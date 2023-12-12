This article is part of a directory: World of Warcraft Classic: Season of Discovery
Welcome to Hardcore Gamer's Enhancement Shaman BIS Gear Guide for WoW Classic's Season of Discovery. In this guide, we will go over the equipment choices for best-in-slot gear. In phase 3, the Temple of Atal'Hakkar dungeon (also known as Sunken Temple or ST) has been turned into a 20-player Level Up Raid for players at the increased level cap of 50. The Enhancement Shaman BIS choices obviously change significantly, but there are still a few items that are near-best-in-slot still obtainable from the Gnomeregan raid. 

The Phase 3 information given is updated as of 04/04/2024 and therefore shows all items we know of at this time. When Sunken Temple is released, we will update the exact source of items as soon as that information is available.

gnomerganGear Stat Priority for Enhancement Shaman

  1. Weapon Skill: To reduce the chance of Glancing Blows
  2. Crit: More damage and Flurry uptime
  3. Hit Rating: To reduce the chance of Misses
  4. Strength: Increases melee attack power
  5. Agility: To increase Crit chance for more damage and Flurry uptime
  6. Intellect: To increase Crit chance with Spells.
  7. Stamina: For more health to survive longer

There are going to be a lot of World Drop Uncommon Items that have Random Affixes on them and their values change depending on the item level. These are Bind on Equip so you can often find them on the Auction House. Follow this priority for these affixes:

  1. of Strength (+Strength)
  2. of the Tiger (+Agility and +Strength)
  3. of Agility (+Agility)
  4. of Power (+Attack Power)
  5. of the Bear (+Stamina and +Strength)
  6. of the Monkey (+Agility and +Stamina)
  7. of the Gorilla (+Intellect and +Strength)
  8. of the Falcon (+Agility and +Intellect)
  9. of the Boar (+Spirit and +Strength)
  10. of the Wolf (+Agility and +Spirit)

Enhancement Shaman Best in Slot Season of Discovery Phase 3

The table below shows the absolute very best equipment for each slot for Enhancement Shamans. While we understand that obtaining every item on this list may be a lofty goal for many players, we’ve thoughtfully included alternative options beneath the table to accommodate various playstyles and preferences.

Phase 3 Item Slot Navigation Menu

Slot

Item

Source

Head

Ba'ham's Dusty Hat

The Temple of Atal'Hakkar

Neck

Bloodstained Charm of Valor

The Temple of Atal'Hakkar

Shoulder

Shrieking Spaulders

Leatherworking

Back

Panther Fur Cloak

The Temple of Atal'Hakkar

Chest

Ostracized Berserk's Hauberk

The Temple of Atal'Hakkar

Wrist

Void-Powered Slayer's Vambraces

Engineering

Hand

Gloves of Holy Might

World Drop

Waist

Darkvision Girdle

STX-04/BD (Gnomeregan)

Leg

Insulated Legguards

Ziri "The Wrench" Littlesprocket (Vendor in Gnomeregan)

Feet

Ostracized Berserk's Chain Greaves

The Temple of Atal'Hakkar

Ring 1

Drakeclaw Band of the Berserker

The Temple of Atal'Hakkar

Ring 2

Band of the Wilds

The Temple of Atal'Hakkar

Trinket 1

Breadth of the Beast

The Temple of Atal'Hakkar

Trinket 2

Rune of the Guard Captain

Quest - Job Opening: Guard Captain of Revantusk Village (H) (The Hinterlands)

Weapon

Corrupted Smashbringer

Blood Moon Event

Off-Hand

Sharpened Tooth of Eranikus

The Temple of Atal'Hakkar

Ranged Weapon

Totem of Tormented Ancestry

The Temple of Atal'Hakkar

Best Gear Options For Enhancement Shaman In SoD

Many of the top items are contested by other classes as they are also BIS for them too. If you're struggling to get the top piece of gear for each slot then it would also be wise to know what other options are available. Use the table below to quickly navigate to each equipment slot to find multiple other options.

