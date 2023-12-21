Fishing - Capitalize on Others' Laziness

With the WoW Classic Season of Discovery upon us, there's no better time to embark on a (somewhat) relaxing fishing journey. In this guide, I’ll walk you through the basics of fishing, but also show you the best spots for both fishing good materials to sell as well as how to make profit farming trunks and materials.

First off, because of the level cap being 25 and fairly easy to reach, I recommend creating an alt specifically for fishing and exploring. The best class to do this is a druid because of the abilities of Aquatic Form as well as the ability to stealth past mobs in cat form which can put you in a great position versus stronger enemies we’ll be running into during our later gold making steps. This will also allow you to camp out and take a break for extended sessions without having to run back to more remote locations.

I also recommend taking Enchanting as well as Herbalism to increase our money making potential! Be sure to outfit yourself with bags before going out to explore.

However before we get into that, we need to start at the basics:

How to Get Fishing Supplies

1. Visit a Fishing Trainer

Seek out fishing trainers in your faction's major cities (Stormwind, Orgrimmar, Ironforge, or Thunder Bluff, etc…). They will provide you with initial training and a basic fishing pole.

2. Get a Fishing Pole and Lure

Purchase a fishing pole (or sturdy fishing pole if available) from fishing suppliers or general goods vendors.

Fishing lures, available from fishing or trade goods vendors, temporarily boost your fishing skill and will be important in later steps. (Special Note: Buy Aquadynaic Fish Attractors whenever available)

3. Choosing Fishing Locations

Starting Zones:

Begin your fishing journey in low-level zones corresponding to your faction: Elwynn Forest, Teldrassil, Dun Morogh, or Durotar. I recommend Bloodhoof Village for the Horde as there is a fishing trainer and vendor right next to the lake or in Stormwind for the Alliance just outside the Trade District for the same reasons. While you’re here, be sure to pick up a Recipe: Brilliant Smallfish.

4. Catching Your First Fish

Equip your fishing pole and stand near the water's edge. This can be any body of water even as small as a puddle. Right-click the fishing skill icon in your spellbook to cast your line. Bind this to any key just as you would any other ability. When you see a bobber splash, click it to hook the fish.

Common Low-Level Fish:

Catch fish like Raw Brilliant Smallfish, Raw Longjaw Mud Snapper, or Raw Slitherskin Mackerel in the starting zones. The locations I mentioned before have the highest concentration of Raw Brilliant Smallfish. This will be our prize in the lower levels as at the time of writing this guide, they are going for 1.5 silver at the auction house because of their use in the supply crates.

5. Leveling Your Fishing Skill and leaving the starter areas

Stay fishing at the lower level fishing areas until around skill level 55. Once you have this, you should no longer be fishing in open bodies of water, but looking for whirlpools instead. The only fish that are valuable currently are Oily Blackmouth and Deviate Fish. These will sell around 1g/stack and are our bread and butter gold farming catches.

Routes after fishing level 55

Fenris Island loop for Sagefish

Barrens three pools loop for Deviate Fish

Westfall coast for Oily Blackmouth

Ratchet Coast for Oily Blackmouth

Routes after 150 fishing and level 25

Wetlands Coast for Oily Blackmouth

Zoram Strand for Oily Blackmouth

Hillsbrad coast for Greater Sagefish and Ironbound Trunks

Chests, Herbs, and Trunks

While you are running the coasts, you will sometimes encounter floating debris pools. If you see one of these, drop any other pool, you’re near and fish from this. They will offer you trunks more often which house very expensive materials including man potions that sell for 1g each on the auction house or heavy leather, which is also quite valuable. In addition, you can also find Stranglekelp and clams that are interactable in the water. Be sure to open these as they can contain pearls that sell for up to 7g on the auction house. Rumsey Rum is another that you can get from wreckage and pools. Use your enchanting to break down any bad green items you get from the trunks into enchanting materials.

What to do with your catch

Pairing with Cooking

Consider leveling Cooking alongside Fishing. Many fish can be used in Cooking recipes and are sometimes more valuable when cooked.

Selling Your Catch

Before you blindly sell your fish at the local Auction House for a modest income, check prices for popular fish like Raw Deviate Fish or Oily Blackmouth on the market then compare them to their processed version such as Free Action Potions or Greens before breaking them down into enchanting materials.