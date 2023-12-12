This article is part of a directory: World of Warcraft Classic: Season of Discovery
Welcome to Hardcore Gamer's Elemental Shaman BIS Gear Guide for WoW Classic's Season of Discovery. In this guide, we will go over the equipment choices for best-in-slot gear. In phase 3, the Temple of Atal'Hakkar dungeon (also known as Sunken Temple or ST) has been turned into a 20-player Level Up Raid for players at the increased level cap of 50. The Elemental Shaman BIS choices obviously change significantly, but there are still a few items that are near-best-in-slot still obtainable from the Gnomeregan raid. 

The Phase 3 information given is updated as of 04/04/2024 and therefore shows all items we know of at this time. When Sunken Temple is released, we will update the exact source of items as soon as that information is available.

gnomerganGear Stat Priority for Elemental Shaman

  1. Spell Hit: Reduce the chance of misses
  2. Spell Damage: Increases spell damage
  3. Spell Crit: Increases spell damage
  4. Mp5: Improves Mana Regeneration
  5. Intellect: Increase total Mana pool and Crit chance with Spells.
  6. Stamina: Increases total health pool for survivability.
  7. Spirit: Mana Regeneration outside of casting

There are also going to be a lot of World Drop Uncommon Items that have Random Affixes on them and their values change depending on the item level. These are Bind on Equip so you can often find them on the Auction House. Follow this priority for these affixes:

  1. of Nature's Wrath (+Nature Spell Damage)
  2. of Intellect (+Intellect)
  3. of Concentration (+2 mana every 5 sec.)
  4. of the Eagle (+Intellect and +Stamina)
  5. of the Falcon (+Agility and +Intellect)
  6. of the Gorilla (+Intellect and +Strength)
  7. of the Owl (+Intellect and +Spirit)

Elemental Shaman Best in Slot Season of Discovery Phase 3

The table below shows the absolute very best equipment for each slot for Elemental Shamans. While we understand that obtaining every item on this list may be a lofty goal for many players, we’ve thoughtfully included alternative options beneath the table to accommodate various playstyles and preferences.

Slot

Item

Source

Head

Visage of the Exiled

The Temple of Atal'Hakkar

Neck

Jin'do's Lost Locket

The Temple of Atal'Hakkar

Shoulder

Lightning Rod Spaulders

STX-04/BD (Gnomeregan)

Back

Hukku's Hex Cape

The Temple of Atal'Hakkar

Chest

Wildthorn Mail

Wildthorn MailBlacksmithing

Wrist

Void-Powered Invoker's Vambraces

Engineering

Hand

Earth Warder's Gloves

Quest - Winterfall Activity (Timbermaw Hold)

Waist

Cord of the Untamed

The Temple of Atal'Hakkar

Leg

Shunned Devotee's Legguards

The Temple of Atal'Hakkar

Feet

Boots of the Atal'ai Blood Shaman

The Temple of Atal'Hakkar

Ring 1

Eye of Orgrimmar

Quest - The Princess Saved? (H) (Blackrock Depths)

Ring 2

Drakeclaw Band of the Harbinger

The Temple of Atal'Hakkar

Trinket 1

Rune of Perfection (Item Level 45)

Illiyana Moonblaze (Vendor in Ashenvale) Kelm Hargunth (Vendor in The Barrens)

Trinket 2

Breadth of the Beast

The Temple of Atal'Hakkar

Weapon

Spire of Hakkari Worship

The Temple of Atal'Hakkar

Off-Hand

Drakestone of the Dream Harbinger

The Temple of Atal'Hakkar

Ranged Weapon

Totem of Tormented Ancestry

The Temple of Atal'Hakkar

Best Gear Options For Elemental Shaman In SoD

Many of the top items are contested by other classes as they are also BIS for them too. If you're struggling to get the top piece of gear for each slot then it would also be wise to know what other options are available. Use the table below to quickly navigate to each equipment slot to find multiple other options.

