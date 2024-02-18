The Engineering skill cap is raised to 225 in Phase 2 of WoW Classic Season of Discovery. Below you will find all of the relevant recipes and how to level Engineering efficiently in SoD.

Leveling Engineering in SoD

In Phase 2 of Season of Discovery, 225 Engineering (Expert) is the max skill cap.

Apprentice

1 - 30

60 x Rough Blasting Powder - 60 Rough Stone

30 - 50

30 x Handful of Copper Bolts - 30 Copper Bar

50 - 51

1 x Arclight Spanner - 6 Copper Bar

51 - 75

30 x Rough Copper Bomb - 30 Copper Bar, 30 Handful of Copper Bolts, 60 Rough Blasting Powder, 30 Linen Cloth

Journeyman

Be level 10

Horde: Franklin Lloyd in Undercity, Nogg in Orgrimmar.

Alliance: Trixie Quikswitch in Ironforge. Lilliam Sparkspindle in Stormwind.

75 - 90

60 x Coarse Blasting Powder - 60 Coarse Stone

90 - 100

20 x Coarse Dynamite - 60 Coarse Blasting Powder, 20 Linen Cloth

100 - 105

5 x Silver Contact - 5 Silver Bar

105 - 125

25 x Bronze Tube - 50 Bronze Bar, 25 Weak Flux Weak

125 - 135

10 x Standard Scope - 10 Bronze Tube, 10 Moss Agate

Expert

Be Level 20

Horde: Roxxik in Orgrimmar

Alliance: Springspindle Fizzlegear in Ironforge

135 - 150

30 x Heavy Blasting Powder - 30 Heavy Stone

15 x Whirring Bronze Gizmo - 30 Bronze Bar, 15 Wool Cloth

150 - 160

15 x Bronze Framework - 30 Bronze Bar, 15 Medium Leather, 15 Wool Cloth

160 -175

15 x Explosive Sheep - 30 Heavy Blasting Powder, 15 Whirring Bronze Gizmo, 15 Bronze Framework, 30 Wool Cloth

175 -176

1 x Gyromatic Micro-Adjustor - 4 Steel Bar

176 - 195

60 x Solid Blasting Powder - 120 Solid Stone

195 - 200

7 x Mithril Tube - 21 Mithril Bar

200 - 215

20 x Unstable Trigger - 20 Mithril Bar, 20 Mageweave Cloth, 20 Solid Blasting Powder

215+