Horde)

Thistle Tea

Reward from Rogue quests

  • Klaven's Tower (Alliance)
  • Mission: Possible But Not Probable (Horde)

Dragonbreath Chili
  • Helenia Olden - Dustwallow Marsh (Alliance)
  • Ogg'marr - The Barrens (Horde)

Tender Wolf Steak

Sold by:

  • Truk Wildbeard - The Hinterlands Innkeeper (Alliance)
  • Fizzgrimble - Tanaris
  • Dirge Quikcleave - Tanaris

Spiced Chili Crab
  • Kriggon Talsone - Westfall (Alliance)
  • Banalash - Swamp of Sorrows (Horde)
  • Uthok - Stranglethorn Vale (Horde)

Spider Sausage

Most Cooking Trainers

Monster Omelet
  • Malygen - Darkshore (Alliance)
  • Bale - Felwood (Horde)
  • Himmik - Winterspring

Heavy Kodo Stew
  • Janet Hommers - Stonetalon Mountains (Alliance)
  • Kireena - Desolace (Horde)
  • Vendor-Tron 1000 - Desolace

Best Cooking Recipes: Phase 1 SoD

Food

Recipe

Materials

Smoked Sagefish
  • Erika Tate - Elwynn Forest (Alliance)
  • Emrul Riknussun - Ironforge (Alliance)
  • Xen'to - Orgrimmar (Undercity)

Savory Deviate Delight

World Drop

Thistle Tea

Reward Rogue Quests:

  • Wow Alliance Klaven's Tower (Alliance)
  • Mission: Possible But Not Probable (Horde)

Heavy Crocolisk Stew

Sold by Ogg'marr - The Barrens

Leveling up Cooking in Season of Discovery

Apprentice Cooking

1-50

  • Create 55x of one of the following - Charred Wolf Meat, Roasted Boar Meat, Brilliant Smallfish, Slitherskin Mackerel.

Journeyman Cooking

  • Be level 10

50-100

  • Make roughly 55x of one of the following - Smoked Bear Meat, Boiled Claims, Coyote Steak, Longjaw Mud Snapper, Rainbow Fin Albacore, Strider Stew

100-130

  • Make roughly 30-40 of one of the following - Crab Cake, Dry Pork Ribs, Bristle Whisker Catfish, Cooked Crab Claw

Expert Cooking

130-175

  • Be level 20
  • Make 50x Curiously Tasty Omelet

175-225

  • Make 50x Roast Raptor