Best Head For Enhancement Shaman SoD P3

Item

Source

Ba'ham's Dusty Hat

The Temple of Atal'Hakkar

Rad-Resistant Scale Hood

Leatherworking

Gasher's Forgotten Visor

The Temple of Atal'Hakkar

Raging Berserker's Helm

Boss Herod (Scarlet Monastery)

Helm of Exile

Embrace of the Lycan

Boss Chief Ukorz Sandscalp (Zul'Farrak)

Best Neck For Enhancement Shaman SoD P3

Item

Source

Bloodstained Charm of Valor

The Temple of Atal'Hakkar

Gnomeregan Peace Officer's Torque

Quest - The Mad King (H) (Gnomeregan) Quest - The Mad King (A) (Gnomeregan)

Skibi's Pendant

World Drop

Resilience of the Exiled

The Temple of Atal'Hakkar

Woven Ivy Necklace

Quest - Wanted: Vile Priestess Hexx and Her Minions (H) (The Hinterlands)

Zealous Shadowshard Pendant

Quest - Shadowshard Fragments (H) (Maraudon) Quest - Shadowshard Fragments (A) (Maraudon)

Best Shoulder For Enhancement Shaman SoD P3

Item

Source

Shrieking Spaulders

Leatherworking

Paranoia Mantle

Leatherworking

Dregmetal Spaulders

Boss Grizzle (Blackrock Depths)

Blood Guard's Mail Epaulets

Blood Moon Event

Atal'ai Berserker's Mantle

The Temple of Atal'Hakkar

Emerald Scalemail Shoudlers

Nightmare Incursions

Best Back For Enhancement Shaman SoD P3

Item

Source

Panther Fur Cloak

The Temple of Atal'Hakkar

Blackveil Cape

Boss High Interrogator Gerstahn (Blackrock Depths)

Blooddrenched Drape

Mai'zin (Vendor in Stranglethorn Vale)

Drape of Dismantling

Viscous Fallout (Gnomeregan)

Dark Hooded Cape

Nimar the Slayer (Arathi Highlands)

Bloodlust Cape

World Drop

Best Chest For Enhancement Shaman SoD P3

Item

Source

Ostracized Berserk's Hauberk

The Temple of Atal'Hakkar

Electromantic Chainmail

Ziri "The Wrench" Littlesprocket (Vendor in Gnomeregan)

Insulated Chestguard

Ziri "The Wrench" Littlesprocket (Vendor in Gnomeregan)

Mixologist's Tunic

Boss Plugger Spazzring (Blackrock Depths)

Shifting Silver Breastplate

Blacksmithing

Stone Guard's Mail Armor

Best Wrist For Enhancement Shaman SoD P3

Item

Source

Void-Powered Slayer's Vambraces

Engineering

Forest Stalker's Bracers (Item Level 55)

Illiyana Moonblaze (A) (Vendor in Ashenvale) Kelm Hargunth (H) (Vendor in The Barrens)

Windtalker's Wristguards (Item Level 55)

Illiyana Moonblaze (A) (Vendor in Ashenvale) Kelm Hargunth (H) (Vendor in The Barrens)

Forest Stalker's Bracers (Item Level 45)

Illiyana Moonblaze (A) (Vendor in Ashenvale) Kelm Hargunth (H) (Vendor in The Barrens)

Experimental Aim Stabilizers

Crowd Pummeler 9-60 (Gnomeregan)

Bracers of the Stone Princess

Boss Princess Theradras (Maraudon)

Best Hand For Enhancement Shaman SoD P3

Item

Source

Gloves of Holy Might

World Drop

Gloves of the Pathfinder

Quest - Winterfall Activity (Timbermaw Hold)

First Sergeant's Mail Gauntlets

Blood Moon Event

Sergeant Major's Mail Gauntlets

Blood Moon Event

Nightfall Gloves

Quest - Disharmony of Fire (H) (Blackrock Depths) Quest - Incendius! (A) (Blackrock Depths)

Foul Smelling Fighter's Gloves

The Temple of Atal'Hakkar

Best Waist For Enhancement Shaman SoD P3

Item

Source

Darkvision Girdle

STX-04/BD (Gnomeregan)

