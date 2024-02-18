The Engineering skill cap is raised to 225 in Phase 2 of WoW Classic Season of Discovery. Below you will find all of the relevant recipes and how to level Engineering efficiently in SoD.

Gadgets

Item

Recipe

Materials

Hyperconductive Goldwrap

Schematic: Hyperconductive Goldwrap Sold by: Ziri “The Wrench” Littlesprocket in Gnomeregan

Polished Truesilver Gears x3 Hyperconductive Arcano-Filament x3 Faintly Glowing Leather x1 Gold Bar x10

Whirling Truesilver Gearwall

Schematic: Whirling Truesilver Gearwall Sold by: Ziri “The Wrench” Littlesprocket in Gnomeregan

Low-Background Truesilver Plates x3 Polished Truesilver Gears x5 Faintly Glowing Leather x2 Mithril Casing x2 Gyrochronatom x2 Mithril Bar x15

Parachute Cloak

Schematic: Parachute Cloak World Drop

Bolt of Mageweave x4 Shadow Silk x2 Solid Blasting Powder x4 Unstable Trigger x1

Ice Deflector

Schematic: Ice Deflector Sold by Rizz Loosebolt in Alterac Mountains

Frost Oil x1 Whirring Bronze Gizmo x1

Shredder Autosalvage Unit

Schematic: Shredder Autosalvage Unit Dropped by Sneed in The Deadmines

Bronze Framework x1 Whirring Bronze Gizmo x2 Heavy Leather x1

Aquadynamic Fish Attractor

Most Engineering trainers

Bronze Bar x2 Coarse Blasting Powder x1 Nightcrawlers x1

Ornate Spyglass

Most Engineering trainers

Moss Agate x1 Copper Modulator x1 Bronze Tube x2 Whirring Bronze Gizmo x2

Deadly Scope

Schematic: Deadly Scope Sold by: Knaz Blunderflame in Stranglethorn Vale Yuka Screwspigot in Burning Steppes

Thick Leather x2 Aquamarine x2 Mithril Tube x1

Large Seaforium Charge

Schematic: Large Seaforium Charge World Drop

Refreshing Spring Water x1 Heavy Leather x2 Solid Blasting Powder x2

Small Seaforium Charge

Schematic: Small Seaforium Charge World Drop

Refreshing Spring Water x1 Light Leather x1 Copper Modulator x1 Coarse Blasting Powder x2

Practice Lock

Most Engineering trainers

Bronze Bar x1 Handful of Copper Bolts x2 Weak Flux x1

Advanced Target Dummy

Springspindle Fizzlegear in Ironforge Roxxik in Orgrimmar Buzzek Bracketswing in Tanaris

Heavy Leather x4 Bronze Framework x1 Iron Strut x1 Gyrochronatom x1

Target Dummy

Most Engineering trainers

Wool Cloth x1 Bronze Bar x1 Handful of Copper Bolts x2 Copper Modulator x1

Explosive Sheep

Most Engineering trainers

Wool Cloth x2 Whirring Bronze Gizmo x1 Heavy Blasting Powder x2 Bronze Framework x1

Compact Harvest Reaper Kit

Taught by: Springspindle Fizzlegear in Ironforge Roxxik in Orgrimmar Buzzek Bracketswing in Tanaris

Heavy Leather x4 Bronze Framework x1 Iron Strut x2 Gyrochronatom x2

Mechanical Dragonling

Schematic: Mechanical Dragonling Sold by Gnaz Blunderflame in Stranglethorn Vale

Bronze Framework x1 Iron Strut x4 Gyrochronatom x4 Citrine x2

Mechanical Squirrel Box

Schematic: Mechanical Squirrel World Drop

Malachite x2 Copper Bar x1 Handful of Copper Bolts x1 Copper Modulator x1

Mechanical Repair Kit

Taught by: Springspindle Fizzlegear in Ironforge Roxxik in Orgrimmar Buzzek Bracketswing in Tanaris

Mithril Bar x1 Mageweave Cloth x1 Solid Blasting Powder x1

Explosives

Item

Recipe

Materials

High-Yield Radiation Bomb

Schematic: High-Yield Radiation Bomb Sold by: Ziri “The Wrench” Littlesprocket in Gnomeregan

Solid Blasting Powder x1 Gnomeregan Fallout x1 Mithril Bar x2

Ez-Thro Radiation Bomb

Schematic: Ez-Thro Radiation Bomb Sold by: Ziri “The Wrench” Littlesprocket in Gnomeregan

Solid Blasting Powder x2 Gnomeregan Fallout x1 Mithril Bar x2

Hi-Explosive Bomb

Taught by Buzzek Bracketswing in Tanaris (Gnome)

Solid Blasting Powder x4 Unstable Trigger x1 Mithril Casing x2

Mithril Frag Bomb

Taught by: Springspindle Fizzlegear in Ironforge Roxxik in Orgrimmar Buzzek Bracketswing in Tanaris

Solid Blasting Powder x1 Unstable Trigger x1 Mithril Casing x1

Big Iron Bomb

Taught by: Springspindle Fizzlegear in Ironforge Roxxik in Orgrimmar Buzzek Bracketswing in Tanaris

Iron Bar x3 Heavy Blasting Powder x3 Silver Contact x1

Iron Grenade

Taught by: Springspindle Fizzlegear in Ironforge Roxxik in Orgrimmar Buzzek Bracketswing in Tanaris

Iron Bar x1 Silk Cloth x1 Heavy Blasting Powder x1

Goblin Land Mine

Schematic: Goblin Land Mine World Drop

Iron Bar x2 Heavy Blasting Powder x3 Gyrochronatom x1

Solid Dynamite

Taught by: Springspindle Fizzlegear in Ironforge Roxxik in Orgrimmar Buzzek Bracketswing in Tanaris

