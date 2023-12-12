Welcome to Hardcore Gamer's Elemental Shaman BIS Gear Guide for WoW Classic's Season of Discovery. In this guide, we will go over the equipment choices for best-in-slot gear. In phase 3, the Temple of Atal'Hakkar dungeon (also known as Sunken Temple or ST) has been turned into a 20-player Level Up Raid for players at the increased level cap of 50. The Elemental Shaman BIS choices obviously change significantly, but there are still a few items that are near-best-in-slot still obtainable from the Gnomeregan raid.
The Phase 3 information given is updated as of 04/04/2024 and therefore shows all items we know of at this time. When Sunken Temple is released, we will update the exact source of items as soon as that information is available.
Gear Stat Priority for Elemental Shaman
- Spell Hit: Reduce the chance of misses
- Spell Damage: Increases spell damage
- Spell Crit: Increases spell damage
- Mp5: Improves Mana Regeneration
- Intellect: Increase total Mana pool and Crit chance with Spells.
- Stamina: Increases total health pool for survivability.
- Spirit: Mana Regeneration outside of casting
There are also going to be a lot of World Drop Uncommon Items that have Random Affixes on them and their values change depending on the item level. These are Bind on Equip so you can often find them on the Auction House. Follow this priority for these affixes:
- of Nature's Wrath (+Nature Spell Damage)
- of Intellect (+Intellect)
- of Concentration (+2 mana every 5 sec.)
- of the Eagle (+Intellect and +Stamina)
- of the Falcon (+Agility and +Intellect)
- of the Gorilla (+Intellect and +Strength)
- of the Owl (+Intellect and +Spirit)
Elemental Shaman Best in Slot Season of Discovery Phase 3
The table below shows the absolute very best equipment for each slot for Elemental Shamans. While we understand that obtaining every item on this list may be a lofty goal for many players, we’ve thoughtfully included alternative options beneath the table to accommodate various playstyles and preferences.
Phase 3 Item Slot Navigation Menu
|
Slot
|
Item
|
Source
|
The Temple of Atal'Hakkar
|
The Temple of Atal'Hakkar
|
STX-04/BD (Gnomeregan)
|
The Temple of Atal'Hakkar
|
Wildthorn MailBlacksmithing
|
Engineering
|
Quest - Winterfall Activity (Timbermaw Hold)
|
The Temple of Atal'Hakkar
|
Shunned Devotee's Legguards
|
The Temple of Atal'Hakkar
|
The Temple of Atal'Hakkar
|
Ring 1
|
Quest - The Princess Saved? (H) (Blackrock Depths)
|
Ring 2
|
The Temple of Atal'Hakkar
|
Trinket 1
|
Illiyana Moonblaze (Vendor in Ashenvale) Kelm Hargunth (Vendor in The Barrens)
|
Trinket 2
|
The Temple of Atal'Hakkar
|
The Temple of Atal'Hakkar
|
The Temple of Atal'Hakkar
|
The Temple of Atal'Hakkar
Best Gear Options For Elemental Shaman In SoD
Many of the top items are contested by other classes as they are also BIS for them too. If you're struggling to get the top piece of gear for each slot then it would also be wise to know what other options are available. Use the table below to quickly navigate to each equipment slot to find multiple other options.