Best Head For Elemental Shaman SoD P3

Item

Source

Visage of the Exiled

The Temple of Atal'Hakkar

Hakkari Ritualist's Headdress

The Temple of Atal'Hakkar

Enchanted Emerald Helmet

The Temple of Atal'Hakkar

Spellpower Goggles Xtreme Plus

Engineering

Gemburst Circlet

The Temple of Atal'Hakkar

Gneuro-Linked Arcano-Filament Monocle

Tailoring

Best Neck For Elemental Shaman SoD P3

Item

Source

Jin'do's Lost Locket

The Temple of Atal'Hakkar

Piston Pendant

Quest - The Mad King (H) (Gnomeregan) Quest - The Mad King (A) (Gnomeregan)

Resilience of the Exiled

The Temple of Atal'Hakkar

Bloodstained Charm of Valor

The Temple of Atal'Hakkar

Gnomeregan Peace Officer's Torque

Quest - The Mad King (H) (Gnomeregan) Quest - The Mad King (A) (Gnomeregan)

Jagged Bone Necklace

Boss Twilight Lord Kelris (Blackfathom Deeps)

Best Shoulder For Elemental Shaman SoD P3

Item

Source

Lightning Rod Spaulders

STX-04/BD (Gnomeregan)

Screaming Chain Pauldrons

The Temple of Atal'Hakkar

Membrane of Dark Neurosis

Leatherworking

Fractured Mind Pauldrons

Tailoring

Blood Guard's Pulsing Shoulders

Blood Moon Event

Emerald Chain Shoudlers

Nightmare Incursions

Best Back For Elemental Shaman SoD P3

Item

Source

Hukku's Hex Cape

The Temple of Atal'Hakkar

Spritecaster Cape

Boss Houndmaster Grebmar (Blackrock Depths)

Deep Woodlands Cloak

Quest - Wanted: Vile Priestess Hexx and Her Minions (H) (The Hinterlands)

Bloodrot Cloak

Mai'zin (Vendor in Stranglethorn Vale)

Ingenuity's Cover

STX-04/BD (Gnomeregan)

Blooddrenched Drape

Mai'zin (Vendor in Stranglethorn Vale)

Best Chest For Elemental Shaman SoD P3

Item

Source

Wildthorn Mail

Wildthorn MailBlacksmithing

Garments of the Atal'ai Prophet

The Temple of Atal'Hakkar

Shunned Devotee's Chainshirt

The Temple of Atal'Hakkar

Irradiated Robe

Zone Drop (Gnomeregan)

Insulated Apron

Ziri "The Wrench" Littlesprocket (Vendor in Gnomeregan)

Stone Guard's Pulsing Breastplate

Best Wrist For Elemental Shaman SoD P3

Item

Source

Void-Powered Invoker's Vambraces

Engineering

Cursed Slimescale Bracers

The Temple of Atal'Hakkar

Dryad's Wrist Bindings (Item Level 55)

Illiyana Moonblaze (A) (Vendor in Ashenvale) Kelm Hargunth (H) (Vendor in The Barrens)

Ornate Dark Iron Bangles

STX-04/BD (Gnomeregan)

Dryad's Wrist Bindings (Item Level 45)

Illiyana Moonblaze (A) (Vendor in Ashenvale) Kelm Hargunth (H) (Vendor in The Barrens)

Lightningcaller's Bindings

Quest - Calm Before the Storm (Thousand Needles)

Best Hand For Elemental Shaman SoD P3

Item

Source

Earth Warder's Gloves

Quest - Winterfall Activity (Timbermaw Hold)

Elven Spirit Claws

World Drop

Atal'ai Hexxer's Gloves

The Temple of Atal'Hakkar

Bloodflare Talons

The Temple of Atal'Hakkar

Bloodfire Talons

Boss Hazzas (The Temple of Atal'Hakkar) Dreamscythe (The Temple of Atal'Hakkar) Morphaz (The Temple of Atal'Hakkar) Weaver (The Temple of Atal'Hakkar)

Dreamweave Gloves

Tailoring

Best Waist For Elemental Shaman SoD P3

Item

Source

Cord of the Untamed

The Temple of Atal'Hakkar

Ban'thok Sash

Boss Ok'thor the Breaker (Blackrock Depths)

