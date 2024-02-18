The Engineering skill cap is raised to 225 in Phase 2 of WoW Classic Season of Discovery. Below you will find all of the relevant recipes and how to level Engineering efficiently in SoD.
Gadgets
Item
Recipe
Materials
Schematic: Hyperconductive Goldwrap Sold by: Ziri “The Wrench” Littlesprocket in Gnomeregan
Polished Truesilver Gears x3 Hyperconductive Arcano-Filament x3 Faintly Glowing Leather x1 Gold Bar x10
Schematic: Whirling Truesilver Gearwall Sold by: Ziri “The Wrench” Littlesprocket in Gnomeregan
Low-Background Truesilver Plates x3 Polished Truesilver Gears x5 Faintly Glowing Leather x2 Mithril Casing x2 Gyrochronatom x2 Mithril Bar x15
Schematic: Parachute Cloak World Drop
Bolt of Mageweave x4 Shadow Silk x2 Solid Blasting Powder x4 Unstable Trigger x1
Schematic: Ice Deflector Sold by Rizz Loosebolt in Alterac Mountains
Frost Oil x1 Whirring Bronze Gizmo x1
Shredder Autosalvage Unit
Schematic: Shredder Autosalvage Unit Dropped by Sneed in The Deadmines
Bronze Framework x1 Whirring Bronze Gizmo x2 Heavy Leather x1
Aquadynamic Fish Attractor
Most Engineering trainers
Bronze Bar x2 Coarse Blasting Powder x1 Nightcrawlers x1
Most Engineering trainers
Moss Agate x1 Copper Modulator x1 Bronze Tube x2 Whirring Bronze Gizmo x2
Deadly Scope
Schematic: Deadly Scope Sold by: Knaz Blunderflame in Stranglethorn Vale Yuka Screwspigot in Burning Steppes
Thick Leather x2 Aquamarine x2 Mithril Tube x1
Schematic: Large Seaforium Charge World Drop
Refreshing Spring Water x1 Heavy Leather x2 Solid Blasting Powder x2
Schematic: Small Seaforium Charge World Drop
Refreshing Spring Water x1 Light Leather x1 Copper Modulator x1 Coarse Blasting Powder x2
Practice Lock
Most Engineering trainers
Bronze Bar x1 Handful of Copper Bolts x2 Weak Flux x1
Springspindle Fizzlegear in Ironforge Roxxik in Orgrimmar Buzzek Bracketswing in Tanaris
Heavy Leather x4 Bronze Framework x1 Iron Strut x1 Gyrochronatom x1
Most Engineering trainers
Wool Cloth x1 Bronze Bar x1 Handful of Copper Bolts x2 Copper Modulator x1
Most Engineering trainers
Wool Cloth x2 Whirring Bronze Gizmo x1 Heavy Blasting Powder x2 Bronze Framework x1
Taught by: Springspindle Fizzlegear in Ironforge Roxxik in Orgrimmar Buzzek Bracketswing in Tanaris
Heavy Leather x4 Bronze Framework x1 Iron Strut x2 Gyrochronatom x2
Mechanical Dragonling
Schematic: Mechanical Dragonling Sold by Gnaz Blunderflame in Stranglethorn Vale
Bronze Framework x1 Iron Strut x4 Gyrochronatom x4 Citrine x2
Schematic: Mechanical Squirrel World Drop
Malachite x2 Copper Bar x1 Handful of Copper Bolts x1 Copper Modulator x1
Taught by: Springspindle Fizzlegear in Ironforge Roxxik in Orgrimmar Buzzek Bracketswing in Tanaris
Explosives
Item
Recipe
Materials
Schematic: High-Yield Radiation Bomb Sold by: Ziri “The Wrench” Littlesprocket in Gnomeregan
Solid Blasting Powder x1 Gnomeregan Fallout x1 Mithril Bar x2
Schematic: Ez-Thro Radiation Bomb Sold by: Ziri “The Wrench” Littlesprocket in Gnomeregan
Solid Blasting Powder x2 Gnomeregan Fallout x1 Mithril Bar x2
Taught by Buzzek Bracketswing in Tanaris (Gnome)
Solid Blasting Powder x4 Unstable Trigger x1 Mithril Casing x2
Taught by: Springspindle Fizzlegear in Ironforge Roxxik in Orgrimmar Buzzek Bracketswing in Tanaris
Solid Blasting Powder x1 Unstable Trigger x1 Mithril Casing x1
Taught by: Springspindle Fizzlegear in Ironforge Roxxik in Orgrimmar Buzzek Bracketswing in Tanaris
