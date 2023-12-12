Welcome to Hardcore Gamer's Enhancement Shaman BIS Gear Guide for WoW Classic's Season of Discovery. In this guide, we will go over the equipment choices for best-in-slot gear. In phase 3, the Temple of Atal'Hakkar dungeon (also known as Sunken Temple or ST) has been turned into a 20-player Level Up Raid for players at the increased level cap of 50. The Enhancement Shaman BIS choices obviously change significantly, but there are still a few items that are near-best-in-slot still obtainable from the Gnomeregan raid.
The Phase 3 information given is updated as of 04/04/2024 and therefore shows all items we know of at this time. When Sunken Temple is released, we will update the exact source of items as soon as that information is available.
Gear Stat Priority for Enhancement Shaman
- Weapon Skill: To reduce the chance of Glancing Blows
- Crit: More damage and Flurry uptime
- Hit Rating: To reduce the chance of Misses
- Strength: Increases melee attack power
- Agility: To increase Crit chance for more damage and Flurry uptime
- Intellect: To increase Crit chance with Spells.
- Stamina: For more health to survive longer
There are going to be a lot of World Drop Uncommon Items that have Random Affixes on them and their values change depending on the item level. These are Bind on Equip so you can often find them on the Auction House. Follow this priority for these affixes:
- of Strength (+Strength)
- of the Tiger (+Agility and +Strength)
- of Agility (+Agility)
- of Power (+Attack Power)
- of the Bear (+Stamina and +Strength)
- of the Monkey (+Agility and +Stamina)
- of the Gorilla (+Intellect and +Strength)
- of the Falcon (+Agility and +Intellect)
- of the Boar (+Spirit and +Strength)
- of the Wolf (+Agility and +Spirit)
Enhancement Shaman Best in Slot Season of Discovery Phase 3
The table below shows the absolute very best equipment for each slot for Enhancement Shamans. While we understand that obtaining every item on this list may be a lofty goal for many players, we’ve thoughtfully included alternative options beneath the table to accommodate various playstyles and preferences.
Phase 3 Item Slot Navigation Menu
|
Slot
|
Item
|
Source
|
The Temple of Atal'Hakkar
|
The Temple of Atal'Hakkar
|
Leatherworking
|
The Temple of Atal'Hakkar
|
Ostracized Berserk's Hauberk
|
The Temple of Atal'Hakkar
|
Engineering
|
World Drop
|
STX-04/BD (Gnomeregan)
|
Ziri "The Wrench" Littlesprocket (Vendor in Gnomeregan)
|
Ostracized Berserk's Chain Greaves
|
The Temple of Atal'Hakkar
|
Ring 1
|
The Temple of Atal'Hakkar
|
Ring 2
|
The Temple of Atal'Hakkar
|
Trinket 1
|
The Temple of Atal'Hakkar
|
Trinket 2
|
Quest - Job Opening: Guard Captain of Revantusk Village (H) (The Hinterlands)
|
Blood Moon Event
|
The Temple of Atal'Hakkar
|
The Temple of Atal'Hakkar
Best Gear Options For Enhancement Shaman In SoD
Many of the top items are contested by other classes as they are also BIS for them too. If you're struggling to get the top piece of gear for each slot then it would also be wise to know what other options are available. Use the table below to quickly navigate to each equipment slot to find multiple other options.