Silk Cloth x1 Solid Blasting Powder x1

Ez-Thro Dynamite II

Schematic: EZ-Thro Dynamite II Sold by Blizrik Buckshot in Tanaris

Mageweave Cloth x2 Solid Blasting Powder x1

Trinkets

Item

Recipe

Materials

Goblin Jumper Cables

Schematic: Goblin Jumper Cables Sold by: Kzixx in Duskwood Zixil in Hillsbrad Foothills Veenix in Stonetalon Mountains

Flask of Oil x2 Shadowgem x2 Iron Bar x6 Silk Cloth x2 Whirring Bronze Gizmo x2 Fused Wiring x1

Gnomish Cloaking Device

Schematic: Gnomish Cloaking Device Sold by Zan Shivsproket in The Hinterlands

Jade x2 Lesser Moonstone x2 Citrine x2 Gyrochronatom x4 Fused Wiring x1

Minor Recombobulator

Schematic: Minor Recombobulator Sold by: Namdo Bizzfizzle in Dun Morogh Fradd Swiftgear in Wetlands Gagsprocket in The Barrens

Moss Agate x1 Medium Leather x2 Bronze Tube x1 Whirring Bronze Gizmo x2

Item

Recipe

Materials

Spellpower Goggles Xtreme

Schematic: Spellpower Goggles Xtreme World Drop

Thick Leather x4 Star Ruby x2

Craftsman's Monocle

Schematic: Craftsman's Monocle World Drop

Citrine x2 Heavy Leather x6

Bright-Eye Goggles

Schematic: Bright-Eye Goggles World Drop

Citrine x2 Heavy Leather x2

Deepdive Helmet

Schematic: Deepdive Helmet Sold by Jubie Gadgetspring in Azshara

Malachite x4 Tigerseye x4 Mithril Bar x8 Truesilver Bar x1 Mithril Casing x1

Rose Colored Goggles

Taught by Buzzek Bracketswing in Tanaris

Thick Leather x6 Star Ruby x2

Components

Item

Materials

Polished Truesilver Gears

Truesilver Bar x1 Pile of Tarnished Gears x5

Arclight Spanner

Copper Bar x6

Gyromatic Micro-Adjustor

Steel Bar x4

Unstable Trigger

Mithril Bar x1 Mageweave Cloth x1 Solid Blasting Powder x1

Mithril Casing

Mithril Bar x3

Mithril Tube

Mithril Bar x3

Iron Strut

Iron Bar x2

Gyrochronatom

Iron Bar x1 Gold Power Core x1

Gold Power Core

Gold Bar x1

Bronze Tube

Bronze Bar x2 Weak Flux x1

Whirring Bronze Gizmo

Wool Cloth x1 Bronze Bar x2

Bronze Framework

Medium Leather x1 Wool Cloth x1 Bronze Bar x2

Copper Modulator

Linen Cloth x2 Copper Bar x1 Handful of Copper Bolts x2

Handful of Copper Bolts

Copper Bar x1

Solid Blasting Powder

Solid Stone x2

Heavy Blasting Powder

Heavy Stone x1

Coarse Blasting Powder

Coarse Stone x1

Leveling Engineering in SoD

In Phase 2 of Season of Discovery, 225 Engineering (Expert) is the max skill cap.

Apprentice

1 - 30

  • 60 x Rough Blasting Powder - 60 Rough Stone

30 - 50

  • 30 x Handful of Copper Bolts - 30 Copper Bar

50 - 51

  • 1 x Arclight Spanner - 6 Copper Bar

51 - 75

  • 30 x Rough Copper Bomb - 30 Copper Bar, 30 Handful of Copper Bolts, 60 Rough Blasting Powder, 30 Linen Cloth

Journeyman

  • Be level 10
  • Horde: Franklin Lloyd in Undercity, Nogg in Orgrimmar.
  • Alliance: Trixie Quikswitch in Ironforge. Lilliam Sparkspindle in Stormwind.

75 - 90

  • 60 x Coarse Blasting Powder - 60 Coarse Stone

90 - 100

  • 20 x Coarse Dynamite - 60 Coarse Blasting Powder, 20 Linen Cloth

100 - 105

  • 5 x Silver Contact - 5 Silver Bar

105 - 125

  • 25 x Bronze Tube - 50 Bronze Bar, 25 Weak Flux Weak

125 - 135

  • 10 x Standard Scope - 10 Bronze Tube, 10 Moss Agate

Expert

  • Be Level 20
  • Horde: Roxxik in Orgrimmar
  • Alliance: Springspindle Fizzlegear in Ironforge

135 - 150

  • 30 x Heavy Blasting Powder - 30 Heavy Stone
  • 15 x Whirring Bronze Gizmo - 30 Bronze Bar, 15 Wool Cloth

150 - 160

  • 15 x Bronze Framework - 30 Bronze Bar, 15 Medium Leather, 15 Wool Cloth

160 -175

  • 15 x Explosive Sheep - 30 Heavy Blasting Powder, 15 Whirring Bronze Gizmo, 15 Bronze Framework, 30 Wool Cloth

175 -176

  • 1 x Gyromatic Micro-Adjustor - 4 Steel Bar

176 - 195

  • 60 x Solid Blasting Powder - 120 Solid Stone

195 - 200

  • 7 x Mithril Tube - 21 Mithril Bar

200 - 215

  • 20 x Unstable Trigger - 20 Mithril Bar, 20 Mageweave Cloth, 20 Solid Blasting Powder

215+

  • 40 x Mithril Casing - 120 Mithril Bar