Iron Bar x3 Heavy Blasting Powder x3 Silver Contact x1
Taught by: Springspindle Fizzlegear in Ironforge Roxxik in Orgrimmar Buzzek Bracketswing in Tanaris
Iron Bar x1 Silk Cloth x1 Heavy Blasting Powder x1
Schematic: Goblin Land Mine World Drop
Iron Bar x2 Heavy Blasting Powder x3 Gyrochronatom x1
Taught by: Springspindle Fizzlegear in Ironforge Roxxik in Orgrimmar Buzzek Bracketswing in Tanaris
Schematic: EZ-Thro Dynamite II Sold by Blizrik Buckshot in Tanaris
Trinkets
Item
Recipe
Materials
Schematic: Goblin Jumper Cables Sold by: Kzixx in Duskwood Zixil in Hillsbrad Foothills Veenix in Stonetalon Mountains
Flask of Oil x2 Shadowgem x2 Iron Bar x6 Silk Cloth x2 Whirring Bronze Gizmo x2 Fused Wiring x1
Gnomish Cloaking Device
Schematic: Gnomish Cloaking Device Sold by Zan Shivsproket in The Hinterlands
Jade x2 Lesser Moonstone x2 Citrine x2 Gyrochronatom x4 Fused Wiring x1
Schematic: Minor Recombobulator Sold by: Namdo Bizzfizzle in Dun Morogh Fradd Swiftgear in Wetlands Gagsprocket in The Barrens
Moss Agate x1 Medium Leather x2 Bronze Tube x1 Whirring Bronze Gizmo x2
Head
Item
Recipe
Materials
Schematic: Spellpower Goggles Xtreme World Drop
Thick Leather x4 Star Ruby x2
Schematic: Craftsman's Monocle World Drop
Citrine x2 Heavy Leather x6
Schematic: Bright-Eye Goggles World Drop
Citrine x2 Heavy Leather x2
Schematic: Deepdive Helmet Sold by Jubie Gadgetspring in Azshara
Malachite x4 Tigerseye x4 Mithril Bar x8 Truesilver Bar x1 Mithril Casing x1
Taught by Buzzek Bracketswing in Tanaris
Thick Leather x6 Star Ruby x2
Components
Item
Materials
Arclight Spanner
Copper Bar x6
Steel Bar x4
Mithril Bar x3
Mithril Bar x3
Iron Bar x2
Iron Bar x1 Gold Power Core x1
Gold Bar x1
Bronze Bar x2 Weak Flux x1
Wool Cloth x1 Bronze Bar x2
Medium Leather x1 Wool Cloth x1 Bronze Bar x2
Linen Cloth x2 Copper Bar x1 Handful of Copper Bolts x2
Copper Bar x1
Solid Stone x2
Heavy Stone x1
Coarse Stone x1
Leveling Engineering in SoD
In Phase 2 of Season of Discovery, 225 Engineering (Expert) is the max skill cap.
Apprentice
1 - 30
- 60 x Rough Blasting Powder - 60 Rough Stone
30 - 50
- 30 x Handful of Copper Bolts - 30 Copper Bar
50 - 51
- 1 x Arclight Spanner - 6 Copper Bar
51 - 75
- 30 x Rough Copper Bomb - 30 Copper Bar, 30 Handful of Copper Bolts, 60 Rough Blasting Powder, 30 Linen Cloth
Journeyman
- Be level 10
- Horde: Franklin Lloyd in Undercity, Nogg in Orgrimmar.
- Alliance: Trixie Quikswitch in Ironforge. Lilliam Sparkspindle in Stormwind.
75 - 90
- 60 x Coarse Blasting Powder - 60 Coarse Stone
90 - 100
- 20 x Coarse Dynamite - 60 Coarse Blasting Powder, 20 Linen Cloth
100 - 105
- 5 x Silver Contact - 5 Silver Bar
105 - 125
- 25 x Bronze Tube - 50 Bronze Bar, 25 Weak Flux Weak
125 - 135
- 10 x Standard Scope - 10 Bronze Tube, 10 Moss Agate
Expert
- Be Level 20
- Horde: Roxxik in Orgrimmar
- Alliance: Springspindle Fizzlegear in Ironforge
135 - 150
- 30 x Heavy Blasting Powder - 30 Heavy Stone
- 15 x Whirring Bronze Gizmo - 30 Bronze Bar, 15 Wool Cloth
150 - 160
- 15 x Bronze Framework - 30 Bronze Bar, 15 Medium Leather, 15 Wool Cloth
160 -175
- 15 x Explosive Sheep - 30 Heavy Blasting Powder, 15 Whirring Bronze Gizmo, 15 Bronze Framework, 30 Wool Cloth
175 -176
- 1 x Gyromatic Micro-Adjustor - 4 Steel Bar
176 - 195
- 60 x Solid Blasting Powder - 120 Solid Stone
195 - 200
- 7 x Mithril Tube - 21 Mithril Bar
200 - 215
- 20 x Unstable Trigger - 20 Mithril Bar, 20 Mageweave Cloth, 20 Solid Blasting Powder
215+
- 40 x Mithril Casing - 120 Mithril Bar