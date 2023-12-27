The Darkmoon Faire, a mystical carnival that appears on the outskirts of Goldshire in Elwynn Forest and Thunderbluff in Mulgore, offers adventurers a unique blend of games, world buffs, and rewards in excange for tickets. In WoW Classic Season of Discovery, the Darkmoon Faire presents an opportunity for players to engage in a variety of activities and earn valuable items that hold little value in normal classic. This guide will help you navigate the wonders of the Darkmoon Faire and make the most of this enchanting event.

Phases of The Darkmoon Faire

In Season of Discovery, The Darkmoon Faire appears more frequently and now begins every week. There are 3 phases of the Darkmoon Faire: "Setup", where there is a couple days of deadtime and you can see the physical location of the faire, however, you cannot interact with the NPCs. "Active", where all NPCs are fully interactable. And finally, "Ended" when the fair is being moved between the two locations and will enter the setup phase in the next 4-5 days.

The "Ended" State of the Darkmoon Faire

Darkmoon Faire Locations

Elwynn Forest (Alliance): Location: South of Goldshire, Elwynn Forest.

South of Goldshire, Elwynn Forest. Coordinates: Approximately 42, 70. Mulgore (Horde): Location: Southwest of Thunder Bluff, Mulgore.

Southwest of Thunder Bluff, Mulgore. Coordinates: Approximately 39, 35.

Darkmoon Faire Schedule 2024

The fair appears once the ended day is complete and transitions to the other location after a 4-5 day ending period: