Welcome to Hardcore Gamer's Elemental Shaman BIS Gear Guide for WoW Classic's Season of Discovery. In this guide, we will go over the equipment choices for best-in-slot gear. In phase 3, the Temple of Atal'Hakkar dungeon (also known as Sunken Temple or ST) has been turned into a 20-player Level Up Raid for players at the increased level cap of 50. The Elemental Shaman BIS choices obviously change significantly, but there are still a few items that are near-best-in-slot still obtainable from the Gnomeregan raid.

The Phase 3 information given is updated as of 04/04/2024 and therefore shows all items we know of at this time. When Sunken Temple is released, we will update the exact source of items as soon as that information is available.

Gear Stat Priority for Elemental Shaman

Spell Hit: Reduce the chance of misses Spell Damage: Increases spell damage Spell Crit: Increases spell damage Mp5: Improves Mana Regeneration Intellect: Increase total Mana pool and Crit chance with Spells. Stamina: Increases total health pool for survivability. Spirit: Mana Regeneration outside of casting

There are also going to be a lot of World Drop Uncommon Items that have Random Affixes on them and their values change depending on the item level. These are Bind on Equip so you can often find them on the Auction House. Follow this priority for these affixes:

of Nature's Wrath (+Nature Spell Damage) of Intellect (+Intellect) of Concentration (+2 mana every 5 sec.) of the Eagle (+Intellect and +Stamina) of the Falcon (+Agility and +Intellect) of the Gorilla (+Intellect and +Strength) of the Owl (+Intellect and +Spirit)

Elemental Shaman Best in Slot Season of Discovery Phase 3

The table below shows the absolute very best equipment for each slot for Elemental Shamans. While we understand that obtaining every item on this list may be a lofty goal for many players, we’ve thoughtfully included alternative options beneath the table to accommodate various playstyles and preferences.

Best Gear Options For Elemental Shaman In SoD

Best Head For Elemental Shaman SoD P3

Best Neck For Elemental Shaman SoD P3

Best Shoulder For Elemental Shaman SoD P3

Best Back For Elemental Shaman SoD P3

Best Chest For Elemental Shaman SoD P3

Best Wrist For Elemental Shaman SoD P3

Best Hand For Elemental Shaman SoD P3

Best Waist For Elemental Shaman SoD P3

Best Leg For Elemental Shaman SoD P3

Best Feet For Elemental Shaman SoD P3

Best Ring For Elemental Shaman SoD P3

Best Trinket For Elemental Shaman SoD P3

Best Weapon For Elemental Shaman SoD P3

Best Off-Hand For Elemental Shaman SoD P3

Best Ranged Weapon For Elemental Shaman SoD P3