Best Head For Elemental Shaman SoD P3
|
Item
|
Source
|
The Temple of Atal'Hakkar
|
The Temple of Atal'Hakkar
|
The Temple of Atal'Hakkar
|
Engineering
|
The Temple of Atal'Hakkar
|
Tailoring
Best Neck For Elemental Shaman SoD P3
|
Item
|
Source
|
The Temple of Atal'Hakkar
|
Quest - The Mad King (H) (Gnomeregan) Quest - The Mad King (A) (Gnomeregan)
|
The Temple of Atal'Hakkar
|
The Temple of Atal'Hakkar
|
Quest - The Mad King (H) (Gnomeregan) Quest - The Mad King (A) (Gnomeregan)
|
Boss Twilight Lord Kelris (Blackfathom Deeps)
Best Shoulder For Elemental Shaman SoD P3
|
Item
|
Source
|
STX-04/BD (Gnomeregan)
|
The Temple of Atal'Hakkar
|
Leatherworking
|
Tailoring
|
Blood Moon Event
|
Nightmare Incursions
Best Back For Elemental Shaman SoD P3
|
Item
|
Source
|
The Temple of Atal'Hakkar
|
Boss Houndmaster Grebmar (Blackrock Depths)
|
Quest - Wanted: Vile Priestess Hexx and Her Minions (H) (The Hinterlands)
|
Mai'zin (Vendor in Stranglethorn Vale)
|
STX-04/BD (Gnomeregan)
|
Mai'zin (Vendor in Stranglethorn Vale)
Best Chest For Elemental Shaman SoD P3
|
Item
|
Source
|
Wildthorn MailBlacksmithing
|
The Temple of Atal'Hakkar
|
The Temple of Atal'Hakkar
|
Zone Drop (Gnomeregan)
|
Ziri "The Wrench" Littlesprocket (Vendor in Gnomeregan)
Best Wrist For Elemental Shaman SoD P3
|
Item
|
Source
|
Engineering
|
The Temple of Atal'Hakkar
|
Illiyana Moonblaze (A) (Vendor in Ashenvale) Kelm Hargunth (H) (Vendor in The Barrens)
|
STX-04/BD (Gnomeregan)
|
Illiyana Moonblaze (A) (Vendor in Ashenvale) Kelm Hargunth (H) (Vendor in The Barrens)
|
Quest - Calm Before the Storm (Thousand Needles)
Best Hand For Elemental Shaman SoD P3
|
Item
|
Source
|
Quest - Winterfall Activity (Timbermaw Hold)
|
World Drop
|
The Temple of Atal'Hakkar
|
The Temple of Atal'Hakkar
|
Boss Hazzas (The Temple of Atal'Hakkar) Dreamscythe (The Temple of Atal'Hakkar) Morphaz (The Temple of Atal'Hakkar) Weaver (The Temple of Atal'Hakkar)
|
Tailoring
Best Waist For Elemental Shaman SoD P3
|
Item
|
Source
|
The Temple of Atal'Hakkar
|
Boss Ok'thor the Breaker (Blackrock Depths)
|
Grubbis (Gnomeregan)
|
Grubbis (Gnomeregan)
|
Grubbis (Gnomeregan)
|
Engineering
Best Leg For Elemental Shaman SoD P3
|
Item
|
Source
|
The Temple of Atal'Hakkar
|
Zone Drop (Zul'Farrak)
|
Blood Moon Event
|
The Temple of Atal'Hakkar
|
Ziri "The Wrench" Littlesprocket (Vendor in Gnomeregan)
|
Nightmare Incursions
Best Feet For Elemental Shaman SoD P3
|
Item
|
Source
|
The Temple of Atal'Hakkar
|
The Temple of Atal'Hakkar
|
Zone Drop (Gnomeregan)
|
Boss High Interrogator Gerstahn (Blackrock Depths)
|
Tailoring
|
Ziri "The Wrench" Littlesprocket (Vendor in Gnomeregan)
Best Ring For Elemental Shaman SoD P3
|
Item
|
Source
|
Quest - The Princess Saved? (H) (Blackrock Depths)
|
The Temple of Atal'Hakkar
|
World Drop
|
Kelm Hargunth (H) (Vendor in The Barrens)
|
Mekgineer Thermaplugg (Gnomeregan)
|
The Temple of Atal'Hakkar
Best Trinket For Elemental Shaman SoD P3
|
Item
|
Source
|
Illiyana Moonblaze (Vendor in Ashenvale) Kelm Hargunth (Vendor in The Barrens)
|
The Temple of Atal'Hakkar
|
Mekgineer Thermaplugg (Gnomeregan)
|
The Temple of Atal'Hakkar
|
The Temple of Atal'Hakkar
|
Quest - The Heart of the Void (H) (Blackfathom Deeps) Quest - The Heart of the Void (A) (Blackfathom Deeps)
Best Weapon For Elemental Shaman SoD P3
|
Item
|
Source
|
The Temple of Atal'Hakkar
|
Zone Drop (Zul'Farrak)
|
Nightmare Incursions
|
Electrocutioner 6000 (Gnomeregan)
|
Boss Twilight Lord Kelris (Blackfathom Deeps)
|
World Drop
Best Off-Hand For Elemental Shaman SoD P3
|
Item
|
Source
|
The Temple of Atal'Hakkar
|
Quest - It's Dangerous to Go Alone (Un'Goro Crater)
|
Boss High Interrogator Gerstahn (Blackrock Depths)
|
Drops from Dustwraith (Zul'Farrak)
|
Mai'zin (Vendor in Stranglethorn Vale)
Best Ranged Weapon For Elemental Shaman SoD P3
|
Item
|
Source
|
The Temple of Atal'Hakkar
|
Grubbis (Gnomeregan)
|
Boss Lorgus Jett (Blackfathom Deeps)