Electromagnetic Waistcord

Grubbis (Gnomeregan)

Volatile Concoction Belt

Grubbis (Gnomeregan)

Cord of Deep Earth

Grubbis (Gnomeregan)

Hyperconductive Goldwrap

Engineering

Best Leg For Elemental Shaman SoD P3

Item

Source

Shunned Devotee's Legguards

The Temple of Atal'Hakkar

Spellshock Leggings

Zone Drop (Zul'Farrak)

Stone Guard's Pulsing Legplates

Blood Moon Event

Kilt of the Fallen Atal'ai Prophet

The Temple of Atal'Hakkar

Electromantic Gambeson

Ziri "The Wrench" Littlesprocket (Vendor in Gnomeregan)

Emerald ChainLeggings

Nightmare Incursions

Best Feet For Elemental Shaman SoD P3

Item

Source

Boots of the Atal'ai Blood Shaman

The Temple of Atal'Hakkar

Shunned Devotee's Scale Boots

The Temple of Atal'Hakkar

Irradiated Boots

Zone Drop (Gnomeregan)

Greaves of Withering Despair

Boss High Interrogator Gerstahn (Blackrock Depths)

Extraplanar Spidersilk Boots

Tailoring

Insulated Galoshes

Ziri "The Wrench" Littlesprocket (Vendor in Gnomeregan)

Best Ring For Elemental Shaman SoD P3

Item

Source

Eye of Orgrimmar

Quest - The Princess Saved? (H) (Blackrock Depths)

Drakeclaw Band of the Harbinger

The Temple of Atal'Hakkar

Band of the Unicorn

World Drop

Advisor's Ring (Item Level 53)

Kelm Hargunth (H) (Vendor in The Barrens)

Hypercharged Gear of Conflagration

Mekgineer Thermaplugg (Gnomeregan)

Drakeclaw Band of the Berserker

The Temple of Atal'Hakkar

Best Trinket For Elemental Shaman SoD P3

Item

Source

Rune of Perfection (Item Level 45)

Illiyana Moonblaze (Vendor in Ashenvale) Kelm Hargunth (Vendor in The Barrens)

Breadth of the Beast

The Temple of Atal'Hakkar

Miniaturized Combustion Chamber

Mekgineer Thermaplugg (Gnomeregan)

Tor Kieldaz

The Temple of Atal'Hakkar

Tor Kieldaz

The Temple of Atal'Hakkar

Invoker's Void Pearl

Quest - The Heart of the Void (H) (Blackfathom Deeps) Quest - The Heart of the Void (A) (Blackfathom Deeps)

Best Weapon For Elemental Shaman SoD P3

Item

Source

Spire of Hakkari Worship

The Temple of Atal'Hakkar

Witch Doctor's Cane

Zone Drop (Zul'Farrak)

Nightmare Focus Staff

Nightmare Incursions

Staff of the Evil Genius

Electrocutioner 6000 (Gnomeregan)

Rod of the Ancient Sleepwalker

Boss Twilight Lord Kelris (Blackfathom Deeps)

Staff of Jordan

World Drop

Best Off-Hand For Elemental Shaman SoD P3

Item

Source

Drakestone of the Dream Harbinger

The Temple of Atal'Hakkar

Spirit of Aquementas

Quest - It's Dangerous to Go Alone (Un'Goro Crater)

Enthralled Sphere

Boss High Interrogator Gerstahn (Blackrock Depths)

Hakkari Witch Doctor's Guard

Desertwalker Cane

Drops from Dustwraith (Zul'Farrak)

Bloodstorm Barrier

Mai'zin (Vendor in Stranglethorn Vale)

Best Ranged Weapon For Elemental Shaman SoD P3

Item

Source

Totem of Tormented Ancestry

The Temple of Atal'Hakkar

Totem of Invigorating Flame

Grubbis (Gnomeregan)

Carved Driftwood Icon

Boss Lorgus Jett (Blackfathom Deeps)