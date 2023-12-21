Linen and Wool Farming for First Aid in WoW Classic - Make gold from Waylaid Supplies

In the early stages of your World of Warcraft Classic journey, efficient resource gathering is key to survival. Early game gold can help you buy strong items from the auction house as well as allow you to purchase all of your skills without having to leave some behind. This guide will walk you through the process of farming linen and wool to level your First Aid profession. Mastering this skill will not only keep you alive in tough battles but also save precious gold that might be spent on food and the downtime during leveling that goes along with it. I will first talk about farming linen and wool, then go into making heavy bandages for use in selling on the auction house for a major gold profit!

Linen Cloth Farming

Starting Zones: Begin your farming journey in the starting zones corresponding to your faction. Low-level humanoid or undead creatures such as Kobolds, Skelletons, Wolves, or Troggs drop Linen Cloth. If starting as a human, almost every creature in Elwynn Forest drops linen.

Deadmines (Alliance) or Ragefire Chasm (Horde): Run the Deadmines for Alliance or Ragefire Chasm for Horde characters while grinding pre-bis gear. Defeat the humanoid mobs in these instances for higher Linen Cloth drop rates as well as some wool for later.

Farming Tips: Create a farming circuit in a specific zone, killing mobs systematically. Utilize AoE abilities if available to efficiently clear groups of enemies.



Wool Cloth Farming:

Zone Progression: Move to higher-level zones as your character progresses. Zones like Westfall (Alliance) or Barrens (Horde) have creatures that drop Wool Cloth.

Stockades (Horde and Alliance): If you're able, find some friends and chain run Stockades. Very valuable BoE items drop from here as well as, on average, 2-3 stacks of wool per run.

Wetlands (Alliance) or Ashenvale (Horde): Explore Wetlands for Alliance characters or Ashenvale for Horde characters. Defeat higher-level humanoid creatures for increased Wool Cloth drops. Normally creatures around 20+ will drop wool.

Farming Tips: Adapt your farming route to include higher-level humanoid mobs. Consider farming creatures with better drop rates, such as Murlocs or Gnolls.



Utilizing Linen and Wool Cloth for First Aid and Gold Making

Train First Aid Visit First Aid trainers in major cities to learn and level up your First Aid skill. Crafting Linen Bandages With Linen Cloth, craft Linen Bandages. These are primarily used for lower-level characters and useless for making money. Crafting Heavy Linen Bandages These also don't typically sell for more than 5cp above vendor price. I recommend vendoring these as you level up your profession.

They are used for Waylayed Supplies so sometimes guildies or friends may request them

Crafting Wool Bandages As you acquire Wool Cloth, train to craft Wool Bandages. Again, these are fairly worthless and I recommend using them or vendoring them in bulk. Crafting Heavy Wool Bandages This is where we start making gold.

They are used for Waylaid Supplies and often go for 3-5 silver each on the auction house!

As of writing this guide, this is some of the best return for your time on wool/green farms.

Advanced Tips:

Auction House Opportunities Keep an eye on the Auction House for Linen and Wool Cloth. Players may sell these materials if they have excess or are not pursuing First Aid. Alternatively, you can sell surplus Linen or Wool Cloth on the Auction House for additional income if prices increase above vendor cost. Be sure to look at the listing fees as cloth can have higher fees.

Consider Herbalism, Tailoring, or Skinning Pairing Herbalism, Tailoring or Skinning with your cloth farming can provide additional resources and income through the sale of herbs or leather and allow you to make items with the excess cloth.



Efficiently farming Linen and Wool Cloth for First Aid in World of Warcraft Classic not only ensures your character's survival but also contributes to your overall in-game economy. By following this guide and adapting your farming locations as your character progresses, you'll be well on your way to becoming a self-sufficient adventurer in the world of Azeroth. Happy farming!