Hyperconductive Goldwrap

Engineering

Girdle of Beastial Fury

Boss Eviscerator (Blackrock Depths)

Defiler's Chain Girdle (Item Level 53)

Rutherford Twing (Vendor in Arathi Highlands)

Defiler's Leather Girdle (Item Level 53)

Rutherford Twing (Vendor in Arathi Highlands)

Waistguard of Pain

The Temple of Atal'Hakkar

Best Leg For Enhancement Shaman SoD P3

Item

Source

Insulated Legguards

Ziri "The Wrench" Littlesprocket (Vendor in Gnomeregan)

Electromantic Chausses

Ziri "The Wrench" Littlesprocket (Vendor in Gnomeregan)

Ostracized Berserk's Legplates

The Temple of Atal'Hakkar

Stone Guard's Mail Legplates

Blood Moon Event

Stormshroud Pants

Leatherworking

Serpentskin Leggings

World Drop

Best Feet For Enhancement Shaman SoD P3

Item

Source

Ostracized Berserk's Chain Greaves

The Temple of Atal'Hakkar

Shadefiend Boots

Boss Anub'shiah (Blackrock Depths)

Sandstalker Ankleguards

Boss Zerillis (Zul'Farrak)

Blackforge Greaves

World Drop

Insulated Workboots

Ziri "The Wrench" Littlesprocket (Vendor in Gnomeregan)

Gnomebot Operators Boots

Crowd Pummeler 9-60 (Gnomeregan)

Best Ring For Enhancement Shaman SoD P3

Item

Source

Drakeclaw Band of the Berserker

The Temple of Atal'Hakkar

Band of the Wilds

The Temple of Atal'Hakkar

Blackstone Ring

Boss Princess Theradras (Maraudon)

Legionnaire's Band (Item Level 53)

Kelm Hargunth (H) (Vendor in The Barrens)

Drakeclaw Band of the Juggernaut

The Temple of Atal'Hakkar

White Bone Band

Quest - Bone-Bladed Weapons (H) (Orgrimmar)

Best Trinket For Enhancement Shaman SoD P3

Item

Source

Breadth of the Beast

The Temple of Atal'Hakkar

Rune of the Guard Captain

Quest - Job Opening: Guard Captain of Revantusk Village (H) (The Hinterlands)

Gyromatic Experiment 420b

Mekgineer Thermaplugg (Gnomeregan)

Avenger's Void Pearl

Quest - The Heart of the Void (H) (Blackfathom Deeps) Quest - The Heart of the Void (A) (Blackfathom Deeps)

Hook of the Master Angler

Quest - Master Angler (Stranglethorn Vale)

Defender of the Timbermaw

Quest - The Root of All Evil (Timbermaw Hold)

Best Weapon For Enhancement Shaman SoD P3

Item

Source

Corrupted Smashbringer

Blood Moon Event

Spire of Hakkari Worship

The Temple of Atal'Hakkar

Whisper

The Temple of Atal'Hakkar

Glowing Brightwood Staff

World Drop

Temple Explorer's Gun Axe

The Temple of Atal'Hakkar

Scalebane Greataxe

The Temple of Atal'Hakkar

Best Off-Hand For Enhancement Shaman SoD P3

Item

Source

Sharpened Tooth of Eranikus

The Temple of Atal'Hakkar

Degraded Dire Nail

The Temple of Atal'Hakkar

Axe of the Atal'ai Executioner

The Temple of Atal'Hakkar

Snake Clobberer

The Temple of Atal'Hakkar

Serpent's Striker

The Temple of Atal'Hakkar

Might of the Blood Loa

The Temple of Atal'Hakkar

Best Ranged Weapon For Enhancement Shaman SoD P3

Item

Source

Totem of Tormented Ancestry

The Temple of Atal'Hakkar

Totem of Invigorating Flame

Grubbis (Gnomeregan)

Carved Driftwood Icon

Boss Lorgus Jett (Blackfathom Deeps)