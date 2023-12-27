The Darkmoon Faire, a mystical carnival that appears on the outskirts of Goldshire in Elwynn Forest and Thunderbluff in Mulgore, offers adventurers a unique blend of games, world buffs, and rewards in excange for tickets. In WoW Classic Season of Discovery, the Darkmoon Faire presents an opportunity for players to engage in a variety of activities and earn valuable items that hold little value in normal classic. This guide will help you navigate the wonders of the Darkmoon Faire and make the most of this enchanting event.

Phases of The Darkmoon Faire

In Season of Discovery, The Darkmoon Faire appears more frequently and now begins every week. There are 3 phases of the Darkmoon Faire: "Setup", where there is a couple days of deadtime and you can see the physical location of the faire, however, you cannot interact with the NPCs. "Active", where all NPCs are fully interactable. And finally, "Ended" when the fair is being moved between the two locations and will enter the setup phase in the next 4-5 days.

ended
The "Ended" State of the Darkmoon Faire

Darkmoon Faire Locations

  1. Elwynn Forest (Alliance):
    • Location: South of Goldshire, Elwynn Forest.
    • Coordinates: Approximately 42, 70.

  2. Mulgore (Horde):
    • Location: Southwest of Thunder Bluff, Mulgore.
    • Coordinates: Approximately 39, 35.

Darkmoon Faire Schedule 2024

The fair appears once the ended day is complete and transitions to the other location after a 4-5 day ending period:

Month

Setup

Active

Ends

Location

January

5th

8nd

14th

Mulgore

January

19th

22nd

28th

Elwynn Forest

February

2nd

5th

11th

Mulgore

February

16th

19th

25th

Elwynn Forest

March

1st

4th

10th

Mulgore

March

15th

18th

24th

Elwynn Forest

April

5th

8th

14th

Mulgore

April

19th

22nd

28th

Elwynn Forest

May

3rd

6th

12th

Mulgore

May

17th

20th

26th

Elwynn Forest

June

7th

10th

16th

Mulgore

June

21st

24th

30th

Elwynn Forest

July

5th

8th

14th

Mulgore

July

19th

22nd

28th

Elwynn Forest

August

2nd

5th

11th

Mulgore

August

16th

19th

25th

Elwynn Forest

September

6th

9th

15th

Mulgore

September

20th

23rd

29th

Elwynn Forest

October

4th

7th

13th

Mulgore

October

18th

21st

27th

Elwynn Forest

November

1st

4th

10th

Mulgore

November

19th

22nd

28th

Elwynn Forest

December

6th

9th

15th

Mulgore

December

20th

23st

29th

Elwynn Forest