Welcome to Hardcore Gamer's Enhancement Shaman BIS Gear Guide for WoW Classic's Season of Discovery. In this guide, we will go over the equipment choices for best-in-slot gear. In phase 3, the Temple of Atal'Hakkar dungeon (also known as Sunken Temple or ST) has been turned into a 20-player Level Up Raid for players at the increased level cap of 50. The Enhancement Shaman BIS choices obviously change significantly, but there are still a few items that are near-best-in-slot still obtainable from the Gnomeregan raid.

The Phase 3 information given is updated as of 04/04/2024 and therefore shows all items we know of at this time. When Sunken Temple is released, we will update the exact source of items as soon as that information is available.

Gear Stat Priority for Enhancement Shaman

Weapon Skill: To reduce the chance of Glancing Blows Crit: More damage and Flurry uptime Hit Rating: To reduce the chance of Misses Strength: Increases melee attack power Agility: To increase Crit chance for more damage and Flurry uptime Intellect: To increase Crit chance with Spells. Stamina: For more health to survive longer

There are going to be a lot of World Drop Uncommon Items that have Random Affixes on them and their values change depending on the item level. These are Bind on Equip so you can often find them on the Auction House. Follow this priority for these affixes:

of Strength (+Strength) of the Tiger (+Agility and +Strength) of Agility (+Agility) of Power (+Attack Power) of the Bear (+Stamina and +Strength) of the Monkey (+Agility and +Stamina) of the Gorilla (+Intellect and +Strength) of the Falcon (+Agility and +Intellect) of the Boar (+Spirit and +Strength) of the Wolf (+Agility and +Spirit)

Enhancement Shaman Best in Slot Season of Discovery Phase 3

The table below shows the absolute very best equipment for each slot for Enhancement Shamans. While we understand that obtaining every item on this list may be a lofty goal for many players, we’ve thoughtfully included alternative options beneath the table to accommodate various playstyles and preferences.

Best Gear Options For Enhancement Shaman In SoD

Many of the top items are contested by other classes as they are also BIS for them too. If you're struggling to get the top piece of gear for each slot then it would also be wise to know what other options are available. Use the table below to quickly navigate to each equipment slot to find multiple other options.