Best Head For Enhancement Shaman SoD P3
|
Item
|
Source
|
The Temple of Atal'Hakkar
|
Leatherworking
|
The Temple of Atal'Hakkar
|
Boss Herod (Scarlet Monastery)
|
Boss Chief Ukorz Sandscalp (Zul'Farrak)
Best Neck For Enhancement Shaman SoD P3
|
Item
|
Source
|
The Temple of Atal'Hakkar
|
Quest - The Mad King (H) (Gnomeregan) Quest - The Mad King (A) (Gnomeregan)
|
World Drop
|
The Temple of Atal'Hakkar
|
Quest - Wanted: Vile Priestess Hexx and Her Minions (H) (The Hinterlands)
|
Quest - Shadowshard Fragments (H) (Maraudon) Quest - Shadowshard Fragments (A) (Maraudon)
Best Shoulder For Enhancement Shaman SoD P3
|
Item
|
Source
|
Leatherworking
|
Leatherworking
|
Boss Grizzle (Blackrock Depths)
|
Blood Moon Event
|
The Temple of Atal'Hakkar
|
Nightmare Incursions
Best Back For Enhancement Shaman SoD P3
|
Item
|
Source
|
The Temple of Atal'Hakkar
|
Boss High Interrogator Gerstahn (Blackrock Depths)
|
Mai'zin (Vendor in Stranglethorn Vale)
|
Viscous Fallout (Gnomeregan)
|
Nimar the Slayer (Arathi Highlands)
|
World Drop
Best Chest For Enhancement Shaman SoD P3
|
Item
|
Source
|
The Temple of Atal'Hakkar
|
Ziri "The Wrench" Littlesprocket (Vendor in Gnomeregan)
|
Ziri "The Wrench" Littlesprocket (Vendor in Gnomeregan)
|
Boss Plugger Spazzring (Blackrock Depths)
|
Blacksmithing
Best Wrist For Enhancement Shaman SoD P3
|
Item
|
Source
|
Engineering
|
Illiyana Moonblaze (A) (Vendor in Ashenvale) Kelm Hargunth (H) (Vendor in The Barrens)
|
Illiyana Moonblaze (A) (Vendor in Ashenvale) Kelm Hargunth (H) (Vendor in The Barrens)
|
Illiyana Moonblaze (A) (Vendor in Ashenvale) Kelm Hargunth (H) (Vendor in The Barrens)
|
Crowd Pummeler 9-60 (Gnomeregan)
|
Boss Princess Theradras (Maraudon)
Best Hand For Enhancement Shaman SoD P3
|
Item
|
Source
|
World Drop
|
Quest - Winterfall Activity (Timbermaw Hold)
|
Blood Moon Event
|
Blood Moon Event
|
Quest - Disharmony of Fire (H) (Blackrock Depths) Quest - Incendius! (A) (Blackrock Depths)
|
The Temple of Atal'Hakkar
Best Waist For Enhancement Shaman SoD P3
|
Item
|
Source
|
STX-04/BD (Gnomeregan)
|
Engineering
|
Boss Eviscerator (Blackrock Depths)
|
Rutherford Twing (Vendor in Arathi Highlands)
|
Rutherford Twing (Vendor in Arathi Highlands)
|
The Temple of Atal'Hakkar
Best Leg For Enhancement Shaman SoD P3
|
Item
|
Source
|
Ziri "The Wrench" Littlesprocket (Vendor in Gnomeregan)
|
Ziri "The Wrench" Littlesprocket (Vendor in Gnomeregan)
|
The Temple of Atal'Hakkar
|
Blood Moon Event
|
Leatherworking
|
World Drop
Best Feet For Enhancement Shaman SoD P3
|
Item
|
Source
|
The Temple of Atal'Hakkar
|
Boss Anub'shiah (Blackrock Depths)
|
Boss Zerillis (Zul'Farrak)
|
World Drop
|
Ziri "The Wrench" Littlesprocket (Vendor in Gnomeregan)
|
Crowd Pummeler 9-60 (Gnomeregan)
Best Ring For Enhancement Shaman SoD P3
|
Item
|
Source
|
The Temple of Atal'Hakkar
|
The Temple of Atal'Hakkar
|
Boss Princess Theradras (Maraudon)
|
Kelm Hargunth (H) (Vendor in The Barrens)
|
The Temple of Atal'Hakkar
|
Quest - Bone-Bladed Weapons (H) (Orgrimmar)
Best Trinket For Enhancement Shaman SoD P3
|
Item
|
Source
|
The Temple of Atal'Hakkar
|
Quest - Job Opening: Guard Captain of Revantusk Village (H) (The Hinterlands)
|
Mekgineer Thermaplugg (Gnomeregan)
|
Quest - The Heart of the Void (H) (Blackfathom Deeps) Quest - The Heart of the Void (A) (Blackfathom Deeps)
|
Quest - Master Angler (Stranglethorn Vale)
|
Quest - The Root of All Evil (Timbermaw Hold)
Best Weapon For Enhancement Shaman SoD P3
|
Item
|
Source
|
Blood Moon Event
|
The Temple of Atal'Hakkar
|
The Temple of Atal'Hakkar
|
World Drop
|
The Temple of Atal'Hakkar
|
The Temple of Atal'Hakkar
Best Off-Hand For Enhancement Shaman SoD P3
|
Item
|
Source
|
The Temple of Atal'Hakkar
|
The Temple of Atal'Hakkar
|
The Temple of Atal'Hakkar
|
The Temple of Atal'Hakkar
|
The Temple of Atal'Hakkar
|
The Temple of Atal'Hakkar
Best Ranged Weapon For Enhancement Shaman SoD P3
|
Item
|
Source
|
The Temple of Atal'Hakkar
|
Grubbis (Gnomeregan)
|
Boss Lorgus Jett (Blackfathom Deeps)